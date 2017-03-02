Attorney General Jeff Sessions probably lied under oath, which is a crime

Well, who would have believed this? Emperor Baby Fists is still basking in the glow of his great press following his Joint Session Address, in which the bar was set so low for him that literally everyone called it a “win” when he didn’t sh-t his pants. Many of you said “just wait, something big is about to come out,” as an explanation for why Baby Fists was acting so sedate. Well, you were right. The Washington Post revealed last night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to Congress about his meetings with Russian officials. Seriously. Sessions was a surrogate and advisor for the Trump campaign since February 2016. From February to November 2016, Sessions met with/spoke to the Russian Ambassador at least twice. While simply “meeting with the Russian ambassador” isn’t a criminal act – although, let’s be real, it’s suspicious as hell – it is against the law to perjure yourself during a Congressional hearing. Sessions lied to Congress during his confirmation hearing for Attorney General:

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race. The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump’s associates. He has so far resisted calls to recuse himself.

At his Jan. 10 Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) what he would do if he learned of any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of the 2016 campaign.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities,” he responded. He added: “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

In January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) asked Sessions for answers to written questions. “Several of the President-elect’s nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties. Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?” Leahy wrote. Sessions responded with one word: “No.”

You should read the whole “bombshell” WaPo story – Sessions’ DOJ spokesperson insists that he met with the Russian ambassador (DURING THE HEIGHT OF THE CAMPAIGN) as a senator, not a Trump surrogate. Again, it’s not against the law for a high-ranking senator to meet with foreign ambassadors. Perjury is against the law. Sessions’ spokesperson also claims that Sessions didn’t commit perjury and “There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer.” O RLY?

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi are already calling for a special prosecutor to further probe Trump’s ties to Russia. Will they get their special prosecutor? Not until some Republicans come to Jesus. There are some crotchety old Cold Warriors in the Senate, and maybe that’s enough. Who knows? Also: “Coretta Scott King” trended on Twitter throughout the night, almost like she was specifically haunting Jeff Sessions. #ShePersisted

85 Responses to “Attorney General Jeff Sessions probably lied under oath, which is a crime”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:29 am

    A special prosecutor AND the immediate resignation of Jeff Sessions are the ONLY acceptable actions at this point.

    Reply
  2. MunichGirl says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:29 am

    …I’m still waiting for the bombshell which destroys Trump.

    Reply
  3. Indira says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I’m really shocked that so few people in America seem to care about the connections to Russia. Drumpf wouldn’t have won without Putin.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 2, 2017 at 7:51 am

      I think since the cold war ended, Russia just isn’t on most people’s radars, despite the fact that Putin is a murderous KGB thug. Especially low information voters who buy whatever Fox or whatever other fake news outlet is selling. I read an interesting comment, how would people feel about Russia if it was filled with brown people? That maybe somehow it feels less threatening to people because Russians are white. SMDH.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:22 am

        It’s really sheer ignorance. Probably most people think that since Russia isn’t the Soviet Union anymore, the dangers of Communism are behind it and it’s just another imperfect democracy. They don’t know Russian history, they don’t know Putin, or they think they do because George Friggin’ Bush looked into his soul.

      • Kitten says:
        March 2, 2017 at 9:09 am

        Part of the problem is that we don’t know the extent of Russia’s involvement or if their involvement was nefarious in nature. From what I understand, the intelligence community is (rightfully) playing it pretty close to the vest right now.

        Unfortunately, this leaves the American public to put the puzzle pieces together which results in a lot of conflicting and confusing, conjecture-based conclusions.
        (try saying that five times fast!)

        Yesterday, Fresh Air did an interesting podcast on this subject with Evan Osnos.

    • Chrissy says:
      March 2, 2017 at 8:22 am

      It was his job as Senator to talk with and engage with all ambassadors around the world which Yes, included Russia! His conversations were not campaign related at all, this is pure propoganda. I just want to remind people on this site that I am Irish and I married a Russian engineer who is a US citizen and my children are half Russian. I live in America, stop hurting and discriminating against innocent children from Russian backgrounds!

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

        @Chrissy – no one is discriminating against Russian people, the objections are to Putin and his interference in the election.

        The content of Sessions conversations is irrelevant. The fact that he lied about them under oath is the issue. Perjury is a crime and the nation’s highest ranking law enforcement officer is not above the law.

      • SusanneToo says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:35 am

        “At his Jan. 10 Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) what he would do if he learned of any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of the 2016 campaign.
        “I’m not aware of any of those activities,” he responded. He added: “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”
        At issue is his lying during his confirmation hearing. Do you see that part where he said “I did not have communications with the Russians.” He did have communications, whether they talked about the campaign or about caviar.
        And I wasn’t aware Putin was an innocent child. Your last sentence makes no sense at all.

      • Coco says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:37 am

        No one is saying abything about the Russian people, many of whom are quite poor and get their news from state run media. I personally have a lot of compassion for the Russian people. We are all talking about Putin being scary AF. And Sessions lied under oath. He was asked if he had any contact with Russia. He said no. He did, twice. Sure, maybe he was only talking with the ambassador as a Senator but he should have been honest. How do we trust the AG if he is a liar?

      • Lightpurple says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

        It was also his job as someone who took an oath to tell the truth during the confirmation hearings to tell about any of those conversations when asked. He did not. He lied. And whether those conversations were “campaign-related” is only part of the problem; were those conversations related to what he would do for Putin as a member of Trump’s cabinet? That is NOT campaign-related, that is running the government-related.

        Who is discriminating against Russian children? The issue here is Putin, not immigrants.

      • jwoolman says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

        Nobody is discriminating against your half-Russian children, unless they are also Muslim (then you had better have contingency plans during the Trump Administration, good luck).

        It is quite possible for us to have friendly relations with the Russians and cooperate on important issues such as disarmament while not being naive about the dangers posed specifically by Putin and his friends. Sanctions are an attempt to stop Putin’s dangerous behavior without killing anybody. And interfering in elections in the United States, Western Europe, and Ukraine is indeed an unfriendly and dangerous act, in addition to Putin’s military meddling in Ukraine. Ask the Ukrainians how they feel about Russia’s disinformation campaigns and direct attempts to corrupt the election itself to elect their preferred candidate. That almost happened in Ukraine last May, fortunately the meddling was detected and counteracted just in time.

      • Diana says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:54 am

        Then why did he lie during the confirmation???

      • original kay says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:56 am

        Chrissy, get your head out of your ass, it’s not a hat.

        If you can’t distinguish between what Sessions did and children from russian backgrounds, that’s on you, not us.

      • Luca76 says:
        March 2, 2017 at 9:01 am

        In addition to lying to Congress no other Senator on his committee had contact with Russian diplomats. Lying under oath indicates he’s hiding something. No one is discriminating against Russians however we are concerned about the Russian government’s interference with our election process.

  4. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Now we just need Kellyanne Conjob to come out and say that “Sessions has the full confidence of baby fists as she did for Flynn.” That should be the kiss of death for Sessions.

    Reply
  5. PunkyMomma says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Stick a fork in him. Two down, many more to go . . . .

    Reply
    • vauvert says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:05 am

      I like your optimism and hope you’re right but I don’t see it happening. This administration doesn’t care about laws, rules, appearances or anything. Conway went balls out advertising Ivanka’s trash on national tv, the WH says she’s fine and it was a “joke”. The president tells a Jewish reporter “you’re not nice”, yells at the press to sit down when he gets uncomfortable questions, sill runs all his companies, brings Ivanka and Jared into every damn meeting he pleases even though they are not vetted or qualified… and so what?

      Nobody does a damn thing. Because the Reps are drooling at the banquet of choices on the table: billionaires making rules for themselves, everyone and their son/daughter/niece / wife getting plum jobs, ambassadorships handed out to Mar-a-Lago members, dismantling the EPA etc.

      What shocks me every day is the sheer stupidity and short term vision these people have – there is only ONE effing planet available and once we run out of it…no amount of billions will give you fresh air, clean water or waterfront properties safe from devastating weather patterns. The number of zeroes in a bank account won’t matter. How do they not see this?

      Reply
  6. V4Real says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:35 am

    We shouldn’t be surprised about this. Trump and all his minions are nothing more than a basket of deplorable liars.

    Reply
  7. Ramona says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:36 am

    First, he needs to resign and face prosecution himself. But second, what a great illustration of why you should not piss off your intelligence services. Someone somewhere has known about this for a long time but sat on it because the drip effect is so much more effective at long term damage than a once off bomb out. Interesting also that it comes out a day after Trump has a good PR day for managing to read out the words on the auto cue. Somebody in the alphabet agencies is going “Drip. Drip”.

    Reply
    • StartupSpouse says:
      March 2, 2017 at 7:41 am

      I like this approach, but it needs to be sustainable until the midterms. If they can keep it up through then, the GOP is toast. Dems can win back the House and pick up more Senate seats.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

        Just get Tweeter to resign and let Pence take over. Pence is a far more normal person than Trump and understands how government and democracy work, but President Pence would be enough to send people running to the polls to elect Democrats…. Really, even people in Indiana were anxious to see the last of Pence, he would not have been re-elected. He is even blamed for an HIV epidemic in one area where his policies ended up closing clinics. Republicans running for office avoided emphasizing any connection to him, including the one who ran successfully for governor. Both the new governor and the legislature are tripping over themselves to undo everything he did.

