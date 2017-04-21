Bella Thorne: ‘I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I’m all natural’

Bella Thorne, 19, is so active and… demonstrative let’s say, on social media that many of the blogs have reached saturation point with her. We don’t see as much of her lately because she’s not as newsworthy for her wild posts, outfits and paparazzi photos. Bella is starring on a show called Famous in Love (it’s on Freeform, formerly ABC Family, and all episodes are available now on the app) so she’s getting a little more press lately. She has an interview with Yahoo! style and there were several eye-rolling moments, especially the line I put in the title. Plus she said that a lot of guys she’s dated have bolted when they realized how public she is on social media and didn’t want to be a part of that. No kidding. As intro she apparently tweeted and deleted a somewhat tone deaf message about how she was depressed. People thought she was minimizing and self diagnosing depression, which seems to be the case based on how she responded here.
On her tweet claiming she was depressed
“I took it down because maybe some people were hurt by what I said in some way. I just wanted to say, ‘You’re not alone,’ The people you think have the most perfect lives, don’t.”
“I wasn’t saying that I clinically went to a doctor. I didn’t know it was a big thing. You can judge me for believing my beliefs. In my family, we never went to doctors growing up. I don’t like medication. I don’t even take birth control. I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I power through. I’m all natural.”
“It’s so OK for you to be unhappy, or to think these things. You’re only making it more sad, the more you don’t talk about it. It’s OK for your mind to naturally wander and for you to be sad. Sometimes, you’re just sad. Your arc in life is to be a happier, better person, the more you grow. If you’re shutting yourself off, you’re never just saying it or getting help for yourself in that way.”
“You could tell me I’m pretty 100 times a day, but if you tell me I’m ugly, that’s going to stick.”
On why she’s so open on social media
“If you do start to get guarded, you’re not as happy, so why are you here? I would stop if I wasn’t having fun.”
“I’ve dated people who are like, ‘I don’t want people to know my life.’ It ended up becoming a problem. I Snapchat my life, and you knew who I was before you dated me. You have to accept me.”
The article makes a big deal out of the fact that Bella does her own hair and makeup, dresses herself and does all her own social media, which is mildly ridiculous to me. Obviously she’s doing her own styling and posting. She’s 19 years old, it’s not a massive feat, especially when you consider the result. As I often feel about Bella, she’s not all wrong and I’m sure I sounded equal parts wise and idiotic at 19 too. I do like what she said about being open about your personal issues, even if she did it in a ham-fisted, self-serving way. There’s also nothing wrong with being open on social media. That’s her thing, it’s propelled her fame somewhat, and she wants people close to her to be ok with that. As for not taking Advil because she’s “all natural,” that’s silly. Taking medication, prescribed or over the counter, is part of seeking help for pain and for mental health issues. There’s no shame in it. Plus I thought “all natural” in LA meant you haven’t had anything done to your face and that’s obviously not the case with her.
photos credit: FameFlynet and Instagram/Bella Thorne
Oh honey. You power through your first full-blown migraine (or any other illness, surgery etc.) and we'll talk again. Until then, bless you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY! My first thought was "what an incredibly lucky girl!" No cramps, no UTI, no strep, no broken ones, no antidepressants – come back again when you have a real migraine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah no kidding. And advil/tylenol don't even take the edge off my migraines. She's incredibly lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup! though at 19 I guess we all felt invincible, I don't think I ever took anything when I was battling the worst flu at that age, but now at 28 I pop a couple advils a day; between the headaches from work and the back pain of lifting and carrying my daughter there's no way I could handle a day without an advil for some help!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn't have survived through endometriosis without Tylenol! It's the only painkiller I can take and love it dearly.That was in my late 20′s. At 19, she might insist she's "all natural ", but she probably will change her mind and realize how wonderful Tylenol really is when needed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. I was "all-natural" at 19, too. A decade later, I just came home today from the hospital after a seizure. If I don't take the pills they've prescribed, I'm dead. God bless her luck. Hope it keeps up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear!
Do you ever take Relpax? I take it when I feel a migraine coming on, and when I have it with regular caffeinated tea it’s way more effective too, I only need half the dose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those lip fillers suggest you aren't all natural. Also she is so thirsty it's amazing to remember she started on Disney with Zendaya on Shake it Up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it seems laughable that someone who has injected their mouth to that degree would try to say they are "all natural".
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And nose job. Minimum those two.
Say what you want about Shailene Woodley, she walks the walk. Chick actually does forage for food and got arrested protesting DAPL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also miss her old nose. She had a really lovely bump on it, which is now completely shaved down. It’s noticeable in pictures but especially in motion. Her nose is too small for the rest of her face now.
