Prince Jackson thinks his dad would support his kids pursuing fame

Prince Michael Jackson, who was born Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. but nicknamed Prince, is the eldest of the late Michael Jackson’s three kids. Prince Michael is 20 and his little sister Paris-Michael just turned 18. The third Jackson child was born Prince Michael Jackson II (15) but is commonly referred to as Blanket. I wrote that all out mostly for myself because I get confused. Prince Michael is a student right up the street from me at Loyola Marymount University here in LA. I read about PM recently when he popped up on Paris’ Rolling Stone interview where he seemed pretty protective of her. It was sweet. However, Prince has a lot going on in his own right and is doing press currently to promote his video production career and his student charitable organization Heal Los Angeles, which was inspired by MJ’s Heal the World charity. Heal Los Angeles aims to end child abuse, homelessness and hunger.

MJ famously covered his children’s faces in public in an attempt to limit the public’s access to them. While he was alive and for many years after his death, the children remained relatively out of the spotlight, many assumed at the behest of their father. Now with two of his three children in the spotlight, many are wondering how MJ would have felt about his kids pursuing fame. According to Prince Michael, MJ would have been fine with it, as long as they are happy.

Prince Michael Jackson, the son of the legendary late singer Michael Jackson, is opening up about his own music venture and the charity work he does in his father’s memory. “As we were growing up my dad always said, ‘I really don’t care what you do in life, as long as you’re happy doing it and you’re the best at what you do. If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor that you can be,’” Jackson said today on “GMA.” “So, I think that he would always be the supporting figure to me and my siblings and support us in all the endeavors that we try,” he added. When he’s not doing philanthropy work, Jackson heads his own production company, King’s Son Productions. “My father was the King of Pop and King’s Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given,” Jackson said. “So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet.”

