NY Congresswoman Grace Meng is fighting for free menstrual products

A couple of weeks ago we talked about the popular Instagram yogi who shared a video of herself doing yoga poses while bleeding through her white pants. Steph Gongora wrote in her post that menstruation is natural and that girls should not be taught to feel shame about their cycle. She later clarified her point in an interview with People magazine, saying that women had hidden their periods for too long, that menstruation particularly affects women in the developing world and that it should be something we’re comfortable discussing. I mentioned in that post that I didn’t realize that there were women in third world countries who didn’t have access to menstrual supplies. Theoretically I knew that this was the case, but it’s just not something you consider. Unfortunately this issue also affects women and girls in the US, who have to stay home during their periods because they can’t afford menstrual products. Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) has introduced a bill that would help provide free and lower cost period supplies to women. It’s called the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2017 (H.R. 972), and she explained to People that there are girls in her district who have to miss school as they’re unable to afford pads and tampons.
When Congresswoman Grace Meng was growing up, she didn’t give a second thought to having easy access to menstrual products. But as a legislator representing Queens, in New York City, she learned there are plenty of women in her own district who can’t afford pads and tampons.
“It isn’t just girls in underdeveloped countries who have to skip school for a week out of every month because they couldn’t afford these kinds of products,” Meng, a member of the House of Representatives, tells PEOPLE. “These stories are in our country, a developed country, where there shouldn’t be these kinds of things taking place.”
Meng hopes to change that with the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2017 (H.R. 972), introduced Feb. 13, which would provide greater access to free or reduced-cost menstrual products for women nationwide.
“This is a real issue that prevents more than half the population in some parts of the world and our country from getting an education, and causes shame just for being born a woman. I think it’s time that we educate ourselves and make sure we’re doing our part,” she says.
Meng, who is in her third term in Congress, worked on several bills in New York City and state to provide free menstrual products to schools, jails and homeless shelters, along with eliminating the sales tax on these products.
“We’ve heard stories about girls in New York City who are too embarrassed or couldn’t afford these products. Some of them have used a rag; some would just skip school for a few days. And that’s just heartbreaking for me,” she says. “Whether it’s young girls we heard about in our own city, to hearing stories about women in homeless shelters or prisons where they can’t afford their own products, and it really compelled me to work on this issue. I felt like there wasn’t enough attention drawn on it nationwide, and I just wanted to do my part.”
This is a great idea and I only wish it was already a law. Meng explained to People that Flexible Spending Accounts, which allow taxpayers to set aside money tax free for healthcare expenses like glasses and prescription medications, don’t even cover menstrual supplies at this time. Like Steph Gongora, Meng is concerned about the social stigma around periods. She told People, “I had to testify about this issue in our Congressional Ways and Means Commission, in front of a bunch of men, and I could tell that people felt uncomfortable. We’ve grown up in a society where it’s taboo.” Pads and tampons should be readily available in public schools and in most restrooms. I know I’ve been in the uncomfortable position of having to ask other women for tampons when I was caught out without them and that’s just a minor inconvenience. Imagine not being able to afford them and having to miss school or work.
How do we help her out? Who should we write or call?
Here are a list of co-sponsors for the bill so check it out to see if anyone from your state/district support it and give them a call/write them a letter.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/972/cosponsors?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22meng%22%5D%7D
Even if your rep isn’t on the list, call your rep and tell them that you want them to support this bill. Make sure you clearly say you want them to support “H.R.972 – Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2017″
Not a single Republican co-sponsor
The republicans are busy rolling back EPA regulations and strategizing how they can avoid their constituents.
When you say “rep” do you mean the people in congress from our state, or do you mean on a local/city level?
(I’m still really new to getting involved in activism, so I’m a little unsure where to begin)
@Evie, Rep Meng is in Congress so that would be your congressional rep to support her bill. Sadly, given that the House is controlled by Paul Ryan, Meng’s bill is unlikely to pass BUT you can try to get a similar bill for your state by calling your state rep and senator and governor
Congresswoman Grace Meng has secured her in spot on the list of Awesome Women Doing Awesome Thing. Bonus point for her being in congress and actually trying to get something done, that’s pretty rare.
Honks for Grace Meng!!!
Huzzah. This is the story we need today.
Really important issue! And seems like it could be so easily solved.
Slow clap for Rep. Meng. This is awesome.
