Viola Davis used to sleep with rags around her neck so that rats wouldn’t bite her



Viola Davis covers the new issue of People Magazine, which makes me so happy. I feel bad for Viola in a way though because the last two cover stars were reality stars Christina El Moussa, and that youngest Duggar girl to have her second baby, Jessa. Viola is too good for People Magazine at this point, but she just won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, she slayed us all with her speech and she’s continuing to speak out about issues that are close to her. Yesterday we covered a recent interview from Viola in which she admitted that she suffers from impostor syndrome, which is when people feel like they’re not good enough or worthy of their accomplishments and worry that others will find out they’re a fraud. The outlet which interviewed Viola, ABC, had quotes from a psychologist who said that women and minorities are more like to have impostor syndrome than white men essentially. This makes a lot of sense to me given everything I’ve seen and experienced and I’ll leave it at that. In Viola’s People story she discusses her childhood, in which she experienced extreme poverty, and it puts her impostor syndrome comments in context. I knew Viola grew up poor, and she’s talked about it before and it’s a cause that’s close to her heart, but some of the details were truly shocking to me.

Growing up in Central Falls, R.I., Davis and her five siblings endured harsh living conditions as their parents, Dan and Mae Alice, struggled to make ends meet. “I would jump in trash bins with maggots looking for food, and I would steal from the corner store because I was hungry,” the actress says. “I never had any kids come to my house because my house was a condemned building, it was boarded up, it was infested with rats. I was one of those kids who were poor and knew it.” The family’s rat problem was so bad, she has said, they bit the faces off her dolls and she had to go to sleep with rags tied around her neck to keep them from biting her at night. But the struggle didn’t weigh Davis down — it had the opposite effect. “It became motivation as opposed to something else — the thing about poverty is that it starts affecting your mind and your spirit because people don’t see you. I chose from a very young age that I didn’t want that for my life. And it very much has helped me appreciate and value the things that are in my life now because I never had it. A yard, a house, great plumbing, a full refrigerator, things that people take for granted, I don’t.”

I’ve never even realized that rats can bite you in your sleep like that, it’s truly awful to even imagine, or to think of what it must have been like to sift through trash for food. It really puts so much else in perspective. I also like what she said about how she’s grateful she has so much now and how she doesn’t take it for granted. I’ve dealt with annoying inconveniences in life like everyone but nothing at that level and I have no idea what that must be like. Viola didn’t have running water or a bathroom at home either, just an outhouse. Her story is inspiring and thought-provoking on so many levels. Also one of her sisters works as a teacher at their old high school! Deloris Grant tells People that Viola’s love of acting was evident from a young age. “Viola has a creative mind, so we always escaped with stories, little plays and shows. She was able to take us away from any pain or suffering or depression.” That’s what she means when talks about living a life and I feel like I understand her conviction and drive a little better.

