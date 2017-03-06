No one knows what to do next about Donald Trump’s wiretapping accusations

On CNN this morning, someone (Chris Cuomo?) was actually laughing about the fact that Emperor Baby Fists can say or tweet the most unhinged things and his base of support – millions of Americans – will willingly jump off the same cliff with him. It’s disturbing that this our new normal, and that Easy D can just tweet whatever bulls–t he wants and there are no consequences. So, over the weekend, Easy D tweeted that he had just learned that President Obama had wiretapped him during the election. Donald Trump offered no proof, and his people in the White House spent the weekend trying to figure out what they should say or do next. So, here’s some of the stuff that’s happened in the past 24 hours or so:

Reince Priebus is the Fall Guy. According to Politico, the “knives are out” for Priebus and senior staffers are blaming him for the past six weeks of controversy. Which is funny because A) I don’t think Priebus even likes Baby Fists, B) blaming Priebus for Trump’s failings is like blaming a duck for a hurricane and C) Priebus is an a–hole so no one is going to cry about it if and when he gets sh-tcanned.

No one in Congress really knows what to say. In the wake of Easy D’s Obama-wiretapping accusations, Republicans are like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and Democrats are like “????” The White House is pushing for a Congressional probe into Trump’s accusations, as in… the White House wants Congress to investigate what Trump tweeted about, not the fact that Trump is an unhinged madman with access to Twitter. Congress doesn’t know where to start or what to do next.

James Comey said words. Reportedly, FBI Director James Comey asked the Department of Justice to “reject” Trump’s wiretapping claims. I don’t know what to make of that. I mean, it could be that Trump just compromised an ongoing FBI investigation with his tweets. It could also be that the FBI doesn’t have a current wiretap. It could be that FBI-Trumpland is actively turning a blind eye to Trump’s acitivities, as opposed to their actual witch hunt of Hillary Clinton during the election.

Baby Fists is raging. WaPo did a lengthy story about how Trump is “raging” about all of the leaks about his administration, and he is so pissy-baby angry about the Russia stories.

Jake Tapper’s theory. I retweeted this yesterday, and I think it might be true. Donald Trump lives in a bubble of right-wing (Alt-right) media, and they publish some crazy sh-t. I think this probably came from Steve Bannon’s people.

Last thing: Trump adviser Roger Stone had a spectacular Twitter meltdown over the weekend. He was calling women “stupid ugly bitches” and confirming that he had back channel connections to Julian Assange and more – go here to see.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

10 Responses to “No one knows what to do next about Donald Trump’s wiretapping accusations”

  1. rory says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:01 am

    If he can’t offer any evidence, then it shouldn’t be investigated. Period.

    Reply
  2. MunichGirl says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:04 am

    It’s a distraction. He knows his involvement with Russia is about to blow up in his face. He’s desperate to get everyone’s attention turned somewhere else.

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Go ahead, let’s see what’s there. I have no doubt in my mind that President Obama – if it’s true – followed the law… you sure you want this to come out, Drumpf?

    Reply
  4. OSTONE says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Even with all of this bullcrap, I fear that a Republican congress won’t do anything to Impeach Trump.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    This guy is a ridiculously clueless monster. Time for him to go.

    Reply
  6. Darkladi says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:07 am

    This unhinged lunatic…

    Reply
  7. Indira says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Did this man baby stomp his feet while demanding an investigation?

    Reply
  8. RussianBlueCat says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Another day, another diversion tactic from Trump. The bigger question should be what is he diverting attention from this time?

    Reply

