Tom Hiddleston got ‘testy’ while explaining his super-private romantic life

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston – aka Tommy Piddles – in New York yesterday, outside of the AOL Build session to promote Kong: Skull Island. I don’t have much to say about these photos other than “yay, Tommy Piddles is in America!” and “I wouldn’t have put that maroon top with that ensemble.” I keep telling you, he has a color issue. The red shade looks nice on him, but the whole outfit together doesn’t really work. Anyway, someone finally asked Tom about the Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016! I was so worried that Tom’s GQ interview was going to be the last word on everything. Thankfully, the Telegraph didn’t play along and now we’ve been gifted with Tom acting slightly snotty about personal questions. You can read the full Telegraph interview here. Some highlights:
Whether he has any regrets about the Tiddlebanging: “What should I regret, in your mind?” he shoots back, testily. Then: “I would rather not talk about this if that’s alright.” Then a long pause, with his hand on his chin. “I’m just thinking about this,” he says after a pause. Then: “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”
He’s an urban creature: “I think one of the most thrilling things about this film is that it satisfies that curiosity that we all have, about how long we would last if we were in a wilderness untouched by man. I always thought if somebody dropped me into the Amazon, would I make it through the first night or the second night, or would it be over by 6 o’clock? No, I am an urban creature really, but I loved playing this man Conrad, who I think is more content in an extreme, natural environment, probably more than he is anywhere else.”
He gets that he’s expected to give interviews: “I understand that this is a big film and it’s part of my duty to stand in front of it and do interviews and go to premieres and meet people and that somehow goes with the territory. So I just try to be myself.”
He doesn’t get to keep all of the Gucci duds: “I am very lucky that there is an aspect of my job which requires promotion and so I most recently am lucky enough to work with Gucci, who have lent me clothes to wear on those occasions. So some of those clothes I get to keep, but a lot of them I give back, I can assure you.”
He never hangs out with Eton classmate Prince William: “I think Prince William is rather busy and has more important things to do than to hang out with me. But I saw him at a premiere of War Horse a few years back which was nice.”
How all of these posh Eton graduates have ended up actors: “I honestly don’t know. When I chose to become an actor it felt like a very unusual thing to be doing and I certainly didn’t feel I was choosing to do something that everyone else was doing. I suppose it’s an interesting fact but I can’t really comment on it because it’s just a school I went to.
“Everyone is entitled to a private life… My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life.” Yeah, not to nitpick, but… you don’t get to pull the privacy card when you went on an International Tiddlebanging Tour complete with suspiciously convenient kissy-face photo-ops in Rhode Island, LA, Rome, the English countryside and Australia. Let’s not forget the “I Heart T.S.” t-shirt. And let’s not forget that you also dumped out your purse to GQ just a short time ago and wouldn’t even let the GQ journalist get on her plane before you could get angsty while explaining all of your very private feelings. Please. Enough with that.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Le sigh… I feel exhausted from this. Do I take a day off from work?
Sure. Take tomorrow off.
Oh Tom ya big doofus…. this is what happens when you date Taylor Swift. A quick google search of “Taylor Swift boyfriend” would’ve given you a clue what you were in for.
This is why so many fans were peed off last year. A bit defensive on the regrets question, hit a nerve.
I don’t listen to Taylor Swift, but I wonder if she’s written the song yet about this ex boyfriend. Did he go into the relationship knowing there would be a song if they broke up?
In an interview after the Met gala, he said he wasn’t familiar with her music before he met her.
Maybe I’m wrong but I’m sure he said in that interview I think with Josh from MTV or something like that when they asked him if he was now in the squad or something that he mentioned he was aware of her music and talked about I think “shake it off” to do with when they were filming “ISTL”
“I think Prince William is rather busy” No, he isnt.
Lol QueenB.
Yes, they must have been talking about different princes.
Well, he is rather “keen” on vacation planning. Terribly exhausting.
Why ask him if he regrets it though ?
If he said ‘Yes it was a massive mistake’ He’d be getting slaughtered. He spent the Summer flying around in a private jet, with a wealthy young Woman. Presumably having sex with her and going to nice places.
There were some rather clunky photo ops, but I’ve seen worse.
I concede that it’s a bit rich to cite privacy when you’ve pap walked your family, but again I’ve seen a lot worse from other celebs.
The interviewer appears to be trying to get him to admit it was a publicity stunt that backfired, and no one in their right mind would admit to that.
I think its time to move on from the vest now as well.
He’s NEVER going to live down that vest. It’s folklore now.
They must have got him on a bad day here, because what he’s saying just doesn’t jive with the way he actively chose to live his life those few weeks/months. The realisation that the TS thing is going to follow him for eternity (well at least until some poor sap marries that girl) probably stings.
Bee… He he he (old school lol)
Bee, I want your icon.
look, i’m all for celebs being private. but like emma watson said, you want privacy, you can have it by being low key.
also i don’t believe in actors being papped without their consent anymore. obviously sometimes you can tell it’s unexpected because they look awful and unhappy, but the vast majority are obvious set up, sooooooo. pipe down.
+1000
I think he’s displaying a bit of cognitive dissonance here. Most people reading gossip sites and tabloids will see through a load of paparazzi photos, esp if they appear set up. I’ve noticed that some fans don’t want to believe it, but to everyone else esp the media, going onto complain about privacy is very hypocritical.
Meh, I’ll be charitable and say that it sounds like he was either having a bad day or that his views on public v. private sphere have changed/are changing.
This is tedious beyond belief. No one cares! Well, only those who have no other knowledge of Hiddleston except through the Swift romance.
See how in the UK Class is sooooo entrenched and privilege so rife…..that you had to have gone to the same school the Prince went to in order to be taken seriously. You Hiddlebitches should be condemning this white privileged MF. Seriously. Can a pair twinkly eyes undo so much privilege? Trust me….that “awkward honesty” – is guilt from privilege.
Nah, I love him speciffically for his white privilege,
Ha ha! TS was next level bearding..his pr people might have orchestrated it, but his gleeful participation in hoax off the charts..those campy pix in Rhode Island..cringe…Loses 10 points in artistic credibility! Such a good serious actor! Shameful. He was in the circus and is now testy when we ask? He wanted to be James Bond a little too much. Drastic measures can backfire, sir.
I love that shade of red! Where can I find a top like the one he’s wearing? Just in my price range, though?
That one is Gucci.
I am really really over this story and the privacy thing, and the “crazy” thoughts celebs have about “”being in the wild”" for a film. It sounds soooooo dumb.
It’s like a really wealthy *friend* of mine who keeps talking to me about her problems with “the help” with despair as if I could relate and even cared.
I find it funny that he has to answer the questions about the tiddlesbanging tbh. Either he wants to be asked about it, or he doesn’t have enough “power” to stop important publications for asking him about it.
In the meanwhile, Swifty has vanished from the public eye, and when the time for a new album campaign comes around she won’t be asked about it, because she will have seen the mess that Tom is making out of himself
His PR could actually stop this by making it known not to ask questions about Tiddlesbanging, its common practice. The fact that he has been quite open about talking about it till now means that he (and his PR) have finally grasped thats its all people are interested in and not him or his career/movie. They are failing to change the narrative around him from one of tabloid gossip (Swifty and those Bond stories) to one about his work/career. But that seems to be the story of his PR, trying to bolt the stable door once the horses have ran off. He needs new PR.
He does NOT have that kind of power.
He really doesn’t. But even if he did, I don’t think he knows how to wield such power. I think this is the third or fourth time he has put down a boundary about what he doesn’t want to talk about (specifically I’m thinking about that interview where he recited Shakespeare to the ducks and said he didn’t want to talk about Eton) , only to ruminate for a bit and then start talking about it for paragraph after paragraph. He is the king of extra.
I agree with him getting testy and not wanting to talk about it. After my last break up, everyone was nagging me about him. Where was he? OMG! you guys split? You guys seemed so happy, He’s so handsome! What happened? Are you getting back together? I heard this everyday. Can’t imagine if I was famous and was asked and nagged about it everyday in interviews everyone could hear. They should drop the Swift subject and move on. Plenty of other things to talk about
I completely avoided my father’s sister for five years because of questioning like that. It is insensitive and rude.
I knoooow! Breakups are rough and painful, I can’t imagine getting asked about it for months after. If he had genuine feelings for Swifty, this must hurt.
What exactly is he supposed to say about something that ended seven months ago that won’t make him sound like a cad? You don’t talk about exs in interviews. It is a gross lack of discretion and rude. Long since time for interviewers to move on.
Sounds like he was having a bad day, but in these situations how about “she’s a great girl, we had a fun time, but it didn’t work out”. That’s usually the best way to go, or your publicist does their job and makes sure these questions are off the table when setting up the interview (as Digital’s post above).
He pretty much said that in the radio interview. The Telegraph interviewer asked if he regrets. He doesn’t have enough clout to dictate what he can’t be asked but these questions are just for clickbait for the interviewer.
So “no I don’t regret it, she’s a great girl etc”, and accept that there’s a possibility that the question may be asked and that giving a positive, diplomatic answer is better than getting testy. If your pr can’t screen the questions in advance.
Start singing that Edith Piaf song and let it go at that.
I legit don’t know what the media wants out of Tom with that line of questioning at this point.
He should “conflict” [although surely he meant 'conflate'] the two because his “commitment to art[iface]” gave us “great entertainment” last Summer.
“It’s just a school I went to.”
Oh, just fuck the fuck off, you fucking idiot. You make me want to spit when you do this. Not playing on this thread further today. Sorry to swear (to Celebitches, not this entitled wanker).
A school which spends considerable amounts on its ‘theatre group’.
Although Sixer – at least you know Eton streams their less gifted towards theatre/acting and/or Classics.
Right??!!!
And the only thing his travelling and professional experiences opened him up to is that he is no Robinson Crusöe. Not an ounce of self-awareness.
Cracks me up.
i know. his lot is so uncomfortable addressing the problem, and this attitude contributes to it as well. the truth is that unless your family has money, in britain you can forget about working in the arts. and those actors who had the means to achieve what they wanted feel personally attacked when this fact is brought up, instead of admitting there’s a systemic issue in britain, that needs overhauling.
to me TH proves to be consistently the worst, always.
Ok. I will play once more because I have been waiting to see you, ell, to show you Riz Ahmed in Parliament!
http://www.facebook.com/rizmc/videos/10154393155118997/
(I’m still sending LEGS to Coventry and he’ll be there for some time now he’s resurrected this crap.)
Ell, exactly, as I believe Julie Waters pointed out in a interview recently, that someone from her background wouldn’t make it now due the all the cuts in arts funding.
Tom appeared to be aware of this in an interview last year.
@ell In the UK we depend on the kindness of strangers with the bursary system which is great if a kid/young adult has one but terrible if he doesn’t.
I hear Paul Smith (the clothes designer) sponsors artists, Eddie Redmayne sponsors actors and so on. But it’s a minority. Now, we add to that this new trend of the “posh” actor – which, I think is exagerated but still…
I have been having many sleepless nights bc of my kids, won’t bore with details as all parents go through the same but it is indeed daunting that education is becoming a priviledge and that certain areas of learning are so expensive.
@sixer I jumped onto your Riz train. Whatta man.
The arts in the UK has always been for the wealthy/privileged thou it was getting better – there is way too much snobbery by casting agents and drama schools. I know several professional actors and they all said classism is rife in the industry – with one saying that when she’s networking and auditioning she uses her RP accent, only using her natural accent when with friends/family. She said being posh gets you far and everyone lies about their backgrounds.
Sadly with the cuts we’ll end up with more Piddles and Bendy Big Mouth whiney types and less of the Ibris Elba’s (who has a career thanks to the Princes Trust – an org he is heavily involved in).
Competition for those arts bursaries are lethal – even thou they are supposed to be for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, the middle classes are trying to get in on them as well. I’ve heard stories about how students from the middle classes are getting them over more needy students because Mummy/Daddy knows someone.
He’s just a bit inconsistent, isn’t he?
“My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”
Am I nitpicking or this is an admission that Hiddleswift was fake? Hiddleswift was very much in the “public sphere” – does that mean it was his “work”? And therefore “separate” from his private life?
Yes
Desperate and craven publicity seeking all the way IMO.
I think it depends on your perspective, but I remember when the 4th July photos came out I got the impression he was all in, like those pics in China when he visited the Great Wall during promo.
It’s definitely a stretch to interpret his words in this way.
He counts Hiddleswift under private sphere, even if you don’t see it that way.
He probably means that his relationship and his job have nothing to do with each other. Of course everyone saw him with her. They’re both famous and people always notice when a celebrity is in a relationship, especially if both are well known. Were they supposed to walk around in public with pillowcases over their heads so nobody would see them together?
With paper bags saying “I am not famous anymore” over their heads.
I guess he thought the GQ interview had a drawn a line under it, but perhaps not.
He can’t blag his way through this with any degree of smoothness or believability – whatever he says in response – so I’m still surprised he willingly got involved with the silly TS media circus in the first place.
Maybe he can’t shut it down now though by asking them not to pose the question? If so, this might carry on for some time…
Maybe if he hadn’t talked about it so much in the GQ article, then maybe other people wouldn’t be pressing the issue as hard.
Funny thing, is that I saw people here stating, a few months ago, that if Tom stopped being meek and confronted the issue, then the questions would stop being so insistent. Then GQ came out, and… lo’ and behold! It *didn’t* stop.
I don’t get what people want to get out of him at this point. Color of the toilet paper on Taylor’s house?…
When he talks about it,it’s because he’s being asked during interviews. People are still being nosy. He shouldn’t be pressed about a relationship that wasn’t very long and ended months ago. He has the right to have a private life. His career started before his Taylor Swift relationship. They’re over. He still has his career. Time for everyone to let it go
Oh Hiddle Piddles must call utter tosh on your dismissal of your posh.
Do I get to go on random people’s facebook, that happen to post their silly beach vacation pictures, and kid’s pictures, and life stories, and what not, and demand they fully surrender their right to privacy, or…
Unless it’s Taylor Swifts public social media no, that’s not the same situation Actors and celebs in the public eye are in a business where they will get their photo taken by paps, it’s the downside of the job, and one that a lot of them accept.
@theHord – Exactly.
I think you need to tell the whole tabloid/gossip industry, the paparazzi, and the celebs who have a symbiotic relationship with them.
Savannah Guthrie on TODAY just asked Tom about Swift. She got the and answer , but he was polite because of the way she asked the question.
Today is “bad TOM” day on CB. Except for the issues of the British class system[ heartbreaking and out of my area of expertise] nothing about the interview is that interesting. For those young people who think the Hiddleston-Swift romance is a scandal for the ages, please watch Ryan Murphy’s FUED. In the long history of Hollywood, that little fling barely registers.
Meant to say she got the same answer.
I’m bored. Or he’s boring. He needs to do something ridiculous.
Interesting enough…I too am wearing that shade of maroon top and grey pants. Except, my shoes are brown (I don’t own grey shoes).
