Gigi Hadid is the first-ever cover girl for Vogue Arabia: stunning & vital?

Gigi Hadid has already posed for more than a dozen Vogue covers (American and international), but this is unique: Gigi is now the first-ever cover model for the very first issue of Vogue Arabia. Gigi was photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for the cover shoot, and she wears an array of hair-covering pieces, including a Brandon Maxwell-designed hijab and what’s being described as an “elaborately beaded head scarf” (also by Brandon Maxwell) for the two covers. Is that actually what we’re supposed to call it? A “head scarf”? I’m really asking, because I thought there was another word for it. This is what Gigi had to say about this cover:
“Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia. I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to… & learn and grow in doing so.”
I’m happy that Gigi is embracing her Palestinian roots, although I really hope she does more to represent her roots than just posing for Vogue Arabia. I mean, the girl thinks Pakistan is in the Middle East. I’m just saying, I hope she cracks open a book or two.
As for the representation of Muslim women and hijab-wearing women in the fashion and beauty industries, I think it’s a good thing. I just watched a documentary short on American Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad and I came away with how vital it is for hijab-wearing women to have more representation in the media, because so many people are too quick to otherize them and stigmatize them.
We present the first cover of Vogue Arabia photographed by @InezandVinoodh featuring Model of the Year @GigiHadid. Find out more via the link in our bio. #VogueArabiaIsMe نقدم لكم غلاف أول عدد مطبوع من مجلة ڤوغ العربية بعدسة إينيس وفينود، والذي يصوِّر عارضة أزياء العام جيجي حديد. الرابط في البايو. #ڤوغ_العربية_هي_أنا
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Inez and Vinoodh for Vogue Arabia.
I bet some people (on the Internet) are not happy about it.
no doubt…but people on the internet will seek things to be unhappy about. don’t let it drag your enjoyment down
actually, unless they are being ignorant (as in literally misinformed) i hope everyone in this thread ignores any trolls. the best way to deal with trolls is to ignore them completely.
happy friday, celebitches! xxxooo
There is a lot of backlash on twitter already about this (but saying that there is backlash about everything on twitter).
I think it is absolutely stunning, really beautiful photos
oh i am glad you posted this. i saw the cover shot the other day and thought it was so beautiful.
I like the cover but I’m not a fan of the other photo. Too much makeup for my taste.
Yeah, not so much. She’s getting roasted on instagram.
I’ve heard several people with Pakistani ancestry refer to themselves as ‘middle eastern’.
The middle east is still in Asia.
And there is a lot of middle eastern influence in Pakistan.
But i think this is just a debate about what Asian region Pakistan is in.
And some Pakistanis just don’t want to refer to their country as in the INDIAN subcontinent of Asia.
I want to direct everyone to Harpers Bazaar Arabia, which actually celebrated 10 years recently with three Arab models on the cover.
http://www.harpersbazaararabia.com/editorials/see-shanina-shaik-hind-sahli-and-hanaa-ben-abdesslem-on-our-march-cover
I hate that Vogue is acting like they are the only source of fashion in the Arab world.
I found out the other day that some people on the internet are really mad at Gigi Hadid, and the fans which consider her their “woke Arabian princess.” Lol
My only issue is that her eye makeup is up to her eyebrows and it looks godawful.
Actually, no. I will say this. I think the representation of hijab-wearing women in fashion is vital. I don’t think Gigi Hadid is the best person to do it.
