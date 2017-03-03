Gigi Hadid is the first-ever cover girl for Vogue Arabia: stunning & vital?

Gigi Hadid has already posed for more than a dozen Vogue covers (American and international), but this is unique: Gigi is now the first-ever cover model for the very first issue of Vogue Arabia. Gigi was photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for the cover shoot, and she wears an array of hair-covering pieces, including a Brandon Maxwell-designed hijab and what’s being described as an “elaborately beaded head scarf” (also by Brandon Maxwell) for the two covers. Is that actually what we’re supposed to call it? A “head scarf”? I’m really asking, because I thought there was another word for it. This is what Gigi had to say about this cover:

“Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia. I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to… & learn and grow in doing so.”

[From THR]

I’m happy that Gigi is embracing her Palestinian roots, although I really hope she does more to represent her roots than just posing for Vogue Arabia. I mean, the girl thinks Pakistan is in the Middle East. I’m just saying, I hope she cracks open a book or two.

As for the representation of Muslim women and hijab-wearing women in the fashion and beauty industries, I think it’s a good thing. I just watched a documentary short on American Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad and I came away with how vital it is for hijab-wearing women to have more representation in the media, because so many people are too quick to otherize them and stigmatize them.

Divine @gigihadid for the first ever issue of @voguearabia! Shot by @inezandvinoodh, styled by me, with hair and Makeup by @ward_hair & #yadim. 💗💜❤ to @deenathe1st! A post shared by Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:19am PST

We present the first cover of Vogue Arabia photographed by @InezandVinoodh featuring Model of the Year @GigiHadid. Find out more via the link in our bio. #VogueArabiaIsMe نقدم لكم غلاف أول عدد مطبوع من مجلة ڤوغ العربية بعدسة إينيس وفينود، والذي يصوِّر عارضة أزياء العام جيجي حديد. الرابط في البايو. #ڤوغ_العربية_هي_أنا A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:05am PST