Natalie Portman welcomed daughter Amalia just days before the Oscars

Ah, this makes sense. Finally an answer to the question of why Natalie Portman canceled on the Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars. It wasn’t that she knew she wasn’t going to win anything – she lost Best Actress at both shows – and it wasn’t because she was due at any moment and she just didn’t feel like putting another sack dress. No, Natalie actually gave birth on February 22, the Wednesday before the Oscars. And she had a little girl this time!

And baby makes four for Natalie Portman! The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress has given birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. E! news can exclusively reveal that the couple welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22.

Portman and her husband, a choreographer who worked with her on Black Swan and the former dance director of the Paris Opera Ballet, are also parents to 5-year-old son Aleph. Portman largely kept a low profile during her pregnancy and has rarely talked about it publicly. Unlike many celebs, she did not document her pregnancy on social media and does not even maintain public accounts. Due to the birth of her daughter, she was unable to attend the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards or the 2017 Oscars. At the time, she told E! News, “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

I constantly have to stop and think, “what did she name her son again?” Aleph isn’t the most memorable baby name, I’m just sayin’. Amalia isn’t either – it sounds enough like Amelia that this little girl is going to have to constantly tell teachers, “It’s Amalia, actually.” While Aleph is a Hebrew word/name, Amalia doesn’t seem to have a Hebrew root, at least according to Wikipedia. They say Amalia seems to have originated from German, but it’s described as a “cross-cultural name” popular in many countries and many faiths Oh, do you think they’ll nickname her “Amal”??? Wouldn’t that be something?

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

24 Responses to “Natalie Portman welcomed daughter Amalia just days before the Oscars”

  1. Esmom says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Congratulations to Natalie and her family.

    I knew someone named Amalia in college, she was of Greek ethnic descent.

    Reply
  2. Millennial says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Cute name, congrats to them!

    Reply
  3. tcbc says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Amalia has become a fairly common name, so I don’t think she’ll have much trouble.

    Reply
  4. H says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Amalia is pretty common in Israel, so maybe that’s why she chose that spelling

    Reply
  5. kri says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Pretty name. Congrats and blessings on the new baby.

    Reply
  6. Loulou says:
    March 5, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I like the name! Congrats to the family.

    Reply
  7. Ninette says:
    March 5, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I went to school with a girl named “Amalie”

    Reply
  8. Don't kill me I'm French says:
    March 5, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Congrats !!

    Reply
  9. eshetabori says:
    March 5, 2017 at 9:26 am

    In Hebrew Amalia literally meaning God’s work
    Amal=work, ia=God

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    March 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Pretty name, congrats to them. It’s always nice to have a boy and a girl.

    Reply
  11. Cee says:
    March 5, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Congratulations to Natalie and husband.

    I actually love the name Amalia and its one of those names I would love to use if i ever have a daughter.

    Reply
  12. tracking says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Lovely name.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Such a pretty name. Starting adoption process hopefully soon. We are nowhere near as wealthy as we need to be. Please wish us luck.

    Reply
  14. smcollins says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Congratulations to Natalie & Benjamin for their little bundle of joy, and to Aleph on becoming a big brother! Beautiful name.

    Reply
  15. monette says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Actually the short form of Amalia is Ama, at least in my country where it’s a pretty popular name.

    Reply
  16. Seraphina says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I know it as Greek, with the same history mentioned by others. Regardless, I love the name. It has history and not a name that everyone is using. Congrats to the family.

    Reply
  17. MissMarierose says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:52 am

    That’s pretty impressive to me that she managed to have her baby quietly, in the middle of an awards season when the spotlight was (at least partly) on her.

    And that E news article kinda seems like it’s shading the social media celebrities with that sentence in the quoted passage.

    Reply

