Amber Heard & Elon have a ‘casual relationship’, likely friends-with-benefits

Yesterday, Page Six was the first to report that Amber Heard and Elon Musk went on what appeared to be a date. They apparently went to an A-list screening of Al Gore’s latest documentary. As I said yesterday, Elon Musk and Amber seem to have been circling each other for the better part of a year. My take is the Elon had been infatuated with her for years, and once she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, Elon saw his opening and began pursuing her, but he’s sticking to her time table. Well, People Magazine confirmed that Elon and Amber’s date night did happen, and Us Weekly provided some additional dirt about the state of Elon and Amber’s relationship. Hint: they aren’t really boyfriend-girlfriend, but they’re probably banging.

Despite past romance rumors, Elon Musk and Amber Heard have a “casual” relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city. It is nothing new,” the insider tells Us. “He is too busy doing things like building a tunnel under L.A. and sending people into space to seriously pursue anyone.” Earlier this week, the actress, 30, and the well-known tech billionaire and entrepreneur, 45 — who cofounded PayPal and other companies — reportedly accompanied one another to a screening of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth Sequel: Truth to Power in Palo Alto, California, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. “Call it what you want,” adds the source. “But they hang out and casually see each other whenever time permits.”

[From Us Weekly]

Is Amber his beck-and-call girl or is Elon her beck-and-call guy? She seems to travel a lot and so does he. He’s already been married and divorced a few times and he’s probably, hopefully not eager to jump into another marriage. I doubt Amber is eager to get married again as well. So, they’re both adults, he’s rich and she’s beautiful and they probably bang whenever they’re in the same city. Friends with benefits, f–k buddies, whatever you want to call it. I’m not judging. I hope they’re both having fun.

As for people saying he’s a Trump supporter… well, yes and no. Elon has said some weird sh-t about Trump in the past few months, most of which boils down to “let’s see what Trump actually does as president.” I also think that even the most progressive CEOs and high-flying business types are sort of shocked by the way Wall Street has rallied behind Emperor Baby Fists and those people are trying to figure out the next course of action, whether it’s resistance or leaning in to the autocracy in the hopes that become the new American oligarchs in Trump’s Russian-style kleptocracy.