Emily Ratajkowski: It’s sexist to call me a sex symbol who cares about politics

Emily Ratajkowski covers the May issue of Marie Claire’s Fresh Faces issue. Yes, people are still trying to make Emily happen. While I don’t hate her and I actually spend too much time defending her, I do think that referring to Emily as some kind of Hollywood “fresh face” is a little bit absurd. She’s been famous for years! She’s been famous ever since that terrible Robin Thicke video. Anyway, Emily chats with Marie Claire about how she’s a sexy woman who cares about politics.

On being known as both a sex symbol and feminist: “In every profile written about me, there is, ‘She’s so sexual and she’s such a sex symbol,’ paired with, ‘But, wow, she knows about politics.’ And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?” On the roles she’s offered—and those she has to fight for: “I am way more interested in working with unexpected and cool directors on interesting projects than being in this big studio movie where you’re in a bikini. I turn down a lot of movies, but I have to fight for the ones that I really want.” On the Trump administration: “One of the things that I really hope to see come out of [Donald] Trump’s election, and what I am starting to see, is that people who were never political are starting to get motivated. My only thing is that I hope it’s not just all anti-Trump. We have a broken system, so just getting Trump out wouldn’t mean that we have fixed our country or that was the solution.”

[From Marie Claire]

Is it sexist to say “wow, she’s sexy and she cares about politics”? Or should I ask, is it sexist if that’s her whole brand as a celebrity-model-actress? She’s the Sexy Cool Girl Who Also Cares About Politics. That’s her thing. That’s her brand. She’s been talking about feminism and Planned Parenthood and women’s rights for as long as she’s been famous. If people are still surprised by that, they haven’t been paying attention. As for her hope that the political activism isn’t just centered on being anti-Trump…please stop policing other people’s outrage/disgust/activism. Let’s start with our baseline hatred and disgust of all things Bigly and Bigly-related… and then we can build from there.