Natalie Portman welcomed daughter Amalia just days before the Oscars

Ah, this makes sense. Finally an answer to the question of why Natalie Portman canceled on the Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars. It wasn’t that she knew she wasn’t going to win anything – she lost Best Actress at both shows – and it wasn’t because she was due at any moment and she just didn’t feel like putting another sack dress. No, Natalie actually gave birth on February 22, the Wednesday before the Oscars. And she had a little girl this time!

And baby makes four for Natalie Portman! The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress has given birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. E! news can exclusively reveal that the couple welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22. Portman and her husband, a choreographer who worked with her on Black Swan and the former dance director of the Paris Opera Ballet, are also parents to 5-year-old son Aleph. Portman largely kept a low profile during her pregnancy and has rarely talked about it publicly. Unlike many celebs, she did not document her pregnancy on social media and does not even maintain public accounts. Due to the birth of her daughter, she was unable to attend the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards or the 2017 Oscars. At the time, she told E! News, “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

[From E! News]

I constantly have to stop and think, “what did she name her son again?” Aleph isn’t the most memorable baby name, I’m just sayin’. Amalia isn’t either – it sounds enough like Amelia that this little girl is going to have to constantly tell teachers, “It’s Amalia, actually.” While Aleph is a Hebrew word/name, Amalia doesn’t seem to have a Hebrew root, at least according to Wikipedia. They say Amalia seems to have originated from German, but it’s described as a “cross-cultural name” popular in many countries and many faiths Oh, do you think they’ll nickname her “Amal”??? Wouldn’t that be something?