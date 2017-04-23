Blake Lively wasn’t happy when a reporter asked her a fashion question

Blake Lively was honored at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon on Friday. Blake is on one of the Variety covers for their Power of Women issue, which I took issue with last week because… seriously, we’re celebrating Blake Lively as a powerful Hollywood woman these days? I also took issue with it because Blake was not even being honored for her actual Hollywood work! She wasn’t being honored for her acting career or even her failed lifestyle site. She was being honored because she got a worthy non-profit some time at a big conference, then she used her Variety interview to complain about people writing mean stuff about her on the internet.

Blake wore this green pantsuit and I don’t have the ID for it. I don’t have the ID for it because Blake Lively threw a tantrum on the red carpet when she was asked about her outfit. Keep in mind, Blake has had more fashion contracts than most A-list models. She’s been the face of Chanel handbags, Gucci and Michael Kors. She’s also currently getting paid to twirl for L’Oreal while talking about being part Cherokee. But don’t you dare ask her about her outfit, you guys. Because this will happen:

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen – "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

She says, “Really? At this event, you’re asking me about my outfit? Seriously…would you ask a man that? I’m here so we…become more aware, and that we change, and that we build (women up). So, you can ask me another question.” The follow-up question should have been about her work with an anti-child p0rnography non-profit and whether she discussed that issue with Woody Allen and Soon-Yi, I guess.

I’ve talked a lot about the #AskHerMore issue in years past, and that’s what this was about. It’s performative feminism, like an easy feminist issue you can use to feel some self-righteous outrage. And I’ve never bought it. Do I think some reporters ask sexist and dumb questions on the red carpet? Of course. Do I think that celebrity women should be asked about more than their clothing on a given red carpet? Sure. But keep in mind, these are the same celebrities who don’t want to answer real questions about their associations with Woody Allen, or their drunken arrests, or how much they’re getting paid under-the-table to wear that jumpsuit, those earrings and those shoes. So maybe the follow-up question for Blake should have been, “Do you think the designer of your jumpsuit is going to be mad that you refuse to name him considering he probably paid you to name-check his designs?”