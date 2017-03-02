Everyone agrees: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are absolutely texting

Yesterday, we discussed the odd Us Weekly “exclusive” about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconnecting. Us Weekly’s source claimed that Brad moved heaven and earth to get Jennifer’s cell phone number just so they could text each other. He also wished her a happy birthday, and apparently Justin Theroux is fine with all of it. Us Weekly made it sound like Brad is a sad sack who is now regretting ever leaving Jennifer Aniston, I guess. I mean, that’s the subtext of the story. Us Weekly’s source – or so they claimed – was someone close to Jennifer, which left me with the impression that Jennifer or someone in her camp really wanted us to know that Brad was texting her. I thought the whole thing was odd. But here’s something ever stranger… “sources” confirmed similar stories to E! News, People Magazine and Page Six, all with the space of about three hours.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are keeping up with their friendship. A source close to Pitt confirms to PEOPLE that the actors have been texting recently and continue to keep up with each other amid his split from Angelina Jolie. “They have been friends for a while and often text,” the source says. Pitt and Aniston divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, but the recent communication isn’t out of the ordinary — the two are just friends keeping in touch. “This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number,” the source adds.

[From People]

The People story seems to be a direct reaction to the Us Weekly story about how Brad really had to work to get Jennifer’s number. Then “a source close to Brad” told Page Six: “They have been texting and have been in touch. There has just been some friendly back and forth, nothing more than that.” Page Six also seemed to be responding to Us Weekly’s Jen-source, who made it sound like Brad is screaming into the ocean and two seconds away from crying salty tears to Vanity Fair. A Brad-source (???) told Page Six: “It isn’t romantic at all, they are friends again. They made it seem like Brad was running after Jen, and that isn’t true. It is nothing more than they are back in touch with each other.”

So what’s going on here? What’s the background? Did Jennifer try to stir up some Uncool Bermuda Triangle Shenanigans for old time’s sake? And is Brad trying to reframe the story? I have no idea. But it’s weird.

Also, the trailer for Brad’s Netflix movie War Machine was released yesterday. Maybe the real conspiracy is that Jen was helping Brad do a little old-school promotion for this?