Natalie Portman welcomed daughter Amalia just days before the Oscars

Ah, this makes sense. Finally an answer to the question of why Natalie Portman canceled on the Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars. It wasn’t that she knew she wasn’t going to win anything – she lost Best Actress at both shows – and it wasn’t because she was due at any moment and she just didn’t feel like putting another sack dress. No, Natalie actually gave birth on February 22, the Wednesday before the Oscars. And she had a little girl this time!
And baby makes four for Natalie Portman! The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress has given birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. E! news can exclusively reveal that the couple welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22.
Portman and her husband, a choreographer who worked with her on Black Swan and the former dance director of the Paris Opera Ballet, are also parents to 5-year-old son Aleph. Portman largely kept a low profile during her pregnancy and has rarely talked about it publicly. Unlike many celebs, she did not document her pregnancy on social media and does not even maintain public accounts. Due to the birth of her daughter, she was unable to attend the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards or the 2017 Oscars. At the time, she told E! News, “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”
I constantly have to stop and think, “what did she name her son again?” Aleph isn’t the most memorable baby name, I’m just sayin’. Amalia isn’t either – it sounds enough like Amelia that this little girl is going to have to constantly tell teachers, “It’s Amalia, actually.” While Aleph is a Hebrew word/name, Amalia doesn’t seem to have a Hebrew root, at least according to Wikipedia. They say Amalia seems to have originated from German, but it’s described as a “cross-cultural name” popular in many countries and many faiths Oh, do you think they’ll nickname her “Amal”??? Wouldn’t that be something?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Congratulations to Natalie and her family.
I knew someone named Amalia in college, she was of Greek ethnic descent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a common name in Greece.
Amalia was a Queen (the spouse of deposed King Otto). She was of German descent though, so its a cross-cultural name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The heir to the throne in the Netherlands is named Amalia too, so maybe it has some royal connotations?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute name, congrats to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amalia has become a fairly common name, so I don’t think she’ll have much trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Amalia is just the German spelling of Amelia, it’s a little old-fashioned but very beautiful imho and still quite popular here. Aleph and Amalia, I like those names, well chosen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amalia is pretty common in Israel, so maybe that’s why she chose that spelling
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty name. Congrats and blessings on the new baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the name! Congrats to the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to school with a girl named “Amalie”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Hebrew Amalia literally meaning God’s work
Amal=work, ia=God
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty name, congrats to them. It’s always nice to have a boy and a girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to Natalie and husband.
I actually love the name Amalia and its one of those names I would love to use if i ever have a daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a pretty name. Starting adoption process hopefully soon. We are nowhere near as wealthy as we need to be. Please wish us luck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish you ALL the luck! I hope it goes well for you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jerkface
1. You made my day getting to type in your name/handle
2. I gave up on trying on my own because endo is a monster, so every kind word brings me to tears
3. Thank You
Love
Nicole and David
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good luck to you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good luck and God bless!! I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to have children of my own, and I sympathize/empathize with your journey. Even though I don’t know you, I’m really excited for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to Natalie & Benjamin for their little bundle of joy, and to Aleph on becoming a big brother! Beautiful name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually the short form of Amalia is Ama, at least in my country where it’s a pretty popular name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it as Greek, with the same history mentioned by others. Regardless, I love the name. It has history and not a name that everyone is using. Congrats to the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s pretty impressive to me that she managed to have her baby quietly, in the middle of an awards season when the spotlight was (at least partly) on her.
And that E news article kinda seems like it’s shading the social media celebrities with that sentence in the quoted passage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse