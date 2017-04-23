Prince William, Harry & Kate rang the buzzer for today’s London Marathon

Royal start for the Virgin Money London Marathon 2017

Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge were the celebrity guest-appearances at the London Marathon today. Harry always attends the London Marathon because this has been his patronage for years. Will and Kate joined him this year because a significant number of runners were running for Heads Together, this year’s charity-sponsorship. Which means that Harry, William and Kate got to push the buzzer – ?? – signaling the start of the race. I’m only just realizing that, oh right, of course there’s not a starter pistol to mark the start of the race. America is so gun-soaked that it actually took me aback that you could start a race with merely a buzzer or a bell or whatever.

Anyway, there’s not much to note about the fashion here. Once again, I’m happy that Kate didn’t wear wedges. She paired her Heads Together jacket with black skinny jeans and white sneakers. It would have been great if one of them had run the marathon this year, but they cited security concerns and said months ago that no one from this royal group would run. I’m not sure if Kate is even a runner? We usually hear about her love of walking and hiking, which I relate to because I’m not a runner either. I think Harry and William are runners though?

Meanwhile, Will and Kate “dropped by” the Scott Mills radio show on Radio 1 on Friday. They did a little interview as a way of promoting the marathon, etc. William said that he and Kate would love to go to Glastonbury for the music festival, and he even made a joke about his dad-dancing. William complained about Charlotte’s love of cartoons, and they said that they do box-sets of TV shows, like Homeland and Game of Thrones. I can see William watching GoT, but it doesn’t seem like a show that Kate would enjoy? And Kate said they both enjoy takeout curry. She makes chutney herself, so there’s no need to order that! You can hear a clip of the interview here.

110 Responses to “Prince William, Harry & Kate rang the buzzer for today’s London Marathon”

  1. KLO says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Kate looks so great here! The picture of her and Wills ringing the buzzer is cute :)

    Reply
  2. Who says says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Soon it will be team William, Kate, Harry and Meghan making appearances together. Can’t wait for that.

    Reply
  3. cindyp says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Her jeans are too short

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:16 am

    The high five thing has Jason written all over it but they all do look like they are enjoying it.

    The way she seems to awkwardly position her ring hand to show off big blue always gets a laff out of me (the buzzer photo).

    Reply
  5. Shambles says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Everyone looks happy and engaged here. Kate looks pretty, healthy, and occasion appropriate. Good job, kids.

    Reply
  6. IMO says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Too much hair, I wish she would get a haircut.

    Reply
  7. Guest says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Useless bunch, the monarchy is a nonsense.

    Reply
    • MinnFinn says:
      April 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Yes. But look how happy Kate is with her William and Harry sandwich. /snark

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      April 23, 2017 at 9:34 am

      On the broader topic, I’m coming to agree with you. However, on this topic, I think their participation — and they actually participated this time! — has had a much bigger impact on the campaign had they run it with others. You have William and Harry who can talk about grief and dealing with it (which Harry did wonderfully with Bryony Gordon), and Kate who can talk about being a new mother and how even someone with all the help and support she has can feel overwhelmed and alone.

      Before everyone jumps on me about that, I imagine that being the new mother to a little human is a pretty daunting thing and I don’t think it fair that we except Kate from that just because she has resources outside of herself.

      Reply
  8. TheOtherOne says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:25 am

    How tall is she? Without the wedges or the killer heels what’s everyone’s guess? I’m guessing 5’7 but my eyes are playing tricks me this morning.

    Reply
  9. MinnFinn says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Her height can’t be more than 5’6″. Top of her head is level with Willy’s ear if they were both standing up straight.

    This is a rare chance because she is wearing flats, standing next Willy on level ground. Isn’t Willy 6’2″?

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:34 am

    @ Laura. Good grief this is a fun sight and we gossip. No need To call someone BATSHIT CRAZY. We have fun here. ANd personally Kate could have thought outside the box and worn something a bit different like biker shorts and a sports bra with wedges.

    Anyway, I agree that having them run would have meant major security issues. Good for them not adding disruption to the day

    Reply
  11. MinnFinn says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I just finished watching their 20 minute interview for BBC1 radio. It’s very interesting. Some comments and questions.

    1. Wm was asked if he wore sweat pants when relaxing at home and he refused to answer. Is it rude to ask a royal such a thing? Keep in mind the context was that he had agreed to do a personal interview.

    2. Kate’s accent is evolving. She speaks much faster with a more clipped cadence than she did a year or two ago.

    3. Their mental health messaging this week is much more sophisticated than before. Sophisticated because they were role modeling how to talk about grief or feeling isolated with a friend or family member. Kudos for Harry’s solo interview and the conversation at the picnic table with K, W and H. This can’t be PoorJason that scripted their interviews. Someone much more sophisticated then PJ must be helping this weeks’ material.

    4. Kate sharing her feeling isolated after G was born was effective role modeling i.e. showing how to talk about that experience.

    BUT, she lacks street cred about feeling isolated because she had 24X7 full-time help from the moment they left the Lindo Wing. Her 24X7 help that we know about included her mother, nurse, nanny and part-time housekeeper at Anglesey. I fail to understand how she could feel isolated or lonely with all of that help.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      April 23, 2017 at 9:20 am

      2. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s been having one on one public speaking training as before she was ‘slower’ when talking with that accent she puts on like she was putting a lot of effort into it
      3. Yes but they needed to do something much more involved this week considering their charity was the main charity sponsor but it was a good effort even if awkwardly executed at times
      4. I feel Kate isolated herself, sure she had Carole, Pippa and the help around but she could have reached out to the wider RF. Am sure Sophie and Cams would have been happy to help her. By living the country life at Amner they isolated themselves quite deliberately, he wanted to setup his own court away from his father’s and grandmother’s. Plus given he was hardly around during the first 6 months I guess it’s easy to see why she felt like that – her husband wasn’t there supporting her like he should have been

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        April 23, 2017 at 9:42 am

        3. Usually there’s a huge presence at the Marathon Expo itself, which is utterly massive (the Cambridges weren’t there, but Harry was hustling his little heart out), where they’re directly in front of all the runners and their families for days. Having been to these things myself, I think the Cambridges did a reasonable amount of press, and it’s improved a lot over what they have done before.

      • Danielle says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        I find this comment off-putting to women who have suffered from post partum anxiety or depression. I love next door to my parents and had people near me almost around the clock, and I still felt Isolated and alone.

    • Nic919 says:
      April 23, 2017 at 9:43 am

      There is mention in various articles of a former BBC woman helping them and that might be behind some of the more professional changes we see.

      That said, there needs to be a photo of the horrible Little House on the Prairie / Victorian cosplay blouse she work at the interview. It was the worst thing ever.

      Reply
    • OhDear says:
      April 23, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Re: isolation – the people who help her with child care are mostly employees, though, where everyone has to maintain certain boundaries.

      Reply
      • MinnFinn says:
        April 23, 2017 at 11:52 am

        That’s a good point about the employee boundaries.

        But now I’m gonna have to double down on my point. From what or whom was she isolated other than Willy? She had always been isolated from him so no adjustment there.

        After G was born, Kate and her childcare entourage lived at Carole’s Grade II Listed Georgian manor for 2 months or so. Kate was surrounded by family there. She had her dad aka Mr. Michael Goldsmith and Carole plus Pippa and Marshmallow man popped in a lot. Plus her friends were 50 miles away in London.

        Carole and her G2LGM are offended that we believe Kate felted isolate in her mother’s home.

    • Sixer says:
      April 23, 2017 at 10:40 am

      With these two, it’s almost impossible to do any better than to damn them with faint praise. I still think the Cambridges are just about the lamest advocates for any cause that I’ve ever seen. Harry’s social skills are so much better he can get away with slapdash messaging and still have a positive effect.

      But I agree – the messaging is a great improvement on what it was when they started out on mental health. All the implying that poor people are neglectful parents has gone. And there has been a lot of visible activity this week.

      They’re still miles behind where they should be, but let’s at least acknowledgement improvement.

      Reply
  12. perplexed says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:08 am

    It figures William would want to go to Glastonbury. I’d want to too, but somehow I think it’s funny anyway.

    Reply
  13. OSTONE says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Good for them! They look good and seem engaged! No shade from me today! Good job, Will, Kate and Harry!

    Reply
  14. Alliswell says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I think Kate looks great here! Very natural and not overly made up. Her hair, make up and clothes are all on point for the occasion.

    Reply
  15. OhDear says:
    April 23, 2017 at 10:26 am

    On a somewhat related note, has Kate been doing more events in the past few months? It seems like there are a lot more posts on her actually working lately.

    Relating to the topic at hand – I doubt that any of them would run the marathon – it would be a security nightmare, plus training is practically a job in and of itself.

    Reply
  16. Bettyrose says:
    April 23, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I commented on this yesterday, but I sensed a really awkward pause when they were asked about tv shows. Kate looked questioningly at Will, who stalled for time with that answer on box sets. He only said Homeland when pressed for a specific show. I mean it’s no big deal that they don’t watch any shows together and weren’t prepared for the question, but now I’m wondering why it was so awkward.

    Reply
    • MinnFinn says:
      April 23, 2017 at 11:04 am

      I forgot about that. They did seem caught off guard by the question.

      Part of the reason the boxed sets answer sounded ridiculous to me was because have they never heard of streaming or payperview or cable TV or satellite TV? In the past Kate has said she’s a big fan of Downton Abbey. She even visited the set. Maybe she forgot about it since it’s been off the air for a few years.

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      April 23, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      Or it was a personal question and Kate didn’t know what William would want her to say. He is totally obsessed about his privacy.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        April 23, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        Bluehare, that’s the thing, as I commented down thread, it’s like she’s terrified of saying the wrong thing. That’s the vibe I get from her in all these awkward appearances. She can’t even joke that she loves watching whatever silly show with her kids, which then sounds like they aren’t watching as a family. Ack.

      • Bitsy says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm

        Bluehare, I think Will is way way anal retentive behind closed doors. Kate seems very much keeeeen on fitting into his way of doing things and scared to misstep. I remember a live clip of them greeting the public in Canada after the wedding, where she was stopping to chat and take pictures. He was smiling but mumbled under his breath “quickly quickly” very low and one of their gray suits came over and ushered her on. I think she has gotten chewed out in the past and just wants to keep him from blowing up. Thus her reluctance to answer questions quickly or naturally.
        My 2 cents

      • notasugarhere says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        She has told us at different times that “they” like Downton Abbey, that she loves TOWIE, and their son watches Peppa Pig. Why is it so difficult for her to think on her feet now, esp when she’s already answered this type of tv question in the past?

  17. Bucketbot says:
    April 23, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I feel like I am the only one who couldn’t take their eyes away from the 2nd pic where WillNot is pouting. And his head is shining. I was weirded out.

    Reply
  18. Seraphina says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I do have a question for the Brits out there: today is the day of St. George and I believe I heard when they were married they would got it church together on this day since St. George is the patron saint of England. Did they not go to church especially with little George???

    Reply
  19. KBeth says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:48 am

    They all look really cute here…

    Reply
  20. liriel says:
    April 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I watched their interview and I got an impression William was in his element, he was showy and actually kind of fun. Kate was seemingly insecure while William was having a great time, was telling stories, laughing. I think he must be pissed that without Kate he doesn’t get much attention because frankly, he does have a personality and the same cannot be said of Kate yet.

    Reply
  21. Joannie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I love Kate’s outfit and the length of her pants. It’s the trend for those of us who live in the present.

    Reply
  22. Bitsy says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Re: height in the 3rd and 4th pics down she is clearly above his shoulder in her flats. If he is 6’4″ she is 5’10″ at least. And her legs may be short on the scale of someone that height but I’d never call them short. If hers are short I must have midget legs!

    Reply
  23. Hazel says:
    April 23, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    They put in quite a bit of time today, good for them. Finally! I think that’s why Kate’s on flat sneakers–she had to be on her feet a long time. I spotted yet another Breton striped top underneath her jacket–that’s definitely her go-to uniform.
    As for that hideous Temperley London frou-frou rayon lace top at the radio station, blergh. Throw it in the rag bag.

    Reply
  24. A says:
    April 23, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    She looks fine, but the jeans are a bit too small for her. They’re wrinkled around the knee area, which means they’re hiking up her leg, which would explain why they look short on her even if they necessarily aren’t. That’s the curse of skinny jeans I guess.

    Reply
  25. cindyp says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Good Morning Laura, I’m the insane wacko. I was stating a fact, her jeans are too short, that’s all. Have a fabulous day!

    Reply
  26. Seraphina says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:39 am

    👍🏼 @CindyP

    Reply
  27. Nic919 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:44 am

    There must be a lot of us wackos here. Her jeans look like mom jeans at that short length. And they shorten her legs, which she usually doesn’t do. Sometimes on trend things don’t work for all body types. She needs to learn about that stuff.

    Reply
  28. Olenna says:
    April 23, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Ditto, Seraphina. Looks like CB was hit with a Cambot attack this morning.

    Reply

