Ted Nugent describes his four hours with Donald Trump in the White House

The New York Times spoke exclusively with Ted Nugent following his dinner at the White House two nights ago. The dinner involved Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, Nugent and Donald Trump. I said yesterday that the dinner was probably Bigly’s way of soothing his baby-ego after Tom Brady snubbed him so hard by not going to the White House reception for the New England Patriots. I still believe that. Anyway, you can read the NYT’s interview with Nugent here. He’s a piece of trash, a racist, a statutory rapist and he has lots of guns. He’s basically Peak Trump Supporter. Here’s what I learned:
*Emperor Bigly spent four hours with his guests, because I guess he didn’t have anything else to do. He gave his guests a personalized tour of the White House, even pointing out the Monet painting. Bigly and his guests seem like magpies, impressed with shiny objects. Bigly also gave them a tour of the residence, because of course.
*When they encountered Hillary Clinton’s First Lady portrait in the East Wing, Nugent says that one member of the group – he would not say who – suggested that they all pose for a photo in front of Clinton’s portrait while they all flipped the bird. Nugent claims he “politely declined” to flipping the bird because he wanted to “let the juxtaposition speak for itself.”
*Nugent says they got to visit the Lincoln Bedroom and Trump knew all of the designers of the chairs.
*The visit was long-planned, according to Nugent. Trump wanted to thank Palin for her support and she brought Kid Rock and Nugent.
*When asked if Nugent had any regrets about all of the vile things he said about Obama and Clinton over the years – including the time Nugent called Obama a “mongrel” – Nugent said he has no regrets: “No, I will never apologize for calling out evil people. [Obama] intentionally dismantled the American dream for eight years.”
How did Obama dismantle the American Dream? Oh, right. White racists felt like America wasn’t America anymore because a black man was president. THEIR dream of a white president had been dismantled. The fact that these people were in the White House… my God. And my guess is that Palin was the one who wanted to flip the bird in front of the Clinton portrait.
Photos courtesy of Nugent’s social media, Getty.
Yesterday I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at these pics. Today I am firmly in the crying camp. The idea that this represents America is so f@cking depressing. JFC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
anti-intellectual, anti-science, anti-choice, anti-manners. these illiterates all belong in a trailer park. without health insurance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like we’re actually living the movie Idiocracy in 2017 .Its like no one can think at all for themselves.Trump supporters are just like the people in the movie .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I laughed. This is Trump exactly. He’s created a mess and then spends 4 hours with a pants crapping draft dodging pedophile, Mother of Grifters, and that guy who used to be famous for something but no one really remembers his name. This was the best cheering section Trump could muster for himself? Seriously laughable. **Side rant: Aren’t men suppose to remove their hats indoors? Especially in a place like the Oval Office? And no more complaining about Michelle O’s arms when Mama Grifter shows up with bare shoulders in her K-mart castoff clubbing finest.
This pic is exactly how Trump’s administration should be remembered. I freaking love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, @bleu_moon. Your words are helping me laugh a little bit. K-mart castoff clubbing is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually LOVE this picture. It shows a picture of the lady of the house looking beautiful and elegant with a couple of red necks breaking in to get a picture as proof they were there. None of them will even live there bye HRC did. She is forever a historical figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“How did Obama dismantle the American Dream? Oh, right. White racists felt like America wasn’t America anymore because a black man was president.”
SO SPOT ON !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah How DARE he try to get millions of American’s healthcare and improve rights for women and the LGBT community…the TYRANT!!!
f*ckssake…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Careful. Racists get very offended when you call them racist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do, don’t they? Like when some people say all white people are racist, I can take that and sit with it quietly because I know I’m not. Some people feel the need to hoot and holler and scream about how offensive it is to even be subjected to such a thing and it’s so idiotic. That shouldn’t be your response, _ickheads! Like all the folks who embraced the deplorables comment the wrong way…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
What a piece of shit Ted Nugent is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh f*ck off and die you disgusting thing.
You’re not fit to wipe the Obama’s shoes, or Hilary’s for that matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This times ten million. These people make me sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, all three are essentially jealous of HRC, thought they’d never admit.
the men are jealous/pissed because a WOMAN dared to be smarter, more successful and more accomplished than either one of them and HOW DARE SHE.
and Palin, though she’d scream up and down it ain’t so, wants SO BAD to be a woman like HRC. smart and respected in the political, public and private sector.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to take up kickboxing again in order to work off the aggression that builds up in me during the day. I hate all these people so so so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m think of taking up tai kwon do to help with my pent up aggression but maybe kick boxing would be a better choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Tanguerita : I have to do a lot of walking instead. My left knee is no good anymore. I wish I could kick box away my pain over this administration and its terrible deeds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The readers’ captions for the pic were hilarious
http://dlisted.com/2017/04/20/the-caption-this-contest-for-april-20th-3/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But did they get “beautiful chocolate cake?” The most beautiful. The best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For this kind of trash, I’m sure their dinner consisted of tator tot casserole and squirrel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably nutria. Squirrels are too tony for that crew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nutria! LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh, Susanne…you win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even the Chinese President thought it was the best chocolate cake ever https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ilXuR93xQM&list=PLtD-NySxyH-VFn3jaJMMt100tSPQNc4On&index=2
I love me some “Sassy Trump” : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah really went through Bristols clubbing cast offs for that outfit eh?
And how do you let Nugent touch you without violently vomiting. I feel it coming on second hand just looking at the photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? and the way he’s holding the women is so disturbing. what does he think he’s doing? it’s like holding a pet in place for a photo op or something. just…disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s holding her that way because she really wants to flip the bird. I think Kaiser is right that it was her idea to do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the way he holds her like an object is nauseating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Why? Having these assholes being HOSTED BY THE PRESIDENT AT THE WHITE HOUSE? This is such a disrespect to the american institutions. And can they leave Hillary alone?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ted’s such a prick. I’ve never been a fan of Kid Rock either. Yuck! Trump could only get these “celebs” to visit because they all have nothing else to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reprehensible. Are they in middle school or something? Because adults, when they see a portrait of a former first lady in the White House, would be respectful, even if they didn’t like her. And gentlemen remove their hats indoors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The photo of them in front of Hilary Clinton’s portrait shows how immature , petty and ignorant they are. Just like President Baby Fists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nugent claims he “politely declined” to flipping the bird because he wanted to “let the juxtaposition speak for itself.”
You mean like that the last time you had any kind of relevance was in the 70′s, that you’ve never stood for anything of any real importance and all you do is sit in your wingnut compound circle jerking all the other right wing mouthbreathers while simultaneously accomplishing NOTHING positive to the planet at all, in addition to being a literal pants shitting draft dodger racist who should probably be in jail, and you’re standing in front of a portrait of a former First Lady, Senator AND Secretary of State who had to endure decades of hateful sexist abuse but still managed to get her job done without posting Twitter rants every time someone looked at her cross eyed?
I’m not a big Hillary fan by any means, but you aren’t fit to lick her shoes. F**k you. Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach, sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*CLAPPING*
Preach, indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah the juxtaposition was real all right. they didn’t need to flip the bird to show how they don’t deserve to be in the same room with even a portrait of hillary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach GrabbyHands! Pant shitter Nugent isn’t fit to clean the shit off of Hilary’s butt, nvm licking her boots. And Palin is just jealous that she couldn’t become a VP and instead is a trailer park grifter with a slut daughter having a baby with a different Dumbass each year. And kid rock looks like he smells of dry shit as he doesn’t have the money to buy toilet paper or pay his water bills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fantastic, grabbyhands!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good Gawd, this is nauseating. They are all repugnant. Look at 45 grinning from ear to ear like a psychotic clown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL…I don’t get why Trump keeps feeding the press with antic’s like this. I mean..why surround yourself with three of the biggest nut jobs on the planet…making yourself look like you’re just another one of them? Trump-ster….you’re your own worst enemy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like no one’s home in that pic. Totally vacant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are these friends going to Florida with him this weekend to visit the “winter White House ” too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a classy bunch. I need another shower just from looking at that motley crew of deplorables.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Among other issues, this four-hour encounter definitely proves that Drumpf is president only by name. And among other issues, this also proves how shameless he is. Totally and utterly shameless. 4 hours of BS? Not one second, please. FFS, people in Europe and US and Asia live in political and security uncertainty. And this axxhole is the US Commander in Chief.
With every passing day I am convinced that all Presidential candidates should be tested, upon announcing their candidature, on their knowledge on politics, human rights, history, economy, international relations, security, ethics – at least that. Only those who pass the test can become official candidates. And that universal voting should be banned or reconsidered, that is, only knowledgeable and informed citizens should be eligible to vote, and put in a registry. If a person wants to exercise their “privilege” to vote, that should know what they vote for. Civil and political education should be a compulsory subject on school curricula.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I share in your frustration on all those points, any restrictions that would prevent adult law-abiding citizens from having a say in their Government is quite honestly abhorrent to me. It took nearly two centuries to get every adult citizen the right to vote in the first place, so please no more talk of reverting back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My point did not come across the way I meant it to. Voting is by all means a right and I know about the struggle to make it universal. But everyone should bear in mind the responsibility that comes with their vote, because the more votes the more power to a future president, and the actions of a president can have positive or disastrous repercussions, sorry for stating the obvious, for many. Civic responsibility is possible only when voters are informed and educated. I consider that voting is “privilege”, note the brackets, because I know from recent history about people in diasporas who are prevented from voting against an oppressive ruling party because its apparatus has the power to close consulates abroad and they are afraid of losing power, or they simply don’t have the possibility to travel to another country and vote – one exception I know of is a woman who flew about 3,000miles to the nearest consulate to cast her vote. That said, there are millions who take their rights for granted. I was sure when I typed my previous comment that my opinion will sound extreme, and I am fine with criticism. But I do believe that changes have to be made and voters are always key. Envisioning eligibility criteria for voters would not take away the right to vote, it would mean that if a person wants to vote, they make an effort to take a test. And that would be in fact testing re people’s awareness of political issues and their own power to elect a president who would serve the needs of the country and its citizens and preserve fruitful relationships with its international partners.
And as awful as it sounds, I want to give the example of people who vote for a certain party in exchange for as little as 15 Euro. They receive the money when they show a photo of their ballot to the party people. I am not making this up, it happened – no, it was not me, but I don’t want to make that certain country look bad.
At the other end are of course people who are not bothered to vote. Yes, taking their right to vote for granted.
I don’t want to upset anyone, I am just very upset myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Voting is a right, not a privilege, and it is the sacred duty of all who believe in democracy and the constitution to preserve the right of the citizenry to vote unimpeded. I agree that it is supremely frustrating to have an electorate that is completely uninformed in large measure, but eliminating their right to vote isn’t the answer. Trump’s lack of a functional knowledge of the basic workings of government, world history, or much of anything else that doesn’t line his pockets (and I wonder how much he actually knows about that topic as well!) is infuriating and demoralizing, on that we agree. And the Superfecta of Ignorance mugging for the camera in the Oval Office is enough to make any rational person weep. When I think of what we have lost, I am devastated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not about eliminating the right to vote, it’s about creating accountability. I strongly believe in democracy and universal vote, yes, there are countries where the president is not elected directly by citizens. I won’t get into the history of democracy, but even democracy is what we want, power by people, there are key issues that are not considered, and that is accountability. The truth is that the world as we know has changed tremendously, life is much more complicated than say 20 or 10 years ago.
When you say “When I think of what we have lost, I am devastated”, I can’t help to recall how poised Michelle Obama was during Drumfs inauguration. It was everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Utterly depraved person meets utterly depraved persons.
The only positive I take from this meeting is that real celebrities like Tom Brady are avoiding the White House like the plague. And that has to be killing Tr*mp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is that KR made the bird-flipping suggestion. A co-worker visited NYC last year and ran into him on the street. He posed for a photo with her — flipping a bird.
She posted the photo to social media, and a few people questioned why he would do that. Maybe that’s his photo taking trademark?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know SO MANY people who do that. fully fledged adults, who thinks it’s SO REBEL AND COOL to do it.
yeah, it was rebel and cool, when you were 17 or 18. now, it just looks low class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Delayed maturity, I guess. I remember scrolling to that photo in my feed and thinking how tacky of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The White House continues to be defiled and will have to be fumigated and exorcised after Trump and his minions are kicked out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d definitely have all the matresses burned and probably replace the toilets also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the minimum. I don’t think there’s enough Febreze in the world to cover the odor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trailer trash the lot of them… The White House needs to be dipped and deloused. This is a clear image of Trumps base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So.Much.Trailer.Trash!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really says something when Kid Rock’s opening-act-stripper-looking wife/girlfriend was the most appropriately dressed for the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i am disappointed in the NYT misrepresenting ted nugent’s description b/c i’m pretty sure he never said any of that…he just made a bunch of wet fart sounds overtop of a terrible guitar lick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone remember the Simpsons episode where Homer lost a bet to a carnie and said carnie took over their house? That’s what this entire presidency is like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paul Begala summed that photo up nicely last night on CNN…he called it a White Trash Mount Rushmore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ISIS should Stop killing and targeting innocent people and go after the ones in this picture. These people, who are unabashedly racist, violent and xenophobic. Have fun killing and finishing each other off like wild, mongrel dogs. It always strikes me as ironic that these people in the picture are racist, extremist in their political and religious views, believe a woman’s place is to put up and shut up for her man and promote gun violence- people like Palin, Nugent, Trumps are not that different from the ISIS leadership.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ted Nugent is a likes young girls and is a draft dodger. The fact they aline themselves with that degenerate speaks volumes. I will happily bring this up whenever that disgusting man shows his face. He would rather shit his pants than serve his country. Not mention his taste for those under 18.
Kid Rock knows better because he came up as a hip hop dj and only does this crap for a check.
The other one isn’t worth the time to right about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Ted Nugent being considered for a cabinet position? Perhaps ambassador to Hawaii?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The juxtaposition does speak for itself, Teddy. Just not the words you think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Minor gripe but besides the fact the HE’s our president, is anyone else disgusted that Kid Rock and Ted are both WEARING hats not only inside but inside the White House?
Couple of classy guys, dere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one who hopes that the White House curatorial staff hid all the real furniture? I know they have warehouses; let’s hope they filled the warehouses so that the Trump Family Grifters don’t try to auction them off. Or pee in them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse