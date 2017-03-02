“Gwyneth Paltrow is Instagram-official with boyfriend Brad Falchuk” links

Gwyneth Paltrow is Instagram-official with Brad Falchuk. [LaineyGossip]
Oprah/Kanye 2020 might become a reality. Oprah/Warren, maybe? [Dlisted]
Here’s the trailer for the all-female wrestling show Glow. [OMG Blog]
Curse of Oak Island is getting a fifth (???) season. [Starcasm]
Fergie, what are you doing?? [Celebslam]
Republicans are turning on Jeff Sessions. [Pajiba]
John Mellencamp says that Meg Ryan just hates him. [JustJared]
Will Mark Hamill win an Oscar for The Last Jedi? [IDLY]
Gayle King says Oprah/Kanye 2020 won’t happen. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Hollywood reacts to Baby Fists’ joint session speech. [Socialite Life]
Is he divorced? Is she? Is it OK that I’m being a prude about this?
No, you’re not being a prude lol. I think it’s different when you have the money and time (besides the grueling time and energy she puts into GOOP 😂) to not get a divorce. Aren’t they friendly? Wouldn’t it be fairly simple compared to us peasants? Won’t it be one of the most amicable divorces in history?? So yeah, if she’s not divorced, I wanna know why…!! I guess I’m a prude about this too, then!
I hate myself for finding him hot. But god help me, I do.
He really resembles her dad when he was young. Google Bruce Paltrow . . .
Back in the 80s, when I was kid, I loved GLOW. It came on Saturday nights and I watched on my black and white tv with rabbit ears. I couldn’t have been more than 10 or 11. It was kind of scary because there were the good wrestlers and the evil wrestlers, and the evil ones acted pretty crazy and had really gruesome makeup. It creeped me out but I loved it. The wrestlers were kind of like Jem and the Holograms characters. And before the show started they rapped the opening. Oh, the 80s… (I should point out I still wear swatch watches so it wasn’t all bad. I have decided to that the 80s had some of the best music of any decade. I have been listening to Crowded House on repeat lately).
So excited for GLOW!!!
Her hair looks better in that second pic. Less flat-ironed?
Ring-a-ding-ding. An affair that started years ago while both were still married to others has become Instagram Official. Congrats. I take it this means that his divorce is finally final? Or maybe Goopy is just tired of waiting.
Yes. She doesn’t bother me and I actually think she is quite pretty. But that’s all just too tacky. I wish them luck.
