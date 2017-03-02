“Gwyneth Paltrow is Instagram-official with boyfriend Brad Falchuk” links
  • March 02, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Happy birthday, handsome

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Gwyneth Paltrow is Instagram-official with Brad Falchuk. [LaineyGossip]
Oprah/Kanye 2020 might become a reality. Oprah/Warren, maybe? [Dlisted]
Here’s the trailer for the all-female wrestling show Glow. [OMG Blog]
Curse of Oak Island is getting a fifth (???) season. [Starcasm]
Fergie, what are you doing?? [Celebslam]
Republicans are turning on Jeff Sessions. [Pajiba]
John Mellencamp says that Meg Ryan just hates him. [JustJared]
Will Mark Hamill win an Oscar for The Last Jedi? [IDLY]
Gayle King says Oprah/Kanye 2020 won’t happen. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Hollywood reacts to Baby Fists’ joint session speech. [Socialite Life]

The Game Plan: Strategies for Entrepreneurs

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow is Instagram-official with boyfriend Brad Falchuk” links”

  1. INeedANap says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Is he divorced? Is she? Is it OK that I’m being a prude about this?

    Reply
    • Angelica says:
      March 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      No, you’re not being a prude lol. I think it’s different when you have the money and time (besides the grueling time and energy she puts into GOOP 😂) to not get a divorce. Aren’t they friendly? Wouldn’t it be fairly simple compared to us peasants? Won’t it be one of the most amicable divorces in history?? So yeah, if she’s not divorced, I wanna know why…!! I guess I’m a prude about this too, then!

      Reply
  2. Louisa says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I hate myself for finding him hot. But god help me, I do.

    Reply
  3. HappyMom says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    He really resembles her dad when he was young. Google Bruce Paltrow . . .

    Reply
  4. Rhiley says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Back in the 80s, when I was kid, I loved GLOW. It came on Saturday nights and I watched on my black and white tv with rabbit ears. I couldn’t have been more than 10 or 11. It was kind of scary because there were the good wrestlers and the evil wrestlers, and the evil ones acted pretty crazy and had really gruesome makeup. It creeped me out but I loved it. The wrestlers were kind of like Jem and the Holograms characters. And before the show started they rapped the opening. Oh, the 80s… (I should point out I still wear swatch watches so it wasn’t all bad. I have decided to that the 80s had some of the best music of any decade. I have been listening to Crowded House on repeat lately).

    Reply
  5. tealily says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    So excited for GLOW!!!

    Reply
  6. UmamiMommy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Her hair looks better in that second pic. Less flat-ironed?

    Reply
  7. An says:
    March 2, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Ring-a-ding-ding. An affair that started years ago while both were still married to others has become Instagram Official. Congrats. I take it this means that his divorce is finally final? Or maybe Goopy is just tired of waiting.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment