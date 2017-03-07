Gillian Anderson on perimenopause: ‘I felt like somebody had taken over my brain’

For all you can say about Lena Dunham, and there’s a lot, she’s doing good work with the Lenny newsletter, perhaps by passing it off to other people. In this week’s edition Gillian Anderson, 48, talks to her best friend, a journalist named Jennifer Nadel, about menopause and perimenopause. Anderson and Nadal have a new book out today called We: A Manifesto For Women Everywhere. Just reading this brief interview makes me want to buy it. The two friends talk candidly about medical and mental health challenges as they went through menopause and I have to say this is one of the few times in the many years I’ve been writing about celebrities that I’ve heard The Change discussed so candidly.
The first time she remembers experiencing perimenopause
Anderson: Two years ago it was eight in the morning and I remember throwing my coat down on the floor in front of at least two of my children, and saying out loud, “This day sucks!” The day hadn’t even started, but there was something about my inability to handle anything that morning that alerted me to the fact that something was up. And as the day went on, I kept having to excuse myself from meetings and go into the bathroom to cry.
It was at the point that I felt like my life was falling apart around me that I started to ask what could be going on internally, and friends suggested it might be hormonal. I went to a menopause specialist who informed me that my levels of estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone were incredibly low.
Can you explain what perimenopause is?
Anderson: Perimenopause, as I understand it, is a period of time that can last anywhere from a few years to even a decade before one’s period actually stops, before one actually goes into menopause proper. What happens is, over time our levels of estrogen start to deplete, and as a result we develop symptoms like anxiety, depression, mood swings, hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, and find it harder and harder to cope with the normal routines of our lives.
I was used to being able to balance a lot of things, and all of a sudden I felt like I could handle nothing. I felt completely overwhelmed. When I talked to the menopause specialist, she said that she often gets phone calls from female CEOs screaming down the phone, “I need help now! I am losing my mind!”
And that’s completely right. I felt like somebody else had taken over my brain.
Nadal: It’s kind of weird. I talk to older women who have been through it, and they can barely remember the details. It’s a bit like childbirth. They’re like, “Oh, yeah, I did that.” They can’t remember or give you the details, and yet when you’re in it, every single moment of it is so tricky. It’s not just the physical symptoms, the loss of memory, the loss of emotional perspective, or that feeling of having lost your emotional shock absorbers; it’s also a feeling of loss.
Right now I’m going through perimenopause and feel very sad, beyond anything I can remember feeling before, and unable to concentrate, just like Anderson describes. I’m alternately irritated and my periods are painful. I could relate to most of what Chrissy Teigen just wrote about postpartum depression (although of course that’s not the cause for me). So when Gillian Anderson talks about feeling emotionally raw in perimenopause and how hard that is to deal with it helps. I have an appointment with my doctor today and will ask her about options. Both my mom and my aunt went through this at my age but no one talked about it or warned me, I think they thought I might be spared. Hopefully the comparison to childbirth is apt because that’s something that seems so remote when you’re not dealing with it. Like “holy sh-t, I can’t believe I got through that” but you push it out of your mind. I’m looking forward to that phase the most.
Photos credit: WENN and Fame
She looks beautiful and sounds smart. Two thumbs up.
She looks awesome. Maybe she is more attractive now that during her X files days.
I’m going to see her at her conference about her new book in London on Friday. She is also doing a lot with regard to child trafficking through her film ‘Sold’.
She seems like an intelligent and classy woman.
I am a huge fan, though in general I prefer celebs of the “elegant older woman with smart things to say” variety over “adorable quirky girl next door” type. I don’t relate anymore to the whole “adulating is hard” zeitgeist.
I’m experiencing a lot of these symptoms myself and it is hell. While I’ve operated my whole life as highly-functioning and “bomb-proof” I feel so fragile and overwhelmed these days. I have noticed a correlation between my diet (particularly caffeine and alchohol intake) and my symptoms and so am tying to address through diet. I will be 42 in June and I did not think it would start this soon, but I went through sustained (4 years) trauma after childbirth and I believe it has hastened menopause. Joy. I am so glad women are discussing this!
Ugh, hugs to you! I just turned 42 last month and this sounds like me this past year. It is frustrating because my body will not cooperate with my mind, and I hate feeling like I need to explain myself to everyone all the time.
I’m a sugar addict, and I’m trying my damnedest to kick the habit, hoping for improvement.
yes! I am 45 this year, and it started a few years ago. Memory loss, not finding words I used to know, anxiety, panic attacks, terrible PMS, fatigue, loss of sleep/insomnia, loss of motivation.
I can’t take any kind of hormone replacement either, as breast cancer is rampant in my family, I just won’t take the chance.
ETA: good luck today CB, I hope you get some answers.
oh original kay, same…turning 45 this summer and have suddenly found i can’t seem to cope with A N Y T H I N G. ugh. and my cycle has gone haywire. the cycle changes have increased since they started last year, so i am wondering if i am going to be done quicker?
to any and all ladies, cb!, much love and i am holding space for you if you need it this space is full of “s’ok, m’dears” and “this too shall pass” and it is quiet and peaceful. <3
it has been very difficult getting my household of five men to understand that there is nothing to worry about, my normal self is just on temporary walkabout and will be back when she finds some type of (new?) balance.
xxxooo
I survived perimenopause and menopause but it was really difficult and culminated in a total hysterectomy. The part that is difficult is determining if the pain of and irregularity of periods is normal and just to wait or whether more is needed medically. I spent a three month period going to the emergency room for hemorrhaging, intense pain and really long periods before they diagnosed fibrous tumors. The surgery, when I finally had it, was such a relief.
47 years old here and post-menopausal for one year. I was probably in perimenopause starting in my late 30′s. For me, the hardest part was not having any of my symptoms correctly identified as being perimenopause. All the doctors would tell me I was “too young”. I did not have any hot flashes, thankfully, but I did have disrupted sleep, increased anxiety and panic attacks, dry skin and hair, and the weight gain, man the weight gain was the worst. I even had to go on a liquid diet for 3 days due to another health condition and I GAINED A POUND. It was insane. Now that things seemed to have settled though I am feeling awesome. I’ve lost 10 lbs without trying much, the bloating is less, the anxiety is down, I am sleeping better. I have had to make changes to my skin and hair routine to account for the dryness.
Ok thank you! You’ve described so many of my symptoms. The dryness of hair and skin, anxiety WEIGHT GAIN THAT WILL NOT STOP regardless of what I do/eat. And sleep? Ha!
I’m 43 and started going thru this a year ago. Same symptoms you described. I’m also bi-polar and have an under active thyroid. I have an appointment with my gyno at the end of this month. The weight gain and moodiness are horrible. Thanks for posting, I feel better reading everyone’s stories!
Thanks for sharing. I’m experiencing anxiety and night sweats and feeling a bit more anxious about what’s to come. I’ve always been a bit moody/ melancholy so I wasn’t sure if it was me or hormones (or the rotten state of our politics!) Also finding it hard to concentrate and focus on anything… Anyway good to know that it settles down after it’s over.
Well let’s see if anyone accuses her of discussing this topic just to get attention.
i am happy she is discussing this issue, it’s another issue that is not discussed enough IMO.
She’s not known as someone who brings up issues for attention.
She’s clearly beautiful inside and out.
It’s interesting what you say because I have often wondered why we aren’t prepared by our family/doctors/society about the changes our bodies go through. When I gave birth for the first time I was devastated.
It’s not just women but men too. And I think it’s exactly what you say: they think we might be spared.
Which is crap. I am so sick of this. It feels that we are still living in a Victorian society where we were not supposed to have a body. If we’re spared then great, we can throw a party! But please let’s start warning our kids what will happen to our bodies so that they can at least be psychologically prepared and so that science starts taking an interest – I feel next to nothing is know about the female body.
I WISH it was more openly discussed and not in a joking manner. I actually get incredibly anxious and am literally tearing up just reading about menopause because I am terrified of it. I have had periods since I was 9 and they have been terrible- I actually had doctor’s notes for the past 35 years excusing me from things because of it. I have OCD and anxiety and have been told that one’s menopause experience correlates to one’s period experiences in level of difficulty. I’ve barely made it this far in life, I can’t imagine waking up in menopause and having everything I already have even worse. Getting actual, factual information about it (maybe with a timeline and symptoms corresponding with the timeline) would really help.
Yeah, no one warns you how bad it can get – I went thru all of the same changes she discussed and then some. It was overwhelming, scary, and infuriating to me. After all the things I’d been thru, and I had been thru quite a lot of health issues, it seemed menopause was going to be the thing to kick my ass to the point of no return. After trying homeopathic for 5 or 6 years, I ended up going on hormone replacement therapy and have been on it for a little over a year, and it helps quite a lot but I think I am at the point where I have to acknowledge that it’s probably time to add some anti-depressants.
I knew something was going on when simply walking across the street made me drenched in sweat. It can make exercise challenging especially baffling when I read other’s experiences describing exercise as relieving their symptoms. How can it help when it makes me feel like fainting?
I’m 46 and haven’t had a period since last September, so I’m guessing that I might be menopausal. For the past few years I’ve had a lot of the symptoms of perimenopause – anxiety, depression, forgetfullness and weight gain. I’d like to say that I had a pretty easy road through perimenopause, as I didn’t notice these symptoms too much. That being said, since September I’ve had daily hives, which can also be caused by the hormone changes of menopause. So I’ve hardly escaped symptom free.
I’m glad they are talking about it. I went on bio-identical hormone replacement for four years and it saved my life. Peri-menopause was bad and menopause was worse. Luckily I found an excellent doctor and she did a saliva test and took about 27 phials of blood. From there she had me taking bestrial, estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone, Primrose oil, B12 and Vitamin A and D. She also encouraged me to meditate and take a little time everyday to walk, do yoga, run, just clear my head. Exercise is super important because without it I suffer the worst hot flashes. I don’t know how my mom did it. I think she just suffered in really cranky silence.
I had horrific night time anxiety, unable to sleep, add that to diabetes, my breast cancer risk and a minor stroke at age 17 I was unable to take HRT when I was diagnosed as having gone through the menopause. That was at age 40. Now at age 42, I am on other drugs with their side effects they mask/help most of my menopausal symptoms. I still get hot flashes that wake me up in the night and affect me during the day BUT I would say that I am on the right track. I really wasn’t expecting this to hit me so hard at age 40. I 100% think that if men were affected by hormones/periods/menopause/childbirth the way women are affected the world would be a different place.
Men are not immune to hormone issues. Their hair falls out, they get cranky, suffer loss of libido, suffer depression, gain weight, and they rarely talk about it.
I’m 50 and had my fair share of brain fog and inattention in recent years but my doctor said I wasn’t in perimenopause until I’d missed six periods. That happened this year (six missed and then a bad period the seventh month, awful) and daily hot flashes came along with the missed periods. Thankfully those seemed to last only a few months and have gotten much less frequent. I’ve also struggled with anxiety and depression so it’s hard to know where the overlap between the mental illness and the hormonal stuff is.
My doc said when it comes to menopause, “all bets are off,” as far as what might help, because everyone is so different. So I kinda just tough it out. I also became more adversely affected by caffeine and alcohol within the past decade. I gave up drinking a few years ago but I still have lots of caffeine, I really have to watch myself or I get jittery and insomniac.
I’m glad Gillian is talking about this, she seems cool. Wishing you answers and relief from the doc, CB!
My best friend and I are 48-49, and trying to share this road together, as our mothers aren’t with us anymore. My friend was once told by a male gyno that it would be a consistent lighter flow, then nothing. How wonderful if it were that simple! We’ve both experienced various symptoms, and the flow level can be unpredictable.
I found an online board for women discussing this topic, and how they’d sometimes had concerns dismissed by doctors or advised to have procedures. I gleaned from their experiences that it can be a mixed bag to ride out. I also noticed that women listed for a year or so, then few if any returned. Hopefully they made it to the other side of the process and are OK now.
Good on her for speaking out. Perimenopause and menopause are still talked about in whispers as if they are a shameful secret.
It is a very difficult time for women and comes with all sorts of weird symptoms. For the last year, i have felt awful and can’t see an end to it. its been good to read other people’s comments and know that I am not alone.
Love her so so much!
Finally, women are talking about menopause and perimenopause (and postpartum depression) so we can stop acting like it’s some shameful thing that can never be acknowledged!
Another fun fact about peri – I have a hard time concentrating on reading, my favorite thing in the world. Hope it passes soon ………….
For me personally, it’s been a nightmare. Hemorrhaging, night sweats, everything mentioned. I started fainting, which never happened to me. Alcohol became a no no. I had one drink at a business event, was overcome with that coldsweaty, fainty feeling, tried to leave and make it to my car, fainted, hit my head on the cement, and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. I finally had a total hysterectomy (due to very large fibroids and ovarian cysts) in September and it’s been a relief in many ways, but I am still experiencing a foggy memory and bad hot flashes. And I still have a lot of trouble with alcohol. It’s not as bad, I can have a drink as long as I am eating dinner. But I cannot drink at a happy hour or other event without eating a substantial meal. Even a few sips of wine can do me in and lead to fainting. And I am someone who used to be quite comfortable drinking 2 or 3 martinis in an evening. Those days, gone. I do not know if these things will ever completely go back to normal.
I am 40 pushing 41, and the mood swings and forgetfulness drive me crazy. I blamed the forgetfulness on baby brain/busy life for a long time but now I think it’s more than that. I have found that using a notebook (like a bullet journal idea without the fancy part) and setting up reminders in my phone have made a world of difference. I force myself to write things down and put things away “right away” instead of “doing it later.” That helps. As for the mood swings, I am getting better at recognizing them before I lash out at someone but it’s hard.
No gross periods or hot flashes – YET.
Good luck today CB! Hope you get some answers.
