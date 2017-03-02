Attorney General Jeff Sessions probably lied under oath, which is a crime

Well, who would have believed this? Emperor Baby Fists is still basking in the glow of his great press following his Joint Session Address, in which the bar was set so low for him that literally everyone called it a “win” when he didn’t sh-t his pants. Many of you said “just wait, something big is about to come out,” as an explanation for why Baby Fists was acting so sedate. Well, you were right. The Washington Post revealed last night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to Congress about his meetings with Russian officials. Seriously. Sessions was a surrogate and advisor for the Trump campaign since February 2016. From February to November 2016, Sessions met with/spoke to the Russian Ambassador at least twice. While simply “meeting with the Russian ambassador” isn’t a criminal act – although, let’s be real, it’s suspicious as hell – it is against the law to perjure yourself during a Congressional hearing. Sessions lied to Congress during his confirmation hearing for Attorney General:

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general. One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race. The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump’s associates. He has so far resisted calls to recuse himself. At his Jan. 10 Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) what he would do if he learned of any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of the 2016 campaign. “I’m not aware of any of those activities,” he responded. He added: “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.” In January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) asked Sessions for answers to written questions. “Several of the President-elect’s nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties. Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?” Leahy wrote. Sessions responded with one word: “No.”

[From WaPo]

You should read the whole “bombshell” WaPo story – Sessions’ DOJ spokesperson insists that he met with the Russian ambassador (DURING THE HEIGHT OF THE CAMPAIGN) as a senator, not a Trump surrogate. Again, it’s not against the law for a high-ranking senator to meet with foreign ambassadors. Perjury is against the law. Sessions’ spokesperson also claims that Sessions didn’t commit perjury and “There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer.” O RLY?

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi are already calling for a special prosecutor to further probe Trump’s ties to Russia. Will they get their special prosecutor? Not until some Republicans come to Jesus. There are some crotchety old Cold Warriors in the Senate, and maybe that’s enough. Who knows? Also: “Coretta Scott King” trended on Twitter throughout the night, almost like she was specifically haunting Jeff Sessions. #ShePersisted

AG Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. https://t.co/5r8KpGQSRT pic.twitter.com/vKSVuvTIf3 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 2, 2017