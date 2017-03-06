Enquirer: Newly single Naomi Watts has been dating Liam Neeson

Premiere of Focus Features' "A Monster Calls"
I’m leading with this story from The National Enquirer, even though it’s probably fiction, because it’s fun and I want it to be true. I want Naomi Watts to date Liam Neeson and for them to be a new NY-based Hollywood power couple. The Enquirer’s story is rather flimsy, this is the first I’ve heard of this potential coupling and while Naomi and Liam surely know each other through social circles I am not buying this one until it’s more widely reported and/or we get a sighting of them together. For what it’s worth here’s the relevant part of The Enquirer’s report.

Single mom Naomi Watts has been sharing cozy dinner dates with Liam Neeson…

According to a source who spoke exclusively to The Enquirer, the British-born beauty, 48, sees a lot to like in the Irish heartthrob, 64.

“The have a lot in common beyond the movie business… Naomi and Liev are both single parents to two boys and they’re both ex-pats living in New York.”

[From The National Enquirer, print edition, March 13, 2017]

As you know Naomi and her longterm partner and sons’ father, Liev Schreiber, split late last year. While this report of Naomi and Liam may be premature, we do have more solid evidence that Liev could be dating a longterm friend of Naomi’s, Minnie Driver’s sister, Kate. I was too sad to see that Liev had moved on so we didn’t report this when the news came out last week. Liev left an Oscar party with Kate and was seen with her earlier that day. The paparazzi got photos of Liev giving Naomi a goodbye hug while he was with Kate. It was weird and I don’t know if it was staged or not to show that there are no hard feelings, or if Kate just went as a favor to them, but there seem to be no hard feelings regardless. If Liev is dating Kate, who has been a friend of Naomi’s for years, they all are ok with it. It’s also nice to see Liev with a woman around his age. He could have gone for some young starlet, you know? Also, I would love it so much if Naomi Watts had something going with Liam Neeson. Please make this happen universe. Unfortunately a source denied this to Gossip Cop, saying “there is no ‘dating’ relationship here” which leaves me enough to parse to hold out hope.

The Shallows world premiere NY

Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration

photos credit: WENN.com, Getty and Fame

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

51 Responses to “Enquirer: Newly single Naomi Watts has been dating Liam Neeson”

  1. anna222 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I am so into this. Get it, Naomi.

    Reply
  2. Esmom says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I get why people would want this pairing but I just can’t see it. Especially since Naomi’s kids are still so young. I could see her with someone closer to her age, dare I suggest Pitt?

    Reply
  3. Alleycat says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Naomi is not a single parent though. She is divorced, but she still has the father as an active part of her kids life. She is a parent who is single. Liam is what you would consider a single parent. It’s such a pet peeve of mine and I have no idea why. Rant over.

    Reply
    • HeidiM says:
      March 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Yeah for sure, she has an active co parent to raise those kids. And by all accounts he in a very involved dad.

      Reply
    • Moneypenny says:
      March 6, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      A huge pet peeve of mine too–glad I’m not alone. I was watching House Hunters yesterday about a single dad to a 13 year old. I was waiting to see if the wife had died or how there was no one else in the picture. Then they said that he was divorced and that he and his ex had joint custody and shared time with daughter 50-50. That really annoyed me–that is not a single parent.

      100%–Liam is a single parent.

      Reply
  4. kaiC says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I could swear I read somewhere that Liev dated Minnie Driver’s sister before he got with Naomi. Am I making this up?

    Reply
  5. Singtress says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Liam is known for having one if the biggest …uhh…you know.

    Reply
  6. Gaston says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I thought Liam is in a relationship?

    Reply
  7. kNY says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I approve!

    Reply
  8. smcollins says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Love Liam, love Naomie, and even if it’s not true, love this pairing!

    Reply
  9. Mannori says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

    funny that we all took for granted that Liev would have gone for a 20 something starlet but we are all happy and unbothered that 49y. Naomi would hook up with 64y. Liam. Don’t get me wrong, Liam is absolutely amazing, I love him, but why is it that when a Hollywood actress in her 40′s or older gets divorced we all expect her to rebound or recouple with a much older guy? As I said I love Liam, but but genuine hope for Naomi is that she hooks up with a younger guy, have some fun, and just think about herself. Why is that perspective just allowed to men, whatever their age is?

