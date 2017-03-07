Don’t worry, Kristen Stewart wasn’t ‘traumatized’ by Rupert Sanders affair

It’s been more than four years since Kristen Stewart got busy with married director Rupert Sanders in the front seat of her mom’s Mini Cooper. That shiz went down in the summer of 2012, although no one really knows when it started. Us Weekly hired a photographer to track and follow Kristen because Us Weekly got a tip about Kristen cheating on Robert Pattinson. The whole situation blew up. Rupert Sanders’ marriage to Liberty Ross ended within the next year, and while Rob stuck with Kristen for a while, they could never really recover and Twihards have always had all of the feels about their breakup.

While Kristen took some hits professionally and personally, she bounced back with a series of relationships with women, a Cesar Award and a newfound status of “indie darling.” I would argue that her career seems to be in better shape than Rob Pattinson’s. And over the years, Kristen has talked a bit about everything that went down that summer, but she’s never said anything about the fact that her affair with Sanders ruined his marriage. Kristen covered this weekend’s issue of The Sunday Times’ Culture Mag and… the way she’s glossing over that sh-t really bugs me.

She knows she lost fans because of the Mini-Coopering: She joked that if you praise her on Twitter, you’ll receive some fury back – generally in the form of “f**k her”, after her high-profile split from Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. “I don’t view the whole Twilight blow-up as being generally traumatic. It would take someone with a really unhealthy amount of ego to be upset that everyone doesn’t love them. It would be silly to say I don’t care what people think of my work and who I am, but stuff is polarising, period.” She doesn’t regret doing Twilight: “I really never felt bogged down by Twilight. Every step turns you into the person you are, and yeah, [Twilight] shaped me enormously. Not just those movies, but the subsequent effect.” Why she’s more open about her relationships now: Stewart’s winning Saturday Night Live debut last month saw her joke that President Trump won’t like her as she’s “so gay”, but she says she was never “hiding anything” when she was with Pattinson. “I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realised [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves. When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy – and that is no way to live.”

[From the Sunday Times via Digital Spy]

Do you see why I’m irritated? “I don’t view the whole Twilight blow-up as being generally traumatic.” Yeah, that’s because you weren’t Liberty Ross. Liberty had two small kids and she had uprooted her life in London to come to LA so Sanders could fulfill his dream of being a Hollywood director. And then he cheated on Liberty with a younger actress. It was traumatic for Liberty. And I know, I know, Rupert was the one who cheated, he was the one who betrayed Liberty, etc, and hey, at least Liberty moved on and she’s now married to a billionaire (Jimmy Iovine). But it still irritates me that Kristen is still so blasé and self-absorbed about the affair. She only talks about how it affected her and now she’s saying that she’s able to shrug it off. Well good for you, K-Stew. I’m so glad that you are so unaffected.