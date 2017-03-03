Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are attending his friend’s Jamaica wedding

Meghan Markle finally decamped from Prince Harry’s London home, Nottingham Cottage, last week I think. Meghan had been staying in London since just after Christmas, give or take a trip to India for charity and a romantic getaway to Norway with Harry. I believed Meghan returned to Toronto because she was preparing to film the new season of Suits, as opposed to Meghan-leaving-London because she and Harry were over. Anyway, Harry and Meghan can’t stay apart for very long. Apparently on Thursday, March 2, Meghan joined Harry in Jamaica. She was his official plus-one at his friend’s wedding.

It’s a (wedding) date! Meghan Markle joined boyfriend Prince Harry in Jamaica on Thursday, March 2, just ahead of the young royal’s best pal’s wedding this weekend, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “She kept it secret,” the source tells Us of Markle’s rendezvous with Harry, 32. As previously reported, the prince arrived in Jamaica on Thursday, March 2, to attend the wedding of his best friend, Tom “Skipp” Inskip, in Montego Bay, St. James. And it’s fitting that the Suits actress would want to be on-hand to meet Harry’s entire crew. Markle, 35, and Harry are getting close to taking their relationship to the next level, a pal says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They will be engaged by the end of summer,” the insider said, adding that the pair “have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

[From Us Weekly]

The Daily Mail had more info – Harry flew to Jamaica from London, with a “premium economy” seat on a Virgin Atlantic flight. The DM notes, “an elderly woman was moved to make way for his security detail.” Er. Meghan flew in separately from Toronto, allegedly by private plane. Whose private plane? Meghan has those kinds of connections? Hm. Meghan and Harry are apparently going to spend a long weekend together in Montego Bay, with the wedding happening today, then a full weekend of wedding festivities and parties. The Daily Mail also calls it a big moment for Meghan’s acceptance within Harry’s crew, with a source noting: “This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship. Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.” The DM also notes that Meghan actually married her first husband in Jamaica in 2011 too. Which I didn’t know.

For royals, the attendance of a royal girlfriend or boyfriend at a friend’s wedding is a big deal. In the year leading up to William and Kate’s engagement announcement, Kate attended some of their friends’ weddings in William’s place, then in the week before the engagement announcement, Kate and William attended a friend’s wedding together and actually did a nice little pap stroll to the church. So I can see how Meghan’s attendance is actually a huge confirmation that Harry is going to propose this year.