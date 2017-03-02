“Gwyneth Paltrow is Instagram-official with boyfriend Brad Falchuk” links

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Gwyneth Paltrow is Instagram-official with Brad Falchuk. [LaineyGossip]

Oprah/Kanye 2020 might become a reality. Oprah/Warren, maybe? [Dlisted]

Here’s the trailer for the all-female wrestling show Glow. [OMG Blog]

Curse of Oak Island is getting a fifth (???) season. [Starcasm]

Fergie, what are you doing?? [Celebslam]

Republicans are turning on Jeff Sessions. [Pajiba]

John Mellencamp says that Meg Ryan just hates him. [JustJared]

Will Mark Hamill win an Oscar for The Last Jedi? [IDLY]

Gayle King says Oprah/Kanye 2020 won’t happen. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Hollywood reacts to Baby Fists’ joint session speech. [Socialite Life]