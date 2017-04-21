AG Jeff Sessions: ‘An island in the Pacific’ cannot dictate to Emperor Bigly

I’m cocooned by my Trump Fatalism Syndrome for the most part – once you let go and understand that everything is awful and Emperor Baby Fists will kill us all, you can really find some semblance of peace. But every now and then, something interrupts that fatalistic cocoon. Usually that interruption involves Emperor Bigly screaming at someone and waving his baby fists. This time, the interruption is none other than Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a racist squirrel from the 1950s who happened to find himself in the position of the nation’s top lawyer. Wait, did I say “the nation”? I meant Jeff Sessions is only AG for the states he personally approves of. Here are some stories going around today:
Jeff Sessions doesn’t think Hawaii is a state. Bigly’s Muslim Ban 2.0 is still making its way through the federal court system. A few federal judges put holds on the ban, including a federal judge in Hawaii. Well, AG Sessions thinks that’s all nonsense! He told radio host Mark Levin: “I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power.” Do you guys hear the dog-whistle? Hawaiians are not Americans to Jeff Sessions. Hawaii is not really part of America to Jeff Sessions. Jeff Sessions does not understand why a judge in Hawaii would even bother trying to interpret American law.
A DOJ official investigating Trump-Russia is stepping down. Mary McCord was a big part of the DOJ’s investigation into the Trump-Russia connections and now she’s stepping down. She’s been the acting assistant attorney general for national security since October. I find it suspicious that she’s stepping down, but sources insist that the investigation will march on.
Bigly just can’t take the L. Bigly still wants to work on healthcare and Republicans are putting together an Obamacare repeal bill and the vote will be held next week, probably. Contact your congressmen and senators.
The Jason Chaffetz drama. Chaffetz is a Utah Republican representative who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He was really looking forward to investigating the sh-t out of a President Hillary Clinton, and he’s been in the f–king wind ever since Bigly won. Well, Chaffetz announced this week that he would not seek re-election. He’s now saying it’s possible he might not even serve out his full two-year term now. He insists that there’s no scandal to come and he just wants to go back to Utah and be an empty-nester with his wife. The whole thing is bizarre and I can’t wait for the scandal to be revealed.
Speaking of conspiracies. I’m not going to do a separate post on this, but Bill O’Reilly’s team accidentally leaked their own email exchanges with Fox News – you can read some of the stuff here. It’s a portrait of an unhinged, paranoid, downward spiral.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Racist Keebler elf says what?
Sessions actually confirmed the appointment of said judge several years ago.
And a judge in a Pacific island between Asia and the US definitely knows more about immigration and border control than some terrible cartoon character from landlocked Alabama.
Pssst… Alabama’s not landlocked. Mobile is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is a major port.
I live in Gulf Coast Alabama, I’m about ten minutes away from water. Sessions built his sorry career here in Mobile, but I doubt he ever got out of his suit and went near water. He was born in Selma, 18 years old at the time of the March. I’m sure that somewhere there is a picture of him in the crowd jeering or spitting at the marchers.
OMG I am super embarrassed right now. You’re both right, I forgot Alabama was on the coast. My apologies!
…Sessions is still a racist Keebler elf.
Easy mistake, it’s a very short coastline. And yes, he is still a racist elf.
Exactly. His ignorant comments were clearly fueled by racism. He doesn’t think native Hawaiians or the many diverse peoples who’ve settled their are “real” Americans. You can imagine his thoughts on President Obama.
He disgusts me, as does Bigly Smalls entire Legion of Doom.
Oh, my — Bigly Smalls and the Legion of Doom would be a *killer* band name.
Time for this racist Keebler elf to head back into the deep woods, never to be heard from again.
This POS racist perjurer is dangerous. He would love to round up all immigrants, put them in cattle cars and ship them off to camps. Mark me, if he stays and has his way, things will get worse and worse for immigrants and people of color in the US. I have already offered my home on 40 acres as sanctuary, cause I know he and Trump will be gunning for people of color.
I despise him almost more than Trump, if that is possible.
Yup.
So, Pearl Harbor was just an attack on some random island in the pacific?
It wasn’t a state in ’41, but yeah Sessions is an idiot since it is now.
It may not have been a state in 1941, but it was a US territory since late 1800′s. When I read this yesterday, my first thought echoes Kaiser’s – does he not know Hawaii is a state?
Isn’t Obama from Hawaii???
I don’t believe that vote is going to be held next week along with a vote to keep the government open. The house cannot get one thing done, let alone two things.
That demented fossil is old enough to know that Hawaii is a state. He was at least 102 when it became the 50th state. I guess racism, entitlement, and the new power that he thinks he has finally pickled what is left of his brain.
It appears that Trump is threatening a government shutdown if the Dems don’t cave in and agree to fund his stupid wall amongst other things. They’re threatening to withhold funding for Obamacare if the Dems don’t play nice.
