Is anyone else enjoying George W. Bush’s shady AF book tour?

Am I the only half-enjoying George W. Bush book tour? For the past few weeks, the former president has been making the media rounds to promote his coffee-table book of his paintings of veterans and soldiers. Bush took to painting in his retirement, and he’s also been doing a lot of work with veterans’ groups, so it’s way of combining his two retirement activities. But for whatever reason, I think it’s both suspicious and hilarious that Bush was almost completely silent during President Obama’s eight-year presidency and now we’re not even two months into Emperor Baby Fists’ reign of terror and Bush is suddenly everywhere. While there’s obviously no love lost between the Bushes and the Donald Trump, Bush has taken the shade to new and glorious levels. So here are some assorted videos and interviews from the past week.
Bush sat down for an exclusive with People Magazine and talked about different things, but the biggest headline was Bush talking about his well-documented affection for Michelle Obama. He told People, “She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like…I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other.” About the now-famous photos of Michelle embracing Bush affectionately, he said: “When I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection.”
Here’s Dubya talking to Ellen about press, Trump, Putin and more. You know what? He’s chosen his words pretty carefully here and there’s so much shade.
Here are some clips from Jimmy Kimmel Live. This video is where Bush is talking about impressions of himself. This is maybe the shady part? He makes fun of the idea that Donald Trump has all of this free time to watch Fox News. Bush also says he watched the opening of the Oscars and he complimented Kimmel for the political jokes.
Bush talking about Donald Trump’s inauguration and his brother Sad Jeb!
Here’s Bush talking about painting.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN and Fame/Flynet.
How did this man become my favorite person???
Hahah isn’t that just funny how loveable he seems in this current state of madness.
Yeah, I was saying to a friend the other day, trump has really forced me to appreciate W, who I thought was the absolute worst president. I don’t think that anymore, and I actually think he is a pretty decent person. I was really turned off of Bush from his handling of Katrina. He was terrible and really out of touch. He let New Orleans down in a big way. But again, in retrospect, I don’t think is intentions were evil, just out of touch. Trump, in my mind, is evil.
Lol, right?! I spent the aughts hating this man for his war crimes, and now here we are. Speaks volumes on the deplorability of the orange one. Makes me sick.
This reminds me of a meme I saw a few months ago after Drumpf won. It was a picture of Bush waving and the caption was “when your psycho ex starts looking better once you realize whats out there” hahhaha
W is out here shining like a brand new penny! He couldn’t do this when Obama was president because he was a popular president for the most part. W knows with Cheetolini in office, this is his time to redirect his narrative.
I enjoy it until I remember that he was a sh*t President that let NOLA go under because there were too many black people (Kanye for the idiot he is was not wrong).
So as cute as 43 is now I cannot forget what he did.
I would recommend watching Spike Lee’s documentary about Katrina. While Bush and FEMA do not escape unscathed, Lee seems to point the finger largely at the local authorities who mismanaged the lead up to the storm and the response (people like Ray Nagin and Kathleen Blanco). Bush did not handle it as well as he could have, but he’s not the primary villain in the story. It changed how I thought about the whole event.
Yeah, me too. I really appreciate the fact that he is willing to stick it to trump in his his own aw-shucks Bush way. I’m a democrat so I didn’t ever vote for him or agree with him but he seems like a decent, sane man. Also, I think he is all too aware of how he was viewed as failure leaving office, and that must of stung. He seems like he can laugh at himself and that is always a good thing. Plus, Michelle likes him so….
No. Go away.
Do you get to be shady after sinking an economy and going to war/eventually destroying even more two countries for nothing?
Sir, Trump still beats you.
ITA, but given time, Trump will prob beat him
Don’t be tricked by his folksy b.s. people
I’m enjoying it too, and I can’t believe I’m saying that.
A world where George Bush and Tony Blair make sense when they open their mouths actually scares the crap out of me.
What is the world getting to?
I raged at Bush for being the idiot tool of Satan Incarnate Cheney, but, yeah, I’m enjoying the shade and snark. Keep it coming.
Ditto – I always got the impression that Dubya was/is dumber than a box of rocks, but ultimately a decent human being. Not great, mind you. He’s a grown man who allowed his administration to be guided by Cheney, Rove, Rumsfeld, etc. and started an endless, pointless war that has killed hundreds of thousands and otherwise destroyed the lives of millions. I feel like Trump is more deeply malicious as a person, but that’s just my impression.
Something about he and Michelle having fun together absolutely slays me. They’re like cat videos on the internet. LOVE IT!
I adore their friendship. It brings me pure joy to see them giggling together.
I would totally watch a tv show with the two of them road tripping or something.
I know. The only real positive W. has for me is his unabashed affection for Michelle Obama.
I loathed the W presidency and I did a lot of protesting during that time frame . However , I would gladly take another eight years of this bozo right now . I still disagree with 100% of his politics , but at least he was funny. Jabba the hut has zero sense of humor and scares the sh*t out of me.
NOPE.
As screwed up as a lot of Bush’s policies were (which no doubt had a lot to do with Cheney), it’s really nice to see him becoming reflective in his retirement years, and actually acknowledge that he made mistakes during his time in office. It’s a teeny tiny silver lining to the political chaos in the U.S.
I think GWB came to despise Cheney before it was over and felt he had been misled.
Lol love it. I’m a believer in the theory that Obama is behind some of the assault on Trump’s Administration, and now I think Dubya is in on it too.
Tag team take down. Yas!!!
He totally has a crush on MOBAMA. He feels sexy and valued whenever she smiles at him. It’s okay, W, I get it. We all get it. She’s a magical, foxy woman.
I know he did a lot of shitty, shitty things during his tenure as president. But he reminds me a lot of my dad (except my dad is smarter, lol), and I can’t help but have some sort of affection for him. He’s a little adorable in some of these clips. Still a d!ckwad, though.
I always did have a soft spot for him, even if I didn’t agree with him at all. He was one I could like without agreeing with him. Also, I always just adored his daughters. This orange monster? No, never. I can’t “give him a chance,” I can’t “respect him as our president” – none of that sh!t. And yes, Bush has gone from “I think he’s nice, but I really wish he wasn’t president” to “basically one of my favorite famous people” LOL I admit it.
I used to root for him so much during speeches. I’d be going, “Please, please don’t make up any words.”
I actually was a Republican (kind of a RINO) up until a few years ago, so I was a little more kindly disposed toward Bush at the time (although I didn’t agree with everything he did). I felt about Bill Clinton during his presidency the way you did about W. I felt like he was a nice guy, even when I didn’t agree with him.
I enjoyed those interview clips, and I looked up the performance with Steve Bridges that he mentioned in the Kimmel interview. It was pretty good!
W. has mellowed. Maybe he was always a pretty good guy when Darth Cheney wasn’t in his ear. He doesn’t like Trump, but Trump is making W. look like a statesman. Suddenly I’m nostalgic for Bush..minus Cheney. At least we didn’t have to worry about either of them colluding with a foreign government.
Yes, he has totally mellowed. Eight years is a long time for self-reflection. I saw him on Oprah around the time he was done being President, and he was a great interview with a lot of humanity. I agreed with very little in his presidency, but I think he’s a decent person. And more so now after time away to think and reflect.
I have to wonder if Trump would be less awful without Bannon. I actually don’t think it would improve him enough as he clearly doesn’t even have the temperament to be president even if he had better people around him, but it couldn’t hurt. If Trump doesn’t finish out his term, which I truly think will be the case, I hope Pence kicks Bannon to the curb.
yeah still a big Nope. I am not forgetting his politricks. His legacy of tricking the US into Iraq through Powell. he went after the wrong people/countries after 9/11.. He, too, was led by Cheney and Co making billion thanks to these wars..etc.. so just nope. The list is endless and just because of Disaster 45 doesn’t make him candidate to have a free pass.
Didn’t like Dubya one bit as president, but I always did appreciate that he kept a low profile during Obama’s terms and absolutely refused to shit-talk him.
I get what you’re saying but I have to wonder if he could have had a few words with the Repugs to lay off Obama with regards to all the racism, stonewalling and BS they put him through.
Not really. He was a horrible President. Yes, I’d take him over Trump. And he always was able to laugh at himself, which is a good sign in a person. He certainly is a better person than Trump. But I won’t ever be a fan. I do really like and respect both his daughters though. Did you know that his daughter Barbara is headlining a Planned Parenthood event?
Does everyone forget what his presidency was like? Like when he stood in front of congress and declared that as a nation, we had to protect the sanctity of marriage because gay people would ruin the world order if we allowed them to get married? Or how about how he linked Iraq to 9/11, a myth that still continues to this day, because he wanted support for his illegal war? Or how he thought addressing the nation in New Orleans in a shirt with the sleeves rolled up would somehow show America that he was trying to help? I could go on and on here. Let’s just not forget how many people are dead because of Bushy.
So no, I’m not enjoying his book tour.
^^^^ THANK YOU!!! Co signed!
Is this how we’re going to treat Trump once he’s not President anymore?
Despite the sh*t he pulls and how much he embarrasses us as nation, we’ll ‘forgive him’ by buying his books and giggling at his TV appearances? Really?
No, because Trump is a crazy person and a horrible person. Bush was just stupid. He’s not a bad person.
His presidency was a disaster. I cringe at the memory. But I never, ever doubted that in his heart he was a genuinely good person. Extremely hard to reconcile the two but it’s what I believe. I have no such regard for Trump and that will never change.
I am a Democrat but always respected Bush in the capacity and official role of President even though I completely disagreed with his policies. I still call Donald Donald and will always refer to him as such. I will continue to do so until he is impeached and removed from office.
I loathe this idiotic, lazy war criminal but if he wants to throw shade at Drumpf, more power to him. It will help pull other party members away from Drumpf and will cause problems for Ryan and McConnell.
I thought I was the only one enjoying his tour. Keep the shade coming.
As a private person he seems like he’d be fun to hang out with. I appreciate that he’s shading 45. But otherwise, no.
Sad that 45 is already so bad that people are fondly reminiscing over GWB. Remember in 2008 when Republicans wouldn’t let him do anything during McCain’s campaign?
I see him and I see the war in Iraq that lead to horrid tragedies for so many people. In the end it was his call. I think his artistic focus on the military who lost and risked their lives on a mistake he made helps to minimize any guilt he might feel behind his jovial mask. It’s hard not to like his friendly personality. He has a self-effacing charm. Now that he has no power I like what I’m hearing from him in some cases. I would take him over Trump any day.
I don’t think his artistic focus is minimizing his guilt. I think it’s the opposite – self-awareness and reflection (I have read that in articles about his art).
I have to say I watched his full interview with Kimmel, and the whole interview was really funny. They were on fire together, Kimmel and Bush. Some zingers were made. Trump must be seething.
no no NO. can we please not forget that this man’s administration got us into an endless war for no legitimate reason, destroyed our international reputation, and left our economy in shambles? and now people are praising him because he’s criticising orange twitler? just NO. #neverforget
… first minute into first clip, and he says, “and i’m sober!”
and i’m like
….
… !!
… is he, like, making fun of himself? he used to be an alcoholic.
… like, he sort of almost won me over right there. self-deprecation ??
i’ve never been able to abide the man. he just gets under my skin. i think he (and the cronies/ puppet-masters behind him) are responsible for the biggest foreign-policy p*gf***k (the iraq war) the US has ever known and he presided over war crimes and torture by US personnel and all the rest of it.
but, like, here’s a modern-day republican presidential figure with good humor.
and he was graceful and respectful and got out of the way for Obama to lead.
and things are SO, SO BAD right now i guess i’m looking for silver linings. or my brain is completely fried by outrage. bc i’m almost starting to find him likeable these days, in little off-moments like this…
I do enjoy the shade. I think Dubya was a terrible President but isn’t a terrible person. That’s the difference between him and Trump. Orange Apocalypse is terrible on both counts. And of course, the Jack-o-Lantern in Chief said terrible things about the Bushes. So the beef is real. For sure, when it goes down (and it WILL go down) Trump need not look to the Bushes to make any phone calls attempting to save his wide fake tanner streaked @ss.
I don’t think his presidency was great. But as a *person* I like him. I think he’s kind and funny. I also adore his wife and his daughters.
it’s feels strange to look back to Dubya’s term with nostalgia. I wasn’t keen on him as president but he seems wonderful now. For all his faults in office, he always seemed like a decent man with whom you could sit down and enjoy coffee and a chat. I can’t imagine ever feeling like that about the current incumbent.
“Who is the worst president ever? HA NOT ME!!!!” of course he is in a great mood. Still unforgivable what he did.
Not sure why we try to make people either devils or angels and nothing in between. I am afraid now we might get to know what a true extreme person is. George W. was wrong and acted poorly about the war, the economy, New Orleans among others, but he was a decent human being and was correct about his stance on religion, immigrants, veterans, and his take on the free press, and listening to his interview he seems very astute about Putin too. I love his take, and yes it is superbly stated shade. Plus he’s a pretty good artist and doing it for a good cause.
Nope nope nope.
To actually laud a war criminal is so beyond the pale……….
