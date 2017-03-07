Prince Jackson thinks his dad would support his kids pursuing fame

Prince Michael Jackson, who was born Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. but nicknamed Prince, is the eldest of the late Michael Jackson’s three kids. Prince Michael is 20 and his little sister Paris-Michael just turned 18. The third Jackson child was born Prince Michael Jackson II (15) but is commonly referred to as Blanket. I wrote that all out mostly for myself because I get confused. Prince Michael is a student right up the street from me at Loyola Marymount University here in LA. I read about PM recently when he popped up on Paris’ Rolling Stone interview where he seemed pretty protective of her. It was sweet. However, Prince has a lot going on in his own right and is doing press currently to promote his video production career and his student charitable organization Heal Los Angeles, which was inspired by MJ’s Heal the World charity. Heal Los Angeles aims to end child abuse, homelessness and hunger.
MJ famously covered his children’s faces in public in an attempt to limit the public’s access to them. While he was alive and for many years after his death, the children remained relatively out of the spotlight, many assumed at the behest of their father. Now with two of his three children in the spotlight, many are wondering how MJ would have felt about his kids pursuing fame. According to Prince Michael, MJ would have been fine with it, as long as they are happy.
“As we were growing up my dad always said, ‘I really don’t care what you do in life, as long as you’re happy doing it and you’re the best at what you do. If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor that you can be,’” Jackson said today on “GMA.”
“So, I think that he would always be the supporting figure to me and my siblings and support us in all the endeavors that we try,” he added.
When he’s not doing philanthropy work, Jackson heads his own production company, King’s Son Productions.
“My father was the King of Pop and King’s Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given,” Jackson said. “So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet.”
I left in his “I was born as Prince… “ comment because the Jackson kids talk in circles like this a lot. Paris did the same thing in her interview. If I spend enough time with their wording, I kind of get what they’re saying. But it’s exhausting listening to them. PM is saying that he was born into great privilege but he still must earn his place the world. See how much easier I said it? Both Prince and Paris go to great lengths to sound deep and I can’t figure out if that is because they are afraid of being discredited or if this is how they learned to speak. It reminds me a little of listening to Will and Jada Smith’s kids.
Later in the interview, PM talked about producing the Automatic video for Omer Bhatti. He admitted that MJ made entertaining seem much easier than it was. This I believe completely. I think MJ worked very hard to look effortless. PM also said he took a lot of inspiration from MJ’s Scream video. He didn’t say it like that, of course, he said it as,”… I had found out that my dad’s music video ‘Scream’ was actually one of the most expensive music videos to make—adjusted for inflation of course, but I take a lot of inspiration for that as well with the long form of storytelling in music videos because music is an art. It’s something that should come from your heart and having an accompanied visual really can tell the story.” Oh my gawd, I need a nap after reading that.
Photo credit: WENN and Fame/Flynet Photos and Getty Images
At least he wants to be a producer. Paris seems to want to be famous for being famous.
He comes across really well, all things considered.
Wasn’t there some rumour how Omar was really a Jackson? It was said he was Michael’s son I think
So off topic but Prince is really starting to look like MJ’s friend the doctor that people claimed donated his sperm.
I see Debbie in Paris. And yes, I remember Omer being spoken of as Michael’s fourth child
Blanket now goes by the name Bigi.
Hard g or soft?
These kids will try to argue otherwise but they are going to use MJ’s name to exploit every opportunity they can. I’m noticing very few young people are becoming famous or successful based on talent alone anymore. Basically, nepotism is ruling (and ruining) celebrity.
Nepotism has existed for as long as celebrity and Hollywood has. I don’t see this as anything new other than the addition of social media.
Nepotism is alive and well in Hollywood and everywhere else. But Idk… their dad was the king of pop so even if they tried to hide out offers would still be coming their way. I wouldnt say they’re using their father’s name to exploit opportunities. These are the children everyone was curious about and they really were famous from birth.
Yep netoptism is everywhere, in any and all fields all over the world,connections like it or not are prevalent in all walks of life. I guess when you are famous it is more in peoples face, and if people are being honest most would take an opportunity that will give them a leg up, and unless its undeserving why not?
Yeah, honestly their dad is the king of pop. One of the most if not THE most famous man ever. We currently don’t have this kind of mega celebrity (and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone tbh). It’s like Elvis’ daughter. Lisa Marie didn’t really want anything to do with the spotlight at Princes age yet she got papped and was on People Magazine covers simply because she’s the kings daughter. And we’re not talking about the Kardashians here. MJ worked insanely hard and it sounds like he’s taught his kids how important a strong work ethic is. They always come across as polite and well-spoken. Never once saw or heard of them act like spoiled entitled brats. Just the fact that Prince has started a student charity organization basically first thing after finishing high school speaks volumes. I’m not seeing that from the Kardashians/Jenners/Hadids or any other celeb kids.
Given the circumstances they were raised in, I’d say it kinda makes sense that they’re in the spotlight now that they’ve grown up. They do seem like good kids, though.
Wow, he looks way older than twenty.
Don’t do it kid. There is a whole world of possibilities to explore.
I can’t get past “intensive purposes.”
my left eyelid is twitching over that one…
Yeah, what the hell???
I always find those photos so humiliating where celebrities (or “celebrities”) are holding a product for the camera. Cringe.
I was wondering about this when I saw that Paris is just…everywhere now. Modeling, acting..
I’m not even shocked, I was hoping that one went outside of the entertainment business, especially with how toxic it is but Hollywood was too tempting I guess. I’m holding out hope for Blanket.
Michael should have picked a better sperm donor.
Yeah, the guy who literally hid his children’s faces from the public would be totally okay with them pursuing stardom.
IMO he’s the spitting image of the late Dr. Arnold Klein, who was Michael’s dermatologist.
He is starting to look more like Debbie Rowe as he gets older. But yeah Arnold Klein is definitely the sperm donor. The kid didn’t really hit the genes jackpot.
I think it’s a good thing that he is still studying and trying to do something with his life. Honestly, he could have gotten away with living off his father’s millions for all his life.
