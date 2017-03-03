Tori Spelling and Dean welcome their fifth child together, son Beau Dean

We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/xPCK25cBHV — Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) March 3, 2017



I’m honestly surprised that Tori Spelling, 43, gave birth to her fifth child already. I expected Tori to milk her pregnancy a bit more in the press before having the baby, but maybe we’re just not paying much attention to her anymore. Tori and Dean announced the pregnancy in October, which was shortly after we found out that Tori owed over a quarter million in back taxes. The baby seemed like a way to reboot her career as a reality show fixture while also ensuring that the money kept coming in from grandma Candy. There was a $40,000 baby shower which Candy paid for, and which prompted Dean’s ex wife to remind him in court that he owes substantial back child support. There was also an exclusive Christmas-themed “gender reveal” party, covered by E! for some reason.

Well now the baby is here, he’s named Beau and joins siblings Finn, 4, Hattie, 5, Stella, 8, and Liam, 9. Dean also has an 18 year-old son from his last marriage, for whom he owes all that child support. Tori did the announcement with People, because she thinks she’s still that famous, and she only revealed the baby’s hand, because the baby’s face is worth more money I’m sure. Here’s the announcement from People:

Son Beau Dean McDermott was born at 1:48 p.m., weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz. He measured 18½ inches long. “We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family,” Spelling, 43, tells PEOPLE. The former reality star couple revealed their baby news exclusively to PEOPLE in October, with a sweet family photoshoot and lots of candid thoughts about expanding their brood. “It was a total surprise,” Spelling told PEOPLE at the time. “But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited.” While time has seemed to go by fast for the actress, author and blogger, she says she and her husband are ready for another little one around the house. “Dean was saying, ‘We just got Finn out of diapers; I thought we were in the clear!’ ” Spelling said with a laugh. “For the first time this year, they’re all in school. So it’s like, wow. We’re basically starting over.”

[From People]

I love that quote from Dean at the end, which he gave in the original People story. It pretty much says it all. What do you think about the name? My aunt has a dog named Bo with an “o” so that’s the first thing that came to mind, like Beau is not a people name, but Beau Bridges is a perfectly nice name. (Beau is his nickname, I just discovered, his name is actually Lloyd Vernet Bridges.) Beau Dean is like an old school movie star name for a guy with an awkward-sounding original name, but it’s not bad. Congratulations to Tori and Dean and their brood. I wonder if she scored another reality show yet or if she’s still hustling for one.

Tori always uses the most amusing hashtags.

The filters on this one make her face look like a cartoon.