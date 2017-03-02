Jennifer Garner wants to convince 45 to help poor kids: ‘I’m ready to have a chat’



Jennifer Garner enthusiastically campaigned for Hillary Clinton, at a time when most of us doubted Clinton even needed our support. A Trump presidency seemed like an impossibility at that time, but it happened, every day brings some fresh surreal hell and it seems like it’s only going to get worse. We’ve seen Trump sign executive orders banning entire countries of people from the US with no forethought or planning, we’ve seen him ignore expert advice in areas in which he has no clue, and then act like no one would have had a clue despite all the help he had at his disposal, and we’ve seen his contempt for anyone who isn’t a rich white male. Most people have realized that it’s long past the point of working with the guy and that it’s time to try and get him out of power and find ways to thwart and check his influence. There are still celebrities like Jennifer Garner who think she can extend an olive branch and get some results though. Good luck with that. Garner is a longterm advocate for Save The Children with a focus on childhood poverty, having seen how it affects children in her home state of West Virginia. Garner told The Washington Post that she wants to hold Trump accountable to the poor people who voted for him. She was in Washington lobbying for Save The Children and she still thinks it’s possible to work with 45 on this issue. Also she was supposed to meet with Ivanka Trump but there were “scheduling conflicts.”

The West Virginia native has long worked to bring assistance to poor, rural communities in desperate need of it. She has no plans to change that just because most of those communities went big for Trump in last year’s election. In fact, she sees an opportunity to hold the president accountable for the pledges he made to the country’s rural working class. “I’m looking forward to helping him make good on what they saw as promises, a mandate from him, that he was going to make their lives better,” Garner said in a 45-minute interview with The Washington Post… Garner acknowledged that some of her friends “want to turn their back to this administration . . . [and] just wouldn’t even want to engage.” Not her. “If he’s willing to help the poor kids who got him elected, then let’s do it. They certainly think he’s going to,” she said… Garner calls their cause the “bobblehead issue,” because everyone loves to tell her that they support children, but in the end it sometimes seems as though they just enjoy being around a beautiful celebrity. “Everyone’s nodding and couldn’t agree more, and shaking your hand and want their picture,” she said. “But when the vote is cast, nobody’s out there screaming and yelling for poor kids.” “People felt like Trump really understood them, that he was going to come in and create jobs for them,” she said. “They felt like they needed something to just turn everything upside down.” It’s that level of despair that leaves Garner willing to deal with Trump when some of her friends want to offer nothing but resistance. She may even be willing to meet the president. “Send me a ticket to Mar-a-Lago. I’m ready to go down and have a steak and a good chat,” she said, only half joking about the prospect. “I really think it’s great, if he’s willing to help the poor kids who got him elected.”

[From The Washington Post]

This is a great cause but it’s utterly useless to try to appeal to 45. Garner could go have a steak with him (his would be burnt and served with ketchup because his taste in food is as sophisticated as his vocabulary) and he would nod and say some basic words indicating that he may have understood her, insomuch as he’s capable of expressing that. Then he would go home and sign a bunch of orders stripping programs to poor kids to pay for a military expenditure that’s as well thought out as one of his tweets. Look at how he behaved toward President Obama. He acted like he understood him, like he would take his advice, and then turned around and hired a Nazi as his chief strategist. The time is long since past trying to convince him of anything reasonable. I mean even Kanye learned early in the process that it was stupid to try to cozy up to the orange overlord. Then again Garner is nothing but persistent when it comes to trying to change people despite overwhelming evidence that it’s futile.