It’s very sad too that she’s so young and seemingly so desperate for attention while simultaneously super insecure. Trouble in the making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ya think she refused to take painkillers after those operations? Just asking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ughhh….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord, her eyebrows, her lips. She's unrecognizable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No hating on her, she seems cool, but didn't Miley did all this like three years ago now…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear. This is going to be a future "I read my comments from when I was 19 and can't stop cringing" moment for her.
Perhaps she should take some time to go to college…
Perhaps she should take some time to go to college…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how she is praised for styling herself since she looks so silly and probably cant even afford a stylist of her own with that "carriere" she has going on tbh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So…. no pain relief, but she is ok with chemical hair dye and lip fillers. So all natural indeed.
Funny.
Funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. That's what I was going to say. Does she think those lips look "natural "? All that makeup? Maybe she didn't know or forgot hair dye is in no way natural. She's just another teenager trying to sound cool
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it all-natural if you are still wearing man made makeup products?
Or is that lipstick colour beetjuice and olive oil? Hair colour is henna?
It seems silly to make this differentiation. You are slightly more natural on a wide bell curve of BS, because define to me ‘natural’. How many processing steps are allowed before something stops being ‘natural’?
That said, I still like Bella well-enough. She’s declarative and ‘philosophical’ and that’s what 19 often looks like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hair dyes like manic panic (which I think she used for the extreme colors) are said to be vegan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, but vegan is a sub group of ‘natural’ that has a specific meaning, unlike natural.
If that was her criteria, salycilic acid, aspirin, is also vegan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
typical young Hollywood idiot those over the counter pain relievers if taken correctly have no adverse side effects at all unless your allergic to the main ingredient without knowing it or if it's children's tylenol for example and the parent or caregiver administers the incorrect dose
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually take meds when I really need to, so I get the whole "I won't take Tylenol" thing because I do the same. Having a high tolerance for pain helps me, so I don't judge others. However I don't need meds for a specific illness and there is no shame in taking prescribed or over the counter medication. They're here to help us. Someone who's bipolar needs meds, it's not freaking optional but addiction to certain meds needs to be addressed. Some people just get hooked, self medicate and they can OD and/or develop an addiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
whenever people say they don’t take meds, i think they are privileged and also have a bit of a martyr or superiority complex.
my dad is on a cocktail of meds for life most likely, and they keep his body from rejecting the stems cells he got to replace his own. there is no moral high ground for refusing medication, just the privilege of never being truly, deeply ill and a strange thought process that allows them to see value in suffering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I just take medicine when I really need to (an infection, a massive headache that won't go away, etc) but ONLY when I need to. Taking antibiotics for every small thing is counterproductive. I prefer to make the headache go away with other methods but if the pain doesn't go away and my head feels like exploding then I will take paracetamol, ibuprofen, etc. Same thing when I'm on my period. I just don't need meds as I am a relatively healthy person with no health issues (thankfully).
Meds are nice and good and a necessity for a lot of people so I don't get Bella's reasons. Can't compare taking Advil to taking meds for a serious issue.
Meds are nice and good and a necessity for a lot of people so I don’t get Bella’s reasons. Can’t compare taking Advil to taking meds for a serious issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know absolutely no one who knows who this girl is. Maybe I'm too old (23) and she caters to more the high school crowd? All I know though is that her fashion sense sucks, her make up is awful and she just seems fake so I'm finding a hard time figuring out what exactly it is people find interesting in her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have absolutely no idea who she is. This is the first time I ever heard of her. I'm 38,so I must be way to old to know who she is. Her makeup and fashion makes her look like a clown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep not your age group. My 14 year old knows who she is, and therefore so do I and I am older than you guys. Yes to all of the above about her styling. I'm glad no one asked for my pearls of wisdom at 19, because pretty sure I would have sounded a bit vacuous and clueless too. Kind of funny to read though, and she needs to slow down on the fillers they look stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I see her, I think of this exchange on Family Guy:
Peter Griffin: You sound terrible, all right? You’re doing this thing, which is just… you know, what the hell is that? And you look like, if I touched you, you’d be sticky, and frankly, you smell bad. You’re pretty much offensive to all five senses.
Christina Aguilera: That’s only four.
Peter: Well, actually, you know when you smell something and it gets stuck in there and you can sort of taste it? Yeah, well, I’m tasting you right now, and it tastes awful. Truly disgusting, like salty garbage.
Christina: (licks armpit) Yeah, I totally taste it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It's obvious she does her own hair and make up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was gonna say….that whole look is so bad.
