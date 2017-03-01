Kellyanne Conway ‘apologizes’ & plays the victim for the couch incident

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017

Again, this is one of the photos that has been aggravating people since Monday. Kellyanne Conway was included in a meeting between Emperor Baby Fists and representatives from HBCUs, and Conway decided to take a photo on her phone. Which wouldn’t have been a huge deal, except she kneeled on the couch in the Oval Office, which most people took as a huge sign of disrespect for the office. Anyway, Conway let the controversy fester for 24 hours, because she’s a famewhore and she loves the attention, good or bad (she’s like the Deplorable version of Lena Dunham), and then Conway offered a bulls–t apology during an interview with Lou Dobbs last night. Here’s the video. Please don’t scream at the computer screen!

.@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: “It is venomous, it is vicious & it bothers my children.” #Dobbs #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 28, 2017

Conway is a dumb person’s idea of a political strategist, right? So many people want to believe that Conway has some master plan or that she’s some kind of Machiavellian genius, but she’s just a dumb famewhore who loves to play the victim. She’s getting 24-7 Secret Service protection because… why, exactly? Because people think she’s an a–hole for putting her feet on a couch in the Oval Office? Here are some quotes from the interview:

Whether she followed the controversy: “I was very busy today and didn’t follow a lot of it, but I know there are a couple of reports at least showing what happened. And what happened is we had the largest gathering of men and women to date in the Oval Office for a picture. I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us. I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.” On the “deplorable hypocrisy of the left” (Dobbs’ words): “It is venomous, it is vicious, it bothers my children to be frank with you. I have 24/7 Secret Service protection because people do wish us harm and people should take that very seriously. I’m not a victim at all but people should take very seriously the import of their words when I meant no disrespect. This came from a journalist that is not happy that Donald Trump is the President. But I just want people to focus on the great work of the HBCU presidents and how honored we were to have them here.”

[From People]

The controversy wasn’t started by one Trump-hating journalist. The controversy started when the photo went viral on Twitter, with journalists, editors and non-political people alike all criticizing the general trashiness of Conway’s pose. As I said yesterday, Conway KNEW SHE WAS BEING PHOTOGRAPHED. She was literally sitting in front of the photographers who were gathered in the Oval to do the official press pool photo spray. I completely and totally do not believe that anyone asked Conway to take some special photos on her phone considering there were professional photographers IN THE ROOM at the exact same moment. The fact that she lies about sh-t like this should give everyone pause. I mean, we already know she’s a lying a–hole, but Jesus. This stupid woman.