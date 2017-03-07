Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show featured an honest-to-God rocket

I have been paying very little attention to Paris Fashion Week this week. Part of the reason is that, quite honestly, this season’s PFW seems very muted. The Hadid sisters are there. Kendall Jenner was there. Some other nepotism models were around. But there’s been no big story other than Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel rocket. In fact, I think the Chanel show was probably the only major headline, come to think of it. Sorry Rihanna! She also showed her Fenty collection at PFW. And when I say Chanel had a rocket, I mean CHANEL HAD A ROCKET. Karl Lagerfeld had a “Chanel Rocket” built and it was the centerpiece of his show.
http://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/fashion-week/news/a21181/chanel-fall-2017-show/
Anyway, here are some photos from outside the Chanel show. Cara Delevingne did not walk the show but she came to watch. And she debuted her new platinum hair. I don’t think this white-blonde shade is particularly flattering.
Bella Hadid, who looks sort of boss in this ill-fitting ensemble.
Lily Allen, also doing the white-blonde thing. Again, this doesn’t look good.
Did Kendall Jenner borrow those slacks from her mom?
Pharrell Williams woke up like this. Literally.
Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis. They look sort of cute!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.
Why does Bella Hadid look so old to me? I can’t believe she’s so young…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking at all these rich, famous, Chanel dressed people I can honestly say I would not want any of the clothes, or accessories, or their hair. WTF? When did good taste die? When did couture become this mish-mash of badly fitting, poorly cut pieces of fabric? I remember being a teen and reading fashion magazines, particularly French ones, and thinking how exquisite the clothes were. Not any more…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell me about it. These aren’t outfits, just random pieces of ill-fitting clothing and unmatched, random shoes and accessories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone’s outfits look horrible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All those resources and except for Lily Rose and her Mom their hair is a mess.Even Kendall who has shiny seemingly healthy hair looks a little fried. Also don’t like the oversize tracksuit look which is everywhere lately. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Cara is the best of the bunch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a bunch of ugly clothes and seemingly cranky, slightly hungry people. (I am not shaming but we have all seen Hadid and Rose loose a lot of weight recently).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paradis, are you kidding me with those wrinkled pants tucked into those discount boots?
That’s something you see on college campuses, and it looks horrible. (my opinion)
Report this comment as spam or abuse