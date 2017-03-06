Meh: Colin Kaepernick will no longer protest during the National Anthem

Last summer and fall, San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick became a lightning-rod of pop culture controversy when he decided to remain seated for the National Anthem. As with all football games, the Anthem is performed before every game, and nearly every American player stands for the Anthem. Kaepernick was widely criticized in GOP circles and Pres. Obama even had to chime in (Obama said it was Kaepernick’s right to do whatever he wanted). Kaepernick explained his civil disobedience (if you want to call it that) as a way of protesting police violence against communities of color, and general systemic disadvantages against communities of color.

Unfortunately, Kaepernick was an imperfect spokesperson for these issues, as we learned that he also refuses to participate in the very bare minimum of citizenship, which is the right to vote. Kaepernick did not vote in the presidential election. Voter rolls show that he’s probably never voted, not even for local and state elections. So if he refuses to participate, why should anyone care what he has to say? I’m really asking.

So what’s Kaepernick up to these days? Last week, we learned that he was opting out of his 49ers contract, which means that he becomes a free agent this week and he’s looking to move to another team. Which also means that he’s looking to polish up his image to look more “hireable,” I guess. Which probably explains this:

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will stand during the national anthem next season, sources told ESPN on Thursday. Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. He also said the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other athletes nationwide, including NFL and NBA players — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver. As a means of protest, he began sitting during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason before taking a knee for the final preseason contest and 16 regular-season games. Kaepernick will opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday and become a free agent next week, sources told ESPN.

[From ESPN]

Yeah, not so much. I mean, I understand it from his perspective, maybe. His protest got a lot of attention, there was a national debate, he raised money for charity and he won an award for his courage. But I am befuddled by the idea that RIGHT NOW, in our current situation, we can all say “thank you, Colin Kaepernick, for all of the positive change you created, we’re so much better right now!” We are not better right now. Communities of color are not better off right now. While it’s been a little while since a story of police officers shooting an unarmed black man, let’s not pretend that there’s a ton of scary sh-t happening with police forces and ICE around the country. Besides that, were we really debating the issues Kaepernick wanted us to debate, or were we debating Kaepernick and the Anthem? I guess he wants us to be done with that particular debate.