      • Lightpurple says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:44 am

        It could actually have an impact BEFORE the mid-terms if current members of Congress are implicated and forced to resign. *cough – McConnell cough*

  8. Megan says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Integrity is dead. Sadly, Sessions won’t recuse himself or appoint a special prosecutor and there is no one in Congress or the White House who will make him do so. His appointment as AG is part of a years long strategy by him, Bannon and Miller to implement their vision for an ultra nationalist white America.

    The best Dems can do is howl about corruption and hope it helps bring swing voters back to their side.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 2, 2017 at 7:53 am

      “Integrity is dead.” That about sums it all up. And that is what keeps me up all night, tossing and turning about what kind of country my kids are inheriting.

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        March 2, 2017 at 9:00 am

        I don’t have kids, but have wondered what example this sets for demonstrating integrity and ethics. Not to mention how I was raised to believe bad actions had consequences, but to see how many things (emoluments, perjury foreign and financial ties, etc.) are being completely ignored is disheartening. But e-mails! But interns and blue dresses!

  9. manda says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:39 am

    And probably NOTHING will happen to him about it. I am so tired of people getting away with being criminal and shitty. I’ve totally lost faith in humanity, this country, and the democratic process

    ETA: and the criminal justice system

    Reply
  10. RussianBlueCat says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Everyday this dumpster fire of an administration gets more gasoline poured on it. I just want to see how Trump &company deflects attention away from this story.

    Reply
  11. justsaying says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Man, how America has changed since Trump is president.

    Reply
  12. SusanneToo says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Have you seen this video, Guys? Welcome to trump’s Amerika.
    http://twitter.com/paulwaldman1/status/836425238502125572

    Reply
  13. Maria says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:50 am

    if it was all so innocent, why did he not mention it?

    I did not expect a lot from this adminstration, but the level of corruptness is beyond belief.

    Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      March 2, 2017 at 7:54 am

      I live in Alabama. I assure you, sessions has always been dirty.

      Reply
      • B n A fn says:
        March 2, 2017 at 8:24 am

        I’m saying 90% of DT appointees are dirty, doesn’t matter where they came from, and DT is the dirtiest of them all. I bet his wife, daughter, sons and son-in-law are all bottom feeders, and filthy people who worship money and don’t care who they screw. Btw, 229 congress people yesterday voted for DT NOT to release his taxes, what is he hiding, WHY !!

        Poor Morning Joe, he’s trying real hard to give DT an out of this mess he’s has created. He’s saying DT should throw JS under the bus and talk about the stock market and the job he’s going to create, “Going To Create”.

      • Christin says:
        March 2, 2017 at 9:03 am

        I thought of you, SusanneToo. You had the low-down on the low-down of this one.

      • SusanneToo says:
        March 2, 2017 at 9:12 am

        @Cristin. sessions was born in Selma and was 18 years old at the time of the Selma Marches. I like to imagine that somewhere there is a photo showing him jeering and spitting at the marchers. As a librarian, I never recommended Wikipedia to student researchers, but a quick look to Wiki today really captures session’s abysmal record-his stands against civil and human rights, his support of torture and war, etc. He’s a low person.

  14. Jenns says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:52 am

    But everyone said that Trump acted ***PRESIDENTIAL***, so isn’t everything ok now…?

    (lol)

    Reply
  15. Capepopsie says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Disgraceful.

    Reply
  16. Lolo86lf says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Not my president Donald Trump’s speech to congress was just a façade meant to confuse and disarm his opponents. He did not fool me one bit. On the inside he remains the same bully, racist, sexist, self-centered liar who will get us all killed.

    A special prosecutor should look into Jeff Session’s situation. Lock him up!

    Reply
  17. aang says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Meanwhile the cable news media are giving Trump a hand job because he was able to read off a teleprompter while apparently sedated.

    Reply
  18. JulP says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Didn’t you know that perjury is only a crime Democrats can commit? Perjury, violation of the emoluments clause, treason, sedition … Not illegal if a Republican does it!

    Seriously though, the utter hypocrisy of the Republican party is so fucking infuriating I can barely take it anymore. These assholes spent millions of taxpayer dollars trying to find something to pin on Hillary (and don’t even get me started on Benghazi, now the Trump administration wants to cut the State Department’s budget by 1/3!!! I doubt the Republicans will bother to launch an investigation when another embassy inevitably gets attacked under Trump’s watch), but the likelihood that one of their own committed sedition or treason isn’t worth an investigation. What they don’t realize (or maybe they do and just don’t care) is that their failure to hold this administration accountable, their failure to investigate, is doing permanent damage not only to the credibility of the executive branch, but to Congress’ credibility as well. This sort of damage cannot be undone.

    Reply
  19. B n A fn says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Remember when DT was all over the country chanting “lock her up, lock her up”, I guess he and his people will be locked up before Hillary, God don’t like ugly. Drip, drip, drip. It’s going to happen, DT will leave the office of the Presidency in disgrace.

