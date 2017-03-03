Duchess Kate has offered to be the ‘nanny’ at her sister’s wedding

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge interacting with children in a few of her events from the past few weeks. I often wonder if Kate feels somewhat hampered by the expectations that she should be baby-and-child obsessed. Kate is often compared to the sainted Princess Diana, who – for all of her faults – was an absolute natural when interacting with kids. You could always tell that Diana felt very comfortable with children naturally, which is probably why she worked as a nanny and preschool teacher in the years before she married Prince Charles. Diana had a magical touch with kids. Kate does not. It’s not that Kate is bad with kids, it’s that people expect her to be just like Diana and that’s a rather impossible standard for Kate. That being said, would it be that difficult for Kate to not flash her bits and pieces to small kids? Let’s start there and work our way up.

Anyway, I bring up Kate’s interactions with kids because, as always, some people are trying to push the narrative that Kate is the most motherly mother to ever mother. The Sun claims that Kate is so content to allow her sister Pippa to be the focus of Pippa’s wedding that Kate has offered to look after all of the kids at the wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a big role at little sister Pippa Middleton’s May wedding – as a NANNY. Kate, 35, doesn’t want to overshadow Pippa’s big day so has offered to look after all the kids. And she feels Prince George, three and Princess Charlotte, almost two, are too young to be a page boy or flower girl.

A pal said: “Kate wants her sister to be in the spotlight so is taking a step back. Pippa has invited everyone’s children to her wedding but Kate is going to babysit all the little ones on the big day, including her own two. No one is taking their nannies as Kate has offered. She wants the whole day to be all about Pippa and as smooth as possible.

It sounds more like Kate wants to ensure that Pippa won’t passive-aggressively insist that Kate do a reading at the wedding. And what does the job of “wedding nanny” entail? I assume that Kate will actually attend the wedding and not merely take the children to an undisclosed location during the ceremony. As for Kate not wanting George and Charlotte to participate… I had assumed that the kids would be part of the wedding party, so I don’t know.

Also: Kate told people on Tuesday – Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday – that George was “making pancakes” at his nursery school.

46 Responses to “Duchess Kate has offered to be the ‘nanny’ at her sister’s wedding”

  1. Bridget says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:02 am

    That is such a weird headline. There are so many reasons why this is absurd, I am at all loss which one to even start with. Who comes up with this stuff?

  2. Nicole says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I mean yea impossible standards for sure. So she shouldn’t try to live up to that but she should get out more with the charities she DOES enjoy. Start there.

    Anyways I wouldn’t be surprised if Pippa wanted the royals to do something big for her wedding and this is their way of heading that off. Interesting

  3. MunichGirl says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:04 am

    A reporter in Germany made fun of Kate last week because she always has planned Marilyn Monroe moments. It’s ridiculous.

    • NotSoSocialButterfy says:
      March 3, 2017 at 10:21 am

      Looking at the photos, I’m inclined to agree. She has had so many of these faux pas, how can she not have learned from them? I can only conclude that she enjoys it, and that is just bizarre to me.

    • Va Va Kaboom says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      Apparently, while at Marlborough College Kate became a serial flasher. While other girls participated in the same behavior, Kate did it to such an extent that a member of the staff had to take her aside and explain that flashing your bits and party pieces wasn’t the ideal way to make people (namely boys) like you.

      Now consider the fact she’s in her 30s, married with two children, and oh yeah a Duchess, and is still flashing, albeit “accidentally”, and you realize she is a poster child for arrested development. I don’t think she emotionally matured past her teen years.

  4. sarri says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Duchess Dolittle watching all the children? Yeah, right.

  5. JustJen says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:05 am

    It’s beyond unfair to compare her to Princess Diana. They really have nothing in common, Diana was an admittedly poor student who barely graduated and worked with children. Kate has a college degree and didn’t marry until several years older than Diana was when she married the turd. (I still harbor a grudge against Charles and the pitbull and I wasn’t even married to him).

  6. Shambles says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:07 am

    It sounds like Carole wants us to know what a STAH Kate is, but don’t worry, she’s graciously agreed not to pull focus.

  7. Loopy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:08 am

    She seems very keen and attentive with her kids.

  8. justsaying says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:11 am

    “it’s that people expect her to be just like Diana and that’s a rather impossible standard for Kate” – one of those people is Carole, she always wanted that people see in Kate Diana 2.0

  9. Citresse says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Kate and Camilla must share the same boot designer- that style of low heel boot is often worn by Camilla.

  10. graymatters says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Seems odd. Don’t people often provide some sort of childcare for weddings — if the bride and groom can afford it? This is a strange place to penny pinch. It makes it seem as though Kate’s so pouty about not being the center of attraction at her sister’s wedding that she doesn’t want to go at all. And if she doesn’t attend, Will won’t have to, either. Maybe that’s the reason. Will doesn’t want to go. But I never understood the “upstaging the bride” thing. Unless a guest enters the church to her own music, wearing a pouffy dress that cost more than a used car, there’s no upstaging the bride. And, if someone did try to hijack the ceremony, a decent priest (pastor/wedding official) ought to be able to redirect the guests’ attention handily.

  11. Indira says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:14 am

    One of the worst made up royal stories I’ve ever heard.

  12. Shirleygail says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Didn’t Pippa’s butt upstage the bride at William’s wedding?

  13. Shannon says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I doubt this is even true. That being said, I feel her pain. I adore my children (one is 22 and grown, the other is 9) and with them, I’m active and engaged. But I don’t have that “good with kids that aren’t mine” thing either. I mean, I can talk to them and smile and they’re certainly cute. But large groups of them annoy me (why I had mine so far apart and only two of them lol), toddlers annoy me and just … I don’t have “the touch.” Some people think every woman, especially those with kids of their own, has *the touch*, but not so much. People ask if I get baby fever and I’m like, “Nah.” LOL

  14. jmooo says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I don’t even think Kate and Wills spend much time there after the wedding – or they send the kids home after the wedding ceremony. They don’t seem to be very outgoing people to me.

    • Lindsey says:
      March 3, 2017 at 11:32 am

      They used to club and party all the time. William fairly recently broke a tooth while drinking and partying at a wedding. They can be outgoing if there is alcohol and nothing that could even remotely be considered work. That’s why this story rings so false “Joey doesn’t share food” and “Kate does not work unless forced” so unless she plans to play on her phone, glass of champagne in hand (or shops and/or meets with a trainer) while her 50 nannies do the actual work of watching the children this ain’t happening.

  15. Cerys says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:47 am

    It’s more likely to be Maria nannying the children at the wedding and Duchess Dolittle sitting back.
    If the story is true (which I doubt) it’s seems quite sad that Kate wishes to be away looking after other people’s children rather than mingling with family and friends. it suggests social anxiety issues.
    I am not a fan of Kate and probably never will be, but it’s unfair to compare her to Diana. Diana had a natural flair with people and not everyone has that skill.

  16. notasugarhere says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:48 am

    “That being said, would it be that difficult for Kate to not flash her bits and pieces to small kids? Let’s start there and work our way up.”

    Kaiser, I adore you.

    • Maria says:
      March 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

      I find it so interesting that last week she pulled up her skinny jeans in front of a crowd of reporters. This week, she is wearing a mini skirt that keeps on blowing up. She is either fiddling with her hair, pulling up her pants up, fiddling with her skirt, or crotch clutching. It’s time for a Phillip intervention!

      • TheOtherOne says:
        March 3, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        This comment made me jump. I’m 35 years old (as well) and I could not imagine getting reamed out by Prince Philip. Honestly, I feel bad (sort of hehe) for her even thinking about it. Smh. And I’m sure she gets an earful from Wills. Though I read this blog so I am not above the petty…I would definitely would pay money to see it. #guilty Phillip V. Kate Fight Night

  17. alfaQ says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:54 am

    How many nannies do William and Catherine have?

  18. Khaleesi says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Poor Maria (if it’s true).

  19. Alexandria says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:59 am

    This is a really weird story and I have no idea what is the angle? It’s like they can’t agree on what to make Kate keen on. Motherhood? Mental health? Sports? Chutney? Helicopters? It’s your sister’s wedding. Nobody would begrudge you kicking back and enjoying it and letting the nannies do their jobs.

    Dear WillKate people, please stop forcing Kate to be Diana. We don’t need another Diana. Not fair on her and other royals are capable of being their own persons so erhm try harder…or try harder Kate.

  20. Kitty says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:14 am

    So I was reading about Diana and mostly she wore custom made clothes. So I don’t get why Kate gets slack for spending clothes when Diana spent so much work in a month.

    Reply
    • Lindsey says:
      March 3, 2017 at 11:53 am

      Diana worked, wasn’t spotted shopping constantly, never pulled special snowflake stunts, could work for more than an hour, she raised the profile of the BRF, did important work, was always dressed appropriately and looked put together, never accidentally on purpose flashed a tarmac full of people on her first overseas tour and/or again at a war memorial. She cooperated with the press, didn’t hide out for months at a time and go on top secret vacations. She connected with the people she met and was an invaluable resource to The Firm. Kate is not offering The Firm the same pay off. She isn’t a style icon promoting British fashion internationally, she isn’t connecting with the public ensuring the continuation of the monarchy, she shows up for an hour in expensive clothes mangled by her and her assistant, sometimes flashing people, in clothes that always look decades to young or old, she always wears out of season clothes meaning all the clothes she is spotted shopping for are being hidden away or she is chilling around the house in new expensive clothes and recycling for her bi-monthly appearances. Also, Charles is much more generous with his wives clothes and bling. How ever sad, they run and view their family as a business and Diana was constantly Employee of the Month instead of just “oh yeah that one. Don’t worry about her she is never here.” They were treated accordingly and the press and for the most part public understood the justification. Diana represented Britian wonderfully on the world stage and introduced the BRF to many foreigners for the first time.

    • graymatters says:
      March 3, 2017 at 11:55 am

      Diana used to get a lot of criticism — when she was alive. The difference is that Diana also did a lot of admirable things during her life as well. If Kate were to die (I don’t wish for this, btw, just speaking hypothetically) at the same age as Diana did, what would she leave as a legacy? It’s easy to criticize the Cambridges, and there isn’t enough praiseworthy material around to counter it.

    • Lindsey says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      Also, pre-Internet the only one with a loud voice to criticize her clothes was the media. They weren’t going to do that because she made them a lot of money.

  21. alecsma says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    The photo with her hair blown off of her face makes it seem obvious to me that she’s had something done to her face. Unless it’s just REALLY windy in England!

  22. Beluga says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    “Ok guys, so remember. Children love Kate and she loves them. Surround her with children and she will be Saint Katherine the Beloved and she will be beyond criticism.”

    Transparent PR is transparent.

