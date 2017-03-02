Celebrity dentist claims he was booted from American Airlines flight for Trump joke

This story is a little weird and I am not sure how I feel about it. It revolves around a celebrity dentist. Do you have to go to a special school to get the celebrity designation in your title? I mean, do they have a secondary course-load that requires you to take “Fawning 101” or “Advanced Name-Dropping”? Anyway, celebrity dentist Shawn Sadri, who is an Iranian-American muslim, got kicked off an American Airlines flight because, according to him, he made a joke about Trump. But the story is much stranger than that and Sadri did more than make a joke, he argued with the flight attendants, which never goes over well.

Celebrity dentist Shawn Sadri says his Iranian heritage and distaste for President Trump got him bounced off a flight from Los Angeles to Kennedy Airport on Sunday. According to Sadri, a 35-year-old immigrant who practices in L.A. and Manhattan, he was returning from Hollywood after a week of performing cosmetic dental work for his Oscars-bound clients when he was seated next to a “6- or 7-year-old boy” of Latino descent who was nervous and crying before takeoff. “I asked the boy, ‘Are you OK? Are you traveling alone?’ ” says Sadri, whose bicoastal practice has been visited by actor Aaron Paul, and athletes Jose Canseco and Gabby Douglas. “He didn’t speak a word of English and no one was with him,” Sadri said. “Out of nowhere, he runs down the aisle and starts screaming!” Sadri says that’s when a flight attendant came over to see what was happening, and he joked: “Maybe Trump is trying to deport him.” According to Sadri, whose family moved to the U.S. when he was 3, the flight attendant snapped, “Don’t say that.” Sadri says he figured that the “joke” might defuse the situation, but it did the opposite. “Fine, you must be a Trump supporter,” he said he told the flight attendant. “And she said, ‘What if I am?’ So I said ‘If you are, you are, but you’re also incompetent and need to do your job. Why am I dealing with this kid?’” According to Sadri, two other flight attendants came to their colleague’s aid and a 3-on-1 argument ensued. “I wasn’t yelling, I wasn’t swearing, it was 6 a.m., I hadn’t been drinking,” he said. “I’m a New Yorker — I’m not going to back down — and I was born a Muslim in Iran. I do think all those things played into it.”

[From NY Daily News]

Sadri was escorted off the flight and rebooked on to another flight one hour later. I have so many questions like, why did the boy take off screaming down the aisle? I think Sadri might be making a few assumptions here. A six or seven-year-old kid could be super shy and not want to speak to strangers, I am not sure how he knew he “didn’t speak a word of English.” And the flight attendant didn’t say she actually was a Trump supporter. She may have been but the way I read her response was that it was irrelevant to the situation. There are plenty of good reasons to not throw around “deportation” on a crowded flight from Los Angeles. Just because he wasn’t drunk or yelling doesn’t mean he was perfectly in line to argue with three flight attendants trying to manage a screaming child and get a plane off the ground. I don’t think calling them incompetent helped anything either.

That said, this is what happens when the government puts forth hate policy, it creates hate. We cannot come together or unify as a nation if the government is spewing some Orwellian bs that Some Americans Are More Equal Than Others. Sadri probably feels like he’s walking around with a target on his back and is likely reacting to that more than anything. While I deeply object with someone interfering with another’s ability to do their job, I can see why he jumped to the conclusions he did.

But seriously, what happened to the poor kid?