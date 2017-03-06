Enquirer: Newly single Naomi Watts has been dating Liam Neeson

I’m leading with this story from The National Enquirer, even though it’s probably fiction, because it’s fun and I want it to be true. I want Naomi Watts to date Liam Neeson and for them to be a new NY-based Hollywood power couple. The Enquirer’s story is rather flimsy, this is the first I’ve heard of this potential coupling and while Naomi and Liam surely know each other through social circles I am not buying this one until it’s more widely reported and/or we get a sighting of them together. For what it’s worth here’s the relevant part of The Enquirer’s report.
Single mom Naomi Watts has been sharing cozy dinner dates with Liam Neeson…
According to a source who spoke exclusively to The Enquirer, the British-born beauty, 48, sees a lot to like in the Irish heartthrob, 64.
“The have a lot in common beyond the movie business… Naomi and Liev are both single parents to two boys and they’re both ex-pats living in New York.”
[From The National Enquirer, print edition, March 13, 2017]
As you know Naomi and her longterm partner and sons’ father, Liev Schreiber, split late last year. While this report of Naomi and Liam may be premature, we do have more solid evidence that Liev could be dating a longterm friend of Naomi’s, Minnie Driver’s sister, Kate. I was too sad to see that Liev had moved on so we didn’t report this when the news came out last week. Liev left an Oscar party with Kate and was seen with her earlier that day. The paparazzi got photos of Liev giving Naomi a goodbye hug while he was with Kate. It was weird and I don’t know if it was staged or not to show that there are no hard feelings, or if Kate just went as a favor to them, but there seem to be no hard feelings regardless. If Liev is dating Kate, who has been a friend of Naomi’s for years, they all are ok with it. It’s also nice to see Liev with a woman around his age. He could have gone for some young starlet, you know? Also, I would love it so much if Naomi Watts had something going with Liam Neeson. Please make this happen universe. Unfortunately a source denied this to Gossip Cop, saying “there is no ‘dating’ relationship here” which leaves me enough to parse to hold out hope.
photos credit: WENN.com, Getty and Fame
I am so into this. Get it, Naomi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 trillion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Shipping it already. YES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This would be awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get why people would want this pairing but I just can’t see it. Especially since Naomi’s kids are still so young. I could see her with someone closer to her age, dare I suggest Pitt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nuh. She wouldn’t want her kids to end up in therapy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pitt is too messy. Naomi seems very low key, she needs someone to match that .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope it’s true , they deserve each other ,we all live once in a life time ,so let it be it !😎🙌
Report this comment as spam or abuse
50 and 64? Is that a meaningful age difference?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naomi is not a single parent though. She is divorced, but she still has the father as an active part of her kids life. She is a parent who is single. Liam is what you would consider a single parent. It’s such a pet peeve of mine and I have no idea why. Rant over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah for sure, she has an active co parent to raise those kids. And by all accounts he in a very involved dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A huge pet peeve of mine too–glad I’m not alone. I was watching House Hunters yesterday about a single dad to a 13 year old. I was waiting to see if the wife had died or how there was no one else in the picture. Then they said that he was divorced and that he and his ex had joint custody and shared time with daughter 50-50. That really annoyed me–that is not a single parent.