    Reply
    • Tilly says:
      March 6, 2017 at 9:19 am

      I think in this case it’s positive. She doesn’t have to deal with all that mid life crisis drama.

      Reply
    • Whyme says:
      March 6, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Well, I just think to each their own and also think of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher and I feel he messed with her head a great deal. And then he went with someone so much younger after and proceeded to have two children right away. Now maybe Demi didn’t care but if I remember correctly she was spiraling after a while. People were making memes about her and being cruel. She’s just getting back to a good place. So dating younger people isn’t for everyone. And I will forever side eye people that date way younger like all the male celebs and Sam Taylor Johnson. That big of an age difference is too much. Naomi and Liam are only 15 years difference in age so not a big deal.

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        March 6, 2017 at 11:37 am

        I am always bothered when people are bothered by other people’s relationships. What is it to us? I understand that the patriarchal thing between old-men and younger women is here being applied reversely (with Taylor-Johnson and Aaron whatsisname) but in both cases, it really is no concern to us a all.
        It’s just an exterior apparent barrier, where there are other barriers between people that are just not that visible and therefore get no comments (like income disparaties, different religions or backgrounds etc).
        Which, indidentally, I find as problematic to bother anyone else than the people in the relationship and who are the only ones affected by them.

    • ellieohara says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:28 am

      Who is stopping her from hooking up with a younger guy and having fun if she likes?

      Maybe she wants to date Liam Neeson because she likes him? Honestly, the difference between 49 and 64 isn’t much. But 50 and 20s is huge.

      Reply
    • loveotterly says:
      March 6, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      It’s tough to do better than Liam no matter how much younger the guy is. Younger doesn’t = better. If you cant tell, I have a major crush… and I’m 30.

      Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Sure, why not? Nice to see Naomi and Liev are good, too.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Ooh, I like this couple! If it’s true….

    Reply
  12. Diana B says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Oh, please, say IT IS SO. I can’t believe how much this pleases me. Those two would be hot and good for each other.

    Reply
  13. Odette says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Liam in the hottest! Someone hand me a fan! I don’t know what it is, but this man has always done it for me.

    Reply
  14. Bex says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:14 am

    This is something I was not expecting to read but I could get into it.

    Reply
  15. Whyme says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Whoa! I’m into this. He’s hot, she’s hot.

    Reply
  16. Kiki says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    If it is true, I am loving this couple.

    Reply
  17. Jayna says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Liam is still with Freya. She was just on the set of a movie he’s filming a week or two ago with him. Her son was with them. There were photos.

    He was given some movie award in Ireland last year and Freya was with him at the event. There was a photo of them together.

    It’s just an Enquirer story.

    Reply
  18. Cupcake says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Kate looks like the poor man’s Naomi. Also, 16 years is a significant age difference. I think Naomi would benefit from dating closer to her own age.

    Reply
  19. KBeth says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Liev is hot but Liam is a handsome guy & seems like the loyal type so……upgrade!
    I think Naomi is so naturally pretty : )

    Reply
  20. Rocio says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Naomi is so beautiful and classy. God, any man would be happy to be with her!

    Reply
  21. T*ts McGee says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Sweet Baby Jeezus,
    I didn’t know I needed a Naomi/Liam kinda situation in my life…but now I NEED it. Too perfect not to happen.

    Reply
  22. Ankhel says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Is it even possible to be “okay” with your long term partner and children’s father moving on to an old friend of yours? It’s not like it’s a long time since the break up either. I like to think I’m not jealous and controlling, but…

    … but I’d be arrested for throwing jam jars at her house at 1.am, is what I’m saying.

    Reply
  23. jerkface says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I thought she was Australian?

    Reply
  24. Dttimes2 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I approve this pairing..

    Reply
  25. AlmaMartyr says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Minnie Driver said on Twitter that the rumours about her sister and Liev were nonsense – apparently they went to college together.

    Reply
  26. EnnuiAreTheChampions says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I like this (probably hypothetical) pairing. That said, going from a Liev to a Liam is just asking to accidentally call out the wrong name during sex.

    Reply
  27. Victoria1 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    I would date Liam! I’m 35, not married and no kids. So who cares in regards to age, what about having the same maturity level? I want her get it on with the Irish thunder and give us the deets 😉😉👅👅

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment