“Dear Lea Michele, this is not your most flattering hairstyle” links

Lea Michele looked odd and thirsty at the Oscar parties. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lady Gaga is replacing knocked-up Beyonce as this year’s Coachella headliner. [Dlisted]
Michelle & Barack Obama’s memoirs are worth so much money. [Jezebel]
Will Smith has a new movie and no one cares. [LaineyGossip]
Hot-take: Alien Covenant looks like a pile of garbage. [Pajiba]
Dev Patel has a girlfriend, and she’s really cute. [Buzzfeed]
Caroline Manzo’s spinoff show is no more. [Reality Tea]
Gary from Chicago needed to be vetted. [The Blemish]
Zoey Deutch’s outfit is one of the funniest things to happen this week. [Moe Jackson]
I like Hilary Duff’s blouse here. [Popoholic]
Adriana Lima was almost a nun. [Wonderwall]
She is so rabid in her quest for A list status, and it’s looking like it’s never going to happen for her. She’s talented. But all the nude or nearly nude photo shoots and selfies, the staged photos from her recent trip to Hawaii – enough.
She always looks odd and thirsty.
The Hawaiian yoga down dog on a surf board action shots were …whatever.
Smith out.
I actually like her, but that hair is bad!
She looks like Kyle Richard’s unfortunate sister….or someone “famous” for dating a deceased co-star on a show people watched for one season, myself not included. It’s DWTS time for Mz. Michele. I do miss Joan Rivers….she did the best impressions of Lea posing on the carpet…lol. RIP Joan
i remember tilda cobham-hervey from a movie i watched a few years ago called 52 tuesdays, she was very good in it.
lol at the obvious pap stroll though, i don’t get the point. do celebs get paid for pap strolls? the pic on the daily mail of dev hugging both his mum and his gf was also particularly hilarious. they seem happy though!
Ya, it did seem an obvious pap stroll. lol But they do look happy and cute together.
I wonder if Freida Pinto is still with her good looking polo player.
I kinda have pity for her. She had zero reason to be at a party, shows up with a poorly executed DIY hairstyle, and then fails rocking a kohl’s prom department dress.
She doesn’t have that “it” factor, even though she had a good voice. Her ambition and crazy is too in your face to ever root for her, but i definitely pity her for her desperation.
Spot on.
I’d hardly classify her voice as “good”. It’s great. It’s better than many of the biggest stars today. But, unfortunately for her, it’s not pop or hip enough for this generation, no matter how (clearly) HARD she tries.
But girl is a monster behind a microphone. She should really be more invested in broadway and earning Tonys in my opinion.
Exactly. Go back to broadway and forget all the pop star bs. She’s in Scream Queens with Emma Roberts, who was also at Oscars stuff, so maybe that gets you to the VF Oscar party.
I liked her with her old nose.
I like it? It’s sleek and modern, when she normally does New Jersey housewife.
I like it too
I feel as if she has a future playing Meghan Markle when Lifetime makes a movie about Harry and Meghan in about 18 months.
I actually like her hair. But why does that dress look like it has a man’s belt? So odd.
Lol .. Did ya’ll see this? https://twitter.com/MonsieurRik/status/828669531870605312
Also No Rih Rih Post??… she was so Nervous and Adorable on her Harvard Speech!
Thanks for sharing this – priceless!
If you cover the bun she looks like Orlando Bloom
