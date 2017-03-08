Women’s Strike Open Post: Hosted by the new Rosie the Riveter

Here is the now-famous “New Rosie the Riveter” painting by artist Abigail Gray Swartz. Swartz painted this following the Women’s Marches around the country and around the world in January, the day after Emperor Baby Fists’ inauguration. The Women’s March was a bigly event, more bigly than the inauguration. I thought this would be a suitable image for this Open Post for the Women’s Strike today. All of us here at Celebitchy will be on strike today, but we will be back tomorrow with new posts.

Today, March 8th, is International Women’s Day. The organizers of the Women’s March have asked women – wherever possible – to go on strike today. It’s being called A Day Without Women. The idea is to strike at every level. We need to abstain from working in the home and outside of the home. We need to limit our consumerism today – no shopping, no grocery store run, no going out to dinner – and if you want/need to buy something, try to buy from a female-owned business. Wear red. There will be major marches in New York and Washington today (go here for more information) and this site has a list of where you can march in other cities too.

If you can strike, please do so. This is being called a “test” to see if the women can really come together beyond the Women’s March. Meaning, some critics and right-wingers think that a bunch of silly women marched in January and got it out of our systems and now no one cares about the Reign of Baby Fists or the systemic inequality women face every g–damn day. This is not a drill. Even if you don’t have the economic ability to strike today, please find some way to participate, whether it’s limiting your purchases throughout the day, wearing red, or keeping abreast of the movement on social media.

Have a good day!