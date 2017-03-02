Celebrity dentist claims he was booted from American Airlines flight for Trump joke

This story is a little weird and I am not sure how I feel about it. It revolves around a celebrity dentist. Do you have to go to a special school to get the celebrity designation in your title? I mean, do they have a secondary course-load that requires you to take “Fawning 101” or “Advanced Name-Dropping”? Anyway, celebrity dentist Shawn Sadri, who is an Iranian-American muslim, got kicked off an American Airlines flight because, according to him, he made a joke about Trump. But the story is much stranger than that and Sadri did more than make a joke, he argued with the flight attendants, which never goes over well.
Celebrity dentist Shawn Sadri says his Iranian heritage and distaste for President Trump got him bounced off a flight from Los Angeles to Kennedy Airport on Sunday.
According to Sadri, a 35-year-old immigrant who practices in L.A. and Manhattan, he was returning from Hollywood after a week of performing cosmetic dental work for his Oscars-bound clients when he was seated next to a “6- or 7-year-old boy” of Latino descent who was nervous and crying before takeoff.
“I asked the boy, ‘Are you OK? Are you traveling alone?’ ” says Sadri, whose bicoastal practice has been visited by actor Aaron Paul, and athletes Jose Canseco and Gabby Douglas.
“He didn’t speak a word of English and no one was with him,” Sadri said. “Out of nowhere, he runs down the aisle and starts screaming!”
Sadri says that’s when a flight attendant came over to see what was happening, and he joked: “Maybe Trump is trying to deport him.”
According to Sadri, whose family moved to the U.S. when he was 3, the flight attendant snapped, “Don’t say that.”
Sadri says he figured that the “joke” might defuse the situation, but it did the opposite.
“Fine, you must be a Trump supporter,” he said he told the flight attendant. “And she said, ‘What if I am?’ So I said ‘If you are, you are, but you’re also incompetent and need to do your job. Why am I dealing with this kid?’”
According to Sadri, two other flight attendants came to their colleague’s aid and a 3-on-1 argument ensued.
“I wasn’t yelling, I wasn’t swearing, it was 6 a.m., I hadn’t been drinking,” he said. “I’m a New Yorker — I’m not going to back down — and I was born a Muslim in Iran. I do think all those things played into it.”
Sadri was escorted off the flight and rebooked on to another flight one hour later. I have so many questions like, why did the boy take off screaming down the aisle? I think Sadri might be making a few assumptions here. A six or seven-year-old kid could be super shy and not want to speak to strangers, I am not sure how he knew he “didn’t speak a word of English.” And the flight attendant didn’t say she actually was a Trump supporter. She may have been but the way I read her response was that it was irrelevant to the situation. There are plenty of good reasons to not throw around “deportation” on a crowded flight from Los Angeles. Just because he wasn’t drunk or yelling doesn’t mean he was perfectly in line to argue with three flight attendants trying to manage a screaming child and get a plane off the ground. I don’t think calling them incompetent helped anything either.
That said, this is what happens when the government puts forth hate policy, it creates hate. We cannot come together or unify as a nation if the government is spewing some Orwellian bs that Some Americans Are More Equal Than Others. Sadri probably feels like he’s walking around with a target on his back and is likely reacting to that more than anything. While I deeply object with someone interfering with another’s ability to do their job, I can see why he jumped to the conclusions he did.
But seriously, what happened to the poor kid?
Photo credit: Getty Images
I think what really escalated the problem was when he called her “incompetent”. I really don’t think this had anything to do with Trump or him being Iranian. This is coming from a woc who has herself experienced plenty of racism. In this case, the dentist was totally wrong…he’s a jerk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much over-interpretation! This is that kind of story that if lived is what it is, if told sounds off – but isn’t.
There was a kid, the guy made a joke and the flight attendant wasn’t having it.
I agree with you so much though on the hate creates hate. More: hate policies allow for hateful acts and anxiety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not even going to get into the joke itself but he should have just left it alone when the flight attendant said don’t say that. They should have focused on the real issue that little boy traveling alone . Instead of engaging in a tit for tat or her running to get a collegue involved. She should have ran after the little boy. Though I can’t say his way is the way it all went down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well … he certainly has nice teeth and a great smile which maybe he should have used during the flight. Even though I might agree with him about Trump and am totally turned off by anyone who sounds like a supporter, he sounded a little confrontational. Nowadays that’s not a good idea on a plane.
I, too, am wondering what the heck happened to the little boy running down the isle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking it might have been the child’s first time on a plane? He was crying before the plane even took off, which tells me he was probably super nervous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What in the world is he carrying in his pockets? Boxes of chiclets?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg I just noticed that…so funny !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m trying to figure out how he fit them in those pockets. Those pants seem to be rather tight fitting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His pants in the last pic. Wtf? Is everything okay? Do you guys need help?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be the minority and ask why the attendant thought she should tell someone what they should, or should not, say.
Personally, and this should come as no surprise to anyone here, but if you tell me NOT to say something that I’m at liberty to say, I’m more likely to say it again. Because you know? If you want to have a discussion with me about something I’ve said or done, great. If you start out with “don’t say that”, or issue me commands, yeah, not going to fly (pun intended).
So this guy goes up to a kid to help. And suddenly he’s the bad guy? Pardon me for pointing out the obvious, but now more than ever we need good Samaritans.
All the attendant had to do was ignore the “joke” and deal with the kid, not make it her place to scold an adult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t “go up to the kid to help”. He was seated next to him. I think both adults hold some blame but for God’s sake he didn’t need to call her incompetent because the kid went screaming away. Has he never dealt with kids? They are not always easy to control. Was she supposed to gag the kid or tie him to his chair? She probably didn’t want him talking “politics” because it’s a really touchy subject and the last thing she probably wanted was other passengers chiming in. She probably wanted a nice quiet easy flight. Either way, for the dentist to say this is racially motivated is b.s. if you ask me. Not in this case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That didn’t take long. 7 minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respect your opinion…however this is a “comment” section isn’t it? Would you rather people ignore what you write? This site usually has intelligent conversation from ALL differing points of view. Anyways, to each their own….but please read the full facts of a story first. If you don’t, people do have the right to correct you. Lastly, I didn’t know responses were timed lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You should try it sometime. Just post something contrary to popular opinion and time how long ti takes for someone, even on a small thread, to tell you how exactly it is you are wrong.
I don’t have a personal stake in this topic. Perhaps my wording was off with my “goes up to the kid” but it doesn’t change the sentiment. Semantics. I’m not under oath, after all.
Now, you go on “correcting” me. Bet you are a lot of fun at parties
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have posted things contrary to popular opinion. I like the replies. That’s what this site is for.
Don’t get invited to parties…I’m a loser. Have a great day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe, instead of joking, he should have said, “I asked the boy if he was okay and if he was travelling alone. He then took off” . If he was concerned he could have asked further what he could do to help and left it at that. Don’t care what the joke was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of enjoyed the fact that he said it, about deportation. I would wish he owned it, rather than try to pass it off as a joke.
Imagine if he did. Just for a second, if he actually meant it when he wondered if the kid was being deported. It’s the new reality, after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Original Kay has a point, regardless of whether or not you like the joke freedom of speech allows the guy to say it. What gives the flight attendant the right to decide what another person can or cannot say? In the words of Voltaire “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” I’m not saying by any means that what happened next was appropriate, I think all of the adults in this situation should have handled things better. They should have both let it go and focused on the real problem at hand which was the crying child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude has square front bottom syndrome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But…what’s up with his pants in the last photo, though? What’s in his pockets?
Report this comment as spam or abuse