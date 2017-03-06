Arnold Schwarznegger quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice’, Trump says he was fired

I’m constantly amazed by my newfound strange bedfellows in the cause of “hating Donald Trump.” Like, I have genuinely warm feelings about George W. Bush because he keeps saying shady sh-t about Trump. And at this point, I think I sort of find Arnold Schwarzenegger to be a sympathetic figure. It’s pretty weird. Last year, NBC sort of fired Donald Trump from The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. It wasn’t really a firing because Trump’s name is still on the franchise as a producer and he’s still getting money from the network. NBC and producer Mark Burnett decided to get a new host, Arnold, for Celebrity Apprentice. The series debuted with Arnold to weak reviews and even weaker ratings. Trump even tweeted about Arnold as a way to puff himself up, as in Trump argued that people tuned in to see him but Arnold was a loser, you get the idea. Well, now Arnold is saying he will not be coming back, which isn’t surprising considering how vocal he’s been about how he wants to smash Trump’s face.

Fans of Celebrity Apprentice are about to lose the show’s biggest asset as Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be returning to host another season of the show. “I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity,” Schwarzenegger said, speaking exclusively to Empire. “But under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again.” Talking to Schwarzenegger about his role in upcoming drama Aftermath, Empire mentioned the ailing reality show and a recent report by The Wrap that both viewers and sponsors have been departing in droves. Schwarzenegger confirmed the story and claimed that Donald Trump is to blame. “It’s not about the show,” he explained. “because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show… but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!’ NBC did everything they could to promote the show and [producer] Mark Burnett did a fantastic job. No one really knew that this was going to happen and I think that everyone was caught off guard. When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.” Social media campaign #grabyourwallet appears to have been a factor, imploring consumers and sponsors alike to ditch Celebrity Apprentice in direct response to the US President’s continued involvement. The boycott’s success may well be reflected in the show’s viewing figures and the hasty retreat of commercial backers. “Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline.” Said Schwarzenegger. “With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

[From Empire]

That’s actually somewhat fascinating analysis from Arnold and I tend to believe him. I mean, I believe that it’s a stupid show in general and people are absolutely tired of the premise and that’s one reason why viewership has fallen off a cliff. But I also believe what Arnold says, that sponsors have left and that the #GrabYourWallet campaign has been successful in getting people to boycott the show.

Obviously, the President of the United States had to chime in about this turn of events.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

You know what’s pathetic? The fact that Trump is so petty and juvenile he had to lie about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s decision to bail out on a failing show.