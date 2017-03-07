Tom Hiddleston got ‘testy’ while explaining his super-private romantic life

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston – aka Tommy Piddles – in New York yesterday, outside of the AOL Build session to promote Kong: Skull Island. I don’t have much to say about these photos other than “yay, Tommy Piddles is in America!” and “I wouldn’t have put that maroon top with that ensemble.” I keep telling you, he has a color issue. The red shade looks nice on him, but the whole outfit together doesn’t really work. Anyway, someone finally asked Tom about the Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016! I was so worried that Tom’s GQ interview was going to be the last word on everything. Thankfully, the Telegraph didn’t play along and now we’ve been gifted with Tom acting slightly snotty about personal questions. You can read the full Telegraph interview here. Some highlights:

Whether he has any regrets about the Tiddlebanging: “What should I regret, in your mind?” he shoots back, testily. Then: “I would rather not talk about this if that’s alright.” Then a long pause, with his hand on his chin. “I’m just thinking about this,” he says after a pause. Then: “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

He’s an urban creature: “I think one of the most thrilling things about this film is that it satisfies that curiosity that we all have, about how long we would last if we were in a wilderness untouched by man. I always thought if somebody dropped me into the Amazon, would I make it through the first night or the second night, or would it be over by 6 o’clock? No, I am an urban creature really, but I loved playing this man Conrad, who I think is more content in an extreme, natural environment, probably more than he is anywhere else.”

He gets that he’s expected to give interviews: “I understand that this is a big film and it’s part of my duty to stand in front of it and do interviews and go to premieres and meet people and that somehow goes with the territory. So I just try to be myself.”

He doesn’t get to keep all of the Gucci duds: “I am very lucky that there is an aspect of my job which requires promotion and so I most recently am lucky enough to work with Gucci, who have lent me clothes to wear on those occasions. So some of those clothes I get to keep, but a lot of them I give back, I can assure you.”

He never hangs out with Eton classmate Prince William: “I think Prince William is rather busy and has more important things to do than to hang out with me. But I saw him at a premiere of War Horse a few years back which was nice.”

How all of these posh Eton graduates have ended up actors: “I honestly don’t know. When I chose to become an actor it felt like a very unusual thing to be doing and I certainly didn’t feel I was choosing to do something that everyone else was doing. I suppose it’s an interesting fact but I can’t really comment on it because it’s just a school I went to.