Women’s Strike Open Post: Hosted by the new Rosie the Riveter

Here is the now-famous “New Rosie the Riveter” painting by artist Abigail Gray Swartz. Swartz painted this following the Women’s Marches around the country and around the world in January, the day after Emperor Baby Fists’ inauguration. The Women’s March was a bigly event, more bigly than the inauguration. I thought this would be a suitable image for this Open Post for the Women’s Strike today. All of us here at Celebitchy will be on strike today, but we will be back tomorrow with new posts.
Today, March 8th, is International Women’s Day. The organizers of the Women’s March have asked women – wherever possible – to go on strike today. It’s being called A Day Without Women. The idea is to strike at every level. We need to abstain from working in the home and outside of the home. We need to limit our consumerism today – no shopping, no grocery store run, no going out to dinner – and if you want/need to buy something, try to buy from a female-owned business. Wear red. There will be major marches in New York and Washington today (go here for more information) and this site has a list of where you can march in other cities too.
If you can strike, please do so. This is being called a “test” to see if the women can really come together beyond the Women’s March. Meaning, some critics and right-wingers think that a bunch of silly women marched in January and got it out of our systems and now no one cares about the Reign of Baby Fists or the systemic inequality women face every g–damn day. This is not a drill. Even if you don’t have the economic ability to strike today, please find some way to participate, whether it’s limiting your purchases throughout the day, wearing red, or keeping abreast of the movement on social media.
Have a good day!
Cover courtesy of The New Yorker, additional photos courtesy of Getty.
Was not able to take off, but I am wearing red in solidarity today.
I work for a woman-run NP that primarily helps women so I will be at work in my red shirt.
I was thinking yesterday of striking anyway and immediately went through a mental checklist of what I feel like I have to do to “prepare” my family for me to be out of commission for the day. My mental list would’ve taken me hours to complete. Thats the whole point, huh? What a wake up call.
Also I thought we were supporting minority and woman led businesses (if they are open) today? I was planning to support one for dinner tonight. Mama ain’t cooking that’s for sure.
Care labour is pretty much evenly distributed in my house but I decided to withdraw it in solidarity today anyway.
“Bloody hell, Mum, you’re having TWO Mother’s Days in one year. Oh well, at least I don’t have to buy a card.”
My son is a charmer!
Dang it, I wore red yesterday! I didn’t realize this was happening! D:
I realized how little red I own today. I was tempted to call in sick today because I’m having a bad pain day, but I’m low on sick time accrual at the moment, so I went in with red on instead.
You could also limit your purchases or buy at women owned businesses. I’m at work today but I won’t be buying
The vast majority in my office are pro Trump far right ultraconservative (even the women). Staying home is not an option. So, today – I wear red.
Poor you having to share your vital space with those people. I will wear double red, one for you, today!
My situation too. My boss is a huge Trump supporter and I fear if I participated I would get fired. Luckily my coworker shares my opinions so today we wear red.
Can you get fired for participating?
I feel like such a coward, taking the path of least resistance. I will likely not even mention why I wear red. I need to find another way today to support the movement to assuage my guilt.
I’m in the same boat. Fortunately, I don’t have overly vocal co-workers, but I have clearly seen they are sympathetic to Palin (ugh).
The wealthy folks (execs) are salivating for those promised tax cuts and repealing the inheritance tax (even though it has been steadily raised from 1 to 5 million, which exempts a lot of estates already). I will participate by not buying anything.
In Switzerland, women are paid 80% of what men are paid, so today women are encouraged to leave when we reach the 80% mark “in time” for our work day. So I’m outta here at 3:20 pm. Told my boss why as well – raised an eyebrow at first, but he was supportive
I’m in Red today too!
Love the idea of leaving after 80% of the workday is complete. Also love that your boss is supportive.
I love that your boss is supportive- that’s amazing!
That’s a cool way to protest without being out all day. Really makes a good point.
I’d post a picture of my International Women’s History month display here, but suffice it to say it includes images of Ida B. Wells, Helen Reddy, Boadicea, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Carlota, Laverne Cox, Hillary Clinton, Shirley Chisholm, Vel Phillips, Joan of Arc, Amy Krouse Rosenthal & Paulette Brooks (getting matching tattoos – the latter is a librarian, so you won’t have heard of her), and, of course, a pile ‘o’ books. I quoted Helen’s 1972 “I am Woman” and added the line that while March is Women’s History Month, you can roar all year long.
This is an amazing community of powerful humans, mostly women based on my observation, but love to all the male allies and special thanks to CB, Corey, Hecate & Kaiser.
Wearing bright red leggings and my pink hat. Alas this is a deadline week and I have a shitload of work that I cannot put aside, but I will be checking in constantly. Making a fat donation to planned parenthood.
I have a court hearing today so must show up but will be wearing a red dress, a ring with an image of Frida Kahlo on it, because why not, and a Nasty Woman Clinton campaign button on my coat and my pink pussy hat.
I had some pretty significant work commitments today but my oldest has the stomach flu so I am taking PTO.
TOWANDA!
TOWANDA! YES!
Omg that reference made me smile!!! What a bad@ss!!
#towanda!!!!!!!
Wish i had known about this before i left the house! I will not spend any money today. Would have worn red if i’d known. Love you strong women working and reading/commenting at CB. For my girls i will never stop fighting.
Standing in support of the amazing women here and everywhere.
My only issue is the idea that today is a test to show that women are engaged beyond the march. I hate to think of it as being dismissed just because it doesn’t hit some arbitrary number. I think women’s ongoing engagement is already clear, between the town hall meetings, donations to PP and other charities, newly energized involvement in special and midterm elections and so much other activism. The time for tests is long past.
Wearing red, not purchasing anything but gas and volunteering at a local food pantry that helps the poor immigrants!
solidarity my sisters!
and tyvm men that support our being equal.
I am going to the 9:20 AM showing of I Am Not Your Negro, but that will be my only purchase today. I’ll wear a red flannel shirt over my She Persisted purple tee.
I work in immigration (in Canada), so while I won’t be taking the day off, I am wearing red in solidarity!
My colleague needed to today off to visit a very sick relative, so I am at work unfortunately.
There’s thousands on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin right now, wish I could be there with them.
#Repealthe8th
I’m at work. I can’t really take off due to my job duties. But thankfully, everyone in my office HATES Trump.
I feel weird I didn’t really know about this until right now..and I’m already at work :/
Yeah, I heard of it but not the wearing red part. I might go home and change.
Donations made to RAINN and Days for Girls today…have a great day, everyone!
Strike starts at 12 in Buenos Aires. The March begins at 5. We’re wearing black here. For all the ladies at CB, have a kickass day, stay strong and be safe. Nosotras Paramos!!!
Resist! Persist! Have a great day, Ladies who make me laugh!
I’m with you! And HER!
Eric, not surprised at all to hear from you, you are awesome. And you most definitely add to the laughs.
Ooh, I’m at work, so much going on I forgot about it.
I am not a woman but I support women’s causes, what can I do to help?
I am working today, but am wearing red and will get a massage later from a small business owned by two amazing women in my community!!