My bff has worked with many kids where the donation of menstrual supplies was the difference between some girls getting to school or not – in texas, in NY, in Missouri. (Not to mention free breakfasts and lunches, FU betsy Devos).
This issue is near and dear to my heart. I think if you want to donate to schools in need, and get organized with the social worker of that school to write letters, that would be good? This has been an issue for a long time. Thanks grace meng! Thanks CB!
^^those are things to do to until that bill gets passed, and also I like QQ’s idea of carying extra in your car, and of course if you can, meeting and calling with your congresspersons to talk about this issue!
What she us doing is amazing but you also should read about this amazing indian man who changed lots of women’s and girls lives in rural india…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-26260978
Wow!! What a wonderful man!!
So good you mentioned him. He’s on Ted talks too, very inspiring.
If men (and some women) are uncomfortable hearing issues involving women’s bodies discussed, which includes the Supreme Court Justices who decided the Hobby Lobby case, they should not hold any positions that make decisions impacting women’s bodies and women’s health.
+million
If the ACA replacement has the provision I read about, there will be no tax credits if your insurance plan covers abortion. Speaking of making decisions impacting women’s bodies and women’s health. I can’t tell you how much I hope that’s wrong.
It isn’t wrong; it is true. Also no tax. Refit if your insurance is employment based, doesn’t matter if the employee pays some or ALL of the premium, no tax credit
What gets me is that I could take an ebt card down to the dollar store and buy a bag of chips and an energy drink but not a box of tampons. I don’t really see this as being a hard thing to fix… If the right people just cared.
COME ON GRACE YES!! Ever since seeing a short about women living in the streets in America discussing how terrible it is for them to deal with their period and reproductive issues while being outside and having no housing I’m extra mindful of carrying extra pads and such in my car/person ( sometimes is extra dog food, I’m in an area where I see A Lot of Homeless people, a lot with dogs too, women too who I see frequently!)
Tangential to this, in my Country ( Venezuela) right now cause of the rampant govmnt kleptocracy and generally falling apart of the currency there are long lines for everything but also there is no availability of things like condoms, bc, pads, tampons TP.. etc, it breaks my heart not just cause of my friends/father/half sisters living under those conditions, I mean decent hard working people, unable to find food even if they can afford it.. so we are putting together a box with things to send to them ( even this enterprise is half dumb as there exists a great possibility for such a thing to be stolen – we’ve petitioned for them to come here however HELLO INS is at a full standstill since Y’all’s Twitter F*ckboy in Chief took office) anywhoo My Mom reminded me that I need to maybe invest in buying Diva Cups to send to them for some assistance during periods… If you all can imagine that… My point is that Yeah when things in your life are dire to when food and shelter are concerns something so personal like “how am I gonna deal with this period” gets badly neglected
GRACE MENG!!!! Imagining a group of politicians like her gives me hope. KICK ASS!!
This is wonderful and I am gonna get on the horn to my peeps in my realm to see if we can get this kind of common sense in my hood too.
I CANNOT imagine not going to school bc you cannot afford pads/tampons.
Idiotically, I had never thought of that – my soul is weeping.
Grace Meng is AWESOME>
Would it be wrong to point out that I love her dress & boots outfit? Anyway, I’m so glad this issue is finally getting heard.
this is way over due and so glad there is an elected official ready to deal.
what i don’t understand is how some women, yes women, are offended by even discussing CRAMPS.
long story short i responded to a male friend’s inquiry as to why instead of making pizza it was decided to purchase a made pizza. cramps was my response. this guy is uptight re the lady time (not that i was trying to offend, he asked and got the truth, deal) and responded by sending thumbs up emoji. end of the discussion. apparently his girlfriend is OFFENDED and APPALLED that I even mentioned it and that he didn’t go off on me for mentioning. honestly i don’t even understand what her problem is. he couldn’t explain why it upset her. and she is a die hard liberal teacher. not some shrinking violet conservative.
maybe someone here can explain what was so offensive because i want to give her the benefit of the doubt.
Perhaps she’s upset that he has a female friend?
I guess I’m the only one who doesn’t like this idea. I would gladly donate money to a charity providing free menstrual products to school-aged girls. I would gladly donate money to a charity providing free birth control to school-aged girls who need it to control their cycles in order for them to stay in school (since that’s what I had to do – and it was not covered under insurance). But I dislike the idea of the government providing this.
