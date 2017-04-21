Ted Nugent describes his four hours with Donald Trump in the White House

The New York Times spoke exclusively with Ted Nugent following his dinner at the White House two nights ago. The dinner involved Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, Nugent and Donald Trump. I said yesterday that the dinner was probably Bigly’s way of soothing his baby-ego after Tom Brady snubbed him so hard by not going to the White House reception for the New England Patriots. I still believe that. Anyway, you can read the NYT’s interview with Nugent here. He’s a piece of trash, a racist, a statutory rapist and he has lots of guns. He’s basically Peak Trump Supporter. Here’s what I learned:

*Emperor Bigly spent four hours with his guests, because I guess he didn’t have anything else to do. He gave his guests a personalized tour of the White House, even pointing out the Monet painting. Bigly and his guests seem like magpies, impressed with shiny objects. Bigly also gave them a tour of the residence, because of course.

*When they encountered Hillary Clinton’s First Lady portrait in the East Wing, Nugent says that one member of the group – he would not say who – suggested that they all pose for a photo in front of Clinton’s portrait while they all flipped the bird. Nugent claims he “politely declined” to flipping the bird because he wanted to “let the juxtaposition speak for itself.”

*Nugent says they got to visit the Lincoln Bedroom and Trump knew all of the designers of the chairs.

*The visit was long-planned, according to Nugent. Trump wanted to thank Palin for her support and she brought Kid Rock and Nugent.

*When asked if Nugent had any regrets about all of the vile things he said about Obama and Clinton over the years – including the time Nugent called Obama a “mongrel” – Nugent said he has no regrets: “No, I will never apologize for calling out evil people. [Obama] intentionally dismantled the American dream for eight years.”

How did Obama dismantle the American Dream? Oh, right. White racists felt like America wasn’t America anymore because a black man was president. THEIR dream of a white president had been dismantled. The fact that these people were in the White House… my God. And my guess is that Palin was the one who wanted to flip the bird in front of the Clinton portrait.

67 Responses to “Ted Nugent describes his four hours with Donald Trump in the White House”

  1. Tate says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Yesterday I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at these pics. Today I am firmly in the crying camp. The idea that this represents America is so f@cking depressing. JFC.

    Reply
    • anna says:
      April 21, 2017 at 8:08 am

      anti-intellectual, anti-science, anti-choice, anti-manners. these illiterates all belong in a trailer park. without health insurance.

      Reply
    • bleu_moon says:
      April 21, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Eh, I laughed. This is Trump exactly. He’s created a mess and then spends 4 hours with a pants crapping draft dodging pedophile, Mother of Grifters, and that guy who used to be famous for something but no one really remembers his name. This was the best cheering section Trump could muster for himself? Seriously laughable. **Side rant: Aren’t men suppose to remove their hats indoors? Especially in a place like the Oval Office? And no more complaining about Michelle O’s arms when Mama Grifter shows up with bare shoulders in her K-mart castoff clubbing finest.
      This pic is exactly how Trump’s administration should be remembered. I freaking love it.

      Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      April 22, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      I actually LOVE this picture. It shows a picture of the lady of the house looking beautiful and elegant with a couple of red necks breaking in to get a picture as proof they were there. None of them will even live there bye HRC did. She is forever a historical figure.

      Reply
  2. Pumpkin Pie says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:49 am

    “How did Obama dismantle the American Dream? Oh, right. White racists felt like America wasn’t America anymore because a black man was president.”

    SO SPOT ON !

    Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Oh f*ck off and die you disgusting thing.

    You’re not fit to wipe the Obama’s shoes, or Hilary’s for that matter.

    Reply
  4. Tanguerita says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I had to take up kickboxing again in order to work off the aggression that builds up in me during the day. I hate all these people so so so much.

    Reply
  5. boredblond says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The readers’ captions for the pic were hilarious
    http://dlisted.com/2017/04/20/the-caption-this-contest-for-april-20th-3/

    Reply
  6. SusanneToo says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:53 am

    But did they get “beautiful chocolate cake?” The most beautiful. The best.

    Reply
  7. detritus says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Sarah really went through Bristols clubbing cast offs for that outfit eh?

    And how do you let Nugent touch you without violently vomiting. I feel it coming on second hand just looking at the photo.

    Reply
  8. rachel says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Oh Why? Having these assholes being HOSTED BY THE PRESIDENT AT THE WHITE HOUSE? This is such a disrespect to the american institutions. And can they leave Hillary alone?!

