Tom Hiddleston is ‘flattered’ by James Bond & Doctor Who casting rumors

Tom Hiddleston at BBC Radio 1

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston looking sadly dapper (dapperly sad?) outside of the BBC Radio One building on Wednesday, the day after the big London premiere of Monkey Movie: Tommy Piddles Jams To Creedence Clearwater Revival (which was the original working title). I actually love Tom’s peacoat here. I used to have the most amazing charcoal grey peacoat – which I found at a thrift store! – and I lost it many years ago. It basically looked like this, only darker. Also: we’re getting the return of those ridiculous suede shoes. We first noticed those shoes when Tom and Taylor Swift were performing their love on the beach last summer.

Anyway, Tommy was interviewed by BBC Radio One and they asked him about Doctor Who and James Bond. Really, people?

After his suave turn as former soldier-turned intelligence insider Jonathan Pine on hit drama series The Night Manager, many fans have been speculating he could be in line to be the new James Bond or even the Doctor in Doctor Who. But Tom Hiddleston says he hasn’t been approached regarding either iconic role.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 on Monday, the actor said: ‘Obviously it’s very flattering that people think I’m part of the conversation… Neither of those two opportunities have come my way.’

Asked how he felt to be linked to the high-profile roles, The Night Manager star said: ‘It’s difficult because people say, “How would you feel if you were asked?” and you don’t know because you haven’t been asked.’

Peter Capaldi – the twelfth Doctor Who – is leaving the series following the current season, so people are looking to dream-cast the next Doctor Who. Most people want to see a non-white doctor or a woman (or both) in the role. And honestly, I kind of think becoming Doctor Who would be a major step down for Tom? He’s a movie star now, sort of. And if he’s going to do TV work, it’s gotta be prestige television, like The Night Manager. As for the Bond casting… let it go, peeps. HE WILL NEVER BE BOND.

Tom Hiddleston at BBC Radio 1

Tom Hiddleston at BBC Radio 1

34 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston is ‘flattered’ by James Bond & Doctor Who casting rumors”

  1. Grace says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Nice peacoat, completely wrong colour. Blue is not a bad colour for him but all different shades of blue make my head dizzy.

    Reply
  2. Darla says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:50 am

    He would actually make a great Doctor Who I think. But yeah it’s a step down for him now.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:54 am

    There’s about as much chance of LEGS being the next Doctor as there is of Sixlet Minor putting his dirty washing in the laundry basket. The last I heard they were touting out Tilda.

    I want Paterson Joseph. Or David Harewood. Or an out-and-out pleb like Stephen Graham. Or, if we’re going woman, can we have Michaela Coel?

    I would wear that coat. And that’s as close as you’ll get to a fashion-conscious comment from me!

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    My pea coat is navy blue and I love it. Too warm this winter to wear it though. I love seeing a guy look good in one. He looks good in anything! Just time to change the shoes Tom

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Will we be getting another post about Brie’s boobs? Because they made another appearance last night on The One Show. This is the Brie’s Boobs Support the Monkey Movie tour.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Oh good lord, I thought this whole Bond thing was closed – HE IS NEVER GOING TO BE BOND, no matter how much he’s ‘super duper’ flattered about having the media push him into the conversation. Craig is going to be Bond for the next couple of movies at least.

    As for Dr Who – forget it. He would never take that role as it detracts from his quest for HW A List/leading man status.

    Reply
  7. paolanqar says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

    He is such a likeable guy that everytime I see him I wonder what the hell was he thinking when he got with Taylor Swift. She’s the King Mida of douches. Whatever she touches is ruined for life.

    Reply
  8. Cranberry says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I really have no problem with his shoes. I don’t think they’re the best, but they’re certainly no where near being the worst fashion choice. I think what most people have an issue with is that they are quite singular (mostly color), and because he wears them all the time, everybody notices them.

    Reply
  9. Cranberry says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I think the next Doctor would be brilliant if he regenerated as James Bond. THAT I could see Tom being perfect for IF it were very cleverly written.

    Reply

