Women’s Strike Open Post: Hosted by the new Rosie the Riveter

rosie1

Here is the now-famous “New Rosie the Riveter” painting by artist Abigail Gray Swartz. Swartz painted this following the Women’s Marches around the country and around the world in January, the day after Emperor Baby Fists’ inauguration. The Women’s March was a bigly event, more bigly than the inauguration. I thought this would be a suitable image for this Open Post for the Women’s Strike today. All of us here at Celebitchy will be on strike today, but we will be back tomorrow with new posts.

Today, March 8th, is International Women’s Day. The organizers of the Women’s March have asked women – wherever possible – to go on strike today. It’s being called A Day Without Women. The idea is to strike at every level. We need to abstain from working in the home and outside of the home. We need to limit our consumerism today – no shopping, no grocery store run, no going out to dinner – and if you want/need to buy something, try to buy from a female-owned business. Wear red. There will be major marches in New York and Washington today (go here for more information) and this site has a list of where you can march in other cities too.

If you can strike, please do so. This is being called a “test” to see if the women can really come together beyond the Women’s March. Meaning, some critics and right-wingers think that a bunch of silly women marched in January and got it out of our systems and now no one cares about the Reign of Baby Fists or the systemic inequality women face every g–damn day. This is not a drill. Even if you don’t have the economic ability to strike today, please find some way to participate, whether it’s limiting your purchases throughout the day, wearing red, or keeping abreast of the movement on social media.

Have a good day!

Cover courtesy of The New Yorker, additional photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Women’s Strike Open Post: Hosted by the new Rosie the Riveter”

  1. Bluesky says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Was not able to take off, but I am wearing red in solidarity today.

    Reply
  2. Larelyn says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:39 am

    The vast majority in my office are pro Trump far right ultraconservative (even the women). Staying home is not an option. So, today – I wear red.

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:41 am

    In Switzerland, women are paid 80% of what men are paid, so today women are encouraged to leave when we reach the 80% mark “in time” for our work day. So I’m outta here at 3:20 pm. Told my boss why as well – raised an eyebrow at first, but he was supportive

    I’m in Red today too!

    Reply
  4. Cannibell says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I’d post a picture of my International Women’s History month display here, but suffice it to say it includes images of Ida B. Wells, Helen Reddy, Boadicea, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Carlota, Laverne Cox, Hillary Clinton, Shirley Chisholm, Vel Phillips, Joan of Arc, Amy Krouse Rosenthal & Paulette Brooks (getting matching tattoos – the latter is a librarian, so you won’t have heard of her), and, of course, a pile ‘o’ books. I quoted Helen’s 1972 “I am Woman” and added the line that while March is Women’s History Month, you can roar all year long.

    This is an amazing community of powerful humans, mostly women based on my observation, but love to all the male allies and special thanks to CB, Corey, Hecate & Kaiser.

    Reply
  5. Miss Jupitero says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Wearing bright red leggings and my pink hat. Alas this is a deadline week and I have a shitload of work that I cannot put aside, but I will be checking in constantly. Making a fat donation to planned parenthood.

    Reply
  6. Brickyardute says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I had some pretty significant work commitments today but my oldest has the stomach flu so I am taking PTO.

    TOWANDA!

    Reply
  7. Sam says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Wish i had known about this before i left the house! I will not spend any money today. Would have worn red if i’d known. Love you strong women working and reading/commenting at CB. For my girls i will never stop fighting.

    Reply
  8. Esmom says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Standing in support of the amazing women here and everywhere.

    My only issue is the idea that today is a test to show that women are engaged beyond the march. I hate to think of it as being dismissed just because it doesn’t hit some arbitrary number. I think women’s ongoing engagement is already clear, between the town hall meetings, donations to PP and other charities, newly energized involvement in special and midterm elections and so much other activism. The time for tests is long past.

    Reply
  9. DavidBowie says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Wearing red, not purchasing anything but gas and volunteering at a local food pantry that helps the poor immigrants!

    Reply
  10. poppy says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:52 am

    solidarity my sisters!

    and tyvm men that support our being equal.

    Reply
  11. SusanneToo says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I am going to the 9:20 AM showing of I Am Not Your Negro, but that will be my only purchase today. I’ll wear a red flannel shirt over my She Persisted purple tee.

    Reply
  12. juice says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I work in immigration (in Canada), so while I won’t be taking the day off, I am wearing red in solidarity!

    Reply
  13. Ninks says:
    March 8, 2017 at 7:59 am

    My colleague needed to today off to visit a very sick relative, so I am at work unfortunately.

    There’s thousands on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin right now, wish I could be there with them.

    #Repealthe8th

    Reply
  14. Jenns says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I’m at work. I can’t really take off due to my job duties. But thankfully, everyone in my office HATES Trump.

    Reply
  15. MissMerry says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I feel weird I didn’t really know about this until right now..and I’m already at work :/

    Reply
  16. ncboudicca says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Donations made to RAINN and Days for Girls today…have a great day, everyone!

    Reply
  17. Lucy says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Strike starts at 12 in Buenos Aires. The March begins at 5. We’re wearing black here. For all the ladies at CB, have a kickass day, stay strong and be safe. Nosotras Paramos!!!

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Resist! Persist! Have a great day, Ladies who make me laugh!

    I’m with you! And HER!

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Ooh, I’m at work, so much going on I forgot about it.

    Reply
  20. Lolo86lf says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I am not a woman but I support women’s causes, what can I do to help?

    Reply
  21. Lise says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I am working today, but am wearing red and will get a massage later from a small business owned by two amazing women in my community!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment