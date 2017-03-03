Amber Heard & Elon have a ‘casual relationship’, likely friends-with-benefits

The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN

Yesterday, Page Six was the first to report that Amber Heard and Elon Musk went on what appeared to be a date. They apparently went to an A-list screening of Al Gore’s latest documentary. As I said yesterday, Elon Musk and Amber seem to have been circling each other for the better part of a year. My take is the Elon had been infatuated with her for years, and once she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, Elon saw his opening and began pursuing her, but he’s sticking to her time table. Well, People Magazine confirmed that Elon and Amber’s date night did happen, and Us Weekly provided some additional dirt about the state of Elon and Amber’s relationship. Hint: they aren’t really boyfriend-girlfriend, but they’re probably banging.

Despite past romance rumors, Elon Musk and Amber Heard have a “casual” relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city. It is nothing new,” the insider tells Us. “He is too busy doing things like building a tunnel under L.A. and sending people into space to seriously pursue anyone.”

Earlier this week, the actress, 30, and the well-known tech billionaire and entrepreneur, 45 — who cofounded PayPal and other companies — reportedly accompanied one another to a screening of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth Sequel: Truth to Power in Palo Alto, California, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

“Call it what you want,” adds the source. “But they hang out and casually see each other whenever time permits.”

[From Us Weekly]

Is Amber his beck-and-call girl or is Elon her beck-and-call guy? She seems to travel a lot and so does he. He’s already been married and divorced a few times and he’s probably, hopefully not eager to jump into another marriage. I doubt Amber is eager to get married again as well. So, they’re both adults, he’s rich and she’s beautiful and they probably bang whenever they’re in the same city. Friends with benefits, f–k buddies, whatever you want to call it. I’m not judging. I hope they’re both having fun.

As for people saying he’s a Trump supporter… well, yes and no. Elon has said some weird sh-t about Trump in the past few months, most of which boils down to “let’s see what Trump actually does as president.” I also think that even the most progressive CEOs and high-flying business types are sort of shocked by the way Wall Street has rallied behind Emperor Baby Fists and those people are trying to figure out the next course of action, whether it’s resistance or leaning in to the autocracy in the hopes that become the new American oligarchs in Trump’s Russian-style kleptocracy.

Das Goldene Lenkrad 2016 award at Axel Springer Haus in Mitte

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Amber Heard & Elon have a ‘casual relationship’, likely friends-with-benefits”

  1. jinni says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:15 am

    They are both cliches. He’s with her because she is a basic blonde Barbie type trophy that boost his pathetic “alpha male” image / ego and she is with him for his money. Typical LA arrangement. So shallow.

    Reply
  2. Rico Shew says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Friends with benefits? Makes me think that befriending one of them comes with dental insurance or 10% off at Starbucks.

    Reply
  3. Monic says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Have fun girl!!

    *I forgot, read several comments yesterday about Elon speaking about his GIRLFRIEND in a speech the past month and it’s true, the speech is in YouTube
    Maybe he should read the rules: if they’re fuck buddies not the same than girlfriend and boyfriend :/

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Their whatever it is has toxic written all over it.

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      March 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

      I’m with you on this. She’s just gotten out of a controlling and abusive relationship, now is not the time for someone who needs to be the dominant partner in all things.

      Some people have an attraction to personality types that can be dangerous. Amber seems like that type of person unfortunately.

      Reply
  5. Jerkface says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I never want to know what his O face looks like. Good grief *gag*

    Reply
  6. Trixie says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I respect the hell out of Elon Musk for what he’s accomplished, but that doesn’t stop me from cringing at how much of a starf-cker he is.

    Reply
  7. Adrien says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:27 am

    The two should venture into some fragrance business and tie up with Jovan. Actually, there is already a line of bed and bath fragrance called Amber Musk.

    Reply
  8. QueenB says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:32 am

    “He is too busy doing things like building a tunnel under L.A. and sending people into space to seriously pursue anyone.”

    lol that has to be the funniest reason for a casual relationship. “Sorry Baby I cant commit, I’m busy building a tunnel under L.A.”

    Reply
  9. Clare says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Oh boy, she really has a type – filthy rich, arrogant, abusive to women.

    If she were my friend I’d tell her she’s suffered enough and to try and connect with a ‘normal’ dude/lady, who doesn’t have a history of abusive behaviour.

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      March 3, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Ding ding ding! This exactly.

      I have a friend like this, Amber reminds me of her SO much. It took me three boyfriends to convince my friend that being pursued after she said no meant he didn’t respect her boundaries, not that he was REALLY into her. It took dating someone with NPD to break her out of it.

      Reply
  10. Hum says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Maybe it is casual and they are just having fun when they have time together, but his mother following Amber at her private Instagram seems a little bit more serious than friends with benefits

    Reply
  11. Shambles says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:56 am

    If you’re going to be friends with benefits with someone, why wouldn’t you choose someone who’s just beefy and dirty and sexy? Like a Chris Evans or a Hemsworth type? Idk, I don’t find this dude attractive at all.

    Reply
  12. Laura says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Didn’t I read on Lainey Gossip that Depp is building tunnels that connect all his houses? She has a thing for guys with tunnels. I feel like there’s some sort of witty and/or inappropriate joke there that I’m too tired to come up with.

    Reply
  13. Barrett says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:20 am

    He looks “off” and from what I read ab him he has treated his exes bad and oddly.

    Amber has a bad relationship / friends w benefits picker. She and “Katy Perry” should just get into a relationship to save themselves from themselves!!!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment