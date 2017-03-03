Gavin Rossdale: ‘I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens’

Gavin Rossdale, whose music with Bush was part of the soundtrack of my twenties, is finally releasing some new music with the band that put him on the musical map. Bush’s new album, their first in three years, is titled Black and White Rainbows and is hitting stores on Friday, March 10. The band will tour in support of the new album, their seventh, this summer. While making the promotional rounds for the new release, the 51-year-old singer fielded some questions about his messy personal life.
Gavin told US Weekly that the new album is “the rebirth, the relaunch and reset. It’s a restart.” It seems he’s been trying for a while to do the old ctrl+alt+del on his life, after splitting from Gwen Stefani in August of 2015, after 13 years together. Their divorce was finalized in April of last year and Gwen moved on to date some country singer. As for Gavin, the spilt, which was his fault, was harder that he thought it ever would be. He told USn“We’re all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I’m just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things.” Didn’t Gavin recently request that we quit talking about this split? I guess anything to sell a record, huh?
Regarding his post-divorce life, Gavin admitted, “There’s been a lot of pain and sadness. It really teaches you perspective on life. It’s really health, happiness and safety. After that, I don’t know what there is other than that.”
As for the music (Remember? He’s got a new album coming out next week), Gavin tried not to make the whole album about the split, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I just tried to be mindful of having elements of my own life and then elements of things going on around us. Because you can’t be so self-absorbed that you just write stuff about yourself.” He did confess that he was able to work through some issues through songwriting, but kept some songs he felt “weren’t right” off of the finished product, saying, “They were written for me to write, in the purest sense. Just to write to kind of escape my life a little bit or to understand it.”
What’s really gotten Gavin through the tough times is his relationship with sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. Despite having the sads after the divorce, Gavin asserted that, “It’s a really great time for me and my boys.” The boys may have inherited golden pipes from their famous parents, but the world won’t know about that for a while, at least. Gavin told People that he’s tried to encourage the boys to follow in their Dad’s musical footsteps, but that has yet to happen. He said, “I asked them to sing on the record, but they totally turned me down. I wanted them to because they’ve got great voices and sound really good. As they’ve gotten older, they’ve got really nice, really pretty voices — maybe next record … if I can afford them! They’re probably out of my league!”
That’s not to say that the kids won’t be jointing Dad on a few tour stops – because, as Gavin put it, “It’s brilliant, they just love it. They go mad.” They like life on the road and they have rock star names. Could this trio be the next hard rock Hanson? That would actually be kind of cool.
As for Gavin, currently on British television as a judge on The Voice UK (and working in the shadow of Wales’ most precious gift to the world, SIR TOM JONES), he’s not quite sure if another marriage is on the horizon, confessing, “I’m not sure I’ll ever go at it again.” His present goals aren’t too lofty, as he put it, “I’m trying to be a really good dad and make good records and shoot good TV shows.”
Gavin. You’re only 51. There’s plenty of time to give love another go – but that’s coming from a hopeless romantic. I’ve been divorced since 2013 and I have managed to go on and live my best life. Get it together, Rossdale.
Photos: WENN.com
Don’t cheat on your wife with the nanny for 3 years then!?!?!
My thoughts exactly. Cheating, apparently it’s not a DECISION for Gavin, it just happens to him. Shut up, Rossdale.
Maybe he just expected Gwen to be a total doormat and stay with him regardless. Either way, this does not improve my opinion of him one bit.
Keep your pickle in your pocket, Rossdale, and STFU.
Wait, does this mean that as he was plowing the babysitter he was thinking that Gwen would be OK with this and that it wouldn’t lead to divorce?! He’s such a delusional asshat.
He probably thought Gwen would have never found out.
Delusional to say the least.
“Just happens” might not mean what he thinks it means…..
Exactly.
“I never thought I’d get divorced” in Gavin-speak = “I never thought my wife would find out I’m screwing the nanny”.
Celebrity uses kids/break-up/new relationship to self-promote
=
insipid and devoid of any inner life.
I’m no longer interested.
Oh yes sometimes you just slip and fall and land willie first in a paid employees sex organs. Shush you stupid man child.
Haha that was worthy of spitting out my coffee👏👏👏👏👏
LOL! SO much lol
They were together longer than 13 years – they got married in 2002 but had been together a few years before that.
Yes, they started dating in 1995. They were together for about 20 years.
What an asshat.
Yeah, Gavin, it especially just happens if you break your marriage vows. Stop playing the victim ffs! Try to own your shitty mistakes like a grown-up.
Marriage is not for everyone…..don’t think anyone takes the leap thinking they will get divorced, however, prenups do suggest you’re prepared if you fail. Once you get to three divorces like a lot of these Hollywood folks, you might want to reevaluate how you choose your partners! We know a woman who has had 5 husbands, ha! She only acknowledges two of them, but lying doesn’t change the fact. We call her Zsa Zsa, us bitchy women!! BTW, Gavin perhaps if you hadn’t banged the nanny, things would have been different, idiot.
I agree with him actually, he shouldn’t get married again given that he cannot kip it zipped in his pants.
If you don’t want a divorce, don’t create the conditions for one, simple (you might be asked to divorce anyway but if it wasn’t your fault, at least you would save face… eau de douchebag)
Doesn’t he have another kid with the nanny?
No, he has an older daughter from a one night stand, way back in the late 80′s. Daisy is 28 now, I believe. He found out that he was her father about the same time Daisy did, the early 2000′s.
Daisy seems sweet and down-to-earth, more than most celeb kids.
I heard it helps a lot when you keep it in your pants.
Right, he thought he could have his happy little home with wife and kids and bang his hot nanny for 3 years and not get busted. Oh poor you Gavin, divorce “just happens”, get the f*ck out of here with that, ugh!!
I love Sir Tom but… Aneurin Bevin, Richard Burton, Dylan Thomas, Roald Dahl, David Lloyd George, and my own personal favourite Robert Owen. My mother’s home country has a lot to offer you know!
The Sixlets have been watching The Voice. That Gavin is very softly spoken and I was quite liking him but then it became more and more obvious that he couldn’t critique a female singer without mentioning what she looked like. On a show called The Voice FFS. So I’ve decided that he is, in fact, a BIG ‘ORRIBLE CREEP.
Yes! My husband and I were commenting on that too. What’s the deal with commenting on women’s look? It always comes off so awkward and out of place.
Wales has an abundance of talented people – my best bud’s current fav is Alexander Vlahos.
And agree that Gavin’s constant comments on the female singers looks are off-putting in the extreme!
“First of all, you look beautiful.”
WTAF? It’s The Voice, Gavin, The VOICE.
I’m glad it’s not just me who’s noticed. I’m not even watching properly (it’s a Sixlet show not a Sixer show) and it sticks out like a sore thumb.
let’s see..guy cheats on a woman, she decides to move on, guy proceeds to regret his mistakes once he sees he screwed up and that she is very happy with a new guy..it’s textbook, guys are soooo predictable!
You’re the only one that’s surprised, dude. Most of us were just amazed that it took so long for Stefani to find the self-respect to leave.
Gavin, of course nobody thinks they’ll get divorced! What the hell would the point of getting married if you think you’ll end up divorcing? Dumbass
why do people assume that divorce isn’t hard, even if he cheated? cheating is usually a symptom of an unhappy relationship, so there are a lot of feelings around these sort of situations. speaking from experience as my parents divorced, it was the best thing to do for everyone, but for a while it was hard, and you do believe your family will stay together no matter what even if often it’s not the case.
personally i think marriage has become redundant to many people. half can’t make it work long term, and there must be a reason to that.
Haha – straight to the comments. I guess he doesn’t know how this works: you stick you d— in someone else, and a divorce happens. It’s not a mystifying concept.