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Ted’s such a prick. I’ve never been a fan of Kid Rock either. Yuck! Trump could only get these “celebs” to visit because they all have nothing else to do.

    Reply
  10. Syko says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Reprehensible. Are they in middle school or something? Because adults, when they see a portrait of a former first lady in the White House, would be respectful, even if they didn’t like her. And gentlemen remove their hats indoors.

    Reply
  11. Green Is Good says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:01 am

    The photo of them in front of Hilary Clinton’s portrait shows how immature , petty and ignorant they are. Just like President Baby Fists.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Nugent claims he “politely declined” to flipping the bird because he wanted to “let the juxtaposition speak for itself.”

    You mean like that the last time you had any kind of relevance was in the 70′s, that you’ve never stood for anything of any real importance and all you do is sit in your wingnut compound circle jerking all the other right wing mouthbreathers while simultaneously accomplishing NOTHING positive to the planet at all, in addition to being a literal pants shitting draft dodger racist who should probably be in jail, and you’re standing in front of a portrait of a former First Lady, Senator AND Secretary of State who had to endure decades of hateful sexist abuse but still managed to get her job done without posting Twitter rants every time someone looked at her cross eyed?

    I’m not a big Hillary fan by any means, but you aren’t fit to lick her shoes. F**k you. Seriously.

    Reply
  13. Sullivan says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Good Gawd, this is nauseating. They are all repugnant. Look at 45 grinning from ear to ear like a psychotic clown.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Are these friends going to Florida with him this weekend to visit the “winter White House ” too?

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

    What a classy bunch. I need another shower just from looking at that motley crew of deplorables.

    Reply
  16. Pumpkin Pie says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Among other issues, this four-hour encounter definitely proves that Drumpf is president only by name. And among other issues, this also proves how shameless he is. Totally and utterly shameless. 4 hours of BS? Not one second, please. FFS, people in Europe and US and Asia live in political and security uncertainty. And this axxhole is the US Commander in Chief.
    With every passing day I am convinced that all Presidential candidates should be tested, upon announcing their candidature, on their knowledge on politics, human rights, history, economy, international relations, security, ethics – at least that. Only those who pass the test can become official candidates. And that universal voting should be banned or reconsidered, that is, only knowledgeable and informed citizens should be eligible to vote, and put in a registry. If a person wants to exercise their “privilege” to vote, that should know what they vote for. Civil and political education should be a compulsory subject on school curricula.

    Reply
    • Va Va Kaboom says:
      April 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

      While I share in your frustration on all those points, any restrictions that would prevent adult law-abiding citizens from having a say in their Government is quite honestly abhorrent to me. It took nearly two centuries to get every adult citizen the right to vote in the first place, so please no more talk of reverting back.

      Reply
      • Pumpkin Pie says:
        April 21, 2017 at 12:58 pm

        My point did not come across the way I meant it to. Voting is by all means a right and I know about the struggle to make it universal. But everyone should bear in mind the responsibility that comes with their vote, because the more votes the more power to a future president, and the actions of a president can have positive or disastrous repercussions, sorry for stating the obvious, for many. Civic responsibility is possible only when voters are informed and educated. I consider that voting is “privilege”, note the brackets, because I know from recent history about people in diasporas who are prevented from voting against an oppressive ruling party because its apparatus has the power to close consulates abroad and they are afraid of losing power, or they simply don’t have the possibility to travel to another country and vote – one exception I know of is a woman who flew about 3,000miles to the nearest consulate to cast her vote. That said, there are millions who take their rights for granted. I was sure when I typed my previous comment that my opinion will sound extreme, and I am fine with criticism. But I do believe that changes have to be made and voters are always key. Envisioning eligibility criteria for voters would not take away the right to vote, it would mean that if a person wants to vote, they make an effort to take a test. And that would be in fact testing re people’s awareness of political issues and their own power to elect a president who would serve the needs of the country and its citizens and preserve fruitful relationships with its international partners.
        And as awful as it sounds, I want to give the example of people who vote for a certain party in exchange for as little as 15 Euro. They receive the money when they show a photo of their ballot to the party people. I am not making this up, it happened – no, it was not me, but I don’t want to make that certain country look bad.
        At the other end are of course people who are not bothered to vote. Yes, taking their right to vote for granted.
        I don’t want to upset anyone, I am just very upset myself.

    • AMA1977 says:
      April 21, 2017 at 11:54 am

      Voting is a right, not a privilege, and it is the sacred duty of all who believe in democracy and the constitution to preserve the right of the citizenry to vote unimpeded. I agree that it is supremely frustrating to have an electorate that is completely uninformed in large measure, but eliminating their right to vote isn’t the answer. Trump’s lack of a functional knowledge of the basic workings of government, world history, or much of anything else that doesn’t line his pockets (and I wonder how much he actually knows about that topic as well!) is infuriating and demoralizing, on that we agree. And the Superfecta of Ignorance mugging for the camera in the Oval Office is enough to make any rational person weep. When I think of what we have lost, I am devastated.

      Reply
      • Pumpkin Pie says:
        April 21, 2017 at 1:37 pm

        It’s not about eliminating the right to vote, it’s about creating accountability. I strongly believe in democracy and universal vote, yes, there are countries where the president is not elected directly by citizens. I won’t get into the history of democracy, but even democracy is what we want, power by people, there are key issues that are not considered, and that is accountability. The truth is that the world as we know has changed tremendously, life is much more complicated than say 20 or 10 years ago.
        When you say “When I think of what we have lost, I am devastated”, I can’t help to recall how poised Michelle Obama was during Drumfs inauguration. It was everything.

  17. adastraperaspera says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Utterly depraved person meets utterly depraved persons.

    The only positive I take from this meeting is that real celebrities like Tom Brady are avoiding the White House like the plague. And that has to be killing Tr*mp.

    Reply
  18. Christin says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:37 am

    My guess is that KR made the bird-flipping suggestion. A co-worker visited NYC last year and ran into him on the street. He posed for a photo with her — flipping a bird.

    She posted the photo to social media, and a few people questioned why he would do that. Maybe that’s his photo taking trademark?

    Reply
  19. IlsaLund says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:54 am

    The White House continues to be defiled and will have to be fumigated and exorcised after Trump and his minions are kicked out.

    Reply
  20. Onemoretime says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Trailer trash the lot of them… The White House needs to be dipped and deloused. This is a clear image of Trumps base.

    Reply
  21. MellyMel says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:48 am

    So.Much.Trailer.Trash!!

    Reply
  22. elimaeby says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:22 am

    It really says something when Kid Rock’s opening-act-stripper-looking wife/girlfriend was the most appropriately dressed for the White House.

    Reply
  23. lizzie says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:49 am

    i am disappointed in the NYT misrepresenting ted nugent’s description b/c i’m pretty sure he never said any of that…he just made a bunch of wet fart sounds overtop of a terrible guitar lick.

    Reply
  24. Pantalones en fuego says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Does anyone remember the Simpsons episode where Homer lost a bet to a carnie and said carnie took over their house? That’s what this entire presidency is like.

    Reply
  25. homeslice says:
    April 21, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Paul Begala summed that photo up nicely last night on CNN…he called it a White Trash Mount Rushmore.

    Reply
  26. Disco Dancer says:
    April 21, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    ISIS should Stop killing and targeting innocent people and go after the ones in this picture. These people, who are unabashedly racist, violent and xenophobic. Have fun killing and finishing each other off like wild, mongrel dogs. It always strikes me as ironic that these people in the picture are racist, extremist in their political and religious views, believe a woman’s place is to put up and shut up for her man and promote gun violence- people like Palin, Nugent, Trumps are not that different from the ISIS leadership.

    Reply
  27. Lucytunes says:
    April 21, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Ted Nugent is a likes young girls and is a draft dodger. The fact they aline themselves with that degenerate speaks volumes. I will happily bring this up whenever that disgusting man shows his face. He would rather shit his pants than serve his country. Not mention his taste for those under 18.

    Kid Rock knows better because he came up as a hip hop dj and only does this crap for a check.

    The other one isn’t worth the time to right about.

    Reply
  28. Shelley says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Is Ted Nugent being considered for a cabinet position? Perhaps ambassador to Hawaii? :)

    Reply
  29. Veronica says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    The juxtaposition does speak for itself, Teddy. Just not the words you think.

    Reply
  30. No One Special says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Minor gripe but besides the fact the HE’s our president, is anyone else disgusted that Kid Rock and Ted are both WEARING hats not only inside but inside the White House?

    Couple of classy guys, dere.

    Reply
  31. Betsy says:
    April 22, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Am I the only one who hopes that the White House curatorial staff hid all the real furniture? I know they have warehouses; let’s hope they filled the warehouses so that the Trump Family Grifters don’t try to auction them off. Or pee in them.

    Reply