She was really pretty before the lip fillers and nose job. Still pretty afterwards but hopefully she leaves her face alone for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like she doesn't look in a mirror while doing her hair and makeup or before she leaves the house
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The eyebrows are so heavy handed. I feel kind of embarrassed for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect the guys she dates bolt because she's not on birth control!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? They can't just wear condoms?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do we keep giving this man face thurstbucket attention?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well how nice for her.
I have scoliosis and I have to know when to listen to my body and take ibuprofen so a small inflammation doesn’t turn into a full blown mobility issue that can take weeks to settle back down.
She doesn’t know what she’s talking about. But that’s ok, she’s 19. When I was 19 my scoliosis didn’t interfere with my life yet and I probably had the same kind of asinine thoughts. I’m just glad no one was asking for my opinions at that time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this child is so thirsty you'd think she has been spent her life crawling through a desert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is like the child of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems like the popular thing to get famous is to say vaguely controversial things that are easy to apologize for if necessary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that pink mini! Other than that, I got nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG her mouth…American women should visit Korea or even Thailand cuz they can work the magic with RESTRAINTS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don't know if they are natural or not but they don't work for everyone. They work for me when I have a mild headache due to not taking iron. Not for migraines from what I've heard. They are great to avoid though. One damages your liver over time and the other your stomach lining. Lots of articles about everything I mentioned and not from hippy sites, it's mainstream knowledge now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If her family never went to a doctor (which I highly doubt) than she is lucky, because no one ever had something serious. I’m very thankful for modern medicine and, when needed, medication.
I’m struggeling with an infection for about two weeks now. I’m having coughing fits for several minutes throughout the day. Last night it got so bad, that I literally couldn’t breathe. I tried to inhale, but couldn’t – it felt like something was blocking my trachea and I panicked. I have never been so scared in my whole life. I was the first patient at my doctors office this morning and he prescribed my an inhaler. I wouldn’t wanna push trough another experience like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait – several other websites talk about how she came close to overdosing, and she says she's all natural.? Well, I guess cocaine IS natural…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All natural … what, exactly? She looks completely unrecognizable. Not to mention ridiculous. If she has any self-awareness hiding in there at all, in another ten years she – like many people her age – will be thoroughly humiliated by what she’s put out there.
Most social media is to the marginally talented fameho like an airport lounge is to that 40 year old guy who still thinks his band is gonna make it big one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all natural? her face doesn't look it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
who is she??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those lips make her look like Jefree Starr
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Power through? What a terrible thing to say to anyone suffering with mental illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she make it through rhinoplasty recovery without pain meds too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is she ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is absolutely stunning when she doesn’t have all that makeup and hair dye on. Her body is insane.
I always kind of figured she was on drugs because of her behavior but… maybe she’s just a crazy teenager.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She is lovely and her figure is so beautiful to me. But she acts like a coked-up idiot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Natural remedies can only take you so far honey.
And as for the depression, there is nothing wrong with seeing a doctor, therapist or counsellor about that. If anything it makes you stronger as a person instead of trying to deal with it on your own. Yes, we all get sad from time to time, but if its getting to a point where you cant function or its affecting your work, your relationships, your sleep cycle then you should talk to someone about it and possibly even *shock* take some meds for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How did she survive her nosejob and lip fillers without Advil?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cannot stand these people who refuse to take meds. Fine, but not a word of complaint!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. It's a stupid thing to say. I mean, if she doesn't take medication that's fine, but to make it sound like such a great thing, "I'm all natural! I power through!" is silly and comes off as demeaning to people who do. If I have a headache or a UTI or whatever situation – yup, I'm taking medicine because I believe in not suffering if I don't have to. I also take anti-anxiety medication – prescribed. But I'm 41 and don't really care what she thinks. I worry about younger women or teenagers who may look up to her thinking there's some kind of shame in taking care of yourself. If you don't, situations can get worse and worse and prevent you from taking care of your responsibilities. I know I was completely idealistic and silly at 19 as well, so I can't hate on her too badly. I just hope no one takes that seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
girl is amanda bynes-ing HARD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never heard of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well @ 19, I hope you would be all natural!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She better hope she never develops an autoimmune disease.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny, but I was totally unfamiliar with this girl until this week. Literally knew zero about her. Wound up watching her new series, “Famous In Love”, which is total junk food, but in its own weird way fun, goofy junk that I actually kind of enjoyed.
Anyway, in that new show she’s like otherworldly pretty! Just stunning in fact. I wouldn’t have thought for a second that the pics of her in this article are of the same girl. She looks dreadful here, like the junkie twin sister of the actress in “Famous In Love”. Clearly they know how to pull her together for her work. I hope its that version that lands in the future and not the girl in these photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse