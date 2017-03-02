Variety got Barry Jenkins & Damien Chazelle to sit down together post-Oscars

People are still obsessed with the Best Picture Oscar debacle. Some people are obsessed with making it into some kind of beef between the two films, specifically a beef between the two directors, Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Damien Chazelle (La La Land). But what both men kept saying throughout their respective Oscar campaigns was that they had actually become friends. They met at the Telluride Film Festival last year, and their promotional tours intersected several times over the course of like five months. They sat on the same roundtable discussions and they both had a lot of respect for each other’s films. So while tweets like this are funny…

The moment Damien Chazelle became a super villain pic.twitter.com/PHQSPZ3f4q — Jonathan VanDyke (@jonvandyke) February 27, 2017

…That’s not what Barry Jenkins and Damien Chazelle were really feeling in the moment of the Best Picture debacle. Variety got Damien and Barry to sit down together literally the day after the Oscars to discuss what happened and how their friendship began. Just to be clear: while Moonlight won Best Picture, both Barry and Damien won individual Oscars too. Barry got an Oscar for co-writing the adapted screenplay and Damien won Best Director (he’s the youngest Best Director winner in history). While both dudes were obviously seeking the big prize, I think both of them realize that they have nothing to complain about. Here are some highlights from the Variety piece:

Jenkins on watching what unfolded on stage hours later: “It’s messy, but it’s kind of gorgeous… You have these two groups of people who came together for a second. There’s a picture with me hugging Jordan [Horowitz, a producer of “La La Land”], and Adele [Romanski, producer of “Moonlight”] has her arm on his shoulder. That’s what the moment was.” Chazelle on how he & Barry always got along: “That’s something Barry and I have talked about. It’s weird to be friendly with someone but to feel like there’s a mano-a-mano thing, which I guess is the nature of the Oscars. So it was nice to explode that myth a little bit on a big stage.” The speech Jenkins would have given if not for the snafu: “I had something that I had prepared to say, and that thing went completely out the window. I’ve been saying that [co-writer] Tarell [Alvin McCraney] and I are that kid in the film, and that kid does not grow up to make a piece of art that gets eight Academy Award nominations. It’s a dream I never allowed myself to have. When we were sitting there, and that dream of winning didn’t come true, I took it off the table. But then I had to very quickly get back into that place. And my first thought was to get to the stage to give Jordan a hug as quickly as possible.” Jenkins on how Moonlight is the first LGBTQ story to win Best Picture: “I will be glad when all these firsts and thirds and fifths are a thing of the past. So it’s bittersweet. But it’s not something you set out to do. I don’t think Damien set out to be the youngest winning director. You kind of just create the work. These things just happen, until they don’t.” Chazelle asks Jenkins if he feels more pressure now & this is what Jenkins says: “I’ve never been in this position, so I don’t. But, I mean, maybe now I’ll have to. I can’t deny that that’s something for both of us. You make a movie that grosses $300 million on a $30 million budget, that changes things. You make a $1.5 million film that wins best picture, that changes things. I hope it doesn’t change the way I approach the work.” Chazelle’s response: “Well, that’s the thing. We hope it changes things for the better, in the sense that it gives us more freedom. But there’s always that fear that it changes things for the worse — that pressures or second-guessing creep in. Any student of film history can look at various examples of ‘too much, too soon.’ We’re cognizant of that. But so many of the filmmakers that inspired both Barry and I have never won an Oscar, or were never nominated. So you have to keep that in mind. This only means so much.”

[From Variety]

I honestly enjoyed Barry Jenkins’ campaign the entire time. He never seemed smug or self-satisfied or needy or like he was trying too hard to be an auteur. He really just seemed like a chill dude who was enjoying the crazy ride. Damien is another story, but maybe that’s my bias against La La Land. Like, I don’t think Damien is a supervillain, but… I’m also really, really glad that Moonlight won Best Picture, I guess.