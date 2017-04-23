Blake Lively wasn’t happy when a reporter asked her a fashion question

Blake Lively was honored at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon on Friday. Blake is on one of the Variety covers for their Power of Women issue, which I took issue with last week because… seriously, we’re celebrating Blake Lively as a powerful Hollywood woman these days? I also took issue with it because Blake was not even being honored for her actual Hollywood work! She wasn’t being honored for her acting career or even her failed lifestyle site. She was being honored because she got a worthy non-profit some time at a big conference, then she used her Variety interview to complain about people writing mean stuff about her on the internet.
Blake wore this green pantsuit and I don’t have the ID for it. I don’t have the ID for it because Blake Lively threw a tantrum on the red carpet when she was asked about her outfit. Keep in mind, Blake has had more fashion contracts than most A-list models. She’s been the face of Chanel handbags, Gucci and Michael Kors. She’s also currently getting paid to twirl for L’Oreal while talking about being part Cherokee. But don’t you dare ask her about her outfit, you guys. Because this will happen:
Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen – "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF
She says, “Really? At this event, you’re asking me about my outfit? Seriously…would you ask a man that? I’m here so we…become more aware, and that we change, and that we build (women up). So, you can ask me another question.” The follow-up question should have been about her work with an anti-child p0rnography non-profit and whether she discussed that issue with Woody Allen and Soon-Yi, I guess.
I’ve talked a lot about the #AskHerMore issue in years past, and that’s what this was about. It’s performative feminism, like an easy feminist issue you can use to feel some self-righteous outrage. And I’ve never bought it. Do I think some reporters ask sexist and dumb questions on the red carpet? Of course. Do I think that celebrity women should be asked about more than their clothing on a given red carpet? Sure. But keep in mind, these are the same celebrities who don’t want to answer real questions about their associations with Woody Allen, or their drunken arrests, or how much they’re getting paid under-the-table to wear that jumpsuit, those earrings and those shoes. So maybe the follow-up question for Blake should have been, “Do you think the designer of your jumpsuit is going to be mad that you refuse to name him considering he probably paid you to name-check his designs?”
she’s insufferable
Honesty, she did the designer a favor by not naming him or her. That jumpsuit is a hot mess.
Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
Well she was there advocating for an end to child pornography, so maybe she thought there was more to talk about. Normally this gets on my nerves too, because fashion is part of her job. However that question did not fit this event and was incredibly lazy given full scope of the evening.
Exactly. And she was asked this question AFTER she gave her speech which if you watched, you would completely understand why she was frustrated.
Advocating for an end to child pornography? Yet she was more than happy to brag and adore a man (Woody) who married his own stepchild, and took pornography pictures of her when she was 13. That’s filthy rich coming from Blake lol
Yes, this.
At youngest 19. Possibly 20 or 21 – Soon-Yi doesn’t have a birth certificate. She was also never his step-kid and even Mia Farrow has admitted he barely played a part in her upbringing.
Obviously their relationship is still pretty creepy.
Yes this 1000%
I agree. I don’t hate her for this.
There was a gracious way to handle this, and she missed the mark. She -could- have said, “thankfully MarK Up Sweatshop Designer X was generous in donating this ill fitting ensemble”. Given the fact that “depth” is new to her, I’ll give antebellum Barbie a pass with w a sigh.
Rude and hypocritical. Not only because she difended Allen and said he ‘empowers women’, but also because her instagram is full of pics tagging her famous jewelry designers and stylists friends (Lorraine Schwartz, Jennifer Meyer, Louboutin, Kors etc etc) , she is known as a fashion girl, her career is basically about fashion more than acting and she acts all precious when a reporter (a woman who was doing her job) asks her about her outfit. Please!
I don’t think being a feminist or an activist means not replying such harmless questions, maybe it’s more about not telling off other women who are doing their job.
The jumpsuit is by Brandon Maxwell.
Well, if you look at it from another perpective, THIS was the night to talk about something else than her clothes. I dont think that if she promotes fashion, it is all she ever has the right to talk about ever again……gah.
Whatever. I think the event got more press because of the “incident” so everything is cool.
And she was super friendly about it too so I realllly dont get why all the hate.
I personally dont give a shit about her, I think she is nice-looking and an enjoyable actress and I dont need to know more.
