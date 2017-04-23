Prince William, Harry & Kate rang the buzzer for today’s London Marathon

Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge were the celebrity guest-appearances at the London Marathon today. Harry always attends the London Marathon because this has been his patronage for years. Will and Kate joined him this year because a significant number of runners were running for Heads Together, this year’s charity-sponsorship. Which means that Harry, William and Kate got to push the buzzer – ?? – signaling the start of the race. I’m only just realizing that, oh right, of course there’s not a starter pistol to mark the start of the race. America is so gun-soaked that it actually took me aback that you could start a race with merely a buzzer or a bell or whatever.

Anyway, there’s not much to note about the fashion here. Once again, I’m happy that Kate didn’t wear wedges. She paired her Heads Together jacket with black skinny jeans and white sneakers. It would have been great if one of them had run the marathon this year, but they cited security concerns and said months ago that no one from this royal group would run. I’m not sure if Kate is even a runner? We usually hear about her love of walking and hiking, which I relate to because I’m not a runner either. I think Harry and William are runners though?

Meanwhile, Will and Kate “dropped by” the Scott Mills radio show on Radio 1 on Friday. They did a little interview as a way of promoting the marathon, etc. William said that he and Kate would love to go to Glastonbury for the music festival, and he even made a joke about his dad-dancing. William complained about Charlotte’s love of cartoons, and they said that they do box-sets of TV shows, like Homeland and Game of Thrones. I can see William watching GoT, but it doesn’t seem like a show that Kate would enjoy? And Kate said they both enjoy takeout curry. She makes chutney herself, so there’s no need to order that! You can hear a clip of the interview here.