“Billboard spilled the tea about what’s really going down with Chris Brown” links

Billboard did a huge report on Chris Brown’s downward spiral & alleged drug problem. Am I supposed to feel sorry for him? I do not. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump doesn’t think Jeff Sessions did anything wrong. [Jezebel]
Katy Perry’s new haircut makes her look like Marion Cotillard for some reason, right? People are saying “Miley Cyrus,” but all I see is Marion. [LaineyGossip]
Kiernan Shipka looks adorable here. [Go Fug Yourself]
It’s time for some extrapolation about Baby Fists & Russia. [Pajiba]
Funny tweets about the Russian ambassador. [Buzzfeed]
This screencap of Kim Zolciak, you guys. My God. [Reality Tea]
Tom Hanks sent a nice reminder to the press to do their jobs. [The Blemish]
Adrien Brody went to the Vanity Fair party too. [Moe Jackson]
Kirsten Dunst promotes Radarte. Not a typo. [Popoholic]
Someone ended their marriage after only one month! [Wonderwall]
I’m so shocked. Chris Brown seemed like the paragon of healthy living and stability.
Right? Great investigative reporting there Billboard. You totally cracked the case.
I’m zero percent shocked that Chris Brown is a spiraling drug addict. He used to have a lot of potential, so it’s slightly sad. But I feel worse for the people who have had to deal with him, and I’m glad the women who have been unfortunate enough to cross his path have gotten away from him.
I don’t have sympathy for abusers. There are people who had similar childhoods with similar problems who don’t go on to abuse others. I will save my sympathy for them.
Also this tweet is everything: Met a friend for coffee. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t the Russian ambassador, but it’s so hard to be definitive.
— Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru)
LAWL
But does he remember what they talked about?
David Axelrod tweeted :
Who knew? “Kislyak” turns out to be a Russian word for “I forgot.”
He seems an unpleasant person who nonetheless needs help. He’s been dangerous in his dysfunction so society will be better off making sure he gets the care he needs. He seems at loose ends, floundering, immature, hurting and so unable to cope.
Im Neither shocked, nor surprised, nor invested on his Faux Redemption arc whenever they feel like trotting that horse again, Honestly he shoulda been evicted off the Island at least 4 incidents ago, at this point what we’re doing is Bottom watch unless he takes his ass alone to another country to do ayahuasca and detox and toss his phones/guns/retinue of f*ckboy and Lean this one is not gonna make it 5 more years at this pace
Did you read the article?
One source calls him ‘almost perfect’.
There are so many wtf moments in the article though its hard to pick out just one.
And now I understand why Katy Perry has had different hair every day for the last two weeks. Miley did the same thing before the final breakup cut. But now she’s engaged to the subject of that breakup, so… *shrugs*
I read that Karrueche’s bff and former mgr J Ryan LaCour filed a restraining order against Brown right after she did. The sky is falling on Fisty. He seemed so thrilled to have his daughter, and could have turned things around in his life. I don’t pity him, but feel sad for the people like him with opportunities in life that simply throw them all away.
I get some Gwen Stephanie vibes as well. When I broke up with my ex bf i woke up and went to chop my hair right on the bat. As if I needed to breathe and change or control something. I wasn’t confident with it because my haircut had a boy cut vibe and I was making face. I think when I saw i could see my neck and the crown of my head I got goosebumps. Anyway the same week a man I knew from just going to the same coffee spot came to me and gave me endless compliment. Told him I felt suddenly insecure and didn’t know how to act on it. and then all the faces I kept seeing as well. I think they were more surprised than me: my hair was very very long to barely 5 inches.. phewww! best break-up ever.
I saw Gwen Stefani, too. Love the cut – it looks great on her
I am shocked. The tea was spilled months ago by insiders who said (and what was confirmed later on) that it was his mom telling Nia that he was doing hardcore drugs and to be careful around Royalty.
Soooo, we gonna talk about Remy’s next track?
And the photo?
Is this normal in rap battles? It seems to be crossing a line to me, but I don’t like violence soooo perhaps its just a me thing?
