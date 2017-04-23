Prince William, Harry & Kate rang the buzzer for today’s London Marathon

Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge were the celebrity guest-appearances at the London Marathon today. Harry always attends the London Marathon because this has been his patronage for years. Will and Kate joined him this year because a significant number of runners were running for Heads Together, this year’s charity-sponsorship. Which means that Harry, William and Kate got to push the buzzer – ?? – signaling the start of the race. I’m only just realizing that, oh right, of course there’s not a starter pistol to mark the start of the race. America is so gun-soaked that it actually took me aback that you could start a race with merely a buzzer or a bell or whatever.
Anyway, there’s not much to note about the fashion here. Once again, I’m happy that Kate didn’t wear wedges. She paired her Heads Together jacket with black skinny jeans and white sneakers. It would have been great if one of them had run the marathon this year, but they cited security concerns and said months ago that no one from this royal group would run. I’m not sure if Kate is even a runner? We usually hear about her love of walking and hiking, which I relate to because I’m not a runner either. I think Harry and William are runners though?
Meanwhile, Will and Kate “dropped by” the Scott Mills radio show on Radio 1 on Friday. They did a little interview as a way of promoting the marathon, etc. William said that he and Kate would love to go to Glastonbury for the music festival, and he even made a joke about his dad-dancing. William complained about Charlotte’s love of cartoons, and they said that they do box-sets of TV shows, like Homeland and Game of Thrones. I can see William watching GoT, but it doesn’t seem like a show that Kate would enjoy? And Kate said they both enjoy takeout curry. She makes chutney herself, so there’s no need to order that! You can hear a clip of the interview here.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Kate looks so great here! The picture of her and Wills ringing the buzzer is cute
She does. It’s amazing how good she looks when she eases up on the makeup. She also looks like she’s actually having a good time.
I must say Kate looks good too, sensible shoes .i watched the BBC1 interview and I thought William and Kate came across good.
Her hair doesn’t have the silly sausage curls either so it looks better.
She always looks pretty, confident, relaxed, and passionate at sports/outdoorsy engagements. I think she should focus on these types of events.
This is a job. When you do a job, you often have to do tasks that aren’t interesting to you in addition to doing things that *do* interest you. Charles and Anne do over 500 engagements a year each. I’ll bet they pay attention, act interested, and don’t really have personal interest in every one of those 500 engagements. But they show up, do the job, and give no evidence to the contrary.
Soon it will be team William, Kate, Harry and Meghan making appearances together. Can’t wait for that.
That’s what I was wondering — why do they do their appearances together?
Did Charles and Diana do appearances with Andrew and Fergie?
She seems more into her events when Harry is also there. But I imagine the dynamic would have to change if Meghan joins the team.
Before Will and Kate got engaged, the thought was that Will and Harry would be the dynamic duo so everything was set up for the fraternal partnership. Apparently, the engagement was something of a surprise and they just shoehorned Kate into the foundation.
I don’t recall events with Charles, Diana, Fergie & Andrew back in the day, only when it was the whole family like at Christmas. Andrew was in the Navy and didn’t seem to have much time off which was one of Fergie’s complaints when they divorced.
I don’t see just the 4 of them at appearances together at all if Kate has any say in the matter.
Her jeans are too short
Or she needed to fold them up to make them a little shorter…they’re in that mid space that doesn’t work for skinny jeans.
They are on trend and perfect. This is my favorite to wear this year. Love it.
I have a pair of jeans that are just that much too short so I end up rolling them up a bit and it does look much better. These just look like tragic high water.
The jeans may be on trend with that length but it looks weird and like a mom jean when it cuts off at that length. Maybe it’s because she isn’t wearing socks and her sneakers glaringly white, but it’s an aging look.
And it shrinks her legs, which I am surprised she would want to do.
Agree. I like the outfit, but below the knee the pants aren’t working. Maybe If they were more tapered, the mid-space and how much they seem to shorten her legs wouldn’t be as noticeable.
Ankle grazing jeans are on trend here in the UK at the moment, I don’t mind them as they are better than the super tight jeggings.
The high five thing has Jason written all over it but they all do look like they are enjoying it.
The way she seems to awkwardly position her ring hand to show off big blue always gets a laff out of me (the buzzer photo).
It has to be uncomfortable to wear that big clunker of a ring. William should give her something more suitable for day wear.
Every time she looks down and sees it she remembers why she fell in love with William and chuckles.
She could just wear ther wedding band. It would be easier I would think. I’d be afraid the darn thing would get caught on something.
Everyone looks happy and engaged here. Kate looks pretty, healthy, and occasion appropriate. Good job, kids.
Too much hair, I wish she would get a haircut.
Shoulder length would be good.
Would be much better, yeah.
I like her hair, i have even more hair. I don’t think we should feel that we have a right to decide what other people should do with their hair or clothes or whatever… She likes it, she feels happy (security blanket ot not) so let her be happy with it.
You have your opinion and I have my opinion, dear Ree.
And your opinion is based on policing what someone needs to do with their body to be acceptable. You enjoy that opinion!
@Lex
This is not a website where everybody has to love Kate. I only said I wish she would get a haircut because I think her hair are a long mess.
Kate obviously likes her hair long. It’s pretty and healthy-looking. I’m surprised that some people have such strong opinions about her hair, but this is the place to voice them.
@Sullivan
And I’m not the only one here who wishes she would get a haircut when you read the comments on other articles about her. Each to their own.
Have a nice day, gotta go.
Lol @ anyone who thinks that’s just her hair. She obviously wears extensions to give it body.
I don’t care how long her hair is. I care that it is unprofessional to have it always hanging around her face in great clumps, she runs her hands through it, and then people are expected to shake her hand. If she wants to wear it down, she needs to have it tied back half-up-half-down in a professional stye that doesn’t get in everyone’s way.
@nota: ITAWY!
@Ree Do you ever read movie or book reviews or critiques from fashion week?
We are doing that.
But Kate has a much better thing going than an author being subject to book critics. Kate is a public employee whose luxurious life is paid for by the British taypayers. These celebitchy comments are for all intents and purposes Kate’s employers giving her performance feedback. But Kate is luckier than any other employee because 1. she can and does ignore public comment and 2. she won’t ever get fired or even have her pay cut for not listening to her employers’ suggestions.
@minnfinn Seriously? Kate is accountable to tax payers for her hair style? What about the people who like her hair? Don’t they get a vote?
@Megan My point was that Kate is exempt from being held accountable.
It is fair for taxpayers to critique her appearance including her hair whether that be positive or negative critique. So yes, those that like her hair have the right to participate in the critique too.
Being subjected to performance critique ≠ accountable. Taypayers having the right to critique a public employee ≠ accountable.
Hope this makes things seriously clear.
I agree with haircut. At least 6 inches.
But I like today’s less pouffy hair much better than her usual Loretta Lynn bouffant with sausage curls.
Yes, it’s a bit better – but only a bit.
It would already be an improvement if she would get rid of her wiglets/extentions.
This is a sporting event, her hair looks out of place loose and blown out like that. She looks ready to just hop into one of her lacy gowns.
While I think she’ll never cut it (its been said on here before the Willy likes it long) she should at least wear it up/away from her face when performing her public duties. She often wears it down and in her face, however in private she wears it up (various pap shots) in interesting pony tails etc.. I think she thinks that wearing it down on engagements makes her adult and professional. Wearing it down also puts the wiglets on display, they are easier to hide up (as long as they’ve been blended properly).
Useless bunch, the monarchy is a nonsense.
Yes. But look how happy Kate is with her William and Harry sandwich. /snark
On the broader topic, I’m coming to agree with you. However, on this topic, I think their participation — and they actually participated this time! — has had a much bigger impact on the campaign had they run it with others. You have William and Harry who can talk about grief and dealing with it (which Harry did wonderfully with Bryony Gordon), and Kate who can talk about being a new mother and how even someone with all the help and support she has can feel overwhelmed and alone.
Before everyone jumps on me about that, I imagine that being the new mother to a little human is a pretty daunting thing and I don’t think it fair that we except Kate from that just because she has resources outside of herself.
I think whoever said they got their collective asses kicked over Christmas when the Queen was ill, got it right. They are everywhere all of a sudden. I can’t see William or her happy about having to open up to the public unless they were ordered to.
How tall is she? Without the wedges or the killer heels what’s everyone’s guess? I’m guessing 5’7 but my eyes are playing tricks me this morning.
Good question. She has short legs but a long torso.
Her height can’t be more than 5’6″. Top of her head is level with Willy’s ear if they were both standing up straight.
This is a rare chance because she is wearing flats, standing next Willy on level ground. Isn’t Willy 6’2″?
I believe Wills is 6’3 & Harry is 6’2.
Thanks. So I’m definitely gonna go with she is 5′ 6″.
5’6 it is. Her long torso throws me off. I knew she was not 5’10 because of the pictures of her next to Michelle Obama but I could never be sure. Thanks, MinnFinn
5’5″, 5’6″ at the outside. Next to Michelle Obama it is clear, esp when you compare heel height.
Thanks TheOtherOne. Where are the wiglet wagon CBers. We need a drink to celebrate our quick and unanimous decision on Kate’s exact height.
I still Kate is taller. Say 5’9″. If she was 5’6″, she’d probably only reach Will’s shoulder, not ear.
She isn’t 5ft 9in. That would make her even with William in her usual 4in heels.
Because of how she slight she looks I feel she can’t be over over 5’8″. When you look at people like Charlize Theron or even Nicole Kidman they look slim. but their height seems to be reflected in their actual structure. Kate looks too wispy or something to be that tall.
Anyhow, she’s way taller than I could ever hope to be, so even if she’s 5’6″ I still think that’s a pretty good height to be!
She can’t be more than 5’7″. Her natural height was the first thing I noticed, you don’t see this very often due to her obsession with heels.
@ Laura. Good grief this is a fun sight and we gossip. No need To call someone BATSHIT CRAZY. We have fun here. ANd personally Kate could have thought outside the box and worn something a bit different like biker shorts and a sports bra with wedges.
Anyway, I agree that having them run would have meant major security issues. Good for them not adding disruption to the day
OMG, that would be hilarious. I wish that would happen. I wonder what Carole would do?
I just finished watching their 20 minute interview for BBC1 radio. It’s very interesting. Some comments and questions.
1. Wm was asked if he wore sweat pants when relaxing at home and he refused to answer. Is it rude to ask a royal such a thing? Keep in mind the context was that he had agreed to do a personal interview.
2. Kate’s accent is evolving. She speaks much faster with a more clipped cadence than she did a year or two ago.
3. Their mental health messaging this week is much more sophisticated than before. Sophisticated because they were role modeling how to talk about grief or feeling isolated with a friend or family member. Kudos for Harry’s solo interview and the conversation at the picnic table with K, W and H. This can’t be PoorJason that scripted their interviews. Someone much more sophisticated then PJ must be helping this weeks’ material.
4. Kate sharing her feeling isolated after G was born was effective role modeling i.e. showing how to talk about that experience.
BUT, she lacks street cred about feeling isolated because she had 24X7 full-time help from the moment they left the Lindo Wing. Her 24X7 help that we know about included her mother, nurse, nanny and part-time housekeeper at Anglesey. I fail to understand how she could feel isolated or lonely with all of that help.
2. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s been having one on one public speaking training as before she was ‘slower’ when talking with that accent she puts on like she was putting a lot of effort into it
3. Yes but they needed to do something much more involved this week considering their charity was the main charity sponsor but it was a good effort even if awkwardly executed at times
4. I feel Kate isolated herself, sure she had Carole, Pippa and the help around but she could have reached out to the wider RF. Am sure Sophie and Cams would have been happy to help her. By living the country life at Amner they isolated themselves quite deliberately, he wanted to setup his own court away from his father’s and grandmother’s. Plus given he was hardly around during the first 6 months I guess it’s easy to see why she felt like that – her husband wasn’t there supporting her like he should have been
3. Usually there’s a huge presence at the Marathon Expo itself, which is utterly massive (the Cambridges weren’t there, but Harry was hustling his little heart out), where they’re directly in front of all the runners and their families for days. Having been to these things myself, I think the Cambridges did a reasonable amount of press, and it’s improved a lot over what they have done before.
I find this comment off-putting to women who have suffered from post partum anxiety or depression. I love next door to my parents and had people near me almost around the clock, and I still felt Isolated and alone.
There is mention in various articles of a former BBC woman helping them and that might be behind some of the more professional changes we see.
That said, there needs to be a photo of the horrible Little House on the Prairie / Victorian cosplay blouse she work at the interview. It was the worst thing ever.
They hired Lorraine Heggessy (sp?) from the BBC to be the new CEO of their Foundation. Maybe she’s giving them better prompts and bits to memorize than Jason.
And it was yellow.
This past week was 10X better than anything else they have done. Continuing like this could make a real difference in how people handle mental health.
Re: isolation – the people who help her with child care are mostly employees, though, where everyone has to maintain certain boundaries.
That’s a good point about the employee boundaries.
But now I’m gonna have to double down on my point. From what or whom was she isolated other than Willy? She had always been isolated from him so no adjustment there.
After G was born, Kate and her childcare entourage lived at Carole’s Grade II Listed Georgian manor for 2 months or so. Kate was surrounded by family there. She had her dad aka Mr. Michael Goldsmith and Carole plus Pippa and Marshmallow man popped in a lot. Plus her friends were 50 miles away in London.
Carole and her G2LGM are offended that we believe Kate felted isolate in her mother’s home.
With these two, it’s almost impossible to do any better than to damn them with faint praise. I still think the Cambridges are just about the lamest advocates for any cause that I’ve ever seen. Harry’s social skills are so much better he can get away with slapdash messaging and still have a positive effect.
But I agree – the messaging is a great improvement on what it was when they started out on mental health. All the implying that poor people are neglectful parents has gone. And there has been a lot of visible activity this week.
They’re still miles behind where they should be, but let’s at least acknowledgement improvement.
Is it rude in a personal interview to ask a royal if they wear sweatpants?
It is a strange question, but why do you suppose Willy refused to answer? Was it his obsession with privacy?
Sixer – I really agree with your post. Had to laugh at your comment, ” I still think the Cambridges are just about the lamest advocates for any cause that I’ve ever seen.” Yes, especially considering the amount of coverage they have at their fingertips, launched by their wedding years ago.
I feel Harry will keep moving forward, with the media and as a fan favorite, especially when he marries Meghan.
MinnFinn – I can’t imagine why. It was an interview on Radio 1 – the BBC’s pop radio channel, listened to mostly by kids/young people. Of course they’re going to ask informal questions. Just another indication of how useless Bill is – and how useless his team is, if they can’t even prep for a bit of semi-joshing. I think he refused to answer because he is a twat!
Sharon – they are hopeless. So you know. When they manage to score a C, you notice. It never even occurs they might get a B or an A!
Thanks Sixer and note to myself. Next time I go to BP, don’t ask Wills about what he wears watching the telly.
The decision of whether or not to sweatpants is very personal and I am offended that you even ask.
@Bridget, Now that you mention it, I’m offended that I asked if it was OK to ask.
Leisure-wear is a very personal decision.
I’m unafraid to out myself.
I had a long, long bath when I got in this afternoon because my car journey was awful. I have rewarded myself by donning a set of tartan pyjamas. They may have once belonged to Sixlet Major but he is above pyjama-wearing now (don’t ask) so I appropriated them.
Sixer: do you have one of those old fashioned deep/long baths of the type found in victorian houses or a modern cramped thingy?
I love a victorian bath. I sit in it until i’m pruny. Best thing in the winter.
Hate modern ones.
It figures William would want to go to Glastonbury. I’d want to too, but somehow I think it’s funny anyway.
I’d like to see pap photos of him at Coachella. Willy did say during the radio interview that he might occasionally go out in disguise, so in other words, he’s not opposed to cosplay.
Good for them! They look good and seem engaged! No shade from me today! Good job, Will, Kate and Harry!
I think Kate looks great here! Very natural and not overly made up. Her hair, make up and clothes are all on point for the occasion.
On a somewhat related note, has Kate been doing more events in the past few months? It seems like there are a lot more posts on her actually working lately.
Relating to the topic at hand – I doubt that any of them would run the marathon – it would be a security nightmare, plus training is practically a job in and of itself.
