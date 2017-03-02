Us Weekly: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘will be engaged by the end of the summer’

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party

I’m glad that Us Weekly has abandoned their Trump-family covers this week (and last week), because I do believe someone in Prince Harry’s camp is talking to Us Weekly, and I needed an update on the Harry-Meghan Markle situation. And here it is! “Pals” insist to Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan will be engaged by the end of the summer. “Insiders” insist that Harry will wait until Meghan wraps on the new season of Suits. And of course “sources” insist that Meghan has already greatly improved Harry’s life, because she’s got a keen (!!!) eye for interior design and she cooks! Here are some highlights from Us Weekly’s cover story:

An engagement will happen soon enough: A source predicts Prince Harry will propose to actress love Meghan Markle near the anniversary of their first date. “They will be engaged by the end of summer… they have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

Cohabitating: Before flying back to Canada in late February, Meghan had spent just three weeks away from the palace, and a source says security has taken to waving her in as if she were a permanent resident. An insider says the two won’t make an official call on cohabiting until Markle wraps her series this summer, but “Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable,” says the source. “It’s not like Harry can uproot!”

She’s revamped Harry’s London pad, Nottingham Cottage: “Harry knows very little about interior design, and that’s something Meghan is particularly good at. He has a few more plants, nice candles — and his kitchen is well-stocked too!” Thanks to Markle, he also knows what to do with the ingredients. A source says Harry and the avid foodie “have learned a lot of new dishes together.”

They have quiet date-nights: Their go-to spots are rustic gastropub the Sands End and swanky members-only club Soho House, where mutual friend and creative director Markus Anderson introduced them last June. “They genuinely enjoy going to restaurants, being outdoors and experiencing new places,” says a source of the pair, who recently saw Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures at a luxury movie theater in Notting Hill. And should they be spotted by an eagle-eyed admirer, that’s fine too. Says a palace aide, “They’re not trying to hide.”

They’re planning vacations together: They “talk about what places they want to visit,” says a source. Their dream list goes beyond standard tropical locales. Says a source: “More adventure trips!”

They want to work together for charity: “They speak about maybe working together on a project.” The timing is right for Markle, who’s “ready to move away from acting,” explains a Markle insider, adding that the upcoming seventh season of Suits will likely be her last. “She’s started thinking of the bigger picture.” Her view includes Harry. “They’re so in love,” says a source. “I honestly can’t stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I’d say 150.”

I hope Meghan has done more than add a few plants and candles to Nottingham Cottage! I’ve done some creeping on her Instagram and taken note of the photos she’s taken inside her Toronto home, and I do think she’s got a decent eye for design. Then again, she seems to like more modern-contemporary stuff and that’s not going to go over well with the staid old-guard royals. Like, Meghan wouldn’t be allowed to put a Eames chair in Kensington Palace HOW GAUCHE. How American! Oh, the fights she’ll have with the royal courtiers. It’s going to be amazing, you guys. I hope Meghan and Harry do get married just for the nose-in-the-air gossip from royal-connected sources.

Also: I’m consistently befuddled by the shifting timeline of Harry and Meghan’s relationship. I thought that we’re fast approaching the one-year-anniversary of when they first met, but Us Weekly makes it sound like they started dating late last summer (when Harry was working in Africa?).

Prince Harry visits Newcastle as part of his Heads Together campaign

Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of Us Weekly.

 

12 Responses to “Us Weekly: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘will be engaged by the end of the summer’”

  1. abby says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:27 am

    They first met end of June when Meghan was in London for Wimbledon. They started dating around that time.

  2. HeidiM says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I’d love a fall wedding

  3. HappyMom says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:41 am

    My dream: A Fall Royal Wedding and Impeachment!

  4. freebunny says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:43 am

    It gonna hurt Meghan’s ego so hard if he dumps her.

  5. Joni says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Us weekly is so obsessed with these two.

  6. D says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I hope they do get married, mostly because of how upset the nasty people in the DM comment section will be.

  7. Pixelated says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    @happymom YES! Then Christmas will have come early :)

  8. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    We need a royal wedding – go for it Harry. I wan’t a cheesy Hollywood type wedding with more bling and celebs than any other royal wedding before.

  9. Tina says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:56 am

    The only bad thing about this is that the Queen is going to have to pay for another country house. We’re already increasing the royals’ budget significantly to pay for the repairs to Buck House.

  10. suze says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I see the Flying Elvi in my near future! Where is Sixer?

    While I do believe they are serious and that marriage is a good possibility, I also believe most of the leaked details here are utter rot. I imagine certain someones being very amused when these details make the light of day.

    “Oh, put that bit about the gastro pub in there, let’s see if they print it! Johnny could use the business!”

