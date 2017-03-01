“Dear Lea Michele, this is not your most flattering hairstyle” links
  • March 01, 2017

  • By Kaiser
25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party

Lea Michele looked odd and thirsty at the Oscar parties. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lady Gaga is replacing knocked-up Beyonce as this year’s Coachella headliner. [Dlisted]
Michelle & Barack Obama’s memoirs are worth so much money. [Jezebel]
Will Smith has a new movie and no one cares. [LaineyGossip]
Hot-take: Alien Covenant looks like a pile of garbage. [Pajiba]
Dev Patel has a girlfriend, and she’s really cute. [Buzzfeed]
Caroline Manzo’s spinoff show is no more. [Reality Tea]
Gary from Chicago needed to be vetted. [The Blemish]
Zoey Deutch’s outfit is one of the funniest things to happen this week. [Moe Jackson]
I like Hilary Duff’s blouse here. [Popoholic]
Adriana Lima was almost a nun. [Wonderwall]

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party

 

18 Responses to ““Dear Lea Michele, this is not your most flattering hairstyle” links”

  1. Donna says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    She is so rabid in her quest for A list status, and it’s looking like it’s never going to happen for her. She’s talented. But all the nude or nearly nude photo shoots and selfies, the staged photos from her recent trip to Hawaii – enough.

  2. Alyce says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I actually like her, but that hair is bad!

  3. Nancy says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    She looks like Kyle Richard’s unfortunate sister….or someone “famous” for dating a deceased co-star on a show people watched for one season, myself not included. It’s DWTS time for Mz. Michele. I do miss Joan Rivers….she did the best impressions of Lea posing on the carpet…lol. RIP Joan

  4. ell says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    i remember tilda cobham-hervey from a movie i watched a few years ago called 52 tuesdays, she was very good in it.

    lol at the obvious pap stroll though, i don’t get the point. do celebs get paid for pap strolls? the pic on the daily mail of dev hugging both his mum and his gf was also particularly hilarious. they seem happy though!

  5. kimbers says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I kinda have pity for her. She had zero reason to be at a party, shows up with a poorly executed DIY hairstyle, and then fails rocking a kohl’s prom department dress.

    She doesn’t have that “it” factor, even though she had a good voice. Her ambition and crazy is too in your face to ever root for her, but i definitely pity her for her desperation.

  6. Originaltessa says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I like it? It’s sleek and modern, when she normally does New Jersey housewife.

  7. chaine says:
    March 1, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I feel as if she has a future playing Meghan Markle when Lifetime makes a movie about Harry and Meghan in about 18 months.

  8. minx says:
    March 1, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I actually like her hair. But why does that dress look like it has a man’s belt? So odd.

  9. QQ says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Lol .. Did ya’ll see this? https://twitter.com/MonsieurRik/status/828669531870605312

    Also No Rih Rih Post??… she was so Nervous and Adorable on her Harvard Speech!

  10. Libra girl says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    If you cover the bun she looks like Orlando Bloom

