Katy Perry shows off new hair at the iHeartRadio Awards: cute or exhausting?

In my youth, I kissed a lot of boys with this haircut. It’s the “skater boy haircut” from the 1990s. And I still don’t know how I feel about this haircut making a comeback right now, for women. I think I might hate it? These are photos of Katy Perry at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night. This was Katy’s first big appearance since the announcement that she and Orlando Bloom had broken up. Kate has spent the past few weeks (seemingly post-split) making some radical changes to her hair, from black to blonde, and then from blonde to brown, then from longer hair to a choppy lob, then from a choppy lob to what we see now, Skater Boy ‘90s Hair. Miley Cyrus did this too. Kate Gosselin did it back in the day. Scarlett Johansson has had similar hair for a while as well. So what does Katy say about her new haircut?

“Well yeah, if you’re going this extreme it should, hello! I’m trying to get more attention, obviously. You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take my full head of hair platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it.’ I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine. Look at Scarlett Johansson, who’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. We have the same haircut and I saw her at an Oscars party and was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ You’re hot, you can be hot and look great with this kind of hair. Why not?”

[From People]

Well, at least she’s not pretending that she invented the haircut or whatever, although I think the “redefining feminine” comment is pretty eye-rolly. I spent much of 2016 defending Katy, but between her comments about Britney Spears and how she’s behaving post-breakup, I kind of think Katy needs to chill a bit. Women have been “redefining feminine” with short hair for decades, from Audrey Hepburn to Twiggy to Princess Diana. Chill, Katy. Also: her pantsuit (YES THESE ARE PANTS!) is by August Getty.

What else happened at the iHeartRadio Awards? Bruno Mars performed. So did Shawn Mendes, who annoys me. And Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop This Feeling!” won an award and JT tried to make it about LGBTQ kids and kids who feel different.

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together. And so I guess I want to take this opportunity and speak to young people right now ’cause there’s a lot of you looking at me, if you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you’re a lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly, it’s only because they are afraid or have been taught to be afraid of how important you are…Because being different means you make the difference,” added Timberlake, who ended his speech with an expletive that was bleeped.

[From Time]

Much like Katy, I feel like JT is sort of riding on a decade’s worth of activism. I mean, it’s a good message and I’m sure there are a lot of kids out there who appreciate hearing that from Justin Timberlake. But does it feel like a bandwagon-jumping pander? Sort of.