100%–Liam is a single parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could swear I read somewhere that Liev dated Minnie Driver’s sister before he got with Naomi. Am I making this up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liam is known for having one if the biggest …uhh…you know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read on Reddit that a lot of Irish men have that trait *cough*. Don’t ask how I ended up in that thread – it was a callgirl AMA and curiosity got the best of me. SHAME.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems legit. See also Colin Farrell and Fassbender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janice Dickensen said it was the size of a Perrier bottle. That’s really the only thing I remember from her book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The individual size or the 1 litre?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Liam is in a relationship?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, I thought there was a blind item on this not that long ago?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I approve!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Liam, love Naomie, and even if it’s not true, love this pairing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here! Love them separately and would love them together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
funny that we all took for granted that Liev would have gone for a 20 something starlet but we are all happy and unbothered that 49y. Naomi would hook up with 64y. Liam. Don’t get me wrong, Liam is absolutely amazing, I love him, but why is it that when a Hollywood actress in her 40′s or older gets divorced we all expect her to rebound or recouple with a much older guy? As I said I love Liam, but but genuine hope for Naomi is that she hooks up with a younger guy, have some fun, and just think about herself. Why is that perspective just allowed to men, whatever their age is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think in this case it’s positive. She doesn’t have to deal with all that mid life crisis drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I just think to each their own and also think of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher and I feel he messed with her head a great deal. And then he went with someone so much younger after and proceeded to have two children right away. Now maybe Demi didn’t care but if I remember correctly she was spiraling after a while. People were making memes about her and being cruel. She’s just getting back to a good place. So dating younger people isn’t for everyone. And I will forever side eye people that date way younger like all the male celebs and Sam Taylor Johnson. That big of an age difference is too much. Naomi and Liam are only 15 years difference in age so not a big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am always bothered when people are bothered by other people’s relationships. What is it to us? I understand that the patriarchal thing between old-men and younger women is here being applied reversely (with Taylor-Johnson and Aaron whatsisname) but in both cases, it really is no concern to us a all.
It’s just an exterior apparent barrier, where there are other barriers between people that are just not that visible and therefore get no comments (like income disparaties, different religions or backgrounds etc).
Which, indidentally, I find as problematic to bother anyone else than the people in the relationship and who are the only ones affected by them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is stopping her from hooking up with a younger guy and having fun if she likes?
Maybe she wants to date Liam Neeson because she likes him? Honestly, the difference between 49 and 64 isn’t much. But 50 and 20s is huge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh i think 15 years is quite a big gap regardless of the age but its not like she a minor so its not going to bother anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s tough to do better than Liam no matter how much younger the guy is. Younger doesn’t = better. If you cant tell, I have a major crush… and I’m 30.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, why not? Nice to see Naomi and Liev are good, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, I like this couple! If it’s true….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, please, say IT IS SO. I can’t believe how much this pleases me. Those two would be hot and good for each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liam in the hottest! Someone hand me a fan! I don’t know what it is, but this man has always done it for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is something I was not expecting to read but I could get into it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa! I’m into this. He’s hot, she’s hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it is true, I am loving this couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liam is still with Freya. She was just on the set of a movie he’s filming a week or two ago with him. Her son was with them. There were photos.
He was given some movie award in Ireland last year and Freya was with him at the event. There was a photo of them together.
It’s just an Enquirer story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate looks like the poor man’s Naomi. Also, 16 years is a significant age difference. I think Naomi would benefit from dating closer to her own age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liev is hot but Liam is a handsome guy & seems like the loyal type so……upgrade!
I think Naomi is so naturally pretty : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naomi is so beautiful and classy. God, any man would be happy to be with her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweet Baby Jeezus,
I didn’t know I needed a Naomi/Liam kinda situation in my life…but now I NEED it. Too perfect not to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it even possible to be “okay” with your long term partner and children’s father moving on to an old friend of yours? It’s not like it’s a long time since the break up either. I like to think I’m not jealous and controlling, but…
… but I’d be arrested for throwing jam jars at her house at 1.am, is what I’m saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was Australian?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Born in England. Moved to Australia at fourteen, with mother and brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohhh. Ok that explains it. Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I approve this pairing..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Minnie Driver said on Twitter that the rumours about her sister and Liev were nonsense – apparently they went to college together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like this (probably hypothetical) pairing. That said, going from a Liev to a Liam is just asking to accidentally call out the wrong name during sex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol mte
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would date Liam! I’m 35, not married and no kids. So who cares in regards to age, what about having the same maturity level? I want her get it on with the Irish thunder and give us the deets 😉😉👅👅
Report this comment as spam or abuse