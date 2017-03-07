Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show featured an honest-to-God rocket

Meanwhile at Chanel Fashion Show 🚀 #CHANELGroundControl @champypy 📷 A post shared by The Catwalk Italia – TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:28am PST

I have been paying very little attention to Paris Fashion Week this week. Part of the reason is that, quite honestly, this season’s PFW seems very muted. The Hadid sisters are there. Kendall Jenner was there. Some other nepotism models were around. But there’s been no big story other than Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel rocket. In fact, I think the Chanel show was probably the only major headline, come to think of it. Sorry Rihanna! She also showed her Fenty collection at PFW. And when I say Chanel had a rocket, I mean CHANEL HAD A ROCKET. Karl Lagerfeld had a “Chanel Rocket” built and it was the centerpiece of his show.

Anyway, here are some photos from outside the Chanel show. Cara Delevingne did not walk the show but she came to watch. And she debuted her new platinum hair. I don’t think this white-blonde shade is particularly flattering.

Bella Hadid, who looks sort of boss in this ill-fitting ensemble.

Lily Allen, also doing the white-blonde thing. Again, this doesn’t look good.

Did Kendall Jenner borrow those slacks from her mom?

Pharrell Williams woke up like this. Literally.

Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis. They look sort of cute!