I commented on this yesterday, but I sensed a really awkward pause when they were asked about tv shows. Kate looked questioningly at Will, who stalled for time with that answer on box sets. He only said Homeland when pressed for a specific show. I mean it’s no big deal that they don’t watch any shows together and weren’t prepared for the question, but now I’m wondering why it was so awkward.
I forgot about that. They did seem caught off guard by the question.
Part of the reason the boxed sets answer sounded ridiculous to me was because have they never heard of streaming or payperview or cable TV or satellite TV? In the past Kate has said she’s a big fan of Downton Abbey. She even visited the set. Maybe she forgot about it since it’s been off the air for a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or it was a personal question and Kate didn’t know what William would want her to say. He is totally obsessed about his privacy.
Bluehare, that’s the thing, as I commented down thread, it’s like she’s terrified of saying the wrong thing. That’s the vibe I get from her in all these awkward appearances. She can’t even joke that she loves watching whatever silly show with her kids, which then sounds like they aren’t watching as a family. Ack.
Bluehare, I think Will is way way anal retentive behind closed doors. Kate seems very much keeeeen on fitting into his way of doing things and scared to misstep. I remember a live clip of them greeting the public in Canada after the wedding, where she was stopping to chat and take pictures. He was smiling but mumbled under his breath “quickly quickly” very low and one of their gray suits came over and ushered her on. I think she has gotten chewed out in the past and just wants to keep him from blowing up. Thus her reluctance to answer questions quickly or naturally.
My 2 cents
She has told us at different times that “they” like Downton Abbey, that she loves TOWIE, and their son watches Peppa Pig. Why is it so difficult for her to think on her feet now, esp when she’s already answered this type of tv question in the past?
I feel like I am the only one who couldn’t take their eyes away from the 2nd pic where WillNot is pouting. And his head is shining. I was weirded out.
I do have a question for the Brits out there: today is the day of St. George and I believe I heard when they were married they would got it church together on this day since St. George is the patron saint of England. Did they not go to church especially with little George???
They all look really cute here…
I watched their interview and I got an impression William was in his element, he was showy and actually kind of fun. Kate was seemingly insecure while William was having a great time, was telling stories, laughing. I think he must be pissed that without Kate he doesn’t get much attention because frankly, he does have a personality and the same cannot be said of Kate yet.
She was like a deer in headlights the whole time. I feel like she is terrified of slipping up, saying the wrong thing.
It’s oft been said, that it’s hard to speak in a foreign accent whilst formulating witty or intelligent responses. Plus Kate is perfecting foreign accent #2 which makes concentrating on the witty repartee part even harder.
After so many years.. William didn’t help her at all but she should be more confident by now.
I love Kate’s outfit and the length of her pants. It’s the trend for those of us who live in the present.
I live in the real world and I don’t mind her pants.
I live in the present and think these were a poor choice, both from a fashion and protocol standpoint. Put away the royal camel toe.
Well nota I dont zoom in on her crotch. In your expert opinion what should she have worn that you think would be suitable?
Re: height in the 3rd and 4th pics down she is clearly above his shoulder in her flats. If he is 6’4″ she is 5’10″ at least. And her legs may be short on the scale of someone that height but I’d never call them short. If hers are short I must have midget legs!
They put in quite a bit of time today, good for them. Finally! I think that’s why Kate’s on flat sneakers–she had to be on her feet a long time. I spotted yet another Breton striped top underneath her jacket–that’s definitely her go-to uniform.
As for that hideous Temperley London frou-frou rayon lace top at the radio station, blergh. Throw it in the rag bag.
She looks fine, but the jeans are a bit too small for her. They’re wrinkled around the knee area, which means they’re hiking up her leg, which would explain why they look short on her even if they necessarily aren’t. That’s the curse of skinny jeans I guess.
Good Morning Laura, I’m the insane wacko. I was stating a fact, her jeans are too short, that’s all. Have a fabulous day!
👍🏼 @CindyP
There must be a lot of us wackos here. Her jeans look like mom jeans at that short length. And they shorten her legs, which she usually doesn’t do. Sometimes on trend things don’t work for all body types. She needs to learn about that stuff.
Ditto, Seraphina. Looks like CB was hit with a Cambot attack this morning.