    Reply
  20. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Putin and Bannon are pulling the strings in this administration. Sessions lied during his confirmation hearing, which is another of many indications that this group of thugs is looking to profit financially while dismembering our democracy. I have no doubt about this. What would Alexander Hamilton say?

    Reply
  21. Kaye says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Of course he did, of course they ALL did.

    Lying is only a problem when you are a democrat–because if you are caught you have the temerity to step down (in most cases). it is never the case with republicans. I doubt he will go anywhere, even though I can think of a few places I would like to see him go…

    Reply
  22. Who ARE These People? says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I haven’t had such a radical mood swing within 24 hours since my worst experience with PMS.

    ; )

    Reply
  23. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    It will be interesting to see what happens with this – will he be forced to resign like Flynn. I doubt it but the press and Democrats need to keep the pressure up on the Russia issue and make sure it does not go away.

    This is the 2nd senior Trump aide thats been proven to lie about meeting with Russian diplomats during the campaign. Even if Trump came out and said ‘yeah me and my administration are being blackmailed by Putin’ his rabid base would still worship the ground they walked on.

    Given the relentless attacks from them on the media, am sure there are many who won’t believe it. Fake news and all that BS.

    Reply
  24. grabbyhands says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Let’s not fool ourselves-nothing is going to come of this. There’s plenty of evidence of Russian collusion from the top down and they have deflected all of it.

    Sessions is a Republican frat boy-he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

    Reply
  25. Eric says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

    SNL doesn’t even have to air shows any more because this “comedy” is writing itself.

    Sessions should resign or be prosecuted by a special commission.

    A Russian/Trump probe should be started with a bipartisan commission that includes Sandra Day O’Conner and Colin Powell. No one would balk at those two being heads of the commission.

    Reply
  26. Lindy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I really hope this thing has legs but have lost faith in the idea that *anything* this administration does will be enough to bring them down. I’m starting to worry that we’re going to get the American version of the Reichstag fire, which Hitler used so effectively to distract Germans from the power grab he was making and justify hastily-called elections and dangerous executive-style orders. I realize I probably sound like a tin foil hat girl but I feel like that’s just where we are these days. Nothing is out of the realm of possibility with Hitler Cheeto.

    Reply
  27. Jenns says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Jason Chaffetz just called on Sessions to clarify his testimony and recuse himself.

    https://twitter.com/jasoninthehouse/status/837290054385033218

    Reply
  28. poppy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:33 am

    as much as i absolutely HATE sessions, he gave crafty “lawyer” answers very carefully so his chances of being ousted are murky at best. his answers (and the questions i have read in the guardian) are specifically about the election. much like pres clinton said he had no sexual relations with that woman (can’t remember the exact phrasing). carefully chosen words to hide the dirty truth without actual perjuring.
    i am in no way saying what he did was ok (let’s face it, he is a waste of life and full of shįt) but not holding my breath he will get the ax.

    the shįt show continues…

    Reply
  29. jwoolman says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

    No probably about it. He straight up lied when asked a direct question about whether he had any communications with the Russians during the campaign period. The first contact was in Cleveland during the convention, apparently he met with other ambassadors at the same time so he could have claimed it was In his capacity as Senator and it was all innocent chat. But the second time was in a private office in September. That should require more explaining, considering what the Russians were doing at the time. But still he could have made it believable. Instead he lied about both contacts, making any reasonable person wonder what he was hiding. He knew that there was concern about contacts between people involved in the Trump campaign and the Russian government, there is no way he could have thought his contacts did not need to be disclosed and explained.

    There is nothing wrong with him (or Flynn) talking to Russian officials at any time. We are not at war. The problem is lying about it under oath in response to a direct question during his confirmation hearing. Sessions is a lawyer and an Attorney General. He knows exactly why that is wrong and illegal. He went after Bill Clinton, who only lied about a private matter (sex). For that, Bill lost his license to practice law and almost lost his job as President. It’s called perjury, Mr. Sessions. And your best bet to avoid prosecution for it is to simply resign and then cooperate with an independent investigation.

    Reply
  30. robyn says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Don’t know how many ways there are to say HYPOCRITES. The whole bunch in the Republican party are hypocrites and put party over country with the exception of only a few. I wouldn’t trust that weasiiy man Sessions or any Republican to get to the truth. Where are Trump’s taxes. Why isn’t he held to account for his numerous conflicts of interest and why wasn’t HE properly vetted regarding his Russian ties BEFORE he came into office. It looks to me like a coup from within.

    Reply
  31. Marty says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:44 am

    All roads lead back to Russia. There are just too many coincidences.

    Reply
  32. BearcatLawyer says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I suspect bar complaints against Sessions are being drafted right now. Perjury is a serious offense for a lawyer. If he is suspended or disbarred from the practice of law, he cannot be AG. Time to Google where he is licensed to practice…

    Reply

