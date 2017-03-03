Tom Hiddleston offered dorky commentary on April the Giraffe’s live-stream

Here are some assorted photos of Tom Hiddleston this week, outside of The One Show in London and outside of BBC Radio 2. Tom has been doing full-throttle promotional work for Kong: Skull Island all week, although there aren’t that many headlines thus far from his interviews. Still, it’s always nice to see new photos of Tom!
As for Monkey Movie: Tom Hiddleston’s Napalm Memories, some reviews are coming out and they’re pretty good. The Hollywood Reporter gave it a rave review, with a lot of praise devoted to director Jordan Vogt-Roberts knowing that this should be a fun popcorn movie not some kind of big-C commentary. Entertainment Weekly seemed to like it as well, and so did Uproxx, who called it “ridiculous fun.”
What else? During Tom’s visit to Radio 1 this week, he was asked to provide live commentary on the live-stream of April the Giraffe’s pregnancy and incipient birth of a baby giraffe. Tom obliged.
It's taking the world by storm…
Now @twhiddleston beautifully narrates the thrilling #AprilTheGiraffe journey with @grimmers 🌎😭 pic.twitter.com/LvHOuQ9Lys
— BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) March 1, 2017
Tom looks nice in these photos. I hadn’t really planned to see K:SI, but Tom, Brie, Samuel L., CCR, …. Maybe.
I’m too boggle-eyed at today’s princely thread to retain the energy to be mean about LEGS. But he really needs a new pose. And I love giraffes. They do mega fighting. And I must find the clip of the giraffe fight to watch it again. The next marauding monkey movie should be a marauding giraffe movie. Let’s refresh the genre.
Comment virtually a non sequitur. Sorry.
Monkey Movie Promotion featuring Brie’s Celestial Orbs – are they real or are they implants? continues.
I think radio dj’s put considerable time into thinking of things to have him narrate but it is better than asking him about Bond or asking for impressions, both of which happened during this same interview.
Variety gave The Monkey Movie a stonking (stole word from Sixer) review and Entertainment Weekly liked it too
Stonking is an excellent word. I say it’s cultural exchange, not theft.
What is the opposite of stonking? Sixlet Major would say it is duff. Everything is duff if he doesn’t like it. Minor says pants.
I have to to adopt “pants” Can you give me an example?
Pants is a slang word for anything bad, so um… “I don’t like monkey movies; they’re all pants.” My two also say uggz, which I think originated in ugly but now just means generally bad… I think!
I’ll probably see the movie. It sounds like it’s good, and he’s in it. I love looking at Tom Hiddleston Hello Darling online. The pictures of him are sexy and the quotes are funny, sweet, and sexy
This voice over was pretty funny. UK critics were vicious about SI. Ours seem to like it. The other huge difference is the US critics do not focus on Tom or Brie so much. As one critic said, “who goes to SI for the characters.” One lukewarm review suggested that The Rock should have played Tom’s part. I died laughing at the thought of them showing up for the same auditions. Now I love Dwayne Johnson, and according to interviews, so does Hiddleston.
Peter Bradshaw (The Guardian) gave it a one star and seemed appalled by the Monkey movie.
I saw that. It has 81% on our Rotten Tomatoes. Some portion of the US audience uses that as a guide because it’s based on a variety of reviews.
Dang it I had not intention of watching this but now I am curious. Is it good, is it bad, is it lost in translation?!
About 80% on rotten tomatoes now, should be fun.
The Hollywood Reporter raved but seem kind of dismissive of poor Hiddles. “Tim” Hiddleston? The “nominal handsome male lead”? They’re dismissive of all the humans except Riley, but given everything that’s gone on I had to feel for poor sad “Tim”. 😉
He called her Alice…..
He is such a do-goody that he seemed incredibly sad to have called the giraffe Alice.
Poor sod.
He must be constantly asking is this going to be a meme? Are my internet girlfriends gonna make fun of me again?
