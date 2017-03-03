Emma Watson killed it in an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit for LA ‘Beauty’ premiere

Here are some photos from the huge (BIGLY!) premiere of Beauty and the Beast in LA last night. Emma Watson was obviously the big star of the premiere, and I’m so pleased that she didn’t wear another blah, neutral-ish gown. This might actually be my favorite look from the Beauty promotional tour! Emma wore a jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta and the cut is perfect and flattering. I love the gold rose brooch at her waist (also de la Renta) and I LOVE her hair here. A+ look from Emma, and I’m saying that as someone who usually finds her style to be so blah. My one minor quibble is that I wish the background wasn’t black, because she seems to “blend” into it.

Chrissy Teigen in Raisa & Vanessa Fall 2017 gown. Those fringes look so cheap, right? I’m not sure if this whole look seems so cheap because of the design or because Chrissy is wearing it. No, it’s not just Chrissy, right? This dress is very “bordello wallpaper.”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is, like, impossibly beautiful. This dress is Oscar de la Renta and it’s okay.

Celine Dion is a Canadian treasure. She wore Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2017 and brought the DRAMA. I actually think this suits her.

Dudes: Dan Stevens and Luke Evans attended. Cousin Matthew has such beautiful eyes, but I still miss his baby-fat face from the Downton Abbey days. Luke looks delicious though.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

47 Responses to “Emma Watson killed it in an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit for LA ‘Beauty’ premiere”

  1. OriginallyBlue says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Chrissy ruined the flow with her ugly dress.
    Gugu Mbatha-Raw is so beautiful. I would like her dress if it was a tad longer.

  2. maria says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Sorry but I think she looks 40 with that makeup.

    The jumpsuit is great.

  3. PIa says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I wonder about Dan…he lost so much weight since Downton. PS: Will always love his on-screen chemistry with Michelle Dockery.

  4. minx says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Emma looks adorable. She’s young, go for it!
    Chrissy Teigen….I’m trying to imagine someone looking at herself in the mirror wearing that thing and saying, I look great! Let’s go!

  5. Sarah says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Dan Stevens is sexy af.

  6. Shambles says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Iconic. I’m so here for this!!! She looks flawless.

    Why is Chrissy Tiegen even there? Did John Legend voice a teacup or something? Or was he the voice of a light fixture, considering she’s wearing a lamp shade?

  7. Anonymous says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Gugu is sooo pretty and I love her name.

  8. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I like Gugu’s dress a lot more than Emma’s outfit.

  9. OhDear says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Celine Dion’s dress kills me ded (in a good way).

  10. Trixie says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I love that Emma wore pants to her big premiere.

  11. Daisy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I don’t like the neckline and the rose at the hip. The hair is nice. This is the worst look of the BATB promotional tour.

  12. MissMerry says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:13 am

    so refreshing to see such unique suits! i like them both!

    and watsons hair and eyeliner!!! stunner!

  13. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I think this is best I have ever seen Emma styled. She was looking good.

  14. zan says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:17 am

    They all look really good! Except Chrissy… sorry Chrissy!

  15. squeezeo'lime says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Cousin Matthew looks like he’s out of his depth trying to be all leading man-like. Also, Cumby would have made a good beast, Cousin Matthew on the other hand, just no. Who is pushing these nothingburger men to the top when there are plenty of quality actors who also look the part?! (Luke Evans for example)

  16. lower-case deb says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Chrissy is like a bordello lampshade/fringed curtain. why?

    Reply
    March 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Love Emma’s jumpsuit and her hair, Gugu’s dress is gorgeous. Chrissy looks like a fringe lamp, that dress is hideous.

    Reply
    March 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I think hot Luke Evans will still the movie.

    Reply
    March 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Emma Stone looks fantastic – very modern and angular. She has the perfect body for a jumpsuit (they’re not for everybody).

    EVERYONE said Emma Stone’s dress at the Oscars looked like a bordello lamp, but it’s actually Chrissy Teigen who nailed the lamp look.

    I do not like that teeny, tiny suit on Luke Evans (or whoever – the gray suit!)

  20. QQ says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Hmm this is the Best most interesting thing Ive seen this mousy girl wear!!! .. like .. Ever!!!?!?

    Also I Love everything about Celine Dion and this expensive ass stately Emotional Mama Stage of her, Truly Honestly

    The Guys?? Absolutely Killing It I gotta say.. this is how you have fun with a Suit

    • Bridget says:
      March 3, 2017 at 9:41 am

      Is Celine still working with her new stylist? Because I loved loved loved her Paris pap walk fashion shows.

    • detritus says:
      March 3, 2017 at 9:44 am

      I love the neckline, the rose is a nod to the movie without being to on the nose, and her makeup is impeccable. I think she’s finding her style groove and I hope there is more of this.

      The gentlemen though, they are the exceptional ones here. I wish more dudes went a little off base with their suits. I’m so sick of navy, black suit, white shirt, blue or red tie.

      Evans looks like sex on a stick, that suit is killer and Dan Steven’s suit picks up the colour of his eyes to devastating effect.

  21. paolanqar says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I love Celine Dion. I just want to hug her.

    Emma’s trousers look too short for me but apart from that she looks great.

  22. lucy2 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I love her hair and that she wore pants, but something about the overall jumpsuit I don’t care for.
    Gugu is stunning and I like her dress, but the length seems off.
    Chrissy looks terrible.
    Dan Stevens looks kind of creepy to me now.

  23. Lucy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Love the jumpsuit! And I’m really intrigued by her hair accessory. Does it go all around the back of her head? The guys look great too. I hadn’t realized that Dan was in DA! I see some Gosling, Bruhl, and Wes Bentley in him. Am I crazy?

  24. seesittellsit says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I think that’s the best evening ensemble I’ve seen her in so far. She seems to have trouble finding her style, especially as she’s so small and not super-pretty to start with. This really works for her. She’s not a great actress and she’s not a great beauty, so she really needs to find the clothes that work just right for her. This outfit rocks it for her.

  25. Loula says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:35 am

    That rose looks like the top of a cheap perfume bottle to me. Chrissy’s dress is hideous

  26. Mar says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Emma is awesomely beautiful

  27. robyn says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I think she looks magical. I love the minimalist look on her petite person. Totally agree about the background though. It would be awesome if she were standing in front of an uncluttered red, gold or white backdrop.

  28. smcollins says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I think Emma looks lovely. You kind of knew from the first HP movie that she was going to be a very pretty woman (she was a very cute/pretty little girl). And I’m loving Dan’s suit-it really brings out his beautiful eyes.

  29. SusanneToo says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Don’t like jumpsuits unless they’re worn by Emma Peel.
    http://www.heavymetal.com/news/20-pictures-of-diana-rigg-as-the-deadly-adorable-emma-peel/

  30. Malificent says:
    March 3, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I generally can’t stand jump suits, but this looks fabulous. And Emma didn’t go with the obvious princessy princess dress — and I think it’s a fun change-up.
    And is Luke’s suit a size too small? Or is he just so buff that he’ll bust out of any suit?

  31. Koolkitty says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Freaking FINALLY, Emma!!! I feel like her fashion has been awful for the last year or so but this is fab! Celine is everything, it makes me happy to see her out and about looking fabulous

