Tom Hiddleston is ‘flattered’ by James Bond & Doctor Who casting rumors

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston looking sadly dapper (dapperly sad?) outside of the BBC Radio One building on Wednesday, the day after the big London premiere of Monkey Movie: Tommy Piddles Jams To Creedence Clearwater Revival (which was the original working title). I actually love Tom’s peacoat here. I used to have the most amazing charcoal grey peacoat – which I found at a thrift store! – and I lost it many years ago. It basically looked like this, only darker. Also: we’re getting the return of those ridiculous suede shoes. We first noticed those shoes when Tom and Taylor Swift were performing their love on the beach last summer.
Anyway, Tommy was interviewed by BBC Radio One and they asked him about Doctor Who and James Bond. Really, people?
After his suave turn as former soldier-turned intelligence insider Jonathan Pine on hit drama series The Night Manager, many fans have been speculating he could be in line to be the new James Bond or even the Doctor in Doctor Who. But Tom Hiddleston says he hasn’t been approached regarding either iconic role.
Speaking to BBC Radio 1 on Monday, the actor said: ‘Obviously it’s very flattering that people think I’m part of the conversation… Neither of those two opportunities have come my way.’
Asked how he felt to be linked to the high-profile roles, The Night Manager star said: ‘It’s difficult because people say, “How would you feel if you were asked?” and you don’t know because you haven’t been asked.’
Peter Capaldi – the twelfth Doctor Who – is leaving the series following the current season, so people are looking to dream-cast the next Doctor Who. Most people want to see a non-white doctor or a woman (or both) in the role. And honestly, I kind of think becoming Doctor Who would be a major step down for Tom? He’s a movie star now, sort of. And if he’s going to do TV work, it’s gotta be prestige television, like The Night Manager. As for the Bond casting… let it go, peeps. HE WILL NEVER BE BOND.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Nice peacoat, completely wrong colour. Blue is not a bad colour for him but all different shades of blue make my head dizzy.
thats quite a ‘thorough’ analysis…….too little to be that bothered by
He would actually make a great Doctor Who I think. But yeah it’s a step down for him now.
There’s about as much chance of LEGS being the next Doctor as there is of Sixlet Minor putting his dirty washing in the laundry basket. The last I heard they were touting out Tilda.
I want Paterson Joseph. Or David Harewood. Or an out-and-out pleb like Stephen Graham. Or, if we’re going woman, can we have Michaela Coel?
I would wear that coat. And that’s as close as you’ll get to a fashion-conscious comment from me!
Paterson Joseph for the win!
I would wear that coat too.
And we first saw the shoes during the ISTL/The Night Manager two month long promo odyssey through the US.
He’d be great, wouldn’t he? He can take the you-know-what out of himself but he does a nice line in tortured soul too.
I genuinely like coats. Coats and boots are the only items of clothing I actually care about.
He would be great. Paterson Joseph is great.
Coats and boots do it for me too Sixer. Except I live in southern California so my coat/boot window is very short with this year being the exception. We’re actually having some weather her in sunny Cal.
I still wear a herringbone trench coat that belonged to my grandfather. Honest!
I might be a bit embarrassed at having outed myself as a person with interest in at least one type of clothing!
I never would have thought of Paterson Joseph but he would actually be perfect come to think of it.
I really do think he would be great.
I really want Olivia Coleman though I doubt she would , or if we are going younger Velile Tshabalala who played Rosetta in a special, I thought she was brilliant .
“I want Paterson Joseph. Or David Harewood.”
YES, YES, YES. My thoughts, exactly.
Just to be contrary, i think they should go with Kris Marshall. He has the right mix of nerdy, physical energy that David Tenant brought to the role.
No LAK don’t put that out into the universe, please don’t !!!
Lol
I like Kris Marshall but he’d just be more of the same, wouldn’t he? And they do need to move it on a bit. I would have loved Julie Walters but she’s a bit too long in the tooth now, I suppose.
The Sixlets want Kano!
“Not sure his acting chops are really there for it, guys.”
“TOP. BOY, Mother, TOP BOY.”
Tom playing Doctor Who that’s been regenerated as James Bond.
*drops mic*
My pea coat is navy blue and I love it. Too warm this winter to wear it though. I love seeing a guy look good in one. He looks good in anything! Just time to change the shoes Tom
Will we be getting another post about Brie’s boobs? Because they made another appearance last night on The One Show. This is the Brie’s Boobs Support the Monkey Movie tour.
Hahahahah! That is hilarious. I nearly spilled my coffee while my head is filled with ‘pecky boobs supporting movie promotion’. I agree pictures and comments are needed.
Bries perky knockers got the full Daily Mail treatment today…You could say her eye popping assets were showcased to their fullest extent and caused a twitterpocalypse.
Translation: Actress’s cleavage causes about six people to comment on twitter.
Oh good lord, I thought this whole Bond thing was closed – HE IS NEVER GOING TO BE BOND, no matter how much he’s ‘super duper’ flattered about having the media push him into the conversation. Craig is going to be Bond for the next couple of movies at least.
As for Dr Who – forget it. He would never take that role as it detracts from his quest for HW A List/leading man status.
told you all yesterday the “Thirst continues”….this is what i meant
Nope….
He is still promoting a film, in which he is the leading man…He can’t be held responsible for inane questions from interviewers…Not seeing any thirst here.
He is contractually obligated to promote a film. He was doing so. The interviewer asked him if he were going to play: Bond, Dr. Who or the interviewer himself. The interviewer did that; how does it make Tom thirsty? Tom’s response was that he hadn’t been asked. The interviewer also asked him to narrate April the Giraffe’s webcast. Should he just lock himself up in his home and not promote his movies, as he is contractually obligated to do?
Way too quick on the draw. Perfect example of how “thirst” is so overused and misapplied that it has become meaningless.
It’s true. Showing up to the premiere of one’s own movie is totally thirsty, as is failing to cover one’s ears and sing “la la la la, I can’t hear you” when one is asked a Bond question while promoting said movie.
Even I don’t think this was him being thirsty. And I think he is Sahara levels of thirsty.
That said, his people should probably put riders on interviews where possible – NO BLOODY BOND TALK.
He is such a likeable guy that everytime I see him I wonder what the hell was he thinking when he got with Taylor Swift. She’s the King Mida of douches. Whatever she touches is ruined for life.
I think his likability is taking a bit of a hit due to his super thirst, he can’t help himself and his PR is not doing anything to reign it in.
I really have no problem with his shoes. I don’t think they’re the best, but they’re certainly no where near being the worst fashion choice. I think what most people have an issue with is that they are quite singular (mostly color), and because he wears them all the time, everybody notices them.
Since we are talking about his shoes, I don’t believe it’s the same pair he wore last year. My opinion on suede shoes is that they don’t tend to last well. Plus I always think he buys several of the same thing and keep them on rotation.
I think the next Doctor would be brilliant if he regenerated as James Bond. THAT I could see Tom being perfect for IF it were very cleverly written.