GOvernment Stopgap Funding Talks Could Hit The (Mexican) Wall
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/stopgap-funding-mexican-wall_us_58f97f11e4b00fa7de12e4b9
they are SO DUMB. they just don’t realize that, like previous instances, the Rs will be blamed for the shutdown. AGAIN.
support for Ocare is at it’s highest EVER, and most people (outside of the bigots that support Drumpf) don’t want the wall now that they know how much it will cost. keep it up, Republicans, you’ll just make 2018 an easier time for the Dems.
Sessions is in a desparate position and therefore in my opinion he fires off his last rounds. And that includes insults like denying the state of Hawaii which happens to be connected to Obama who happens to be connected to Obamacare and to H.Clinton.
Stupid and pointless action. And it makes him look like an incompetent fool.
Hawaii is the 50th state and he can do that because it is in the F**KING CONSTITUTION.
And then they try to double down on it by saying, “Well, Hawaii IS an island in the Pacific”. Jaysus.
The combination of their venality with sheer stupidity makes every day so hard to take.
Can’t they just GOOGLE something once in a while? A 5th-grader could do better than that.
“The Hawaiian Islands are an archipelago of eight [count-em eight] major islands, several atolls, numerous smaller islets, and seamounts in the North Pacific Ocean, extending some 1,500 miles from the island of Hawaiʻi in the south to northernmost Kure Atoll.” (Wikipedia because this is still better than anything they do.)
Sessions is extra-pissy about Hawaii because to him, it’s the foreign land from which Barack Obama obtained that fraudulent long-form birth certificate.
You hit the nail on the head, WATP. Obama was born there. Now that pesky Judge is throwing kinks in their plans. Sessions: “Hey guys. Guys! Let’s start saying Hawaii doesn’t count. Then let’s remove them from the union. They totally want to be sovereign, right? Then we can say Obama’s entire presidency was invalid, so we can throw out everything he did without having to go through the tedious process of drawing up all those EO’s!” I imagine his thought process being something along these lines, but in caveman speak in his brain. “Obama bad. Hawaii go bye bye. Trump King. Me good boy.”
Juls, I am starting to think the only chance the blue states have of staying in the 21st century is a secession of sorts. Maybe not a formal one, but I read a great article about how we should let the Republicans lower the federal taxes to as low as they want. Cut taxes to the bone. Then blue states who give a crap can raise their’s to make up for it, and instead of supporting the red states and a HUGE military, we can spend our money on education, healthcare, the environment and science. We can join with other blue states in a sort of consortium.
So we will have excellent education, healthcare and civil rights The red states will have god, guns and a place that will be Ethiopia on five years. States’ rights never sounded so good to me!
But the judge would not be on THAT island..he’s in Honolulu, on Oahu …(my college roommate was from Hilo, and would correct everyone)
I am currently on vacation in Hawaii (leaving later tonight, sob), and I can tell you I’ve seen enough MAGA hats on Waikiki’s boardwalk & planning day trips to Pearl Harbor to say that the right might wanna clarify to their base that they are no longer in the US because those people seem awfully proud of our 50th state. #islandinthepacific
Someone buy these guys small atlases and pocket constitutions please. They are so stupid I would laugh if it wouldn’t also kill us
He’s not stupid he’s racist. He knows damn well Hawaii is a state. But it shouldn’t count because:
It’s not part of the mainland , has an Island Pacific culture , and
Obama was born there.
Let’s not make this into a benign moment of stupidity Jefferson Beuregard Sessions is a son of the Confederate. He has true hate in his heart.
There is a stunning arrogance to his words as well. People living in Hawaii — a huge port for incoming people and products — experience immigration issues firsthand. But Sessions is dog-whistling to every putz in the bible belt who thinks their ignorance is more savvy than “elitism”.
Well it’s not just ignorant Southerns who fall for it. I remember years and years ago when Obama was enduring the first wave of birther-crap, PBS’ Judy Woodruff referred to Hawaii as an “exotic” place.
I was stinking mad about that.
Well I was referencing the entire administration so they are racist AND stupid
@Nicole -hilarious comment!
god I wish Henry Lewis Gates would do a “Finding Your Roots” show on Sessions. Klansmen FOR SURE.
As a resident of Alabama, sorry, World.
As a resident of Utah I feel inclined to apologize for Chaffetz, particularly because there are millions more mini chaffetzs running around, if they’re not worse than him, I’ll be surprised .
On the other hand, him not running is a YUGE victory for us in Utah who have been trying to boot him for the last few years. the scandal? I’ll give you a hint, it starts with R and ends with impeachment. The Kremlin has been upset with him for not doing a better job of pulling the focus off them.
Honestly I hate Chaffetz more than I hate Mango Mussolini. I think Chaffetz is at the top of my loathe list and I previously made it my life’s mission to air all his dirty laundry and get him booted.
A friend of mine is native Hawaiian, he’s involved in the Hawaiian sovereignty movement so he will be very happy to hear that Hawaii is not a part of America, they want their Kingdom back. He tells me that this is a very very sensitive subject in Hawaii.
OMG please let me come too!!! I make a mean Cuban sandwich with spam.
What, you mean that century late official apology wasn’t enough for those ungrateful natives? And after all that civilization we brought them!
There’s just no pleasing some people…this is the guy that lied under oath? Is anything going to happen to him for doing that? Or have some bombs bring dropped overseas sorted that out?
They can have their sovereignity, of sorts, but they must take California, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, NY, Vermont, Mass, New hampshire – maybe, if they promise to behave – VA, Delaware and all the other blue states with them.
Otherwise, no go.
I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that so many of they are, how shall I put this, not….exactly…white? Couldn’t be that, nooooo, of course not. 🙄
Wow America really is just open season for racist old white men these days. 🤢
So this was the brightest, most competent person trump could find to be the top lawyer??? The white house has become the trashiest trailer in the park
He is the most racist, most opposed-to-voting-rights person Trump could find.
And introduced Carter Page to Tr*mp.
Ad etc.. yes it sure sounds like that. And yet the NY Times still says it’s unclear and pins that intro on some obscure party hack.
That’s what I thought yesterday when I saw the Palin, Nugent and Rock pictures. Pure trash.
Did you see them mocking Hillary’s official First Lady portrait. I swear, if I saw any of them, I would spit on them. And I am a very nonviolent person.
Look at all of trump’s cabinet – not a single one who’s competent, and some who are downright stupid(I see you, carson, devos). They were chosen for their opposition to the department they run, chosen to destroy said department.
The only thing I will give Tom Price is he isn’t actively trying to destroy HHS yet. Hes still an idiot though. This is how far we’ve come when I congratulate someone for not destroying the agency they run.
He was at one point aspiring to be a federal judge. When Congress was sane they nipped that in the bud. He’s been butt hurt ever since. He oversaw the judiciary panel and he was a pita.
Jerk off should be quiet. He just an attorney representing the executive branch. As an attorney you don’t make disparaging remarks about a judge who presides over your case. He acts like he’s still in congress.
I hope this will bite him in his Keebler ass.
That last picture! I’d love to know the blood pressure readings and cholesterol levels of those ugly fvckers.
and Drumpf looks like a pouting child who was just told he doesn’t get dessert.
Sessions is extremely racist but he is the type who thinks no one but fellow racists see it.
I’m sure there is a proverbial live boy or dead girl involved in why Chaffetz is not seeking reelection and possibly resigning. Especially after that tweet he made about his wife yesterday.
Don’t they know by now that quitting “to spend more time with the family” always means SCANDAL!!??
Yes, what was that – was it the 5 things to know about Mrs Chaffetz?
While some sort of personal scandal for that sanctimonious d**kwad would be satisfying, I’d actually rather it be something like he took money in a paper bag from the Russian ambassador and every dollar was personally signed by Donald Trump. Anything to get the ball rolling here.
Chaffetz is either getting out because he knows there is something bad on him to come out, or he wants to run for another office and is trying to separate himself from Trump and Congress.
Speaking of, my Congressman is one of the heads of the new healthcare amendments, and people here are PISSED. I think he has a good shot of losing in 2018.
Good on your district if it helps your Rep end his political career in disgrace.
Awkward for Chaffetz to position himself for a run for office with a long gap in between isn’t it? Wouldn’t he be more successful running without an awkward gap of ‘unemployment?’
a lot of pundits are saying that scandal is the least likely, and that running for another office is the most likely.
either Hatch’s seat if he retires or the Governor’s office in 2020.
We in the state think Chaffetz is going to run for governor. he knows he can’t make it any longer in D.C. and with the mini Chaffetzs running around here, he’s unfortunately pretty popular among the Hilary haters. I don’t know if he could win, but he’s got a good shot.
It’s strange that he’s suddenly wanting out of the wonderful (in their view) time period of GOP rule. Makes no sense that he would just pack up now.
Re Chaffetz. I smell a scandal…waiting for that shoe to drop
Sessions looks like an actor hired to play a racist, Southern lawyer hell bent on sending the innocent black guy to the electric chair in a John Grisham movie. I can’t believe he’s a real life person.
Then he looks like what Neil Gorsuch may have actually done yesterday.
Was that his very first ruling? What a start-KILL. Perfect representation of the trump admin.
To me that’s his personality but his LOOKS are like an innocent baby elf. Seriously he has a cute baby face. Cute little dobby face. And then you learn about his thoughts and actions and it’s like OOOHHHH
not cute.
