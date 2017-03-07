Julianne Hough isn’t losing weight for her wedding: ‘I don’t want to look different’

Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough has promised she’s not going to subject herself to the extreme dieting that many brides-to-be engage in before they walk down the aisle. The 28-year-old, who got engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich in August of 2015, told People Magazine that on her big day she doesn’t “want to look different than what I look like normally.”

Julianne, who is a spokesperson for the new Fitbit Alta HR, also said “If I get super hot for my wedding day and I’m not afterwards, and I’m not before, then it’s like, ‘Who is this person marrying my fiancé?’ Or, ‘Who’s my fiancé marrying?’”

Prior to her wedding, which she said would be an intimate affair for close friends and family, Julianne confessed, “I’ll probably want to enjoy the night before, have like beer and a burger, stuff like that. This is my lifestyle, so I have cheat days, but if I have a cheat day, the next day I’m really good.” And, in addition to plugging breakfast, Julianne has won me over with her take on my favorite thing in the world, carbs. She told AOL that she has learned to “embrace carbs,” adding, “People are always like, ‘Carbs are your enemy!’ But now I’m like, ‘My enemy is my best friend!’ It’s so important to have carbs every single meal, in my opinion, which is something I never used to think.” I like the cut of your jib, Miss Hough. And I unashamedly love carbs.

As for the Fitbit, of which I have one and am obsessed with, Julianne said she liked the motivation the device offers and uses it to keep up with her Fitbit-wearing friends, including actress Nina Dobrev. Says Julianne, “It’s just fun to do all the competitions and stay connected. We always do our little things together and compare notes.”

Well, if you look at Julianne’s daily regime, which includes eating a sensible breakfast, switching up her daily workouts and getting a good night’s sleep, it’s no wonder that she doesn’t have to go on a pre-wedding diet to look her best. I know she’s a knockout, but she is right. I’ve been married twice and went through the restrictive eating and being miserable in order to get into that wedding dress. She’s definitely got the right idea.

Of course, that’s not to say that Julianne is able to cut loose and indulge in that pre-wedding tradition, the bachelorette party. The bride-to-be, partied over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her friends, including Nina, Riawna Capri and Lauren Paul.

While in Cabo, the ladies stayed in a modest $3,500-per-night six-bedroom villa overlooking the ocean, and took a trip on the Celebrity Equinox liner from Celebrity Cruises. The gals got in some eco-adventures like snorkeling, a helicopter tour and some zip-lining. If you went on a trip like that, you’d want to share with the world, and that’s exactly what the soon-to-be Mrs. Laich did, posting loads of pics on social media with hashtags like #BEACHelorette and #TheFinalHoughrrah.

The girls did everything you would probably do on a party weekend in Mexico – including doing shots, dancing the night away at nightclubs and cavorting on the beach, as well as some things I know I didn’t do, like yoga on the beach. The only exercise I did during my bachelorette party was the old 12-ounce curls. Mind you, I was in Orlando, not on a luxurious yacht in Mexico. Looks like they had a blast, and, yes, I am jealous. Of everything.

