Kellyanne Conway ‘apologizes’ & plays the victim for the couch incident

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC
— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017
Again, this is one of the photos that has been aggravating people since Monday. Kellyanne Conway was included in a meeting between Emperor Baby Fists and representatives from HBCUs, and Conway decided to take a photo on her phone. Which wouldn’t have been a huge deal, except she kneeled on the couch in the Oval Office, which most people took as a huge sign of disrespect for the office. Anyway, Conway let the controversy fester for 24 hours, because she’s a famewhore and she loves the attention, good or bad (she’s like the Deplorable version of Lena Dunham), and then Conway offered a bulls–t apology during an interview with Lou Dobbs last night. Here’s the video. Please don’t scream at the computer screen!
.@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: “It is venomous, it is vicious & it bothers my children.” #Dobbs #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 28, 2017
Conway is a dumb person’s idea of a political strategist, right? So many people want to believe that Conway has some master plan or that she’s some kind of Machiavellian genius, but she’s just a dumb famewhore who loves to play the victim. She’s getting 24-7 Secret Service protection because… why, exactly? Because people think she’s an a–hole for putting her feet on a couch in the Oval Office? Here are some quotes from the interview:
Whether she followed the controversy: “I was very busy today and didn’t follow a lot of it, but I know there are a couple of reports at least showing what happened. And what happened is we had the largest gathering of men and women to date in the Oval Office for a picture. I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us. I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”
On the “deplorable hypocrisy of the left” (Dobbs’ words): “It is venomous, it is vicious, it bothers my children to be frank with you. I have 24/7 Secret Service protection because people do wish us harm and people should take that very seriously. I’m not a victim at all but people should take very seriously the import of their words when I meant no disrespect. This came from a journalist that is not happy that Donald Trump is the President. But I just want people to focus on the great work of the HBCU presidents and how honored we were to have them here.”
The controversy wasn’t started by one Trump-hating journalist. The controversy started when the photo went viral on Twitter, with journalists, editors and non-political people alike all criticizing the general trashiness of Conway’s pose. As I said yesterday, Conway KNEW SHE WAS BEING PHOTOGRAPHED. She was literally sitting in front of the photographers who were gathered in the Oval to do the official press pool photo spray. I completely and totally do not believe that anyone asked Conway to take some special photos on her phone considering there were professional photographers IN THE ROOM at the exact same moment. The fact that she lies about sh-t like this should give everyone pause. I mean, we already know she’s a lying a–hole, but Jesus. This stupid woman.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Twitter.
Most of the people in the picture are looking PAST her to the real photographers. And who would have asked her to take that picture?
My concern over this, aside from the fact that MY tax dollars paid for that couch and would have to pay to re-upholster it if her high heels tore it, is that it is all a distraction from the incredibly racist and ignorant things Betsy DeVoes had to say about this meeting.
The White House Endowment Trust pays for renovation and repair of rooms and furnishings.
If I am going to be outraged about misuse of tax payer dollars with will be over the $400,000 a day it costs to prtotect Melania and Barron in NYC, and the $10 million it costs to protect Trump on his weekend jaunts to Mar-a-logo.
I’ve expressed my on-going outrage over that waste many, many times.
When DeVos called HBCU’s “pioneers of school choice?” Oh.My.Gawd.
She is such a tool. She can’t seriously believe HBCU’s were founded to give African America students more school choice.
Oh yeah we decided to create HBCUs because we didn’t want to attend the colleges and universities that were in the country.It was ALL about CHOICE.
#sarcasm
I wish we could get a moment of clarity and honesty where people who have benefited tremendously from white privilege admit that a potential side effect is general ignorance about what marginalized people have endured, overcome and contine to rail against. I understand Princess Betsy is out of touch. What I don’t understand is why she and many others in privileged positions don’t learn, grow and expand their world view. You wanted to be a servant of the people, right? Well b*tch most of the people aren’t white billionaires.
As for Kookya$$ Conjob, I really think she staged this as a photo op for HERSELF. She wants people to know she’s comfortable in the oval office after weeks of negative press and being iced out. She’s desperate, awkward and way overrated as a strategist. Dare I say many of us could have pulled this hostile takeover of the White House off too, with a big assist from Russia. She’s not special.
Ahhh. How thrifty of you, Were you equally as concerned with the damages that could be caused by Obamas shoes on the furniture. Don’t remember seeing comments about that expressing concern.
That lying , obnoxious shrew needs to shrivel and go away. Again, always blaming others and never owning up to her own shit. Just wait until she starts looking like Bette Davis in Whatever Happened in Baby Jane….she’ll scare everyone away. Karma’s a bitch.
OMG. With Sean Sphincter as Blanche to her Baby Jane!
“But ya are, Sean! Ya are in that chair!”
“I didn’t bring your breakfast, because you didn’t eat your din-din!”
Poor baby. I’m sure Malia and Sasha were super happy with the way their mother especially was attacked during those 8 years.
I honestly thought she’d play the “feminist” card but behold, she brought out the children.
Here is the thing, I wouldn’t sit like that in my own home when I had a bunch of people over. Why would a person sit like that in the Oval Office?!? Trash.
All I have to say when people like Kellyanne, Donald, Steve Bannon and others in this administration do finally fall from favor it will be spectacular. They like to blame everyone else, wait until they start turning on each other. It will be like watch a pit of Cobras fighting each other.
Meh. I’m sick of people apologizing for being crass and stupid. I just want them to stop being crass and stupid!
Yes they should stop doing that and should march with a knitted vagina hat on their head spewing comments about bleeding. That’s elegance and grace.
…and even if someone HAD asked her to take a picture on her phone, the couch is so obviously NOT the best position to be in. She’s having to lean forward to peer around the people on the left in order to fit King Cinnamon Gibbon in the frame.
Conway was sitting there with her brain switched off, feet up like a toddler, watching Nickelodeon or something, because she’s infantile, and a moron – and because any sense of decorum she has applies only to rich white men. If there are POC in the room, she doesn’t even register them as people. Why would she even bother to stand up? “Get up? For BLACK PEOPLE?!! Ew!” I’m only surprised she’s not sitting there in her jammies with a pop tart, waiting for Daddy Donald to get finished with his visitors and come tuck her in.
Exactly. I would never behave like that around other people, specially if I’m working, and not in a billion years if I was in front of such a group of important people.
She’s clearly oblivious to her surrounding, has no clue, is too dumb and racist to register it.
Shut up, Kellywitchanne.
Kellyanne and Donald in the White House is akin to all the worst ‘hillbilly goes to the big city’ tropes. Except this is real life! I can’t even imagine what they do when the cameras aren’t there.
Charlamagne said it best: “Why does Kellyanne Conway look like a thot in college that’s about to show the whole fraternity what that mouth can do?” Disrespectful, but…
Charlamagne has no filter. I live in the eternal hope that somebody will stupidly book Trump onto that show
She didn’t follow a lot of the controversy yet she’s on TV talking about it. Really? They can’t tell the truth about anything can they.
Kind of like there was no contact between Trump’s campaign and Russia and to prove it Trump vows to find the leakers whom he alleges were made up The NY Times.
This administration is a seething ball of lies. I have to hold on to the hope that it will soon come crashing down on them.
Imagine if Michelle Obama would have done that, the Republicans would have gone nuts.
We’ll, there’s a photo doing the rounds with Michelle Obama sitting, one leg tucked, on a couch. The trumpsters are trying to rebut Conway criticism with it.
I really, really don’t want the focus on this sad excuse of a human. Kellyanne, like Donald, is just such a pathological, attention-seeking liar, it pains me to even discuss her. I don’t care about her posture, seating form or manners…but I do care that she has a such a platform in the media and the whitehouse.
Horrible, and like the snl clip suggests, a bottom-feeder operator that’s around to stay.
I would love a blown up replica of that picture on the cover of Time. The official picture of Joffrey’s favorite lackey, kneeling on the couch in the WH in front of dignitaries, with her dress hiked up too close for comfort to her girl parts and her legs spread open. The queen of alternative facts who looks like a 10 am martini drinking mom all loosey goosey waiting for an autograph. All she needed was a Pall Mall hanging from her lips and a hole in her famous pantyhose. The clock is ticking beotch.
Someone speculated that she posed like that to show how “comfortable” she is in the White House, since she’s, ya know, not being shut out of the inner circle. Makes sense to me.
And I guffawed when she said she wasn’t really paying attention to the controversy. The one she very calculatedly manufactured.
Exactly – she made it all about herself rather than the conflict of African American leaders attempting working toward equality with a problematic administration.
And still is. If she wasn’t a fame whore, she’d have laughed it off and said, “It was a stupid way to sit, let’s move on to more serious issues.”
Can’t help but wonder if she is taking pictures for when she writes her book, you know she will. There is no reason she needed to take one on her phone.
Unfortunately she got what she wanted. Lou “put her on the news.”
(If you haven’t seen the SNL Kellyanne Fatal attraction skit, go watch it. I love Kate McKinnon.)
Did Trump fire the White House photography whose JOB it is to take pictures?
#Sarcasm
She was disrespectful to the people at the meeting. I don’t know if she disrespected the office; I think the entire administration does so I wouldn’t necessarily single her out.
ETA: I think his smug face after he signs EO’s is much more disrespectful to the office.
I was wondering the same thing; why she was even taking the picture in the first place when photographers were *already there taking pictures*?
Honestly contway looked like she was anticipating a gangbang. Sorry. Not sorry
Someone posted yesterday that the boltons had taken over winterfell.
Dead on.
Kellyanne is brain dead, such a stupid woman
You can say that again.
Too little too late, witch!!!!
