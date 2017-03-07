Julianne Hough isn’t losing weight for her wedding: ‘I don’t want to look different’

Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough has promised she’s not going to subject herself to the extreme dieting that many brides-to-be engage in before they walk down the aisle. The 28-year-old, who got engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich in August of 2015, told People Magazine that on her big day she doesn’t “want to look different than what I look like normally.”
Julianne, who is a spokesperson for the new Fitbit Alta HR, also said “If I get super hot for my wedding day and I’m not afterwards, and I’m not before, then it’s like, ‘Who is this person marrying my fiancé?’ Or, ‘Who’s my fiancé marrying?’”
Prior to her wedding, which she said would be an intimate affair for close friends and family, Julianne confessed, “I’ll probably want to enjoy the night before, have like beer and a burger, stuff like that. This is my lifestyle, so I have cheat days, but if I have a cheat day, the next day I’m really good.” And, in addition to plugging breakfast, Julianne has won me over with her take on my favorite thing in the world, carbs. She told AOL that she has learned to “embrace carbs,” adding, “People are always like, ‘Carbs are your enemy!’ But now I’m like, ‘My enemy is my best friend!’ It’s so important to have carbs every single meal, in my opinion, which is something I never used to think.” I like the cut of your jib, Miss Hough. And I unashamedly love carbs.
As for the Fitbit, of which I have one and am obsessed with, Julianne said she liked the motivation the device offers and uses it to keep up with her Fitbit-wearing friends, including actress Nina Dobrev. Says Julianne, “It’s just fun to do all the competitions and stay connected. We always do our little things together and compare notes.”
Well, if you look at Julianne’s daily regime, which includes eating a sensible breakfast, switching up her daily workouts and getting a good night’s sleep, it’s no wonder that she doesn’t have to go on a pre-wedding diet to look her best. I know she’s a knockout, but she is right. I’ve been married twice and went through the restrictive eating and being miserable in order to get into that wedding dress. She’s definitely got the right idea.
Of course, that’s not to say that Julianne is able to cut loose and indulge in that pre-wedding tradition, the bachelorette party. The bride-to-be, partied over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her friends, including Nina, Riawna Capri and Lauren Paul.
While in Cabo, the ladies stayed in a modest $3,500-per-night six-bedroom villa overlooking the ocean, and took a trip on the Celebrity Equinox liner from Celebrity Cruises. The gals got in some eco-adventures like snorkeling, a helicopter tour and some zip-lining. If you went on a trip like that, you’d want to share with the world, and that’s exactly what the soon-to-be Mrs. Laich did, posting loads of pics on social media with hashtags like #BEACHelorette and #TheFinalHoughrrah.
The girls did everything you would probably do on a party weekend in Mexico – including doing shots, dancing the night away at nightclubs and cavorting on the beach, as well as some things I know I didn’t do, like yoga on the beach. The only exercise I did during my bachelorette party was the old 12-ounce curls. Mind you, I was in Orlando, not on a luxurious yacht in Mexico. Looks like they had a blast, and, yes, I am jealous. Of everything.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
I read her daily food intake over on People, and it was only 1500 calories a day — that’s not enough food for a sedentary person of her height (around 1650~ needed), let alone someone who works out as much as she does. It was depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The breakfast and lunch weren’t much, but I didn’t see her list a typical dinner. I also didn’t see many carbs there unless she’s counting avocado and tomato? As in not pure protein?
My other takeaway was, that’s often what it takes to have a body like hers. A very controlled diet with some cheats and a ton of exercise.
She doesn’t really have anything to cut for her wedding, unless she just stops eating or her dinners are super decadent or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no way she’s eating less calories than her body needs. She’s incredibly fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anon, I don’t think I’d go that far, but I guess it depends on the definition of ‘less calories than her body needs’. Needs to do what?
One of my childhood friends does Ironman competitions. She battles with ED and often goes weeks without eating more than 300-400 calories a day. She’s not well, but all her new friends tell her how hot and slim she is, and she’s very fit looking.
I guess my point is that being in sport doesn’t necessarily protect you from ED, or poor nutrition choices, and a fit looking body doesn’t necessarily mean healthy.
I imagine in the type of career Julianne has, looks are very important, and losing a small bit of performance so that you look the role would be a trade off many would make.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Different bodies need different amounts of calories. You can’t make sweeping statements and expect to be correct.
What she’s eating wouldn’t be my personal choice, but that was a 1 day snapshot. For someone her height, 1500 calories is fine, though I’m guessing that she eats every single bite offered her. This is what it takes to have such a low body fat (which Julianne has). It’s fine, though difficult and not many folks would choose to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her. But for all the talk about being herself at her wedding, she looks like she needs to chill with whatever she’s injecting into her cheeks. You can see the wrinkles and overall weirdness around her nasolobial folds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing she could “loose” is muscle.
She is extremely fit and doesn’t seem to have an ounce of fat in her body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since she’s already an incredibly fit (likely) size zero, what could she possibly have to lose? I admire her discipline though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell? WHat weight should she lose? She has such a strong healthy body! She looks awesome. But the cheeks… is she injecting some crap into her face??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said the same above about her cheeks. You can see the wrinkles at the bridge of her nose and the edges of her mouth that are telltale signs of having sh!t injected into your face. Nobody her age has all those wrinkles there, that’s from her face trying to adjust to all the new stuff that’s in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not necessarily true. I get those wrinkles, I’m her age, and I haven’t had anything done to my face, ever. It might just be a face shape thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fair enough, Monique, but you can see the injectibles in her face. Her cheeks look waxy and over-inflated, and one of her eyes is a little wonky from the fillers in her cheeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very fit so there’s really nothing to lose. Her trip looks awesome, reminds me of how badly I need a vacay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so cheesy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so gorgeous! I wish I was on her bachelorette trip. Looks like a lot of fun! That video is adorable. I’m happy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have a seat Miss Seven Minute Abs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
seven minute abs?
I get seven minute abs, but only when I draw them on with a sharpie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s not super hot, I have no idea who is. She’s like a modern day Jennifer Aniston. Just shiny and healthy with great skin and hair and a killer body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want to parse this statement too much:
>>”If I get super hot for my wedding day and I’m not afterwards, and I’m not before…<<
Because I know women are socialized to not praise ourselves too much, and I know she's trying to be someone with whom we women can relate … but … she's not super hot now?
This makes me feel icky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what she’s saying but my wedding is months away so of course I’m being a bit more thoughtful in what I eat and kicking some extra into my workouts. Nothing wrong with trying to look your best for one of the biggest moments in ones life especially since we’ve been planning/stressing for over a year. But I agree its ridiculous to think you’re going to overhaul/punish your life/body months before your wedding. A gf ordered her dress 2 sizes too small and killed herself trying to fit into it. She did it and literally stopped working out and caring about what she ate the day after the wedding. That, I can’t support either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse