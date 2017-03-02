Everyone agrees: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are absolutely texting

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Yesterday, we discussed the odd Us Weekly “exclusive” about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconnecting. Us Weekly’s source claimed that Brad moved heaven and earth to get Jennifer’s cell phone number just so they could text each other. He also wished her a happy birthday, and apparently Justin Theroux is fine with all of it. Us Weekly made it sound like Brad is a sad sack who is now regretting ever leaving Jennifer Aniston, I guess. I mean, that’s the subtext of the story. Us Weekly’s source – or so they claimed – was someone close to Jennifer, which left me with the impression that Jennifer or someone in her camp really wanted us to know that Brad was texting her. I thought the whole thing was odd. But here’s something ever stranger… “sources” confirmed similar stories to E! News, People Magazine and Page Six, all with the space of about three hours.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are keeping up with their friendship.

A source close to Pitt confirms to PEOPLE that the actors have been texting recently and continue to keep up with each other amid his split from Angelina Jolie. “They have been friends for a while and often text,” the source says.

Pitt and Aniston divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, but the recent communication isn’t out of the ordinary — the two are just friends keeping in touch. “This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number,” the source adds.

[From People]

The People story seems to be a direct reaction to the Us Weekly story about how Brad really had to work to get Jennifer’s number. Then “a source close to Brad” told Page Six: “They have been texting and have been in touch. There has just been some friendly back and forth, nothing more than that.” Page Six also seemed to be responding to Us Weekly’s Jen-source, who made it sound like Brad is screaming into the ocean and two seconds away from crying salty tears to Vanity Fair. A Brad-source (???) told Page Six: “It isn’t romantic at all, they are friends again. They made it seem like Brad was running after Jen, and that isn’t true. It is nothing more than they are back in touch with each other.”

So what’s going on here? What’s the background? Did Jennifer try to stir up some Uncool Bermuda Triangle Shenanigans for old time’s sake? And is Brad trying to reframe the story? I have no idea. But it’s weird.

Also, the trailer for Brad’s Netflix movie War Machine was released yesterday. Maybe the real conspiracy is that Jen was helping Brad do a little old-school promotion for this?

The 74th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. As seen on NBC.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

71 Responses to “Everyone agrees: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are absolutely texting”

  1. TheOtherOne says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Can they both go away? Plan B just got its second Oscar. Enjoy that and don’t annoy us. Now that I think about it, forget Charles and Diana the next feud should be this triangle of a mess.

    Reply
  2. Nancy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    No need to mark your calendars. Like 9/11, the death of a beloved star, any major event, you will always remember where you were when you heard this astounding news……lol

    Reply
  3. atorontogal says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    It saddens me that this boy/man can just pick up where he left off in Hollywood, yet Angelina is treated so harshly. I doubt Jenny and Brad are texting, but if they are who really cares? Justin? Didn’t he say something about Brad being an asshole? IMO they are all overrated and overpaid. I never got the big deal with either of them.

    Reply
    • almondmilk says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:58 am

      It seems obvious, by the language used Brad’s camp may want a certain message conveyed “friends again,” and “back in touch with each other,” in the Page Six and US Weekly bits, while the People bit with the Pitt source saying “This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number,” is probably the most accurate of them all. (though even here they are letting you know he reached out for her number without giving you a timeline)

      ***But the main message that seems to be conveyed is, now that Brad is free from Maleficent, he can reach out to old friends.***

      The timing is also suspicious – the week and in fact, the day that Angelina’s ad drops? Tacky. Also why introduce the cheesey triangle crap the week following your Oscar win for moonlight.

      Brad continues to disappoint with his PR manouvers

      That tells me, most definitely that Brad is back working with CAA PR flunkies, the agency that also handles Aniston. They all scratch each others back. Why Handler and Paltrow and Aniston coordinate their publicity (and strategy) sometimes – like the Handler and Paltrow digs at Hollie on behalf of their stable mate.

      Reply
  4. Nina says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Jennifer seems as though she’s over Brad, nah?

    Reply
    • Greata says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Brad Pitt is exhausting…Anniston is thirsty. Why did she find it necessory to publicize the fact that he had texted her. SHE LOVES THE DRAMA. The release of this titbit immediately drowned the bad reviews of her inappropriate look at the Oscars. Girl concentrate on reviving your dead career because you are veering into Debbie Reynolds territory, and you do not even have her body of work/talent to support you.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      March 2, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      Over him, and why would she ever let him near again? I mean think about it. He hurt her badly, he never once stuck up for her in the press, then used her for publicity when it suited him, no matter how it made her look. Why the hell would any woman give a guy a second chance to do that to her?

