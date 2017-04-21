Bella Thorne: ‘I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I’m all natural’

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT



Bella Thorne, 19, is so active and… demonstrative let’s say, on social media that many of the blogs have reached saturation point with her. We don’t see as much of her lately because she’s not as newsworthy for her wild posts, outfits and paparazzi photos. Bella is starring on a show called Famous in Love (it’s on Freeform, formerly ABC Family, and all episodes are available now on the app) so she’s getting a little more press lately. She has an interview with Yahoo! style and there were several eye-rolling moments, especially the line I put in the title. Plus she said that a lot of guys she’s dated have bolted when they realized how public she is on social media and didn’t want to be a part of that. No kidding. As intro she apparently tweeted and deleted a somewhat tone deaf message about how she was depressed. People thought she was minimizing and self diagnosing depression, which seems to be the case based on how she responded here.

On her tweet claiming she was depressed

“I took it down because maybe some people were hurt by what I said in some way. I just wanted to say, ‘You’re not alone,’ The people you think have the most perfect lives, don’t.” “I wasn’t saying that I clinically went to a doctor. I didn’t know it was a big thing. You can judge me for believing my beliefs. In my family, we never went to doctors growing up. I don’t like medication. I don’t even take birth control. I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I power through. I’m all natural.” “It’s so OK for you to be unhappy, or to think these things. You’re only making it more sad, the more you don’t talk about it. It’s OK for your mind to naturally wander and for you to be sad. Sometimes, you’re just sad. Your arc in life is to be a happier, better person, the more you grow. If you’re shutting yourself off, you’re never just saying it or getting help for yourself in that way.” “You could tell me I’m pretty 100 times a day, but if you tell me I’m ugly, that’s going to stick.” On why she’s so open on social media

“If you do start to get guarded, you’re not as happy, so why are you here? I would stop if I wasn’t having fun.” “I’ve dated people who are like, ‘I don’t want people to know my life.’ It ended up becoming a problem. I Snapchat my life, and you knew who I was before you dated me. You have to accept me.”

[From Yahoo]

The article makes a big deal out of the fact that Bella does her own hair and makeup, dresses herself and does all her own social media, which is mildly ridiculous to me. Obviously she’s doing her own styling and posting. She’s 19 years old, it’s not a massive feat, especially when you consider the result. As I often feel about Bella, she’s not all wrong and I’m sure I sounded equal parts wise and idiotic at 19 too. I do like what she said about being open about your personal issues, even if she did it in a ham-fisted, self-serving way. There’s also nothing wrong with being open on social media. That’s her thing, it’s propelled her fame somewhat, and she wants people close to her to be ok with that. As for not taking Advil because she’s “all natural,” that’s silly. Taking medication, prescribed or over the counter, is part of seeking help for pain and for mental health issues. There’s no shame in it. Plus I thought “all natural” in LA meant you haven’t had anything done to your face and that’s obviously not the case with her.

