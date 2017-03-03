Emma Watson killed it in an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit for LA ‘Beauty’ premiere

Here are some photos from the huge (BIGLY!) premiere of Beauty and the Beast in LA last night. Emma Watson was obviously the big star of the premiere, and I’m so pleased that she didn’t wear another blah, neutral-ish gown. This might actually be my favorite look from the Beauty promotional tour! Emma wore a jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta and the cut is perfect and flattering. I love the gold rose brooch at her waist (also de la Renta) and I LOVE her hair here. A+ look from Emma, and I’m saying that as someone who usually finds her style to be so blah. My one minor quibble is that I wish the background wasn’t black, because she seems to “blend” into it.
Chrissy Teigen in Raisa & Vanessa Fall 2017 gown. Those fringes look so cheap, right? I’m not sure if this whole look seems so cheap because of the design or because Chrissy is wearing it. No, it’s not just Chrissy, right? This dress is very “bordello wallpaper.”
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is, like, impossibly beautiful. This dress is Oscar de la Renta and it’s okay.
Celine Dion is a Canadian treasure. She wore Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2017 and brought the DRAMA. I actually think this suits her.
Dudes: Dan Stevens and Luke Evans attended. Cousin Matthew has such beautiful eyes, but I still miss his baby-fat face from the Downton Abbey days. Luke looks delicious though.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Chrissy ruined the flow with her ugly dress.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is so beautiful. I would like her dress if it was a tad longer.
Sorry but I think she looks 40 with that makeup.
The jumpsuit is great.
I wonder about Dan…he lost so much weight since Downton. PS: Will always love his on-screen chemistry with Michelle Dockery.
I would guess that it’s for his show Legion. His character is a former junkie who is totally frazzled by his superpowers (which he’d been convinced was just mental illness).
Emma looks adorable. She’s young, go for it!
Chrissy Teigen….I’m trying to imagine someone looking at herself in the mirror wearing that thing and saying, I look great! Let’s go!
I love Emma’s gold rose, kind of a nod to the rose in the movie.
Why is Chrissy even there? This dress is bad and she should feel bad about it.
ahem, should have scrolled down, I forgot she goes everywhere Legend does.
John Legend is on the movie’s soundtrack and was at the premier, so that’s why Chrissy was there.
I don’t think Chrissy’s dress is ugly. I love it! It looks good on her and the fringes do not look cheap.
Dan Stevens is sexy af.
Iconic. I’m so here for this!!! She looks flawless.
Why is Chrissy Tiegen even there? Did John Legend voice a teacup or something? Or was he the voice of a light fixture, considering she’s wearing a lamp shade?
That’s why:
Ariana Grande, John Legend – Beauty and the Beast (From “Beauty and the Beast”/Audio Only)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vScUbKoE-qs
That doesn’t sound good at all…
But this sounds nice:
Josh Groban – Evermore (From “Beauty and the Beast”/Audio Only)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcsaqIsX-yk
John Legend did the pop remake of the Beauty and the Beast song with Ariana Grande (it’s the remake of the Celine Dion/Peebo Brice version in the original).
OH GOD THAT IS SO MANY LEVELS OF AWFUL. Who said we needed this? We didn’t need this. Didn’t they know this already happened for the credits of the cartoon movie, and it was just as awful?
I love every single thing about her look. The hair is incredible.
That hair is everything. If ever I have to dress up for something I’m stealing that hairstyle to the best of my ability.
She looks so fierce.
Gugu is sooo pretty and I love her name.
I like Gugu’s dress a lot more than Emma’s outfit.
Celine Dion’s dress kills me ded (in a good way).
I love that Emma wore pants to her big premiere.
I don’t like the neckline and the rose at the hip. The hair is nice. This is the worst look of the BATB promotional tour.
This is so boring, minus the hair. She usually looks much better.
so refreshing to see such unique suits! i like them both!
and watsons hair and eyeliner!!! stunner!
I think this is best I have ever seen Emma styled. She was looking good.
They all look really good! Except Chrissy… sorry Chrissy!
Cousin Matthew looks like he’s out of his depth trying to be all leading man-like. Also, Cumby would have made a good beast, Cousin Matthew on the other hand, just no. Who is pushing these nothingburger men to the top when there are plenty of quality actors who also look the part?! (Luke Evans for example)
Chrissy is like a bordello lampshade/fringed curtain. why?
Love Emma’s jumpsuit and her hair, Gugu’s dress is gorgeous. Chrissy looks like a fringe lamp, that dress is hideous.
I think hot Luke Evans will still the movie.
Emma Stone looks fantastic – very modern and angular. She has the perfect body for a jumpsuit (they’re not for everybody).
EVERYONE said Emma Stone’s dress at the Oscars looked like a bordello lamp, but it’s actually Chrissy Teigen who nailed the lamp look.
I do not like that teeny, tiny suit on Luke Evans (or whoever – the gray suit!)
Hmm this is the Best most interesting thing Ive seen this mousy girl wear!!! .. like .. Ever!!!?!?
Also I Love everything about Celine Dion and this expensive ass stately Emotional Mama Stage of her, Truly Honestly
The Guys?? Absolutely Killing It I gotta say.. this is how you have fun with a Suit
Is Celine still working with her new stylist? Because I loved loved loved her Paris pap walk fashion shows.
I love the neckline, the rose is a nod to the movie without being to on the nose, and her makeup is impeccable. I think she’s finding her style groove and I hope there is more of this.
The gentlemen though, they are the exceptional ones here. I wish more dudes went a little off base with their suits. I’m so sick of navy, black suit, white shirt, blue or red tie.
Evans looks like sex on a stick, that suit is killer and Dan Steven’s suit picks up the colour of his eyes to devastating effect.
That’s funny you say that, because I was looking at Evans’ suit and trying to figure out why the fit makes him look so stumpy!
The Beauty looks wonderful – hair is gorgeous. The Beast, the suit is really nice,
but the shirt collar looks too big. As for LE, no, no, no, I really do not like suit
jackets so short, it makes their hips look huge.
I love Celine Dion. I just want to hug her.
Emma’s trousers look too short for me but apart from that she looks great.
I love her hair and that she wore pants, but something about the overall jumpsuit I don’t care for.
Gugu is stunning and I like her dress, but the length seems off.
Chrissy looks terrible.
Dan Stevens looks kind of creepy to me now.
Love the jumpsuit! And I’m really intrigued by her hair accessory. Does it go all around the back of her head? The guys look great too. I hadn’t realized that Dan was in DA! I see some Gosling, Bruhl, and Wes Bentley in him. Am I crazy?
I think that’s the best evening ensemble I’ve seen her in so far. She seems to have trouble finding her style, especially as she’s so small and not super-pretty to start with. This really works for her. She’s not a great actress and she’s not a great beauty, so she really needs to find the clothes that work just right for her. This outfit rocks it for her.
That rose looks like the top of a cheap perfume bottle to me. Chrissy’s dress is hideous
Emma is awesomely beautiful
I think she looks magical. I love the minimalist look on her petite person. Totally agree about the background though. It would be awesome if she were standing in front of an uncluttered red, gold or white backdrop.
I think Emma looks lovely. You kind of knew from the first HP movie that she was going to be a very pretty woman (she was a very cute/pretty little girl). And I’m loving Dan’s suit-it really brings out his beautiful eyes.
Don’t like jumpsuits unless they’re worn by Emma Peel.
http://www.heavymetal.com/news/20-pictures-of-diana-rigg-as-the-deadly-adorable-emma-peel/
I generally can’t stand jump suits, but this looks fabulous. And Emma didn’t go with the obvious princessy princess dress — and I think it’s a fun change-up.
And is Luke’s suit a size too small? Or is he just so buff that he’ll bust out of any suit?
Freaking FINALLY, Emma!!! I feel like her fashion has been awful for the last year or so but this is fab! Celine is everything, it makes me happy to see her out and about looking fabulous
