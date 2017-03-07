Chris Martin wants to send his kids to public school & Goop refuses

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

You know what I think is somewhat odd? When Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were married, they pretty much lived in London full-time. I always thought that Gwyneth was okay with that because American peasants are so much worse than cultured British peasants, and I also believed that Chris Martin probably insisted that they make their home in London. But about a year before they consciously uncoupled, Gwyneth pretty much moved back to LA with the kids and Chris had no option but to follow her there. Now they have separate homes in LA but they happily coparent. Apple and Moses attend school in LA too, but of course they go to elite private schools. And now that’s a problem, because as it turns out, children of the 1% are just as likely to be racist dirtbags as everyone else. And now Chris wants his kids to go to public school.

Chris Martin wants daughter Apple, 12, to change schools immediately following a recent incident at LA’s Harvard-Westlake School, In Touch is exclusively reporting. As In Touch previously reported, several students at the elite institution were caught using racial and homophobic slurs, including the N-word, on social media. “He doesn’t want his daughter exposed to this vitriolic hatred.” Instead, Chris, who also shares son Moses, 10, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, wants his daughter to go to a public school. “Apple is a very talented musician, and the schools in Santa Monica have an excellent music program,” says the source. Gwyneth refuses. “She thinks Apple should stay at Harvard-Westlake because of its impeccable reputation of sending students to top colleges.” The parents were notified in a letter exclusively obtained by In Touch from the school’s president, who promised disciplinary action would be taken. “Gwyneth was initially outraged and disgusted by the behavior of the students but trusts that the school is properly handling the situation,” the source tells In Touch.

[From In Touch Weekly]

A few things are amusing to me. One, the idea that Chris would think that public school kids would somehow be less racist is… inaccurate. Kids pick up racist behavior from their parents and their peers, and that sh-t happens at every level, where you’re a rich elitist or a peasant. That being said, Apple and Moses would be in more racially and culturally diverse environments if they went to public school and that would help them learn that they shouldn’t otherize, demean, slur or stigmatize people from other backgrounds or races. I’m also amused by the idea that Gwyneth is singularly focused on Apple and Moses getting into good colleges. I think Goop went to college for a year before she started working as an actress and I seriously doubt that Moses and Apple’s futures will be make-or-break depending on their education level. I mean, won’t they both end up as celebrity DJs/nepotism models/lifestyle brands/actors anyway?