Gigi Hadid is the first-ever cover girl for Vogue Arabia: stunning & vital?

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Gigi Hadid has already posed for more than a dozen Vogue covers (American and international), but this is unique: Gigi is now the first-ever cover model for the very first issue of Vogue Arabia. Gigi was photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for the cover shoot, and she wears an array of hair-covering pieces, including a Brandon Maxwell-designed hijab and what’s being described as an “elaborately beaded head scarf” (also by Brandon Maxwell) for the two covers. Is that actually what we’re supposed to call it? A “head scarf”? I’m really asking, because I thought there was another word for it. This is what Gigi had to say about this cover:

“Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia. I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to… & learn and grow in doing so.”

[From THR]

I’m happy that Gigi is embracing her Palestinian roots, although I really hope she does more to represent her roots than just posing for Vogue Arabia. I mean, the girl thinks Pakistan is in the Middle East. I’m just saying, I hope she cracks open a book or two.

As for the representation of Muslim women and hijab-wearing women in the fashion and beauty industries, I think it’s a good thing. I just watched a documentary short on American Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad and I came away with how vital it is for hijab-wearing women to have more representation in the media, because so many people are too quick to otherize them and stigmatize them.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Inez and Vinoodh for Vogue Arabia.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Gigi Hadid is the first-ever cover girl for Vogue Arabia: stunning & vital?”

  1. Guest says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I bet some people (on the Internet) are not happy about it.

    Reply
    • kay says:
      March 3, 2017 at 10:50 am

      no doubt…but people on the internet will seek things to be unhappy about. don’t let it drag your enjoyment down :)
      actually, unless they are being ignorant (as in literally misinformed) i hope everyone in this thread ignores any trolls. the best way to deal with trolls is to ignore them completely.

      happy friday, celebitches! xxxooo

      Reply
    • Dtab says:
      March 3, 2017 at 10:50 am

      There is a lot of backlash on twitter already about this (but saying that there is backlash about everything on twitter).

      I think it is absolutely stunning, really beautiful photos

      Reply
  2. kay says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:47 am

    oh i am glad you posted this. i saw the cover shot the other day and thought it was so beautiful.

    Reply
  3. jmooo says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I like the cover but I’m not a fan of the other photo. Too much makeup for my taste.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Yeah, not so much. She’s getting roasted on instagram.

    Reply
  5. DazLondon says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I’ve heard several people with Pakistani ancestry refer to themselves as ‘middle eastern’.
    The middle east is still in Asia.
    And there is a lot of middle eastern influence in Pakistan.
    But i think this is just a debate about what Asian region Pakistan is in.
    And some Pakistanis just don’t want to refer to their country as in the INDIAN subcontinent of Asia.

    Reply
  6. PIa says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I want to direct everyone to Harpers Bazaar Arabia, which actually celebrated 10 years recently with three Arab models on the cover.

    http://www.harpersbazaararabia.com/editorials/see-shanina-shaik-hind-sahli-and-hanaa-ben-abdesslem-on-our-march-cover

    I hate that Vogue is acting like they are the only source of fashion in the Arab world.

    Reply
  7. Shambles says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I found out the other day that some people on the internet are really mad at Gigi Hadid, and the fans which consider her their “woke Arabian princess.” Lol

    My only issue is that her eye makeup is up to her eyebrows and it looks godawful.

    Actually, no. I will say this. I think the representation of hijab-wearing women in fashion is vital. I don’t think Gigi Hadid is the best person to do it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment