Is Oprah Winfrey really considering a run for president in 2020?

It’s not surprising that everyone in the US is preoccupied with who could/should run for president in 2020. What is also not surprising is that, since a reality star and hotelier became president, everyone is also kind of thinking that they might be able to win the office for themselves. But whereas if I said that I was thinking of moving Temple Hecate to Washington DC, none of you would care. However, when Oprah Winfrey says it, a whole bunch of ears perk up. And guess what she said? “Oh… oh!” You know what, I’ll take it.
Before President Donald Trump was elected, “I never considered the question, even a possibility,” Oprah Winfrey told Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein in a clip published Wednesday.
But after Trump won, Winfrey, said, “I just thought, oh … oh!”
When Rubenstein made a mocking reference to Trump’s lack of government experience, Winfrey then added, “That’s what I thought — I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough … and now I’m thinking, oh!”
Actor Jamie Foxx, actress and Democratic Party activist Eva Longoria are among the stars who have previously said they would vote for Winfrey to be president. And left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore has been calling on her to run since 2003.
Winfrey, 63, said at that time that she was certain she would never run for office. “People say, ‘Never say never,’ ” she told reporters in 2003. “I can say, ‘Never.’ “
So? Huh – how about that? She can pay for her own campaign just like #45 claims he did. Maria Shriver would be her VP and an Oprah cabinet would be so much cooler. We know she’s tight with Hugh Jackman – oooooh, Secretary of Biceps. But he’s Australian, damn. You know Denzel Washington would be in there, probably Secretary of Energy because he embodies it all. If we’re being honest, though, John Travolta would probably get an appointment too and I’m not sure how that would go. Oh – he could pilot Air Force One! Tax season would be something to look forward to, “You get a tax break and you get a tax break and you get a tax break… ”
One thing is certain, her Advisor of Keeping Things Real would be her best friend Gayle King and she’s on record as saying we can all settle down, President Winfrey is not going to happen. Gayle said Oprah and David Rubenstein were having a great rapport and that “it was clearly a joke.” Although Gayle acknowledges Oprah could change her mind, Gayle also said, “I would bet my first, second born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening,” Maybe Gayle is too busy working on her other BFF, Sen. Cory Booker’s, campaign?!?
I hope not! I’m done with celebrity-as-politician. I don’t care how smart or capable she is (and she’s certainly both those things). I just want elections to be less about the cult of personality and more about actual policies. Oprah’s participation would make it a circus.
Agreed 100%. It wasn’t fun the first time and I hate if this became a trend. He is not qualified and neither are these celebrities and that includes Oprah.
Will she run on a campaign promise of cars for everyone?
Sadly, just bees.
You both win.
I think Homer Simpson should totally run for President.
That would be the ultimate post-truth right?
I was about to suggest Cartman! Or Kermit. Or Miss Piggy.
At this point, either side of the Pond, I would settle for a team of actually competent administrators to run the respective countries. A person with an actual vision for positive change AND leadership abilities seems like a pipe dream these days.
How about someone with a meaningful history of helping ordinary Americans?
I am more inclined to believe Oprah has the inside scoop on who is serious(and will announce in the near future) a run for president in 2020. She is close with the Kennedy family and I am thinking it is one of them.
I certainly hope not.
I hope not. No to Oprah running in 2020. No to Kanye running in 2020. No to any celeb running for president in 2020, or ever. I’m sick of celebs as presidents.
I heard how she said it, and I think it was just a subtle joke about if a know-nothing inexperienced buffoon like Tweeter can get elected, no reason to dismiss the idea just because she has no relevant experience or knowledge…. Oprah would make so much better a President than Tweeter, though, and she’s a quick study. Unlike the braggart-in-chief, Oprah actually does have a good brain and the best words. And you better believe she would study up before making a run for the White House rather than just winging it.
She’s not running for office. Almost everybody just reports up to the part where Oprah says maybe she could. But after that she does say she’s not considering it. Much ado about nothing.