      Reply
  5. Slowsnow says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Brad, Jen and Justin are all sexting and having an internet threesome.
    Subtext. Everything in the subtext.

    Zzzzzzzz

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

    That top picture…oh dear. Not good. She needs to leave her face alone.

    Reply
  7. Zapp Brannigan says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Next week’s exclusive: Brad pokes Jen on Facebook!

    Reply
  8. OhDear says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I hope Aniston is reading the texts out loud to Theroux and that they’re cackling over them.

    My theory is that Pitt is trying to counteract the “he always throws his exes under the bus” narrative – “see, I AM TEXTING JEN. I TOO CAN BE FRIENDLY WITH MY EXES.”

    Reply
  9. Micki says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I find it a very cheap move on his side. Worse. Juvenile.

    Reply
  10. Ramona says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Like I said yesterday, these two have been friends from afar for a long time. This is why he retracted what he said about their time married to each other. What they’ve simply done over the years is avoid being in public places together. They no longer have to do that, so they want the world to know they are cool before they do actually end up snapped at a party together. And no dear friends that doesnt mean its a romantic reunion. It means that friends will no longer be avoiding each other.

    Reply
  11. robyn says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:39 am

    They’ve probably had very minor contact over the years. I think it’s the magazines trying to stir up a triangle because they made tons of money from the one they just lost!

    By the way, Brad looks amazingly young these days. I assume he’s had work done. He also helped produce some successful movies of late … that’s good because he has a lot of kids to see through to adulthood and beyond.

    Reply
  12. Anilehcim says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    This is lame. I have never understood why Jennifer always acted like Angelina stole her husband. Brad willingly had an affair and left her for another woman. HE was the one with the obligation to Jennifer, not Angelina. It’s just so lame that now that Angelina is out of the picture, everything is copacetic between Jennifer and Brad.

    I’m really against women or men whose partners cheat turning around and blaming the person they cheated with. In my experience, women do this more often than men do, and it’s gross and just yet another case of women being against women. When you’re in a relationship with someone and they cheat on you with someone, its your PARTNER you should be pissed at/blame.

    Reply
    • Adrien says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:48 am

      It takes two to tango.

      Reply
    • Kristen820 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I get what you’re saying, and you’re right. But I side-eye anyone carrying on with someone who’s married. It’s not right, and nothing anyone could say would make me change my mind about that. The 3rd party has some responsibility, too.

      Reply
    • Dana says:
      March 2, 2017 at 10:03 am

      Both should be blamed but I do think the married person should definitely take the bulk of the blame. Brad Pitt is always the victim when his relationships end. The women Jennifer & Angelina are the ones that did him wrong and their problems, not his and his ex caused the relationship to end.

      Reply
    • Anitas says:
      March 2, 2017 at 10:19 am

      While it’s definitely true Brad bears most of the responsibility for what happened, honestly it’s not like Angelina was very dignified about the whole situation either. Some of the remarks she made at the time were downright mean. Like that Vogue interview shortly after the split when she basically asked Jennifer to have a sit-down with her, that was really in such poor taste, like she was purposely rubbing it in.

      Aniston made a career of riding on Brangelina coattails, but they were so full of themselves and sanctimonious about their family life from the start that it really helped push the ‘poor Jen’ narrative and keep her relevant. Good for her, I say.

      Reply
      • Zut alors! says:
        March 2, 2017 at 11:39 am

        I found the Vogue 2007 article you referenced and this is how that particular conversation went down. Make of it what you will.

        Of course, the elephant in the room here with us is Jennifer Aniston. When I finally find the nerve to ask if they have ever talked or met, Jolie says, at first, no. But then, a minute later, she interrupts me. “But . . . so . . . you asked if I have ever met Jennifer and I said no. I did, but it was not a proper meeting. We’ve, like, passed each other and said hi briefly, shook hands. But not a real sit-down-and-talk kind of meeting.”

        Do you imagine that happening at some point?

        “That would be her decision, and I would welcome it.”

        https://joliepittpress.wordpress.com/2012/06/05/vogue-january-2007/

    • Jaded says:
      March 2, 2017 at 10:54 am

      It wouldn’t have been so shady on angelina’s part if it was the first time but it wasnt. While the onus is on the spouse women should still respect each other not yo engage until the person has separated from the souse

      Reply
  13. maria says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

    They lived together for years. I always thought it’s “stupid” when couples separate and burn all the bridges. You can’t know someone and then pretend you don’t know them and cross to the other side of the street when you see them.