He knows Hawaii is a state. This is racist threat. What he really meant to say is, “nice little state you got there. Shame if something happened to it.” Not going along with the Tr*mp party line means harsh retaliation.
I got the same impression. His comment was a put-down and a threat rolled into one. Belittling someone or something because they truly believe they’re superior, openly stealing under the guise of leadership or corporate growth, doing whatever it takes to gain money, favors or power: This is how right-wing gangsters think, every hour of every day.
Absolutely agreed. It is a veiled threat couched with an obvious insult. It’s crazy how quickly American democracy devolved into some banana republic dictatorship.. Scary
Dear Lord, I think the majority of us have learned our lesson. Please stop the punishment. We promise to be good for now on and will do our best to never let something like this happen again. We are WOKE (well, at least most of us are).
I was just thinking last night, “Where are all our Russian and Third Party trolls?” They’ve been in short supply lately.
Doesn’t Alabama rank low on the list of most educated states in the union? Like 48th?
Just sayin’
We used to say “Thank god for Mississippi.” Now I think it’s “Thank god for Louisiana.”
Whoa!! I just looked it up and we’re #44, just below TN and just above NV, way to go, Roll Tide.🙄🙄🙄
About this random “island” where Americans love to vacation: Sessions and all Trump supporters should have to take an IQ test before working in the WH. Sessions huffs and puffs and stomps around like some remnant of an ancient dinosaur. His tiny mind and perhaps as yet to be discovered large body of corrupt dealings will eventually be his downfall in the Trump regime. C O M P L I C A N T.
It’s worrying about Mary McCord leaving … not sure what it means. Regardless, when are they going to face up to the fact that an independent investigation is needed about Trump and Russian.
Meanwhile, Russia continues to make new moves on Ukraine and no one is noticing. And Tillerson/Exxon still amazingly had the nerve to try and make an oil/sanction/waver deal with Russia, a country that went to war and won against democracy in America?!!!!
I wonder when we as inhabitants of this planet will wake up to the fact that if we continue to bomb the sh*t out of everything (as Trump likes to say) and suck out more and more oil from the innards of the globe we will all be living and quickly dying in one hell of a sink hole.
Where will he go next, this phantom from another time, this resurrected ghost of a previous nightmare – Chicago? Los Angeles? Miami, Florida? Vincennes, Indiana? Syracuse, New York? Anyplace, everyplace, where there’s hate, where there’s prejudice, where there’s bigotry. He’s alive. He’s alive so long as these evils exist. Remember that when he comes to your town. Remember it when you hear his voice speaking out through others. Remember it when you hear a name called, a minority attacked, any blind, unreasoning assault on a people or any human being. He’s alive because through these things we keep him alive. ”
That was written by the late Rod Serling. Like many others I couldn’t get over the parallels with the Trump campaign. The episode is titled “He’s Alive” and stars a young, gorgeous Dennis Hopper. Do yourself a favor and watch it. I saw it at 5:30 this morning because I have the flu.
My favorite quote from this just perfectly describes Tr*mp:
Rod Serling narrates:
“Portrait of a bush-league Führer… a sparse little man who feeds off his self-delusions and finds himself perpetually hungry for want of greatness in his diet. And like some goose-stepping predecessors he searches for something to explain his hunger, and to rationalize why a world passes him by without saluting.”
When Trump was elected, this quote from TZ’s “Death’s Head Revisted” was all too apt: “All the Dachaus must remain standing. The Dachaus, the Belsens, the Buckenwalds, the Auschwitzes – all of them. They must remain standing because they are a monument to a moment in time when some men decided to turn the Earth into a graveyard. Into it they shoveled all of their reason, their logic, their knowledge, but worse of all, their conscience. And the moment we forget this, the moment we cease to be haunted by its remembrance, then we become the gravediggers. Something to dwell on and to remember, not only in The Twilight Zone but wherever men walk God’s Earth.”
It’s a state. Remember Pearl Harbor? The judge in Hawaii is legit. Get over it?
There’s just no pleasing some people…this is the guy that lied under oath? Is anything going to happen to him for doing that? Or have some bombs bring dropped overseas sorted that out?
I can’t believe this racist goober knucklehead is Attorney General.
Jeff Sessions is “Amazed ” that a Federal judge “could” not “would” block an executive order! Sessions just exposed his ignorance of the law ,demonstrating that not unlike others in the Trump Administration he is not qualified for his position. By the way, what makes me annoyed, his spokespeople keep saying that his granddaughter was born in Hawaii, like that justifies his comments and ignorance. Speaking of fighting ignorance, let’s get out there and March for Science Tomorrow.
That man makes me physically ill. He should be wearing a KKK hood. In fact, I cannot ever picture him without seeing a hood on. If someone has already stated such, I’m sorry. I’m pissed.
Wake up everyone. News is chaffetz resigning due to Russian blackmail!!!
