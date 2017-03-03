Tom Hiddleston offered dorky commentary on April the Giraffe’s live-stream

Here are some assorted photos of Tom Hiddleston this week, outside of The One Show in London and outside of BBC Radio 2. Tom has been doing full-throttle promotional work for Kong: Skull Island all week, although there aren’t that many headlines thus far from his interviews. Still, it’s always nice to see new photos of Tom!

As for Monkey Movie: Tom Hiddleston’s Napalm Memories, some reviews are coming out and they’re pretty good. The Hollywood Reporter gave it a rave review, with a lot of praise devoted to director Jordan Vogt-Roberts knowing that this should be a fun popcorn movie not some kind of big-C commentary. Entertainment Weekly seemed to like it as well, and so did Uproxx, who called it “ridiculous fun.”

What else? During Tom’s visit to Radio 1 this week, he was asked to provide live commentary on the live-stream of April the Giraffe’s pregnancy and incipient birth of a baby giraffe. Tom obliged.

It's taking the world by storm… Now @twhiddleston beautifully narrates the thrilling #AprilTheGiraffe journey with @grimmers 🌎😭 pic.twitter.com/LvHOuQ9Lys — BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) March 1, 2017