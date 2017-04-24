Sean Hannity is the latest Fox News anchor to be accused of harassment

Last week, Bill O’Reilly was finally fired from Fox News. As I said then, all of the stories about O’Reilly’s harassment of women in the workplace came across as very “Mad Men,” meaning that to my mind, the Fox News office operates like a dated throwback to when men would literally hire the “prettiest girl” to be their secretary and then have her fired if she didn’t sleep with them. And at the end of the day, sources claim that O’Reilly left Fox News with a $25 million severance package and that’s on top of the millions Fox News paid out to all of O’Reilly’s harassment victims over the years.

People within Fox News were cautious about celebrating the end of the O’Reilly Era, mostly because within days of O’Reilly’s ousting, another legal nightmare popped up – seven African-American employees at Fox News are joining an ongoing racial discrimination lawsuit against the cable outlet. Again, the stories come across as… horrible and dated, from a bygone era. You can read more here. And now this – this rolling scandal might end up taking down Sean Hannity! Conservative pundit Debbie Schlussel claimed this weekend that Hannity sexually harassed her:

And on Sunday, conservative pundit Debbie Schlussel said that gun-wielding Trump confidante Sean Hannity sexually harassed her before and after she appeared on his Fox News show. Schlussel described the harassment in an interview with Oklahoma radio host Pat Campbell. “[Hannity] had some event at a bookstore where he signed his book for people standing in line. He asked me to come meet him at this book signing. So, I met him there and it was very awkward. He had me up there with him while he signed books and I felt very weird. These people don’t know me and they didn’t come for me to sign their books,” she said. “Then I left to get ready for the show, and he said, ‘Why don’t you come back with me to my hotel?’ and I said no, I have to get ready for the show.” Schlussel said that as she and Hannity were preparing to go on the air, he told her that they would “double-team” the show’s other guest, which Schlussel thought was “a weird phrase to use.” She continued: “And then, every time I tried to open my mouth and say something, they yelled at me and said obey your host, you can’t say anything or else we’re gonna shut off your microphone.” Schlussel said that after the show, Hannity again asked her to come to his hotel. She rejected the offer. Schlussel said that Hannity then called her on the phone. “[He] yelled at me and it was made clear to me that I didn’t go back to his hotel with him. And I got a very weird feeling about the whole thing, and I kind of knew I wouldn’t be back on his show,” she said. “I wasn’t booked on a show again.” In a statement sent to the New York Daily News, Hannity called the allegations “100% false and a complete fabrication.” He went on to claim that Schlussel had “a history of making provably false statements against me” (she’s previously written that Hannity’s charity misused money and accused him of plagiarizing her work) and threatened to sue her. During her interview, Schlussel alluded to other instances of “not above board” behavior by Hannity and his male coworkers. She added: “This kind of stuff is all over the place at Fox News,” which, at this point, is pretty clear.

[From NY Magazine]

Hannity is basically more “Bill O’Reilly” than Bill O’Reilly. O’Reilly is and was a pig, a degenerate, a sexist, a racist and a douchebag. Hannity is somehow worse though. Hannity never even pretends to be anything other than an ignorant shill for the worst of right-wing politics. In past year, he’s been all about that Easy D too, meaning Emperor Bigly. And this story – coming from a conservative pundit! – seems like Peak Hannity. If you care, you can read Hannity’s full denial here.