But his emails: Mike Pence used an unsecure AOL email account as governor

In the first months of the Trump administration, it’s been said that VP Mike Pence has taken extraordinary steps to keep himself “clean” of scandal, because he wants to have some kind of moral authority for if and when Emperor Baby Fists is impeached. Pence is described by some as a Frank Underwood-esque big-picture guy, someone manipulative and clever and Machiavellian. So which I say… really? I mean, I’m sure Pence seems manipulative and clever to the Trump people, but having seen the way this dude operates, he’s not even half as slick as he thinks he is.

Anyway, Pence was on record throughout the campaign pushing the “BUT HER EMAILS” narrative. To be fair, the media didn’t need much help to push that “Hillary Clinton is corrupt because of her emails, thus false equivalency with Donald Trump” narrative. Still, Pence had a lot of sh-t to say about Hillary’s emails and how they disqualified her and how she was a terrible person because of those g–damn emails. Well, guess what? Pence’s hometown paper, The Indianapolis Star, reports that Pence also used a personal email account while governor of Indiana and that he conducted state business on that AOL account. And the AOL account was hacked. Oh, this is delicious.

Vice President Mike Pence routinely used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues. Emails released to IndyStar in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges.

Cyber-security experts say the emails raise concerns about whether such sensitive information was adequately protected from hackers, given that personal accounts like Pence’s are typically less secure than government email accounts. In fact, Pence’s personal account was hacked last summer. Furthermore, advocates for open government expressed concerns about transparency because personal emails aren’t immediately captured on state servers that are searched in response to public records requests.

Pence’s office in Washington said in a written statement Thursday: “Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office released 29 pages of emails from Pence’s AOL account, but declined to release an unspecified number of others because the state considers them confidential and too sensitive to release to the public. Indiana law does not prohibit public officials from using personal email accounts, although the law is generally interpreted to mean that official business conducted on private email must be retained for public record purposes. Pence’s office said his campaign hired outside counsel as he was departing as governor to review his AOL emails and transfer any involving public business to the state.

Cybersecurity experts say Pence’s emails were likely just as insecure as Clinton’s. While there has been speculation about whether Clinton’s emails were hacked, Pence’s account was actually compromised last summer by a scammer who sent an email to his contacts claiming Pence and his wife were stranded in the Philippines and in urgent need of money.

[From The Indy Star]

I would suggest everyone read this Indy Star story, I could only excerpt so much but the Indy Star journalists got the RECEIPTS. They filed FOIA requests, they quoted extensively from Pence’s own statements about Hillary Clinton, and they framed the information in an extremely damning way. Damning doesn’t mean illegal, because apparently Indiana does not have laws in place to ensure government transparency on a state and local level. But still. HIS EMAILS. LOCK HIM UP. BECAUSE OF HIS EMAILS.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

69 Responses to “But his emails: Mike Pence used an unsecure AOL email account as governor”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Irony, thy name is Mike Pence.

    Reply
  2. slowsnow says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    How a dirty campaign turns on you, part 1134.

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Here’s a tweet from Pence back in October:

    .@realDonaldTrump and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton’s personal email server because no one is above the law.

    https://twitter.com/mike_pence/status/792150505015377920

    Reply
  4. ctgirl says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:08 am

    The headline here is that he was still using AOL.

    Reply
  5. Birdix says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Of course he did. But somehow in this crazy world, hypocracy, dishonesty, and even treason don’t matter any more. It’s like football–people will overlook all kinds of things by the players and owners as long as their team wins.

    Reply
  6. RussianBlueCat says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    That sound you hear is Hilary Clinton laughing. Once Trump declared war on the media and its “fake news” it was only a matter of time before the media would dig up crap to throw at the fan. Up next Trump’s tax returns

    Reply
  7. Kasia says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I know I’m not American and this might be shallow but this guy’s entire aesthetic is “evil (not so) genius.” He’s got a terrible personality obviously but he also just really LOOKS like some second-rate villain, lol. His eyes are shrouded by shadows. If I saw him in the supermarket I would not come near.

    Reply
  8. ash says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    i love this slow drip to completely showcasing the illegitimacy of this presidency….

    45′s in trouble and its only going to get worst.

    Reply
  9. Ginger Gal says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:13 am

    lock him up!

    Reply
  10. Kaye says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:17 am

    really over old white men who think the rules do not apply to them. really effing over them.

    To be clear: i have been for a VERY long time, but this is just—

    RAGE.

    Reply
  11. lower-case deb says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:17 am

    AOL?
    haven’t we like moved away from it, like a millenia ago?
    i was so relieved when i went a few months without receiving one of those CDs through the mails. it was like a new era had dawned.

    we talked about Hillary’s emails,
    and we talked about Trump’s old Samsung phone.
    Pence was like trying to one-up them all… will he be first in line to purchase the relaunched Nokia candybar phone?

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I want to feel buoyed by this, but it just depresses me.

    Pence, like Sessions, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The republicans have the numbers to quash any investigation, and they will. And the orange faithful base won’t care.

    The most anyone is going to get out of Pence (MAYBE) is some vague, “It doesn’t matter what I did, but it won’t happen again and anyway, liberals hacked my account to make me look bad and THAT is the real problem here”.

    Reply
  13. Christin says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:25 am

    But it wasn’t against the law, is apparently the defense. Oh, the irony indeed.

    The saying older and wiser folks told me is to give people enough rope and they’ll handle the rest themselves. It may take awhile, but it does typically happen.

    Reply
  14. Who says says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:29 am

    When Pence was Governor of Indiana he wanted to take Federal money for AIDS outreach programs and use it for Conversion Therapy on LGBT community. He is just a snake in a different skin then Trump.

    Reply
  15. Who says says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:31 am

    When Pence was Governor of Indiana he wanted to use Federal money for AIDS outreach programs and use it for conversion therapy on LGBT community. He is a snake, just in a different skin then Trump.

    Reply
  16. Lyla says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Lock him up! Lock him up!

    Reply
    • maria says:
      March 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

      Yep!

      But Trump and his supporters think it was okay because you know, it’s Pence and not Clinton.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      March 3, 2017 at 9:53 am

      This was the big thing Trump supporters hated Hillary for. Lots are pissed because he didn’t go through with the “lock her up!!” promise he made. Will they care about Pence committing this terrible, dishonest, shameful “crime”? I hope so. Lock him up! Lock him up!!!

      Reply
      • LittlestRoman says:
        March 3, 2017 at 10:34 am

        Sadly, I think we all know it wasn’t about the email server. Just like their obstruction of every single Obama policy had nothing to do with the policies themselves. I mean, the ACA was basically cribbed from Romney’s Massachusetts plan. If real people’s lives weren’t involved, this whole farce would be hysterical. “I see nussing! I hear nussing! I know nussing!”

  17. Layla says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

    How long before Ryan becomes President?

    Reply
  18. Whyme says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Oh so that’s why Trump said he wasn’t going to go after Hillary. It makes sense now.

    Reply
  19. Mikasa says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Maybe it’s really true. The GOP tries to get rid of Trump and his people and replace them with Ryan & co.

    Reply
  20. lucy2 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

    It’s bad enough that they kept hammering Clinton with this when all investigations cleared her, but to have done the same thing himself…I just can’t stand the hypocrisy.

    Keep up the good work, journalists. Drip drip drip.

    Reply
  21. Prairiegirl says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:58 am

    #LockHimUp

    Reply
  22. robyn says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:30 am

    No surprise that the Republican Party is filled to the brim with hypocrites. The email thing was overblown so don’t care about Pence or Hillary’s email or her private server for that matter since it supposedly didn’t get hacked the way the DNC did. I always understood that Hillary’s so-called disregard for security was fake news and that when you boil it down there were less than a handful of lower case “c’s” for confidential that previously were not marked confidential that amounted to nothing but a gigantic never-ending taking point for the Republicans.

    Reply
  23. homeslice says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I hate these people so much…that’s all I got.

    Reply
  24. Megan2 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:24 am

    You guys…
    … something is really bothering me lately.

    We are less than two months in to Trump’s presidency… a phrase which just made me vomit quite a lot into my own mouth. And ALLLLLLLLLLLL of this damning information WITH EVIDENCE is pouring out through staffer leaks, intelligence reports, and the media. Less than two months, and here we are…

    Can I just say that I am super f*cking bothered that what can apparently be done in less than two months couldn’t be done over the entire year-long campaign, when the Orange Buffoon and his gibbering pack of sh*t-monkey supporters were out there, screaming for Hillary to go to prison and whingeing about “rigged” elections and polls? I mean seriously… where were the staffers and the intelligence agents and the g*damned media back when it would have made an ounce of a difference? Because right now, I truly don’t believe anything will change anything. The republicans will continue to grift and lie and collude as a way to hang onto their power, and nobody will be held accountable… which they should have been, before ever being allowed near the seats of power.

    I’m just… I’m glad this coming out now, I’m glad people are starting to learn the truth and we are making progress towards figuring out exactly what happened. But, I’m upset that this couldn’t have been done before Orange Hitler’s rise to power because now, no matter how much information comes out over the next 4 years, we are all still pretty f*cked.

    I am going to drink SO much wine tonight, and not think about politics for the entire weekend. I need a break from this sh*t show.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      March 3, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      I hear you, 1000%.

      But I think there’s a couple reasons that this didn’t come out before the election.

      1. The full scope of the corruption and collusion wasn’t apparent yet

      2. No one took them seriously enough to see them as a real threat until they’d won and it was too late

      3. It would have been seen as a partisan effort to sway the election in Hillary’s favor, which would have only hurt her chances even more. She already had so much going against her

      Sadly I think it had to be this way. I’m holding on to hope that, in the end, this will be a good thing. When it all goes down in flames, I think a lot of the slimy, corrupt republicans will burn down too.

      Reply
      • Megan2 says:
        March 3, 2017 at 1:02 pm

        I think you’re probably right Shambles. In all honesty, I don’t think even I really realized what a threat Trump was until the election; I couldn’t believe that anyone other than Nazis and the KKK would take him seriously. Because seriously… in this day and age… who thought we would be run by Nazis and KKK??? Waking up the morning after the election was the most surreal feeling in the world… so I can understand how it could have happened.

        All that to say, if/when it does go down in flames, I will bring some gasoline and few bottles of wine to the party with the rest of you. It helps me that others are still holding out hope, so thank you! :-)

    • Erica_V says:
      March 3, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      While impeachment would make me thrilled it sort of just feels like another punch in the face for Hillary. She worked SO hard, lost and in a few months her opponent will probably be out anyway.

      I think I’ll only be happy if this all ends with Trump in a jail cell. He shouldn’t get to ruin Hillary’s shot, ruin our country AND walk away from it all and go back to his “millions”.

      Reply
  25. Alexandria says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:30 am

    He won’t care cos the deplorables don’t care about FACTS. They don’t care if 45 shoots a man on a NY street. The problem lies with these Americans. And people like Sarandon.

    Reply
  26. Annetommy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    What a ridiculous article! Pence’s use of email is TOTALLY different to Hillary’s because…well, ummmm….eerrrr…..it’s not the same because….it’s just not the same…so there.

    Reply

