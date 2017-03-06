Arnold Schwarznegger quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice’, Trump says he was fired

I’m constantly amazed by my newfound strange bedfellows in the cause of “hating Donald Trump.” Like, I have genuinely warm feelings about George W. Bush because he keeps saying shady sh-t about Trump. And at this point, I think I sort of find Arnold Schwarzenegger to be a sympathetic figure. It’s pretty weird. Last year, NBC sort of fired Donald Trump from The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. It wasn’t really a firing because Trump’s name is still on the franchise as a producer and he’s still getting money from the network. NBC and producer Mark Burnett decided to get a new host, Arnold, for Celebrity Apprentice. The series debuted with Arnold to weak reviews and even weaker ratings. Trump even tweeted about Arnold as a way to puff himself up, as in Trump argued that people tuned in to see him but Arnold was a loser, you get the idea. Well, now Arnold is saying he will not be coming back, which isn’t surprising considering how vocal he’s been about how he wants to smash Trump’s face.
Fans of Celebrity Apprentice are about to lose the show’s biggest asset as Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be returning to host another season of the show. “I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity,” Schwarzenegger said, speaking exclusively to Empire. “But under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again.”
Talking to Schwarzenegger about his role in upcoming drama Aftermath, Empire mentioned the ailing reality show and a recent report by The Wrap that both viewers and sponsors have been departing in droves. Schwarzenegger confirmed the story and claimed that Donald Trump is to blame.
“It’s not about the show,” he explained. “because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show… but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!’ NBC did everything they could to promote the show and [producer] Mark Burnett did a fantastic job. No one really knew that this was going to happen and I think that everyone was caught off guard. When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.”
Social media campaign #grabyourwallet appears to have been a factor, imploring consumers and sponsors alike to ditch Celebrity Apprentice in direct response to the US President’s continued involvement. The boycott’s success may well be reflected in the show’s viewing figures and the hasty retreat of commercial backers.
“Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline.” Said Schwarzenegger. “With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”
That’s actually somewhat fascinating analysis from Arnold and I tend to believe him. I mean, I believe that it’s a stupid show in general and people are absolutely tired of the premise and that’s one reason why viewership has fallen off a cliff. But I also believe what Arnold says, that sponsors have left and that the #GrabYourWallet campaign has been successful in getting people to boycott the show.
Obviously, the President of the United States had to chime in about this turn of events.
Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
You know what’s pathetic? The fact that Trump is so petty and juvenile he had to lie about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s decision to bail out on a failing show.
It’s about time this show ends. Drumpf deserves it.
Another pathetic thing-that the President of the US would waste his time tweeting about a tv show. He has better things to do. I can’t even articulate how petty and ridiculous this nonsense is.
Really, really pathetic. The guy has no idea what he’s doing as POTUS. None whatsoever.
I never watched the show and I don’t care what the circumstances are about Arnold’s departure…I’m just glad to hear it’s on its last leg.
Even more that he tweeted it inbetween trying to slander Obama.
I honestly loathe people who voted for him. LOATHE. And they won’t feel the squeeze because marginalized people will feel the pain first and we did our job
Nicole I can feel the rage in your words. I know because I feel it as well. He accuses President Obama of wire tapping and he is so incensed you can almost see the spit coming out of his pie hole. Then….just like an hour or so later his target changed to Arnold. From President to reality show. I can’t even remember how I felt before the election, but ever since nothing is the same….and it never will be.
My hatred for Donald Trump has turned into disgust. This man is not only a JACKASS but a paranoid retarded dummy. really? Barack Obama is enjoying his well relaxed occasion as former president of US (as I arguably called “One of the BEST PRESIDENTS) as he embarked on writing his memoirs as well as his wife Michelle Obama. What is this Orange Anal sore of the President doing by calling out Obama for wiretapping his phones especially TRUMP TOWER PHONES.
Instead of fixing his mess of a country (p.s there is still division) with race wars and propaganda. He is tweeting about Celebrity Apprentice. His idiot supporters put him there as president and Donald Trump is definitely not doing a very good job at it. TRUMP IS A SAD AND PATHETIC MAN.
This. I’m getting stabby.
He may have things to do, but I don’t want him doing things. I want to see him tweeting all day and staying away from big boy activities he would inevitably screw up.
Good point. It is probably safer to just leave him in the corner with his phone. Although maybe not…I shudder to think what Bannon is up to when Trump’s distracted.
Yes, @Esmom, but would Bannon’s activity be any different if 45 weren’t distracted by Twatter? 45 seems to be all-in with the White Supremacists; no oversight for them.
The more time he spends whining about petty stuff, the less time he has for stripping us of our rights, polluting our air, or poisoning our water. Tweet away, Mr. Prez.
I’m glad that the President takes care of important things like CA or making things up about Obama.
Trump is a walking example of “heads I win, tails you lose.” He is ALWAYS the winningest and everyone except Putin is ALWAYS the losingest.
Yes, he and Charlie Sheen, the twins of WINNING.
And the same sort of nonsensical jabber comes out of each of their mouths when they spout off.
P.S. to Trump: I was always a fan of Celebrity Apprentice…even thought you did a good job. Guess what? I thought Arnold was BETTER.
I like that there’s no hint of him whinging about people boycotting the show, he’s not complaining or doing a poor me bit, he’s just matter of fact about it all.
Trump is done. More and more things will come out about his ties to Russia, it’ll blow up in his face. The “funny” part about this all is, he never wanted to be president and now he’s destroying himself. He will go down as the worst president ever.
Trump is totally done. The question is how long will this drag out and how much damage will be done before we get rid of him? I don’t think I will like the answers to those questions.
What a mess we have on our hands.
To those of us who loathe him, he was done before he began. For those who support him, nothing has changed. They will follow him to the gates of Hell. It does remind me of Jim Jones and the Jonestown massacre. Difference being, in the beginning Jones promised the poor and discarded hope, he had some sort of charisma to convince people he could save them. There is no charm in trump, only hateful rhetoric, yet I can envision lines of people waiting to drink the kool aid.
I hear you Nancy. The only thing I’d dispute is that clearly his supporters find hateful rhetoric to actually be charismatic. They just call it “refreshing.”
Also those poor Jonestown people did so at gunpoint.
Esmon, how can anyone find him charismatic. I guess it’s the blind leading the blind. He is clearly sociopathic and has had to mimic human feelings his whole life, being incapable of any himself. I’m in the business world and 95% of the people I come across feel as we do. But the ones that do like him really question the sanity of those who don’t think he’s the second coming as they do. It is impossible to reason or even debate facts with them, as his minion Kellyanne taught them, just come up with some alternative facts. Frustrating as hell.
What people need to remember is Trump supporters are not that many and a lot of them are seniors who pose little threat. Very few came out to demonstrate and he is alienating the moderates. #trumprussia
I bet the outtakes from when Trump hosted “The Apprentice ” would be interesting to see. But they are never going to be released, just like his tax returns
Maybe Putin will release his tax returns when he is done playing with him.
Putin is so pleased about how things are going here. At this rate baby fists is doing all his dirty work for him. Elevating the confusion, distrust of our democratic institutions by a segment of the US population. Baby fists and Bannon are on the Russian payroll by virtue of their trashing our democratic principles.
Arnold was very succinct about his reasons to leave vs baby fists’ infantile blame. No matter what really happened Arnold won.
I still have hope that somehow those tax returns will be leaked.
I personally feel that his tax returns will be released at a time when it will affect him the most.
A lot of other ammunition such as Flynn, Sessions, Pence and now Reinus have been targeted in Frank Underwood way that the returns don’t need to be used just yet.
If I was democrat then I will just wait until all of those republicans showed their supporters just how corrupt they are and will always choose party over country.
I think you’re right – someone, somewhere has them, and is waiting for the right time. Things have been coming out little by little, sooner or later those tax returns are going to land in a reporter’s lap.
The funny things that the man leading one of the most powerful nations of the world concerns himself about.
Imagine Obama or any previous preseason showing so much concern for something so insignificant when so many bigger issues need more attention.
He’s like the dog in Up, except instead of squirrels he’s distracted by the google alert set up on his name.
And he’s not nearly as cute and endearing as the Up puppy.
OMG that is hilarious.
President Toddler was not happy:
Donald’s eruption in the Oval Office: Video emerges of Trump’s ‘furious argument’ with top adviser Steven Bannon as Ivanka and Jared look on, hours before President made phone tapping claims
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4284566/Video-emerges-Trump-s-Oval-Office-row-Bannon.html
Yes, Daily Kos reported that screaming incident. Bannon and Priebus were suddenly removed from Air Force One manifest for trip to Mar a Lago. Then Ivanka had baby fists walk out holding the hands of her two children. Very sick baby man, our president.
I’m thinking nternal problems at the White House are good for the rest of us. If they are fractured and fighting, they aren’t getting as much horribleness accomplished. Things are falling apart in record time there, let’s hope it keeps up until they are gone.
Meanwhile, North Korea is firing missiles at Japan. And the EU is going to start requiring Visas for Americans. And Trump has not only okayed the Keystone/Daxota Access pipelines, but isn’t even going to use American steel for them.
are there any apprentice fans yet? has drumpf ruined that brand? or are all them just the maga bunch? like the 10s of people who showed up to march for drumpf.
#FailingApprentice
#SAD
I wonder, who will be stupid enough to become host for the program now? It’s obvious Trump wants no one to succeed in that role but himself.
This Apprentice nonsense and the fake claims of Obama wiretapping are DISTRACTIONS. Russia, the attorney general, Flynn, all of that, he’s trying to divert attention.
