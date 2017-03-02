Tom Hiddleston is ‘flattered’ by James Bond & Doctor Who casting rumors

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston looking sadly dapper (dapperly sad?) outside of the BBC Radio One building on Wednesday, the day after the big London premiere of Monkey Movie: Tommy Piddles Jams To Creedence Clearwater Revival (which was the original working title). I actually love Tom’s peacoat here. I used to have the most amazing charcoal grey peacoat – which I found at a thrift store! – and I lost it many years ago. It basically looked like this, only darker. Also: we’re getting the return of those ridiculous suede shoes. We first noticed those shoes when Tom and Taylor Swift were performing their love on the beach last summer.

Anyway, Tommy was interviewed by BBC Radio One and they asked him about Doctor Who and James Bond. Really, people?

After his suave turn as former soldier-turned intelligence insider Jonathan Pine on hit drama series The Night Manager, many fans have been speculating he could be in line to be the new James Bond or even the Doctor in Doctor Who. But Tom Hiddleston says he hasn’t been approached regarding either iconic role. Speaking to BBC Radio 1 on Monday, the actor said: ‘Obviously it’s very flattering that people think I’m part of the conversation… Neither of those two opportunities have come my way.’ Asked how he felt to be linked to the high-profile roles, The Night Manager star said: ‘It’s difficult because people say, “How would you feel if you were asked?” and you don’t know because you haven’t been asked.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Peter Capaldi – the twelfth Doctor Who – is leaving the series following the current season, so people are looking to dream-cast the next Doctor Who. Most people want to see a non-white doctor or a woman (or both) in the role. And honestly, I kind of think becoming Doctor Who would be a major step down for Tom? He’s a movie star now, sort of. And if he’s going to do TV work, it’s gotta be prestige television, like The Night Manager. As for the Bond casting… let it go, peeps. HE WILL NEVER BE BOND.