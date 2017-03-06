Katy Perry shows off new hair at the iHeartRadio Awards: cute or exhausting?

In my youth, I kissed a lot of boys with this haircut. It’s the “skater boy haircut” from the 1990s. And I still don’t know how I feel about this haircut making a comeback right now, for women. I think I might hate it? These are photos of Katy Perry at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night. This was Katy’s first big appearance since the announcement that she and Orlando Bloom had broken up. Kate has spent the past few weeks (seemingly post-split) making some radical changes to her hair, from black to blonde, and then from blonde to brown, then from longer hair to a choppy lob, then from a choppy lob to what we see now, Skater Boy ‘90s Hair. Miley Cyrus did this too. Kate Gosselin did it back in the day. Scarlett Johansson has had similar hair for a while as well. So what does Katy say about her new haircut?
“Well yeah, if you’re going this extreme it should, hello! I’m trying to get more attention, obviously. You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take my full head of hair platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it.’ I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine. Look at Scarlett Johansson, who’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. We have the same haircut and I saw her at an Oscars party and was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ You’re hot, you can be hot and look great with this kind of hair. Why not?”
Well, at least she’s not pretending that she invented the haircut or whatever, although I think the “redefining feminine” comment is pretty eye-rolly. I spent much of 2016 defending Katy, but between her comments about Britney Spears and how she’s behaving post-breakup, I kind of think Katy needs to chill a bit. Women have been “redefining feminine” with short hair for decades, from Audrey Hepburn to Twiggy to Princess Diana. Chill, Katy. Also: her pantsuit (YES THESE ARE PANTS!) is by August Getty.
What else happened at the iHeartRadio Awards? Bruno Mars performed. So did Shawn Mendes, who annoys me. And Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop This Feeling!” won an award and JT tried to make it about LGBTQ kids and kids who feel different.
“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together. And so I guess I want to take this opportunity and speak to young people right now ’cause there’s a lot of you looking at me, if you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you’re a lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly, it’s only because they are afraid or have been taught to be afraid of how important you are…Because being different means you make the difference,” added Timberlake, who ended his speech with an expletive that was bleeped.
Much like Katy, I feel like JT is sort of riding on a decade’s worth of activism. I mean, it’s a good message and I’m sure there are a lot of kids out there who appreciate hearing that from Justin Timberlake. But does it feel like a bandwagon-jumping pander? Sort of.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She really does look like Miley Cyrus with the short hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but hardly any woman looks better with short hair..
I mean it can look cute but longer is always more attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
no,.. I think Cush Jumbo looks amazing with short hair.
But I think Kate Perry, Scar Jo, KStew, Miley Cyrus looks the same. They all have the same hair style. It’s was okay, but now it’s just bunch of blondes with short hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol I think all women look beautiful in whatever haircut makes them feel the most like themselves. Some women look sooooo much better with short hair, because long hair hides their amazing bone structure.
Have you been reading that ReturnOfKings article about how women with short hair are emotionally damaged?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, some can look lovely but it’s rare.
I mean Katy looks mannish now , she doesn’t have the face for it, and she’s beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miley also changed her hair three times a week before she settled on the same skater-boy cut. That was while she and Liam were falling apart. I now understand why Katy had a different hair style every time we saw her, classic breakup behavior. During my first love/heartbreak saga I had boob length hair, shoulder length hair, chin length hair, brown hair, pink hair, black hair, blonde hair. One fish two fish red fish blue fish.
Props to Katy, though, because her version of this cut is MUCH better than Miley’s initial cut like this. Miley’s was tragic, but thankfully it evolved and saw better days. And now it’s gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
in no way to those look like pants!!! but I like them, whatever they are. Her hair… it is cute on her, but it looks sooo much like what Miley had what, three or four years ago, that it looks dated. She should have returned to her natural hair color and done it so it would look like a fresh, new take on the hairstyle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate this haircut. However, I do get what she means by redefining the meaning of feminine. Not just her, but other female celebrities who cut their hair super short. Society still says that long hair is better. That men still prefer women who have long hair. So it’s good to have these beautiful women continuously give the middle finger to that notion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pink anyone? It was her signature look for decades before every other starlet in Hollywood adopted it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure JT said that the song was written for his son. So yea he’s trying to spin it now and talk about it being about inclusion and stuff.
Katy Perry needs to go away and take Justin with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her earrings.
Now give me those and go away for a bit, Katy, and think about all the stupid things you’ve said recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her blonde hair when it was longer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love short hair on women! Think this style is very cute.
Just curious – is the bottom layer actually KP’s natural color (sometimes blonds get darker as they grow older), or is that dyed too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she looks so hot, i just wish she said less stupid shit.
re redefining feminine: i get what she’s saying, i mean we’re nowhere near where we should be when it comes to how women are represented, so technically we’re redefining this notion all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse