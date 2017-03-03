Duchess Kate has offered to be the ‘nanny’ at her sister’s wedding

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge interacting with children in a few of her events from the past few weeks. I often wonder if Kate feels somewhat hampered by the expectations that she should be baby-and-child obsessed. Kate is often compared to the sainted Princess Diana, who – for all of her faults – was an absolute natural when interacting with kids. You could always tell that Diana felt very comfortable with children naturally, which is probably why she worked as a nanny and preschool teacher in the years before she married Prince Charles. Diana had a magical touch with kids. Kate does not. It’s not that Kate is bad with kids, it’s that people expect her to be just like Diana and that’s a rather impossible standard for Kate. That being said, would it be that difficult for Kate to not flash her bits and pieces to small kids? Let’s start there and work our way up.

Anyway, I bring up Kate’s interactions with kids because, as always, some people are trying to push the narrative that Kate is the most motherly mother to ever mother. The Sun claims that Kate is so content to allow her sister Pippa to be the focus of Pippa’s wedding that Kate has offered to look after all of the kids at the wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a big role at little sister Pippa Middleton’s May wedding – as a NANNY. Kate, 35, doesn’t want to overshadow Pippa’s big day so has offered to look after all the kids. And she feels Prince George, three and Princess Charlotte, almost two, are too young to be a page boy or flower girl. A pal said: “Kate wants her sister to be in the spotlight so is taking a step back. Pippa has invited everyone’s children to her wedding but Kate is going to babysit all the little ones on the big day, including her own two. No one is taking their nannies as Kate has offered. She wants the whole day to be all about Pippa and as smooth as possible.

[From The Sun]

It sounds more like Kate wants to ensure that Pippa won’t passive-aggressively insist that Kate do a reading at the wedding. And what does the job of “wedding nanny” entail? I assume that Kate will actually attend the wedding and not merely take the children to an undisclosed location during the ceremony. As for Kate not wanting George and Charlotte to participate… I had assumed that the kids would be part of the wedding party, so I don’t know.

Also: Kate told people on Tuesday – Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday – that George was “making pancakes” at his nursery school.