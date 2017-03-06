Meghan Markle might become the Duchess of Sussex if she marries Harry

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle took the “next step” in their relationship this weekend. They attended his friend’s wedding and they were seemingly fine with being photographed together. That’s a big deal in royal circles, almost like it’s a down payment on an engagement. So what’s happening now? I don’t know. There are a lot of blah stories about how Harry and Meghan are loved up and how this was such a huge step, but most of those pieces just read as PR fluff, make-a-story around the photos. The Sun did have some exclusive information about Meg and Harry’s magical weekend, so here you go:

Prince Harry knocked over a tray of drinks while moonwalking to Michael Jackson at his best friend’s wedding. Harry, 32, in Jamaica for a three-day knees-up with lover Meghan Markle, crashed into a waitress while showing off his moves to hit Billie Jean. Insiders said Harry was on the dancefloor enjoying the “mother of all parties” on Friday night after his Eton pal Tom Inskip tied the knot. One revealed: “He was going backwards when he banged into a waitress carrying a tray of drinks and sent them flying. Harry gasped, looked shocked and put his hands on the waitress’s shoulders and apologised. Meghan and Harry were kissing each other constantly and danced with each other. Everyone was very drunk.” Harry, actress Meghan, 35, and dozens of guests sank rum cocktails and tucked into jerk chicken at the £5,000-a-night Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay. Speculation is growing that the couple, who have been dating since last June, will be next to get hitched. Pals say they have already discussed marriage and kids. One said: “I think Harry may propose near the anniversary of their first date. So they’ll be engaged by the end of the summer. They have spoken candidly about their future and see a life together. They both want kids and have chatted about how they’d be as parents. It’s the real deal for both of them.”

[From The Sun]

I would pay good money to watch Harry drunkenly dancing to “Billie Jean.” I hope Meghan didn’t get too drunk, although that’s the fun of weddings – everybody gets sauced and dances like crazy.

Meanwhile, people are already starting to theorize about what title Meghan might get if and when she marries Harry. People think it might be… the Duchess of Sussex? Royal historian Robert Lacey said this weekend: “It’s likely the Queen will grant him a royal dukedom and I think Harry will get Sussex.” No one has had that dukedom since 1843, when the last Duke of Sussex died without any legal male heir. I think “the Duchess of Sussex” sounds sexy. Probably because “sex” is right in the name. Like, why not call them the Duke and Duchess of Hotgingerbanging?