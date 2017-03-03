Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are attending his friend’s Jamaica wedding

Meghan Markle finally decamped from Prince Harry’s London home, Nottingham Cottage, last week I think. Meghan had been staying in London since just after Christmas, give or take a trip to India for charity and a romantic getaway to Norway with Harry. I believed Meghan returned to Toronto because she was preparing to film the new season of Suits, as opposed to Meghan-leaving-London because she and Harry were over. Anyway, Harry and Meghan can’t stay apart for very long. Apparently on Thursday, March 2, Meghan joined Harry in Jamaica. She was his official plus-one at his friend’s wedding.
It’s a (wedding) date! Meghan Markle joined boyfriend Prince Harry in Jamaica on Thursday, March 2, just ahead of the young royal’s best pal’s wedding this weekend, a source confirms to Us Weekly.
“She kept it secret,” the source tells Us of Markle’s rendezvous with Harry, 32. As previously reported, the prince arrived in Jamaica on Thursday, March 2, to attend the wedding of his best friend, Tom “Skipp” Inskip, in Montego Bay, St. James.
And it’s fitting that the Suits actress would want to be on-hand to meet Harry’s entire crew. Markle, 35, and Harry are getting close to taking their relationship to the next level, a pal says in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“They will be engaged by the end of summer,” the insider said, adding that the pair “have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”
The Daily Mail had more info – Harry flew to Jamaica from London, with a “premium economy” seat on a Virgin Atlantic flight. The DM notes, “an elderly woman was moved to make way for his security detail.” Er. Meghan flew in separately from Toronto, allegedly by private plane. Whose private plane? Meghan has those kinds of connections? Hm. Meghan and Harry are apparently going to spend a long weekend together in Montego Bay, with the wedding happening today, then a full weekend of wedding festivities and parties. The Daily Mail also calls it a big moment for Meghan’s acceptance within Harry’s crew, with a source noting: “This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship. Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.” The DM also notes that Meghan actually married her first husband in Jamaica in 2011 too. Which I didn’t know.
For royals, the attendance of a royal girlfriend or boyfriend at a friend’s wedding is a big deal. In the year leading up to William and Kate’s engagement announcement, Kate attended some of their friends’ weddings in William’s place, then in the week before the engagement announcement, Kate and William attended a friend’s wedding together and actually did a nice little pap stroll to the church. So I can see how Meghan’s attendance is actually a huge confirmation that Harry is going to propose this year.
“She kept it a secret” ummm she leaked this story to the press over a month ago and nice way of up staging someone else’s wedding. She has no class.
This is the first time she’s going to meet his friends? The previous reports said that she had already met his cronies? So that was fake like the ski trip that never happened.
“Head over heals about her” yet unlike his previous girlfriends, he rarely wants to be photographed with her…
Harry and Chelsy attended many events and Will & Kate’s wedding and his cousin Peter’s wedding and we know how that relationship ended.
You are believing what US Magazine or the DM tells you as gospel? They’re speculating, not insiders.
Harry and Chelsy were very young when they started dating. The relationship ended. They appear to still be friends. That has no bearing on what Harry does in a relationship 10 years later.
This story was reported by numerous media weeks ago when it was leaked by your idol girl Meghan.
Not my idol, don’t idolize anyone. I find the rampant spinning from tumblr fangirls interesting, especially all the new sockpuppets who have shown up recently in the Meghan threads.
No tumblr fangirl here. I simply tell the truth. You not being able to deal with that is your problem, not mine.
So much spin, so little time. Frankly, if Harry ended up with someone who understands PR, it could only be a good thing. He’s allowed himself to be used and kicked 6 ways from Sunday by his father’s and brother’s PR minions. Time he had someone on his side.
She’s not on his side, if she was she would not sell his privacy and exploit his to the press. The story she leaked recently how he is not a fan of Trump (who really is?) did no good to him. She has no idea about good PR. Because she loves the attention, Harry gets dragged through the mud thanks to her never ending courting of the press.
Nobody needed to leak anything as everyone knew about the wedding months ago. They just speculated that she would be there as well.
Exactly. Of course Harry was going to be at his best friend’s wedding. If he was dating anyone at the time, he’d bring that person with him. Not news.
Hurry up with that proposal Harry. I have my dress picked out, I know exactly which sofa I’ll be sitting in, my mum is totally coming over to watch this one, all thats left is to buy the wine.
What else goes on the menu? I’d say traditional fruitcake, but yuck. (Apologies to everyone who likes that sticky concoction. More fruitcake for you). Maybe the chocolate biscuit cake HM likes so much, topped with candy swans to please Sixer?
waiting for the obligatory “i don’t think they’ll make it down the aisle” comments …
Followed by “they won’t make it to one year together”.
I want to rename this particular commenting syndrome ‘Cumberbatchitis’, in honour of Benedict Cumberbatch who was never supposed to marry or have babies or stay together with his wife for long but he has made it to the second kid 😂😂😂
1) If “She kept it secret” then why do multiple outlets have quotes about the trip?
2) Harry brought Cressida as his official plus 1 to a friend’s Caribbean wedding when they dated. Harry brought Chelsy as his official plus 1 to Peter’s wedding and William’s wedding. So Harry bringing Meghan to this Caribbean wedding is not a huge confirmation that Harry is going to propose this year.
3) So many people are upset that William and Kate *may* go on a vacation sometime soon, but Harry has gone on more vacations this year than William and Kate have. Harry has already gone on two vacations this year.
It’s Us Weekly. That’s the outlet Harry or someone on his behalf has been leaking to. Also, it’s not like Skippy’s wedding is a secret – people would have already been keeping an eye out for Meghan.
Harry and his team do NOT leak stories of his personal life to tabloids, Meghan does.
Clearly it’s not secret if they are leaking the stories.
Amy, you have absolutely no proof of that. You seem to desperately want to believe it, but have no proof. Of course Harry was going to attend his best friend’s wedding, and it is likely that his girlfriend would attend it too. No surprise.
Obviously it’s not a secret since Meghan and her friends constantly tell stories to the press. Meghan is best friends with Jessica Mulroney, who works in PR Marketing. Jessica knows Lainey and leaks stories to Laineygossip. That’s just one of examples of Meghan and her never ending leaks to the media.
Lol sure so where is the proof that Harry is the one behind the leaks? I’ll wait……
Meghan refused to go to her co stars wedding as to not up stage the bride (LOL) but she has no problem going to Harry’s bf’s wedding. You have to stop living in delusion.
Again, ames, no proof. You have what you want to believe, now you’ve show up on a new forum (unless you really are kitty), to spew it to try to convince people. Unfortunately for you, the majority of posters on here can see through it. Been around that block before watching the fangirls spin over Cressida.
@Amy: EVERYONE leaks stories. I mean
, are you familiar with the royal family? Celebrity in general nowadays?
They’re leaking together lol. To prepare the public for the engagement. Isn’t it romantic 😄
@Amy – girl you need to get a life!
Oh Amy you keep up with that delusion. Details of Harry’s private life have been leaked to the media for years. Long before Meghan was ever on the scene.
1) Because everyone knew about the wedding months ago. There’s no leaking involved.
2) No he did not. They both attended Missy Percy’s wedding in Noththumberland, because they both were invited. Cressida did not go to Guy Pelly’s wedding in the Us- it is believed they broke up right before. About Chelsy: they’ve been dating for several years at that point.
3) He’s been to Norway at a time when NO royal did any work and is now in Jamaica for a friend’s wedding. We don’t know about every trip the Cambridges take, they go weeks without engagements…
I did not mention Percy’s wedding nor Pelly’s wedding, so I have no idea why you brought up either of those. There was a Caribbean wedding Harry and Cressida went to together, I don’t remember whose wedding it was.
Who cares when Harry’s Norway vacation was, the fact is that he took it and no one cared. But everyone flips out when the Cambridges take a vacation. I think that’s stupid. They all should get called out on their numerous vacations – it’s not like any of them work hard.
Also, in the DM article it said Harry moved an elderly woman to make way for his security. If William or Kate had done that, everyone on here would be calling them rude jerks. But no one cares when it’s Harry.
I am most definitely not a fan of William or Kate, but I am also not a fan of Harry and think he should be called out just as much as the other two.
I hope the resort has plenty of security in place, to keep the intrusive photographers and helicopters away. Glad H&MM are able to keep under the radar. Upsets all the fangirls who want “proof” they’re dating. They’ll never understand the less we see these two at this stage, the more important this relationship likely is to them.
The same thing happened with Cressida. They were dating for quite a long time without being photographed together so many people conspiracy theoried that they weren’t dating at all.
Fangirls can’t be happy about this latest bit of news. Especially those who insist that there is no relationship, that it’s a myth.
Just wait. If there end up being any photos taken of either H or MM at an airport? Fangirls will use the angle of the sun, the color of leaves outside, and clothing being worn to “prove” it is an old, staged photo from December.
Lol some people are going to be devastated by this allegedly impending wedding. Can almost see the steam coming out of their heads.
I think so 😂
Markle has connections to the Mulroneys and they have all sorts of connections worldwide. A private jet is unusual unless Harry has already proposed? I may be wrong but I just don’t see Harry settling down until he’s around 40.
Or maybe Meghan just paid for a private jet herself? Not sure why it’s assumed that the only reason she used one is because of connections. She has money, so I don’t see why she can’t just pay for one if she wants one.
I doubt she has private jet money. First class money sure.
I was coming to say that!!!? Like what’s with the pre supposition that a globe trotting already busy already worjking , Visible grown woman that had her own Charity thing/blog/recurring appearance in a watched show on cable Couldnt scrounge the money together to travel to a Regular ass location in the Caribbean!!, I mean come on there is reaching and then there is this shady Yoga Stretch
@QQ private jets are hella expensive and she is an actress on a mid level cable show.Im sure she can afford to pay her own way but If she’s splurging on private jets she’s going to go broke. Private jets are for the mega rich like Taylor Swift etc. Because the prices are exorbitant.
Rumor of her networth is $7 million US. Private Jet doesn’t mean she’s solo on the plane, it means not a commercial flight. If it was a private jet with a handful of other passengers, not that expensive.
You can rent private jets. The fact that she is famous-ish before Harry, but especially now she could have gotten a really good deal. Or she might have paid for it, she has 1 endorsement deal that I know of plus the show money.
THIS
Meghan is very connected, from the Soho House scene (which is how she was introduced to Harry) to the Canadian government scene (the Mulroneys, the Trudeaus).
I don’t trust Media Meg.
I hope the elderly lady got an upgrade to first class!
ST MARTIN IN THE FIELD. FLYING ELVI. HURRY UP.
😂😂😂
If Ginger Prince really propose, the meltdown on royaldish and here will be epic.
All these magazines know nothing. I still laugh about the Daily Mail which wrote that they were definitely together in Norway but then suddenly they changed their tone and asked the KP about it.
Thanks for choosing that photo, Kaiser, it made me laugh.
I kinda like her – BUT I also think she’s thirsty and her PR team and she are playing game with the tabloids etc.
To answer someone’s (LAK’s?) question from another thread. Where have the thoughtful, history-minded posters gone? I know, it is difficult to wade through the sockpuppets and tumblr fangirls to find them here right now.
Some are still here, others have decamped to KMR and LLH. There were some on The Royal Forums, but even that forum had to shut down the Meghan and Harry thread because of the rampant, obsessed, unhappy fangirls spewing their libel. I hope RI follows suit, because they’re allowing 2-3 trolls to destroy the forum’s (relatively) good reputation.
Amy–genuine question. Do you know Megan? Outside of media??
Honestly we have to wait and see. We know nothing.
I also think she’s playing pr games, maybe she’s doing it for the case they won’t get married and people will remember her. Who knows.