    Reply
    • WTW says:
      March 2, 2017 at 10:18 am

      @Maria I sure as heck could do that, especially if there were no children involved and my ex made me the laughingstock of Hollywood, like Brad did to Jennifer. Maybe I’d answer a text, but I’d make it clear that we are not friends, and I don’t want to rekindle any sort of relationship. I’d be more concerned about my new guy, Justin, to let my all old relationship taint or overshadow my new marriage.

      Reply
      • mrspanda says:
        March 2, 2017 at 11:10 am

        Yeah I’d have no problem moving on completely also, plenty of people do that with their own (toxic) families, parents etc; an ex husband is small fry in comparison! Jennifer went No contact with her toxic mother for years, I doubt she’s had anything to do with Brad and in this situation I think that’s very healthy of her. Sure she may say hello if they cross paths but that’s it. I think it’s just his PR team trying to make him out to be a good guy who maintains friendly relations with his exes (i.e. Angelina is the ”difficult” person here and not Brad).

  14. Chaine says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:47 am

    This is the umpteenth time in the last decade that the tabloids have claimed they were texting and/or calling each other. Either it has been true all along, in which case, after ten plus years of these headlines it is NOT news, or else it has been made up all along, in which case, why make up such a BORING story.

    Reply
    • GladeSarah4 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Clicks.
      So the Teams have someone to blame, it’s not about facts or shit being even kind of true, it’s about stirring up the comments with conspiracy theorists and haters of both Brad and Anniston.
      It’s about getting more traffic.
      It’s simple.

      Reply
  15. Cherrypie says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Well I guess this is his/their response after Angelina had a successful launch of her film in Cambodia. It had to burn him a bot that all the kids looked so happy around her and that she appeared so free and happy. Nasty Man.

    Reply
  16. smcollins says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Texting story aside, I’m all about his new movie on Netflix. I know he doesn’t get a lot of love around here anymore but I still love him as an actor, love his choice of roles as he gets older, and I will gladly continue supporting his work.

    Reply
  17. LOLLOM says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:26 am

    how pathetic can Brad get, and Aniston are you not happily married why are you texting back , have you forgotten he dumped you or all is forgiven and both can sit together and text together and bitch about Angelina. This story makes both Brad and Aniston look BAD

    Reply
  18. Miss Carolyn Harshaw says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:44 am

    This is a very bad situation.
    The way their Marriage ended says it all.
    ————————————————————-
    To Mrs. Justin Trudeox’ leave your past where it’s at. Though I like Brad Pitts movies’ he should move on to a new life with a woman he’s never been with. Call Chayanne, or William Levy for a New Wife and excellent Love Life!! I wish Brad Pitt the very best with a Latina Beauty from Miami, Florida.

    Reply
  19. Dttimes2 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:50 am

    My 2 cents? Brad knowa nothing irks Angie more than bringing up the ex lol so hes putting ot out there

    Reply
  20. sage says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Brad needs to repair his image and he will use anyone and anything at his disposal. He loves playing the game.

    Reply
  21. aenflex says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Let me just say, all drama/ugly personas notwithstanding, that as I child of the 90s, I would probably have a drink if these two got back together. I don’t know if I would know why I was drinking, or whether it was celebratory or in mourning, but I’m pretty sure I’d drink.

    Reply
  22. LOLLOM says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:12 am

    So Brad has been texting with Aniston for some time and wanted out of his marriage so had a drunken meltdown on the plane, his kids are still in therapy he still has MONITORED visits and he’s blaming Jolie of course and all he is worried about is texting Jen lets be friends , Nice to see where Brads priorities lay.

    Reply
  23. Sansa says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:13 am

    He is just trying to get under Angie’s skin. JA must be a weak spot with her. I doubt BP gives a hoot about JA.

    Reply
  24. Dani says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Orrrrrrr it’s water under the bridge and she will always have a soft spot for him so she’s just there to hear him out? Exs can be friends.

    Reply
  25. BJ says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Much ado about nothing .Angelina is friendly with her ex husbands Billy Bob and Johnny Lee.She will always be family with Brad.

    Reply
  26. molly says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Jennifer Aniston can never complain about the tabloids & the neverending triangle. She put this out there, not the tabs making stuff up. So the next time she moans about the press? They should shove this in her overfilled face. Glad Angelina is rid of pitt. She can move on from him & his ex wife. Angie can live a fullfilled life, brad & jennifer can go to cabo & sunbathe & toke all day. Never mind Justin because he is doesn’t exist to the press or public who want the all American golden couple together again. Angie can say “good riddance to all of it.

    Reply
  27. The Original G says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Yup. This story still isn’t interesting or plausible today either.

    Reply
  28. Mew says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    If it’s true, I hope Jen isn’t dump enough to fall into that one…

    Reply

