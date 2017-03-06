Meh: Colin Kaepernick will no longer protest during the National Anthem

Last summer and fall, San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick became a lightning-rod of pop culture controversy when he decided to remain seated for the National Anthem. As with all football games, the Anthem is performed before every game, and nearly every American player stands for the Anthem. Kaepernick was widely criticized in GOP circles and Pres. Obama even had to chime in (Obama said it was Kaepernick’s right to do whatever he wanted). Kaepernick explained his civil disobedience (if you want to call it that) as a way of protesting police violence against communities of color, and general systemic disadvantages against communities of color.
Unfortunately, Kaepernick was an imperfect spokesperson for these issues, as we learned that he also refuses to participate in the very bare minimum of citizenship, which is the right to vote. Kaepernick did not vote in the presidential election. Voter rolls show that he’s probably never voted, not even for local and state elections. So if he refuses to participate, why should anyone care what he has to say? I’m really asking.
So what’s Kaepernick up to these days? Last week, we learned that he was opting out of his 49ers contract, which means that he becomes a free agent this week and he’s looking to move to another team. Which also means that he’s looking to polish up his image to look more “hireable,” I guess. Which probably explains this:
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will stand during the national anthem next season, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. He also said the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other athletes nationwide, including NFL and NBA players — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.
As a means of protest, he began sitting during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason before taking a knee for the final preseason contest and 16 regular-season games.
Kaepernick will opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday and become a free agent next week, sources told ESPN.
Yeah, not so much. I mean, I understand it from his perspective, maybe. His protest got a lot of attention, there was a national debate, he raised money for charity and he won an award for his courage. But I am befuddled by the idea that RIGHT NOW, in our current situation, we can all say “thank you, Colin Kaepernick, for all of the positive change you created, we’re so much better right now!” We are not better right now. Communities of color are not better off right now. While it’s been a little while since a story of police officers shooting an unarmed black man, let’s not pretend that there’s a ton of scary sh-t happening with police forces and ICE around the country. Besides that, were we really debating the issues Kaepernick wanted us to debate, or were we debating Kaepernick and the Anthem? I guess he wants us to be done with that particular debate.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
His protest has achieved all it’s going to achieve at this point, so it would be purely empty symbolism to continue.
It’s a shame that things like this are viewed as a failure when they don’t solve the massive issues in play. The idea should be that protests grow and build and evolve from small acts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ideally, yes, but I have a hard time seeing this is anything but opportunistic anymore, though at first I was on board. It helped him get attention when he needed it because his performance was flagging. But now that it’s making him possibly less marketable, it’s convenient for him to drop it. As Kaiser says, meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t want us to be “done” – he wants to keep playing. ESPN and multiple other sources are reporting that multiple teams stated that they would not consider him as long as he kept the protesting up. He might be “woke” but he’s not stupid – he wants to remain in the NFL and play as long as he can, and the protesting made him a liability. This is a decision made for himself, pure and simple. He can dress it however he wants, but it’s for himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t judge him at all if that’s the reason he decided to stop protesting. This is how the guy makes a living. If he has to stop to keep playing… I get it. That doesn’t make him wrong or bad guy to me.
I wasn’t into what he was doing to begin with… Of course, it was his right. I just judged him when I found out he didn’t bother to vote. That made me think he was a little immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But two things:
1.) If that’s the case, I would respect him more if he was honest. If he just said “I do not want my career affected and the protests make it less likely I will remain in the NFL” then I’d respect him. Wrapping it up in some kind of higher reason is BS-ing us.
2.) There have been people willing to go to JAIL for their beliefs. Ali was willing to lose his career, go to jail. Others have followed. He has been in the NFL for some years – he is already a wealthy man. If he left today, he would not wind up flipping burgers – he’s well set up. I get that he wants to keep playing because he probably loves doing it – but he’d making pretty clear that football comes before the justice stuff. Again, he’s trying to evade that point, and I think most of us can see through it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You may very well be correct with what you are saying but here’s the thing with me. I am well aware that at the end of the day, my family comes before anyone else. I tend to protect my own self interest, whether that be right or not. I am just being honest. I see most people behaving the same way.
I am always blown away by someone that will give up all they have for a cause or for someone else. But I am aware that I am not that person and neither is he. I won’t criticize him for being no worse than what I know I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why he was vilified. He took a stand in order to try and bring attention to something he saw as an issue that needed to be addressed. And he wasn’t wrong. And there’s no need to mock him for deciding it’s time to take a new approach. At least he’s trying, which is more that can be said about most people these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and people posting too.
The man has to work.
There have been a long a$$ history of black athletes who protested and their careers were over… Done… Finished… And some had to spend the rest of their lives stacking boxes in Ikea…Thank God it’s not (entirely) so today.
Call it self interest, but when it comes too your career, most would choose the self interest route after seeing the lack of effectiveness their efforts made.
So… you know. Say and write whatever.
I understand the man
And I agree with you Patty, 100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has played in the NFL for multiple seasons – he has already made millions and millions of dollars. I think it’s safe to say that if he walked away from the NFL today, he will be fairly well off. I don’t think we need to vex ourselves over whether Colin will be able to live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, there are so many reasons for why people have vilified him and most of them are stupid.
He didn’t vote.
It is disrespectful to the troops.
What does he have to complain about: he is rich?
and on and on and on
It is easier for those people to complain about the things that they are comfortable talking about than the things that they don’t understand or cannot immediately form an opinion on.
You know whose job it is to end white supremacy in this country: WHITE PEOPLE. So instead of going after Colin, maybe those people who are sneering at him need to go talk to their white friends and family members about the state of what is going on and do what they can to fix this country. Take a long hard look in the mirror and reflect on everything they have done personally to help end white supremacy in their own life and others’ lives. He is not the only one who can further the conversation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^THIS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aiobhan Targaryen That was some 100% grade A truth!!!
“Someone’s making a statement to hide from his diminishing performance”
Is also another one that should be added too your bullet points.
Because let’s not discuss what he’s trying to say. Let’s discuss the reasons why he is not a legitimate candidate to Say It….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admired his protest. Then he DID NOT VOTE, thereby passively electing baby fists.
I am disgusted.
Why bother drawing attention if you can’t be bothered to take the smallest, most essential step in helping to fix the injustice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. He lost me when he didn’t vote. Want progress? Vote for it. Mango & Sessions are going to turn back all the progress we fought hard for, and that’s on people who voted for him & those, like Kaepernick, who refused to take a stand in the voting booth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see why it matters so much if he did or did not vote, white supremacy survived and thrived under Obama and all the presidents before him and will continue to do so, it would have continued under Hillary too. Besides, if he’s registered to vote in his team’s home state of California, his ballot wouldn’t have made a damn bit of difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gretchen it’s an issue that he didn’t vote, because there were social issues he could have voted for/against in his district that could’ve had a direct impact to the very people he said he was protesting for. If you listened to him speak at games when questioned it always felt (to me at least) that he Had a script on what to say. If they asked something off his script he didn’t know how to answer. A lot of speculation was that it was his girlfriend’s idea to protest. I respected his right to protest, I respected his use of celebrity to bring attention to social issues we should all be talking about, but when he didn’t even bother to vote I think his protest lost impact. He said he didn’t want to vote for either presidential candidate, but he at least could’ve voted for things happening in his area. You can’t protest to bring a call for change but then not even try to help bring about changes by utilizing our most basic right in this country. I live in Texas, generally my vote is a throwaway but I still do it. It took me 10min standing in line to vote early, with my 3month old daughter in tow. I had tears of pride on my walk back to the car to have voted for a woman while my daughter was next to me. Unfortunately shit hit the fan, but at least I tried to impact change in a traditionally republican state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know the facts behind his decision, but I will say this – I have made a conscious decision to no longer discuss politics at work – for many months, first pre-Brexit, then after Brexit and then pre-and post Trump, I thought with facts and compassion I could change peoples minds. I couldn’t. All it led to was a lot of anxiety and frustration for me. It did not endanger my job, but frankly, it stopped being worth the ongoing aggravation and back and forth. I have reached the stage of ‘whats the point in repeating myself every damn day’ when the people who are listening are already converted, and the ones who disagree just.dont.listen. – maybe he has too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s one thing to complain to your friends and family about something when you don’t vote… But it’s a different situation when you are out in front of so many people protesting etc and then people find out you don’t vote.
I can’t help but to think it’s really childish when you cannot bother to do the bare minimum and take the time to vote. Why are you expecting everyone else to do the job for you?
It’s not that I think we should have to vote in order to protect ourselves… Every politician should be looking out for the citizens of our country… It’s just that it looks like you have an agenda that isn’t real… Like maybe he was just trying to get attention.
I don’t know the guy and maybe he has the best of intentions… But with the limited info I have… It doesn’t look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not voting showed his true colors and lack of commitment to vulnerable people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh and you can add blah. “At least he’s trying”? He couldn’t even bother to vote!!! Protest all you want but if you do not show up to the ballot to VOICE your choice then sit down and STFU! People are desperately wanting the opportunity to be a part of this country so that they can one day be able to vote and have a decision in the way they want their country to run. But nahhh ill just get media attention until it serves my purpose…everything has ALWAYS been about him and how he could benefit/profit. To think otherwise is naive and giving him more credit then he deserves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On a superficial note… Looking past how immature I think he is… He is really good looking. I don’t hate seeing pictures of him here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shaun King wrote a very good article sticking up for CK. I agreed with it. The man put himself out there far and beyond the level most of us ever will so he’s getting no criticism from me, whether I agree with every single thing he’s done or said or decision he’s made or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now he will kneel for the almighty dollar. How quickly this multi-millionaire abandoned his cause when the potential to earn more millions was in jeopardy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly the truth. He’s now facing the possibility of not getting another team and how quickly he’s willing to drop it. He talked so much about Ali – but Ali will willing to got to jail for what he believed. Colin isn’t willing to not make millions of dollars next year. And everybody talking about “earning a living” – he is already a multi-millionaire. He does not need to “earn a living.” He could retire tomorrow and live well. He’s not even close to Ali, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse