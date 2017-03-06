Meghan Markle might become the Duchess of Sussex if she marries Harry

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle took the “next step” in their relationship this weekend. They attended his friend’s wedding and they were seemingly fine with being photographed together. That’s a big deal in royal circles, almost like it’s a down payment on an engagement. So what’s happening now? I don’t know. There are a lot of blah stories about how Harry and Meghan are loved up and how this was such a huge step, but most of those pieces just read as PR fluff, make-a-story around the photos. The Sun did have some exclusive information about Meg and Harry’s magical weekend, so here you go:
Prince Harry knocked over a tray of drinks while moonwalking to Michael Jackson at his best friend’s wedding. Harry, 32, in Jamaica for a three-day knees-up with lover Meghan Markle, crashed into a waitress while showing off his moves to hit Billie Jean. Insiders said Harry was on the dancefloor enjoying the “mother of all parties” on Friday night after his Eton pal Tom Inskip tied the knot.
One revealed: “He was going backwards when he banged into a waitress carrying a tray of drinks and sent them flying. Harry gasped, looked shocked and put his hands on the waitress’s shoulders and apologised. Meghan and Harry were kissing each other constantly and danced with each other. Everyone was very drunk.”
Harry, actress Meghan, 35, and dozens of guests sank rum cocktails and tucked into jerk chicken at the £5,000-a-night Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay. Speculation is growing that the couple, who have been dating since last June, will be next to get hitched. Pals say they have already discussed marriage and kids. One said: “I think Harry may propose near the anniversary of their first date. So they’ll be engaged by the end of the summer. They have spoken candidly about their future and see a life together. They both want kids and have chatted about how they’d be as parents. It’s the real deal for both of them.”
I would pay good money to watch Harry drunkenly dancing to “Billie Jean.” I hope Meghan didn’t get too drunk, although that’s the fun of weddings – everybody gets sauced and dances like crazy.
Meanwhile, people are already starting to theorize about what title Meghan might get if and when she marries Harry. People think it might be… the Duchess of Sussex? Royal historian Robert Lacey said this weekend: “It’s likely the Queen will grant him a royal dukedom and I think Harry will get Sussex.” No one has had that dukedom since 1843, when the last Duke of Sussex died without any legal male heir. I think “the Duchess of Sussex” sounds sexy. Probably because “sex” is right in the name. Like, why not call them the Duke and Duchess of Hotgingerbanging?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
The British monarchy is slowly dying, there’ll be a Rexit referendum one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s something I’m looking foward to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please let it be so!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Harry for dating a woman who is not in her 20′s and not a blond. And she is so not blond!! He renews my faith in royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well if she keeps being clingy as she was in Jamaica she will get her title.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How much money will their wedding /lifestyle cost the British people? That’s the question. The only question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will be The Duchess of Donothing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Odd statement given that she already does charity work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And knows how to work for a living and earn a rumored (read, rumored) $7 million of her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That title is already taken by kate,the duchess of donothing aka Dolittle. At least Meghan has a job and life unlike Kate who waited for years while doing nothing before marriage.I like her,she seems like a smart woman who seems to make harry happy .I can’t wait for the announcement!👑
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She works for charity on top of her acting job. She’s far from a donothing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I meant after she marries into the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comments about this couple are not that nice on British websites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she were blonde and white they’d love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she was single (as in never married) and a little younger they would love her even more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many don’t like her because she is from America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
god, what are the problem of the brits?? she sooooooooo much better than Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now I’ve got Billie Jean stuck in my head.
The jokes would write themselves with Sussex, but not sure they want to do Clarence and have another DoC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like Sussex either, for that reason plus it is too close to Wessex. Another DoC would be boring. I like Clarence & Avondale, but realize it is unlikely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two and the articles about them are so boring. I thought they would be interesting, exciting etc. but meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s (THE) Amy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two out of the first five commenters in a very bad mood today…. this does not prefigure good things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t be too hard on them, they just found out they aren’t going to have the title of Duchess of Sussex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like Charles (with red hair), not very attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ultimately comments on websites won’t deter this couple if they want to marry. I seriously doubt that the 5th in line marrying Markle (if he does) would cause the end of the monarchy. If Charles, Diana, Camilla, Fergie, and Airmiles Andy didn’t end it, this pairing wouldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Kaiser! I love the second title better, Duchess of Hotgingerbanging! She will be referred to as her Royal Highness Duchess Hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This weekend’s thread about them at the wedding was killing me, so many supposed body language experts out there hahaha Seriously tho, why does this couple get so much hate?? They seem fine, well suited for each other and can give the monarchy the kick in the a** it needs…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since hooking up with the Prince, I noticed Megan’s character in Suits has had very little physical contact with her fiancé (who just got out of prison), outside of touching his hand in a scene or two. There has certainly been no kissing scenes, which is a far cry from their characters’ behavior pre-Harry. Does anyone know if this is some kind of respect being shown to the Royal Family by Megan and/or the producers? Is this a Royal rule?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could be a couple of things: Meghan & Patrick aren’t friends anymore. May be unable to fake the passion now. Patrick is now married and he’s put a stop to the sexy scenes. Might have zero to do with Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
let it be the dukedom of roughsex and let me watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLOLOL!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I likey the jacket she’s wearing in the first photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people need to deal with the fact that these two are on their way to marriage. Harry is ready and clearly Meghan has one foot out the door of her acting career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When did Henry start to lose his looks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse