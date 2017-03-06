Lisa Kudrow was told she wasn’t ‘f’able’ by Friends guest star

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, has worked probably the most constantly out of all the actors since the show. She is currently starring in and promoting Table 19 with Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick, Stephen Merchant and June Squibb. Table 19 is about the Also-Rans’ table at every wedding and it looks to be sort of a “Reclaim the Reception” type film. You can see the trailer here. I like the cast enough that I will likely see it at some point. Of course, Lisa is never going to be allowed to avoid questions on Friends when promoting anything else. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy asked which Friends guest star behaved the poorest. Lisa answered, but in a maddeningly vague blind riddle way. She said that only after she showed up in hair and makeup did this guest see her as someone they could f**k.

Lisa Kudrow has dished on some hot “Friends” gossip while making the rounds promoting her new film, “Table 19.” On last night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a fan called in to ask the actress about the worst behavior she’d experienced from a guest star on the hit sitcom. “The worst behavior just off the top of my head?” Kudrow replied. “I rehearsed without makeup most of the week and then on show night I’m in hair and makeup and I was told, ‘Oh, wow, now you’re’ — can I say it? ― ‘now you’re f**kable.’” “That’s bad behavior, I say,” she told host Cohen and fellow guest Jennifer Beals. When Beals asked if Kudrow retaliated, the actress said she told Matt LeBlanc about the comment because “he’s like a big brother.” Unfortunately, the Phoebe Buffay actress didn’t name any names, leaving us to ponder the possible suspects. She did, however, later reveal that it was not Charlie Sheen, so you can cross him off the list.

[From Huffington Post]

I hope Lisa issued a Churchillian response along the lines of, “And yet, you still aren’t.” Lord, we could be here all day trying to figure out who this is. First I have to eliminate all the ‘It can’t be him because I heart him so very much‘ guest stars like Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum, Jon Favreau and Greg Kinnear. Removing Charlie Sheen sucks because that was such an easy answer. My first thought was Alec Baldwin. But a lot of tools appeared on Friends so it’s hard to say – Jon Lovitz, Bruce Willis, Sean Penn, Jean-Claude Van Damme, to name a few. And, if you look at her very careful wording, she never said it was a man. Maybe Susan Sarandon was an **shole while on set.

Something Lisa was a little more definitive on was the possibility of a Friends reunion, for which she suggests we don’t hold our breath. While assuring everyone that the Friends are still very much friends in real life, she just doesn’t think Friends will go the way of Gilmore Girls and Will and Grace. Lisa’s point was, “The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?” I was, am and suspect will always be a massive Friends fan but I think Lisa is right on here. I can’t see any Friends-in-present-day story getting it right. I’ll just stay happy with them popping up on each other’s shows from time to time.