Jessica Chastain had a male director tell her she talks too much about ‘women stuff’

I really missed Jessica Chastain this awards season. I know she’s usually not on-point fashion wise, but I love to see her, I enjoy her interviews and she’s just so warm and genuine. Plus my God she can act. She’s been nominated for two Academy Awards so far and I’d like to see her earn one in the next few years. (And also Amy Adams at some point but I digress.) Chastain has also been a consistently strong voice for the women’s movement and for equal rights. If you read any of her past interviews she’s always well spoken and knowledgeable about these issues. If there was a learning curve for her she went through it well before she got famous. So that’s why we like to cover it when she continues to talk about feminism and women’s rights, even if Chastain is so consistently right that there’s almost no controversy or angle.
Anyway she covers the new issue of American Way, which I’ve never heard of either. It’s the inflight magazine for American Airlines, and her editorial is pretty hot, even if the fashion is forgettable. She’s promoting The Zookeeper’s Wife, about the true story of the Warsaw zookeepers who kept the animals safe during WWII. It’s out March 31st. Here are some quotes from Chastain from the piece and there’s even more, along with better context, at the source. They explore her relationship to fame and how she guards her private life and I came away feeling like I knew her a little better. Please note that her quotes are out of order and out of context here, I moved them around.
On being a celebrity
I mean, I want to be seen by my friends and family, but in this restaurant, I don’t want everyone to stare at me. I want to have a conversation with another person and not feel like I’m performing.
I never spent my life thinking, ‘I have to be a movie star.’ So much attention has been on me for a few years, and what gives me the most pleasure is shining a light on someone else.
On her family, whose privacy she guards
When I started in the industry, my little brother was 14 years old. I didn’t want anyone to know where I came from, because I wanted my brother to have the opportunity to keep it a secret from his classmates that I was his sister. He graduated this year, so now I can be more relaxed.
On if she wants to start a family
I haven’t made any kind of decision about my life in terms of that. I would never prioritize my career over any of my loved ones. And, yes, I talk about my family, but also I keep a lot private, so I’m not going to answer your question the way you want
She started a production company to address gender inequality
I just don’t know why it’s not changing. I’m doing my part to make the change, so why isn’t everyone else?”
She’s had pressure to stay silent.
I had one male director say to me that I talk too much about all of this ‘women stuff.’ This is a person I love, and maybe he was concerned I would hurt my career. I’m not attacking anyone. I’m trying to create more inclusiveness, compassion and empathy—which in turn makes better movies, better art.
If I see something that’s not right or an injustice. I can’t not talk about it.
Chastain lost a sister to suicide years ago and she’s talked about this, but only in general terms. Her reticence to talk about her personal life is understandable and that’s her prerogative. I admire her so much for not only sticking to her convictions but also for so expertly navigating the line between celebrity and her work as an actress. This has surely cost her jobs, as has her stance on feminism. It’s interesting that someone she thought was an ally, someone who is a decision-maker and can affect her career, told her to keep quiet about it. It only shows how awesome she is for calling him out on it.
As for why things aren’t changing, we took two steps forward and about ten steps back. The people in power, as Chastain’s example proves, still find it inconvenient when anyone points out that inequality is still rampant, that white men still run things, and that racism and sexism are rampant. We’re seeing that ridiculous backlash play out now and it’s important that we continue to talk about it and point out the facts.
Some of these photos are of Chastain filming Molly’s Game, with Kevin Costner, in NY on 1-31. Credit: FameFlynet. Other photos credit: Getty
I’ve had a male friend say something similar to me after he asked me to explain ‘the whole 77 cents on the dollar thing’… I’ve known him since immigrating to North America and used to see him as the exact kind of ‘evolved’, rational, interesting man I believed the West to be full of.
I love Jessica as an actress and she seems such a kind person too.
Wait, so this guy asked you to explain an issue that affects women, and then complained that you talked too much about women’s issues?
Yeah basically:
him: What’s up with (Patricia Arquette) and all these women talking about 77 cents on the dollar
Me: Here’s some info on what our governmet has concluded about discrimination as well as some university papers
Him: Look, I’m all for equal rights but this is stupid… do you think things are fair for me…. women should try working as hard as men… too much complaining about it, not enough doing
Me: but did you even see the study I sent because…
Him: See this is the problem with modern day feminism.. the women in the middle east need feminism…
etc.
It’s not changing because people in power will never cede ANY of it without a massive fight. You need to wrestle it from them piece by piece and you cannot be complacent even one minute. It’s exhausting and sometimes easier to just put on the lipstick and giggle to get your way. Except that will not work for the real issues.
The wheels of change turn slowly. I’m glad she does talk about injustice when she sees it. So many of us let things slide and this has helped open the path for the “deplorable” section of supporters for Trump.
Good for her for talking about it and doing something to make a difference!
One of the women I work with recently told me I am ‘too sensitive’ about ‘feminist nonsense’ in response to me saying I really didn’t want to discuss Theresa May’s outfit, because we would never have critiques Cameron’s. This is not a Men v Women issue, it is a cultural issue.
If we want to change the narrative we need to appreciate that it comes from both, men AND women. Sometimes more cruelly from women.
The people who benefit from the current power dynamic would rather play ignorant and insulted, than look at the facts and cause change.
I keep telling myself that logic and facts will win out, that this is just backlash by a dinosaur mentality who doesn’t care about anything than their own self-interests. That they will die out, and future generations will become more educated, more egalitarian, more empathetic. I keep telling myself that, but I worry its not the case. That basic human biology is so hard to overcome, that as a population we will never reach the critical mass required for a sea change, that we will forever follow the cycle of conservative to liberal and back, with no real movement forward.
I worry uncomfortable truths are so significantly less palatable than pandering to a populations worst tendencies, and that because by our very nature we are hedonistic, we will never have significant change.
I think I need some chocolate, some good tea and a kitten today.
I love Jessica. She’s a great serious actress. But I loved her even more when I realized what a playful, unselfconscious side she has when she got up on stage with Madonna on the Rebel Heart Tour and did the Bitch, I’m Madonna routine with her when she was at her show. She was having a ball.
She is one of the best actresses working today and I love that she seems to be a well rounded person.
Isn’t the Zookeeper’s Wife more about saving humans rather than animals?
Yes.
It sounds like an amazing story and I really like Jessica as an actress, but I saw the preview and knew I couldn’t watch this movie, it just looks too heartbreaking.
Jessica Chastain and Kevin Costner. Without knowing anything else about that movie , I’m in.
i’ve had this but on the racial front… like stop talking about racial inequities…. from my own
its disconcerting to say the least and yet i didnt stop talking ish about the fk up system of inequities
