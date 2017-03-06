Lisa Kudrow was told she wasn’t ‘f’able’ by Friends guest star

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, has worked probably the most constantly out of all the actors since the show. She is currently starring in and promoting Table 19 with Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick, Stephen Merchant and June Squibb. Table 19 is about the Also-Rans’ table at every wedding and it looks to be sort of a “Reclaim the Reception” type film. You can see the trailer here. I like the cast enough that I will likely see it at some point. Of course, Lisa is never going to be allowed to avoid questions on Friends when promoting anything else. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy asked which Friends guest star behaved the poorest. Lisa answered, but in a maddeningly vague blind riddle way. She said that only after she showed up in hair and makeup did this guest see her as someone they could f**k.
“The worst behavior just off the top of my head?” Kudrow replied. “I rehearsed without makeup most of the week and then on show night I’m in hair and makeup and I was told, ‘Oh, wow, now you’re’ — can I say it? ― ‘now you’re f**kable.’”
“That’s bad behavior, I say,” she told host Cohen and fellow guest Jennifer Beals. When Beals asked if Kudrow retaliated, the actress said she told Matt LeBlanc about the comment because “he’s like a big brother.”
Unfortunately, the Phoebe Buffay actress didn’t name any names, leaving us to ponder the possible suspects. She did, however, later reveal that it was not Charlie Sheen, so you can cross him off the list.
I hope Lisa issued a Churchillian response along the lines of, “And yet, you still aren’t.” Lord, we could be here all day trying to figure out who this is. First I have to eliminate all the ‘It can’t be him because I heart him so very much‘ guest stars like Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum, Jon Favreau and Greg Kinnear. Removing Charlie Sheen sucks because that was such an easy answer. My first thought was Alec Baldwin. But a lot of tools appeared on Friends so it’s hard to say – Jon Lovitz, Bruce Willis, Sean Penn, Jean-Claude Van Damme, to name a few. And, if you look at her very careful wording, she never said it was a man. Maybe Susan Sarandon was an **shole while on set.
Something Lisa was a little more definitive on was the possibility of a Friends reunion, for which she suggests we don’t hold our breath. While assuring everyone that the Friends are still very much friends in real life, she just doesn’t think Friends will go the way of Gilmore Girls and Will and Grace. Lisa’s point was, “The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?” I was, am and suspect will always be a massive Friends fan but I think Lisa is right on here. I can’t see any Friends-in-present-day story getting it right. I’ll just stay happy with them popping up on each other’s shows from time to time.
Photo credit: Fame/Flynet and WENN Photos
She should’ve ripped off the mofo’s d!ck and fed it to him. Then reported him to the producers and gotten him off the show. Disgusting.
Lol. It is disgusting but not at all surprising. This stuff happens all the time, in every industry. We have a long way to go.
ITA that a Friends reunion is not at all necessary, I’m glad they all seem to be in agreement on that. I feel vague secondhand embarrassment that Will & Grace went there.
My money is on either Alec Baldwin or Sean Penn.
It’s like I can hear and see any of them doing it.
I almost guessed Trump, but he never guest starred on that show. Can’t wait to read the guesses on who it could be
Julia Roberts? I’ve heard that ESP in her younger days, she had a mean streak
No. Really? I’m so shocked I spilled my aloe vera lotion.
Uhm.. to me it sounds like the kind of stuff a man with no manners would say.
I could imagine a snotty woman saying it just as much. I find it interesting that she didn’t make the gender clear.
Maybe because I am not an entitled a-hole, but who in their right mind says that to someone? Completely uncalled for. My guess is Sean Penn if Charlie Sheen has been eliminated.
A lot of people’s first guess was Sean Penn, but when reminded that Michael Rappaport played her bf, I thought, bingo! Also he seemed to be designed as long term, or at least, semi long term, role. Then all of a sudden out of nowhere, he shoots a bird, relationship over, he’s gone.
I think it was him. If you look up his track record, it gels.
Yeah, he’s a great possibility. He’s scary.
Good choice.
I agree! I totally forgot about him but now that you brought him up I can totally see it. I follow him on Instagram and he is so aggressive and disrespectful to women. Not all the time but he definitely has his moments.
Rapaport is my favorite for this blind now. Excellent guess.
I thought it was Charlie Sheen,my bad!
TBH, I agree with Hecate, it could be a lady. it’s the one of those things a ‘cool girl’ would say too.
my bet is on a dude though, just statistically.
I think the most constantly working Friends star would be Jennifer Aniston and then Courtney Cox..unless I have not been really keeping tabs on Lisa.
Yeah, no matter what you think about her, Jennifer is by far the most successful out of them.
I guess one of the reasons why Jennifer is the busy one is because of her relationship to BP. The BP-AJ-JA-stories keep her in the news, get her a lot of attention. I think without all that a lot of people would have forgotten about her.
lisa actually edges out jennifer by a bit. she has about 30 credits since friends. jen has 29. as for the rest, courtney has 22, perry 22, schwimmer 18, and leblanc 7.
When it comes to the Friends women, Lisa would be the only one I would dating. She seems so much fun!
It would likely be someone who played a love interest for Phoebe wouldn’t it? My vote goes to Sean Penn just because he seems like that kind of guy since Charlie Sheen is out
I can’t be Jon Lovitz as he was her brother’s friend and basically the person who helped her to land the role in Friends in the first place.
Brad Pitt guest starred on Friends once…but I can’t imagine him coming out with something like this.
The unfortunate thing is it could be one of many, there are so many douche bags in that industry! I agree it would have been one of her love interests, and I think it would be a big star if she referred to a guest star… my money is on Alec baldwin. He is a big oaf, although I do love his Trump impression. I LOVE Lisa, Jennifer A probably has had the ”bigger’ mainstream film career but Lisa has chosen the most interesting path and has written/co produced such cool stuff, i loved The Comeback and Web Therapy, and her movie roles are also quirky and interesting, I love her!
I didn’t watch Friends much the first time around. I didn’t care for the Phoebe character. Now I watch (too often I admit) the reruns with my daughter. Now I love Phoebe. Lisa Kudrow is a fantastic actress. So funny. In my mind I’m picturing all of the guest stars. There was the cop she dated (I can’t remember his name) who shot the bird outside of their window. He is my suspect, so somebody think of his name for me! I will google it, but I hate to accuse someone without proof. I don’t have the trump way of thinking, accuse now, try to proof later. Ugh, it always goes back to him.
She’s such a hoot, and I give her credit for separating a s*^t comment vs a pretty sad attempt to be “funny”- so who was a GS who would say such vile things to her face? Can’t remember the guest stars all that well. What’s nuts, I just don’t see Sean Penn saying it. I go with the Rappoport guy too.
Re women- maybe, I’m just lucky, but have never had a woman say something that vile to me personally. Everyone gets the kidding/not kidding from friends-see “humm, hot pink ruffles aren’t doing you any favors@- but this? Nah.
This is easy. Jon Lovitz.
Jon Lovitz is friends with her brother and urged her to get into comedy, so i doubt it’s him. I would guess michael rappaport or sean penn.
I agree about the Friends reunion. Although I would LOVE to see one, I doubt they would get it right. So I don’t want them to ruin it.
