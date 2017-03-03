Is Oprah Winfrey really considering a run for president in 2020?

It’s not surprising that everyone in the US is preoccupied with who could/should run for president in 2020. What is also not surprising is that, since a reality star and hotelier became president, everyone is also kind of thinking that they might be able to win the office for themselves. But whereas if I said that I was thinking of moving Temple Hecate to Washington DC, none of you would care. However, when Oprah Winfrey says it, a whole bunch of ears perk up. And guess what she said? “Oh… oh!” You know what, I’ll take it.

Before President Donald Trump was elected, “I never considered the question, even a possibility,” Oprah Winfrey told Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein in a clip published Wednesday. But after Trump won, Winfrey, said, “I just thought, oh … oh!” When Rubenstein made a mocking reference to Trump’s lack of government experience, Winfrey then added, “That’s what I thought — I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough … and now I’m thinking, oh!” Actor Jamie Foxx, actress and Democratic Party activist Eva Longoria are among the stars who have previously said they would vote for Winfrey to be president. And left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore has been calling on her to run since 2003. Winfrey, 63, said at that time that she was certain she would never run for office. “People say, ‘Never say never,’ ” she told reporters in 2003. “I can say, ‘Never.’ “

So? Huh – how about that? She can pay for her own campaign just like #45 claims he did. Maria Shriver would be her VP and an Oprah cabinet would be so much cooler. We know she’s tight with Hugh Jackman – oooooh, Secretary of Biceps. But he’s Australian, damn. You know Denzel Washington would be in there, probably Secretary of Energy because he embodies it all. If we’re being honest, though, John Travolta would probably get an appointment too and I’m not sure how that would go. Oh – he could pilot Air Force One! Tax season would be something to look forward to, “You get a tax break and you get a tax break and you get a tax break… ”

One thing is certain, her Advisor of Keeping Things Real would be her best friend Gayle King and she’s on record as saying we can all settle down, President Winfrey is not going to happen. Gayle said Oprah and David Rubenstein were having a great rapport and that “it was clearly a joke.” Although Gayle acknowledges Oprah could change her mind, Gayle also said, “I would bet my first, second born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening,” Maybe Gayle is too busy working on her other BFF, Sen. Cory Booker’s, campaign?!?