Chris Pratt: My comments about working-class films were ‘pretty stupid’

As we discussed on Friday, Chris Pratt covers the latest issue of Men’s Fitness, and the interview was sort of terrible. In the quotes released from the interview, Pratt seems to be flirting with this idea that he, a white guy from a working class background, is underrepresented in the film industry. My first thought went to the show Rosanne, and how rare those kinds of depictions are, and I honestly do think there’s a point to be made about the scarcity of honest representations of working-class Americans in film. But that point was made poorly by Pratt because it came across as very “No one ever pays attention to white working class dudes!!! MY STRUGGLES.” Well, Pratt saw the outrage and he wants to correct himself:

That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that. There's a ton of movies about blue collar America. https://t.co/DclYfNsiv3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 21, 2017

Something nice: at least he didn’t double-down. At least he owned that it was a stupid thing to say. That’s honestly sort of refreshing, even though ten bucks says he actually still feels like society has forgotten all about him, the mythical all-American white man from lower-middle-class background, the guy in a Make America Great Again hat, sitting in his starter mansion.

Meanwhile, this was another Pratt story going around last week, and I’m sorry I didn’t cover it. Remember Passengers and how the critics thought it was awful? It was the big Christmas release for Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence and it was supposed to be all “Two of America’s biggest movie stars fall in love in space!” But the reality was that the actual story was incredibly creepy and Pratt’s character can across like a stalker who doesn’t care about consent. Pratt was asked about the terrible reviews and this is what he said:

Asked if the reactions to the film surprised him, Pratt hesitates. “Yeah,” he says. “It did, it really did. I was really caught off guard by that. It was definitely a lesson.” Pratt goes on to say that he stands by the film. “I personally think the movie is very good, I’m very proud of it,” he says. “I’ll be curious to see if it holds up — the criticism and the movie.” He adds, “I’m proud of how the movie turned out and it did just fine to make money back for the studio.” “Passengers” grossed almost $300 million worldwide on a budget of $110 million. It also received two Academy Award nominations for original score and production design. He adds, “But the critical score was disproportionately negative compared to the Cinemascore. It got the same rating on Rotten Tomatoes as ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop,’ maybe worse.” (As of this writing, “Paul Blart” sits at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, with “Passengers” at 31%. “Passengers” has a B CinemaScore.) That said, Pratt doesn’t want to criticize the critics. “I never want to be in a situation where I’m blaming critics for not liking a movie,” he says. “So I’ll just stop talking. It is what it is and I’m proud of it.”

[From Variety]

I didn’t see the movie so I can’t speak to whether the film will hold up over time. I don’t think it will? It didn’t seem like that kind of movie, the kind which people will want to watch over and over. As for Pratt’s very specific criticism of the Rotten Tomatoes score… why in the world is this the new talking point? Stop blaming Rotten Tomatoes for your awful movies!! RT is merely an aggregate site for reviews!