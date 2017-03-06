Meghan Markle might become the Duchess of Sussex if she marries Harry

Herve Leger Show - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle took the “next step” in their relationship this weekend. They attended his friend’s wedding and they were seemingly fine with being photographed together. That’s a big deal in royal circles, almost like it’s a down payment on an engagement. So what’s happening now? I don’t know. There are a lot of blah stories about how Harry and Meghan are loved up and how this was such a huge step, but most of those pieces just read as PR fluff, make-a-story around the photos. The Sun did have some exclusive information about Meg and Harry’s magical weekend, so here you go:

Prince Harry knocked over a tray of drinks while moonwalking to Michael Jackson at his best friend’s wedding. Harry, 32, in Jamaica for a three-day knees-up with lover Meghan Markle, crashed into a waitress while showing off his moves to hit Billie Jean. Insiders said Harry was on the dancefloor enjoying the “mother of all parties” on Friday night after his Eton pal Tom Inskip tied the knot.

One revealed: “He was going backwards when he banged into a waitress carrying a tray of drinks and sent them flying. Harry gasped, looked shocked and put his hands on the waitress’s shoulders and apologised. Meghan and Harry were kissing each other constantly and danced with each other. Everyone was very drunk.”

Harry, actress Meghan, 35, and dozens of guests sank rum cocktails and tucked into jerk chicken at the £5,000-a-night Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay. Speculation is growing that the couple, who have been dating since last June, will be next to get hitched. Pals say they have already discussed marriage and kids. One said: “I think Harry may propose near the anniversary of their first date. So they’ll be engaged by the end of the summer. They have spoken candidly about their future and see a life together. They both want kids and have chatted about how they’d be as parents. It’s the real deal for both of them.”

[From The Sun]

I would pay good money to watch Harry drunkenly dancing to “Billie Jean.” I hope Meghan didn’t get too drunk, although that’s the fun of weddings – everybody gets sauced and dances like crazy.

Meanwhile, people are already starting to theorize about what title Meghan might get if and when she marries Harry. People think it might be… the Duchess of Sussex? Royal historian Robert Lacey said this weekend: “It’s likely the Queen will grant him a royal dukedom and I think Harry will get Sussex.” No one has had that dukedom since 1843, when the last Duke of Sussex died without any legal male heir. I think “the Duchess of Sussex” sounds sexy. Probably because “sex” is right in the name. Like, why not call them the Duke and Duchess of Hotgingerbanging?

Prince Harry ICAP Charity Trading Day In Aid Of Sentebale

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

35 Responses to “Meghan Markle might become the Duchess of Sussex if she marries Harry”

  1. Gaston says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:21 am

    The British monarchy is slowly dying, there’ll be a Rexit referendum one day.

    Reply
  2. Carol Hill says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I love Harry for dating a woman who is not in her 20′s and not a blond. And she is so not blond!! He renews my faith in royals.

    Reply
  3. Khaleesi says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Well if she keeps being clingy as she was in Jamaica she will get her title.

    Reply
  4. Rocio says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

    How much money will their wedding /lifestyle cost the British people? That’s the question. The only question.

    Reply
  5. Skins says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:26 am

    She will be The Duchess of Donothing

    Reply
  6. jmooo says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:29 am

    The comments about this couple are not that nice on British websites.

    Reply
  7. The Original Mia says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Now I’ve got Billie Jean stuck in my head.

    The jokes would write themselves with Sussex, but not sure they want to do Clarence and have another DoC.

    Reply
  8. sarri says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:33 am

    These two and the articles about them are so boring. I thought they would be interesting, exciting etc. but meh.

    Reply
  9. Basi says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Where’s (THE) Amy?

    Reply
  10. WeAreAllMadeOfStars says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Two out of the first five commenters in a very bad mood today…. this does not prefigure good things.

    Reply
  11. Mousyb says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This weekend’s thread about them at the wedding was killing me, so many supposed body language experts out there hahaha Seriously tho, why does this couple get so much hate?? They seem fine, well suited for each other and can give the monarchy the kick in the a** it needs…

    Reply
  12. Kim says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Since hooking up with the Prince, I noticed Megan’s character in Suits has had very little physical contact with her fiancé (who just got out of prison), outside of touching his hand in a scene or two. There has certainly been no kissing scenes, which is a far cry from their characters’ behavior pre-Harry. Does anyone know if this is some kind of respect being shown to the Royal Family by Megan and/or the producers? Is this a Royal rule?

    Reply
  13. HeidiM says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:42 am

    let it be the dukedom of roughsex and let me watch.

    Reply
  14. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I likey the jacket she’s wearing in the first photo.

    Reply
  15. Talie says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I think people need to deal with the fact that these two are on their way to marriage. Harry is ready and clearly Meghan has one foot out the door of her acting career.

    Reply
  16. Prince says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    When did Henry start to lose his looks?

    Reply

