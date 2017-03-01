Jessica Chastain had a male director tell her she talks too much about ‘women stuff’

I really missed Jessica Chastain this awards season. I know she’s usually not on-point fashion wise, but I love to see her, I enjoy her interviews and she’s just so warm and genuine. Plus my God she can act. She’s been nominated for two Academy Awards so far and I’d like to see her earn one in the next few years. (And also Amy Adams at some point but I digress.) Chastain has also been a consistently strong voice for the women’s movement and for equal rights. If you read any of her past interviews she’s always well spoken and knowledgeable about these issues. If there was a learning curve for her she went through it well before she got famous. So that’s why we like to cover it when she continues to talk about feminism and women’s rights, even if Chastain is so consistently right that there’s almost no controversy or angle.

Anyway she covers the new issue of American Way, which I’ve never heard of either. It’s the inflight magazine for American Airlines, and her editorial is pretty hot, even if the fashion is forgettable. She’s promoting The Zookeeper’s Wife, about the true story of the Warsaw zookeepers who kept the animals safe during WWII. It’s out March 31st. Here are some quotes from Chastain from the piece and there’s even more, along with better context, at the source. They explore her relationship to fame and how she guards her private life and I came away feeling like I knew her a little better. Please note that her quotes are out of order and out of context here, I moved them around.

On being a celebrity

I mean, I want to be seen by my friends and family, but in this restaurant, I don’t want everyone to stare at me. I want to have a conversation with another person and not feel like I’m performing. I never spent my life thinking, ‘I have to be a movie star.’ So much attention has been on me for a few years, and what gives me the most pleasure is shining a light on someone else. On her family, whose privacy she guards

When I started in the industry, my little brother was 14 years old. I didn’t want anyone to know where I came from, because I wanted my brother to have the opportunity to keep it a secret from his classmates that I was his sister. He graduated this year, so now I can be more relaxed. On if she wants to start a family

I haven’t made any kind of decision about my life in terms of that. I would never prioritize my career over any of my loved ones. And, yes, I talk about my family, but also I keep a lot private, so I’m not going to answer your question the way you want She started a production company to address gender inequality

I just don’t know why it’s not changing. I’m doing my part to make the change, so why isn’t everyone else?” She’s had pressure to stay silent.

I had one male director say to me that I talk too much about all of this ‘women stuff.’ This is a person I love, and maybe he was concerned I would hurt my career. I’m not attacking anyone. I’m trying to create more inclusiveness, compassion and empathy—which in turn makes better movies, better art. If I see something that’s not right or an injustice. I can’t not talk about it.

[From American Way Magazine]

Chastain lost a sister to suicide years ago and she’s talked about this, but only in general terms. Her reticence to talk about her personal life is understandable and that’s her prerogative. I admire her so much for not only sticking to her convictions but also for so expertly navigating the line between celebrity and her work as an actress. This has surely cost her jobs, as has her stance on feminism. It’s interesting that someone she thought was an ally, someone who is a decision-maker and can affect her career, told her to keep quiet about it. It only shows how awesome she is for calling him out on it.

As for why things aren’t changing, we took two steps forward and about ten steps back. The people in power, as Chastain’s example proves, still find it inconvenient when anyone points out that inequality is still rampant, that white men still run things, and that racism and sexism are rampant. We’re seeing that ridiculous backlash play out now and it’s important that we continue to talk about it and point out the facts.