She could have worn a t-shirt and jeans, but she but she chose to wear a “statement” outfit on the red carpet. Acting offended because a reporter asked for an ID after she posed for the camera seems pretty hypocritical.
@Megan so now we wear T-shirts and jeans at formal events? Seriously.
She is Blake Lively, there’s not much else you can ask to her. Not being a b***h, but she isn’t working on movies, her lifestyle site failed and she was talking about child pornography after working and defending Woody Allen. Maybe the guy asked her that because if he asked about Allen, she wouldn’t answer.
Megan, ITA. It doesn’t even have to be tshirt and jeans. She could have worn a basic blouse and skirt. That weird pantsuit look was chosen to bring focus to her outfit.
She looks wonderful in that emerald green pantsuit and jacket. How could she not expect to be asked about its exquisite design? She could have responded politely and then steered the conversation to more important issues but I guess her apparent rudeness gave a bit more attention to her cause in the end.
I mean if I had just got done giving an emotional speech about child pornography and one of the first things a reporter asked me was “What’s your go to power outfit?” I would have responded the same exact way. Context is everything.
You’re right!
Ok, she gets a pass for this one. I would have been irritated if one of the first questions asked was about fashion after I had just given a speech about an important issue.
Agreed. I didn’t even think she was all that rude about it, TBH. She’s trying to pull focus, and maybe the reporter should have asked something more meaningful first and then moved on to the outfit to get an id of the designer.
Can’t stand this woman.
I can’t take Blake “plantation wedding, Woody Allen” Lively seriously, and she sound so dumb in this extract. Whatever, it’s election day in France and I’m not in a good mood.
Bonne chance. Another election on the edge.
@Lady D
And it looks like the worst has been realised.
Performative feminism, I love it!!!
But… this is part of her “brand” no? She’s a fashion girl. That’s always been her thing, and she makes it a point to be in some kind of ensemble, all the time.
Okay, yes, we SHOULD start asking women deeper questions. But it’s also not a crime for a journalist to simply want to ID an outfit, especially when speaking to someone who obviously makes fashion a thing. You could argue that fashion is a form of art and self-expression that many women use to feel empowered, and so I just don’t see the high-horse-feminist angle Blake is trying to take here.
And who was the reporter? What if it was a fashion columnist? What if they were just trying to do their freaking job? I have more sympathy for that person than Blake Antebellum-Themed I’m-One-Sixteenth-Cherokee Lively.
Word. How is a reporter supposed to know that for once she doesn’t want the question? When all she is about – just look at her frigging Instagram – is fashion? Her hit show was all about it, her business was lifestyle and it comes as a pretty big surprise that she of all people – WOODY ALLEN ANYONE? – suddenly hates the question. It’s a cheap stunt. Yes, the event was serious but so is the fact that she and half of Hollywood still worship Allen. It’s hypocritical at best. At best. But she’s a gorgeous blonde who loves talking babies and cupcakes so she’ll be fine.
ETA: I’d be a little forgiving if she had ever made her brand about anything else. Anything at all.
This doesn’t bother me at all. This wasn’t a big red carpet event, it was an event honouring women for their contributions. She’d just given a speech about ending child-pornography, and the first thing she’s asked is about her outfit. This wasn’t the time for that. And she wasn’t rude about it, she was jokey but clear.
Oh and it’s a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. There are actually ways to find this info out beyond asking the celebrity who they’re wearing. You can ask the publicist trailing them, or simply wait for the press release or tweet from the designer. Which apparently a lot of outlets managed to do.
If this wasn’t a red carpet event, big or otherwise, why is she posing her heart out?
on the street, at the event itself?
Gracious, she is not. Better to answer the question politely, then bring it back to the topic of the evening, opposed to scolding, even behind the “joke” facade.
Her bitchiness was uncalled for. Stay home if you can’t handle the press.
But this event HAD a red carpet in the first place. And red carpets+ questions about outfits are a fairly common combination.
They DO ask men what they’re wearing to ID their suits, that’s the point of the red carpet. what the hell? Just give the designer’s name and move on.
A reporter should have brought up Woody Allen, I can only imagine the response if she got this heated about a fashion question.
The problem for me is if you want the focus on the issue then make it about the issue. I know some wont agree.. She wore something talk worthy. She could have worn a simple outfit that would have basically gone unnoticed. There are stars that do that. Just because they know what they wear will be talked about, And the RC is for asking these questions. Reporters have done it for years. Nothing new. And they are not going to change. I don’t expect RCs to be serious. I wait for magazine interviews. I do get her being WTH… but just answer then talk about the issue. Since she is the face of quite a few brands it makes sense that she will be asked about fashion; even if it is a serious event.
But too Blake has taken a stance with Woody that makes some of her grand standing look off.
I like her outfit.. just that the length is too long.
Good point- when Angelina Jolie does something serious (which she has done a lot), she doesn’t wear stuff that is fashiony. However, Angelina has been asked a TON of dumb/rude questions over the years and is always polite and/or manages to redirect it to issues at hand. No offense, but it’s not the hardest thing in the world to do, but so many “stars” can’t seem to manage it- maybe it is hard, at least for Blake. I actually don’t think people should be discounted for wearing a pretty/silly/distracting outfit, but they should be discounted if they can’t handle communicating like an adult/professional- sigh.
This. Adam Lambert was asked a dumb question at a NYFW event this year, something about his career since Idol. I can’t recall the exact question, but it obvious the woman had no idea all that he had accomplished. He paused, and then answered her politely, named a few things he’d done and said Idol was 7 (or 8) years ago. He did not reply with “ask me another question”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for saying this. My first thought was of how AJ always wears bland clothes to social justice events. It’s not really fair to compare anyone to AJ, least of all this dimwit, but she didn’t need to dress like a fashionista for this event. Having chosen to do so, she could have prepared a polite answer: “we’re not here to discuss fashion today, but since I have your attention I’m going to say something socially relevant.”
Her answer to the ID of the outfit would have been shorter than that rant. She has always lack any awareness and falls off her high horse everytime she attempts to climb it.
exactly. Hypocrisy!
That outfit does “pop” a lot colour-wise, so even if the event is for something “serious”, I can see why people would be curious about what she’s wearing. If she had worn a blazer or cardigan like Jennifer Garner probably would have done, maybe nobody would have bothered to ask.
She also looks like she’s posing for a red-carpet event, so, I don’t know… what’s with the top photo???.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. The reporter can ask, and Blake can decline to answer. Her choice. That jumpsuit is heinous though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she can decline to answer too, but I’ll admit I was put off her tone in the clip when I watched. I guess I wasn’t expecting her to be that offended (to be fair to her, I’m not sure if I was watching a clip out of context but she was using these hand gestures that made it seem like she was lecturing the reporter. She was kind of smiley though so maybe I was misinterpreting her tone).
The outfit is pretty ugly. I agree.
I’m not a fan of lecturing people that are just trying to do their jobs, that’s for sure. But it is a ridiculous question in that context.
Speaking of which… they did a terrible job of branding that event. It was supposed to honor women who do significant charity work, but it was presented as a “Power” event, which is usually a different context.
@Bridget I honestly thought I was going crazy reading all the comments here. But I’m glad someone agrees. I continually feel the need to mention that she was not even asked who she was currently wearing but rather what her go to power outfit is. Which is a ridiculous question in itself. Her response wasn’t dramatic nor rude. She didn’t pop off at the reporter or storm off. She told the reporter this isn’t the event for this type of question and told her to ask her another question.
I think she could have been more polite – it was a silly question, but this was just someone trying to do their job. Not to mention, that whole event was very poorly branded. Could anyone actually tell that it was supposed to honor women who are known for their charity work? Why on earth they called it a “Power” issue/event I don’t really understand.
And that jumpsuit is still awful.
Bridget so many people are like “We ask because we want to know what the jumpsuit youre wearing is!” And I’m just like but why? It’s so ugly lol
I sincerely hope it’s not her power outfit.
Apparently she also said ““You wouldn’t ask a man what a power outfit was. I’m sorry.”
I think guys do wear things referred to as “power suits”. I have no idea if that jumpsuit is supposed to be the female equivalent though.
I vaguely remember everyone on Twitter going mental when Obama wore a beige suit during a press conference. I think it does happen to men where people focus on clothes, if the guy is good-looking or charismatic enough (and in Obama’s case, he’s seen as intelligent too).
I guess popping off on the reporter worked as people are talking about her (Lively) now.
Would she rather the reporter ask her what she’s wearing or ask her about how she supports Woody Allen when she’s advocating for an end to child pornography?
Or maybe the follow-up question should have been: “How much does this ‘award’ cost?”
This “Power of Women” issue is a joke.
And then handed her some cream for that burn.
Blake isn’t my favorite person but she is 100% right in this case.
The first question at this type of event shouldn’t be what are you wearing. It’s a bland jumpsuit I thought she got at Macy’s based on the fit.
And I may add I am really sick of people being critical of honest and passionate responses. I really appreciate her honestly and no mater how wrong she is about Woody Allen I am glad she is passionate about child abuse.
I think this outfit is a bit of a fashionista outfit. Doesn’t make it pretty, but I don’t think it conveys blandness or seriousness. The top photo where the jacket is off and her mouth is somewhat open looks kind of ridiculous if she wants people to hear what she’s saying rather than look at what she’s wearing.
Granted, it’s her right to decline to answer. I’m not disputing that. But to go off on a tangent, I don’t think she can control how people actually perceive her outfit and her poses. The top photo kind of made me go “huh.”
I’m also not convinced she’s that passionate about child abuse if she went to great lengths to defend him. Lot of actors work with him, but I don’t know how many of them defended him the way she did.
She’s not a great actress at all. Go watch her speech and then come and tell me she isn’t passionate about this cause.
People change. Did she defend Woody? Yes. But is it also possible that maybe just maybe she realized how awful she was being and that’s why she got involved in this? Yes…and it could be no. People told her to get educated at the time and here she is talking about child abuse/child pornography and the only thing people respond with is “Well she supported Woody so she should be quiet.” You guys want celebs to be active and speak out about things but then when they do, you tell them to stop being hypocrites and be quiet. I don’t get it.
“People change. Did she defend Woody? Yes. ”
Yeah, people change, but everyone has known about Woody Allen for a long time. And she comes from a Hollywood family, so there’s no way she could have been oblivious. And it’s just common sense to find what Allen did repulsive. I don’t think one has to be educated through tons of reading materials to figure out what he did was wrong — it’s pretty much instinctive to find his behaviour deplorable.
Maybe she did change because of what she learned, but then she could put that in the answer, which could potentially make her stance more forceful.
I’m not personally saying she should be quiet. Nor am I saying she doesn’t have a right to speak. But she can only control how people actually PERCEIVE her up to a point. There’s a distinction there. Saying that she can’t control whether people take her seriously or not (for various reasons, either because of past answers or because she’s posing like a fashionista) isn’t the same as saying she should shut up. The two don’t need to be conflated with each other.
A lot of people have past statements held up to scrutiny when those statements contradict what they’re currently doing. Happens to “POWERFUL” women like Hillary Clinton and Sheryl Sandberg all the time. People always look into the gaps of what they’re saying. So I don’t see why Blake Lively should or would be any different. Part of being “POWERFUL” is being held up to scrutiny. Maybe it’s thankless, but she seems to want that kind of title.
I actually agree with what you’ve said one hundred percent. I think I actually would be interested to hear what she has to say about Woody now after watching her speech just because I would be interested in seeing if she actually did change or not. But I also can see why if she did indeed change, she didn’t come out talking about Woody because then it would be more about her and instead of the children. In other interviews at this same event she comes out right and says I’m not worthy of being her blah blah but it’s not about me. It’s about the kids who deserve to have their voices heard. Ahhh I don’t know. I’m not making sense haha Of course I do think she is a hypocrite because of what she’s said in the past, but like I said….sometimes people do change so who knows.
I am not a reporter obviously but I would have asked her a Woody related question. Not to be smart or anything but to actually see where her mind is now.
But you’re 100% correct in everything you’ve said!
So before she was all about how she’s her own stylist, sits front row at the fashion show, attends the MET, and wears couture to draw attention to herself and now she gets upset when a reporter asks her a fashion question??? Can’t stand this airhead.
She seems by far the weakest “honouree”. I’m not sure how effective an advocate you are when someone who follows Hollywood like I do had no idea you were doing it. And if those who follow gossip didn’t know, I guarantee the general public didn’t know! Smells like a PR favour.
Ugh, she’s in her “well I realize now my acting career is going to be limited but since I’m a mom now you have to take me serious! I’m serious! So so serious! phase”. She’s far from the first. Sigh…well maybe a worthy cause will get some extra funding or something.
I’m not a Blake fan but I give her a pass this time…..stupid, shallow question given the purpose of the event.
She needs to get off her high horse. Her life is built on her image as fashion girl ever since gossip girl. She has nothing apart from fashion which gave her her marriage and nkw she is famous for being married to deadpool. Girl, check your attitude before it is too late. Riding the hot baking mom of an actor will not get to further in life for much longer
+ 1000000
Word. I can’t stand her. This performative rich white feminism has got to stop. Her plantation weddings and her baking and the show Gossip Girl, just a pile of nope. She needs to get herself in check.
We have freedom of the press in this country and he can ask her what he damn well pleases.
And she has the right to call it a dumb question. It goes both ways. Their freedom to speak their minds without fear of government interference or reprisal isn’t the issue here.
As a proud feminist… I completely agree with you. Feminism is about women have the same opportunities and respect as men. It’s not about pulling the Fem card at a Hollywood party, just because today you feel more important to answer a question that you know you got paid for the day before. The fact you get to choose so brazenly how you answer a question, with a shhhhh, like you’ve got all the information, instead of using your platform to highlight the real atrocities that are taking place against women all around the world, just makes you seem like a superficial brat.
I see she’s trying to rebrand herself as an ‘activist’ now and wants to front like she’s above answering questions about her outfit at an event which actually has a red carpet.
God, she really has hair for brains. I’m sure, like any sane person, she wants an end to child abuse but it couldn’t be more obvious this is yet another attempt to revamp her image now that her lifestyle site flopped, her acting career isn’t so hot either despite the shark movie, and she’s in her thirties (bad news for starlets whose sole appeal is their image/looks)
I think she is trying to rebrand herself as an activist. I remember when she said this: “The only way I can prove all the negative reactions wrong is to come back with a plan that will rock people. And I have that plan. [The news will] blow up and I’ll look like a jerk and everyone will be really horrible. And then the new news will come out and I’ll look like a hero and everyone will be really nice, and then the new site will come out and half will be nice and half will be mean again. I mean, champagne problems—thank God these are the things I get to complain about.”
I wonder if she was talking about this project. She is so full of herself.
I can see both sides of the argument here. But geez, that video was distressing.
Lively will be fine. She’s on good footing at the age of 29. Her two solo movie outings were hits, she’s still getting movie roles and she’s still making coins from brands.
With that strong footing I hope that niche she has at least draws attention to the message.
(I really do wish there was a video of Gayle King’s speech, especially cause of her BFF Oprah’s past on this topic)
Gayle’s speech is on YouTube but Variety gave it a weird name! Go on variety’s channel and it’ll be there. Her speech was fantastic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I meant the description of CSA was distressing and not the fashion question by the way!
I had to stop that video several times. I couldn’t get through it all the way.
This event was sponsored by Variety, not the Nobel Peace Prize committee organized by Malala Youfsafzai. I think of Variety as a publication dedicated to mixing entertainment with other …Hollywood serious things? So I don’t know if a fashion question is necessarily out of left field if the event was sponsored by them. That said, she does have the right to decline. But I also don’t think the reporter’s question was ill-suited to the event, even if it is about “power” (whatever that means according to this magazine’s context), when you look at who organized it.
L’Oreal needs to hire an actual Native American woman who is part of her nation and culture, not some blonde blue-eyed actress who has zero traceable lineage and zero native phenotype (after all, they’re pushing makeup and how our use of it is affected by our heritage) and just claims Cherokee to make her sound more exotic. Native Americans already deal with enough misrepresentation. Do better L’oreal!!!
@Sam actually some legendary stars can get away with wearing Jeans to a red carpet Paul Newman did at the 2006 SAG Awards granted the ceremony happened to fall on his and wife Joanne Woodward’s 48th wedding anniversary and it was their last appearance at an award show after 5 decades in the film business
I don’t see her throwing a tantrum…shes attending this event to talk about bigger issues..there is a time and place to ask about her outfit. Why ask her that infront of hundreds of feminists??i think that maybe you are throwing a ‘tantrum’ about her not answering your precious question.
The reporter was probably thinking that she would be proud considering how she used to brag about being her own stylist and how many fashion contracts she has, let’s be honest she’s a NOBODY these days
Hear hear about performative feminism
Can we please ask Olivia Pallermo about fashion instead. At least she is pretty. This woman is not even mall pretty/special. I swear America got a b0ner for every discount blondes these days (another one is Jennifer Lawrence).
