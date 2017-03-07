Will ‘Get Out’ be remembered during awards season?

I saw Get Out this weekend. The Mister loves thrillers (or what I call plain ol’ “scary movies”). Whereas I love to be scared, I get scared so easily that I tend to stay away from scary movies. But 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and my respect for Jordan Peele made me want to see this one. I really enjoyed it as did The Mister. We discussed the film well into the evening. I’m of the mind that two weeks is still “spoiler avoidance” territory so I am going to be as vague as possible in this post. I went in knowing nothing more than the trailer and what CB wrote about it so I intend to give you the same courtesy. The Huffington Post made an argument that Get Out should be considered during the next awards season. You can read their full article here but there are some spoilers. I pulled out the heart of the argument below – no spoilers.

“Get Out” is a piece of craftsmanship, seemingly made by a veteran director. It takes a skilled filmmaker with a deep connection to the nature of storytelling to create something that twists our familiarity with movies into something original. That it follows recognizable patterns is precisely the point. In Peele’s heightened narrative, well-meaning white people ― those clueless social liberals who would gladly dedicate their avocado toast to Black Lives Matter ― are villains without masks. These boogeymen and -women are all around us. You might even be one of them. And that idea, however brashly outlined, fosters a sociological commentary as complex as any prestigious Oscar title. Whether “Get Out” will remain one of the year’s best, thereby sealing its Oscar worthiness, is yet to be seen. The last Best Picture champ released in January or February was 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs,” the only horror movie that’s ever won. But Universal would be wise to start pondering an awards campaign, particularly for Kaluuya’s effective performance and Peele’s direction and script. Even if the Academy hasn’t delivered on its promise, the Best Picture category expanded to a potential 10 slots so the Oscars could recognize popular movies regularly edged out by more somber conventions. “Get Out” is every bit as nuanced and layered as many intimate indie dramas, and at a time when our country can seem more racially polarized than ever, it’s just the sort of topical confrontation that Americans should be encouraged to embrace.

[From Huffington Post]

The film has already cleared almost $76 million with a $4.5 production budget so it is going to stay on many filmmakers minds anyway. I agree with Huff Po, Get Out should not be ruled out during award season because it’s a thriller/horror film. At the very least, it really needs to be a contender for screenplay, which is an example of excellent storytelling. We do need to find new ways to tell stories and allow all genres to have a voice in the mainstream market. And, as Huffington Post pointed out, Get Out spoke to “racial bigotry as thoroughly as any slavery movie.” The film’s message comes through on the surface but is driven home through reflection. The Mister and I thought ourselves very clever for figuring out so many clues and messages in the film. Then I clicked on this Buzzfeed link (SPOILERS) and of the 22 things they point out, we had gotten three of them. So yes, it is beautifully layered and nuanced. Plus, there is no more gore and violence than any war movie that has taken home awards.

And now I am simply going to fawn for a bit. The cast is wonderful. The article points out Daniel Kaluuya’s performance and he deserves the praise as much as the comedic relief in the film, LilRel Howery, does. Allison Williams, however, surprised the hell out of me. I expected her to be little more than set décor but she is a valuable part of this cast and she plays one particular scene as well as any more-heralded actress. I love Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener so generally I enjoy them on film but they seriously brought it in this. Without giving anything away, I have never seen Keener play this character before – and she does so beautifully. If you can handle scary films, go see it, it’s worth it – and maybe see it twice.

I wish I knew when Chelsea was due. She looks great!

