Is anyone else enjoying George W. Bush’s shady AF book tour?

Am I the only half-enjoying George W. Bush book tour? For the past few weeks, the former president has been making the media rounds to promote his coffee-table book of his paintings of veterans and soldiers. Bush took to painting in his retirement, and he’s also been doing a lot of work with veterans’ groups, so it’s way of combining his two retirement activities. But for whatever reason, I think it’s both suspicious and hilarious that Bush was almost completely silent during President Obama’s eight-year presidency and now we’re not even two months into Emperor Baby Fists’ reign of terror and Bush is suddenly everywhere. While there’s obviously no love lost between the Bushes and the Donald Trump, Bush has taken the shade to new and glorious levels. So here are some assorted videos and interviews from the past week.

Bush sat down for an exclusive with People Magazine and talked about different things, but the biggest headline was Bush talking about his well-documented affection for Michelle Obama. He told People, “She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like…I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other.” About the now-famous photos of Michelle embracing Bush affectionately, he said: “When I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection.”

Here’s Dubya talking to Ellen about press, Trump, Putin and more. You know what? He’s chosen his words pretty carefully here and there’s so much shade.

Here are some clips from Jimmy Kimmel Live. This video is where Bush is talking about impressions of himself. This is maybe the shady part? He makes fun of the idea that Donald Trump has all of this free time to watch Fox News. Bush also says he watched the opening of the Oscars and he complimented Kimmel for the political jokes.

Bush talking about Donald Trump’s inauguration and his brother Sad Jeb!

Here’s Bush talking about painting.